Press Release: Novartis announces NEJM publication of updated analysis from ELIANA trial showing longer-term durable remissions with Kymriah(TM) in children,...

Novartis International AG / Novartis announces NEJM publication of
updated analysis from ELIANA trial showing longer-term durable
remissions with Kymriah(TM) in children, young adults with r/r ALL.
-- Analysis of 75 patients with median follow-up of more than a year
demonstrated an overall remission rate of 81%
-- Event-free survival and overall survival at six months were 73% and 90%,
with median duration of remission not reached
-- Kymriah was detected in patients up to 20 months, demonstrating long-term
persistence
-- Novartis is committed to bringing Kymriah to more patients with a
regulatory application currently under review by the EMA for r/r ALL and
r/r DLBCL based on Novartis global clinical trial program, including
ELIANA
Basel, January 31, 2018 - Novartis today announced updated results from
the pivotal ELIANA clinical trial of Kymriah(TM) (tisagenlecleucel),
formerly CTL019, in relapsed or refractory (r/r) pediatric and young
adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have been
published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). New data
include longer-term follow-up and efficacy in 75 infused patients,
analysis of expansion and persistence of Kymriah, and longer-term
safety. Kymriah became the first chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T)
cell therapy to receive regulatory approval in August 2017, when it was
approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment
of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor ALL that is
refractory or in second or later relapse, based on previous results from
the ELIANA study, which was conducted in collaboration with the
University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and Children's Hospital of
Philadelphia (CHOP).
In the analysis of 75 infused patients with three or more months of
follow-up, Kymriah demonstrated an overall remission rate of 81% (95%
CI: 71% - 89%). Sixty percent of patients achieved complete remission
(CR) and 21% of patients achieved CR with incomplete blood count
recovery (CRi), with no minimal residual disease (MRD) detected among
all responding patients (95% [58/61] by day 28). Median follow-up was
13.1 months.
"Kymriah, the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, has shown the
potential to be a definitive therapy, providing early, deep and durable
remissions for children and young adults with relapsed or refractory ALL,
" said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug
Development. "These data are a testament to our commitment at Novartis
for continued CAR-T cell therapy research to bring this therapy to as
many patients as possible."
Among patients who achieved CR/CRi, median duration of response was not
reached. Remissions were durable with six-month relapse-free survival of
80%. Event-free survival was 73% at six months (95% CI: 60%-82%) and 50%
at 12 months (95% CI: 35%-64%), with median event-free survival not
reached. Overall survival in the 75 infused patients was 90% (95% CI:
81%-95%) at six months, and 76% (95% CI: 63%-86%) at 12 months. Kymriah
was detected in patients up to 20 months. Median persistence of Kymriah
was 168 days (range: 20-617; n=60 patients with CR/CRi) at data cutoff.
All responding patients demonstrated B-cell aplasia (a low number of or
absent B-cells), an on-target effect of treatment with Kymriah, and most
received immunoglobulin replacement per local practice. Evaluable
patients with a response at day 28 had a median time to maximum
expansion of 10 days (5.7-28 days; n=60), whereas six patients with no
response had a median time to maximum expansion of 20 days (13-63 days).
Kymriah uses the 4-1BB costimulatory domain in its chimeric antigen
receptor, which has shown to enhance early cellular expansion and
long-term endurance of CAR-T cells.
"We continue to be encouraged by the results demonstrated with Kymriah
in a patient population who previously had limited treatment options,
and now have the potential for durable remissions translating into
longer-term survival," said lead study author Shannon L. Maude, MD, PhD,
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, at Children's Hospital of
Philadelphia and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of
Pennsylvania. "Not only does this longer-term follow-up from the ELIANA
study reinforce that this is a potentially paradigm-changing treatment,
but it also contributes to the growing body of evidence which shows the
critical role of cell function, expansion and ongoing persistence of
Kymriah associated with the durability of clinical response."
Any grade treatment-related adverse events (AE) occurred in 95% of
patients, with the most common non-hematologic AEs being cytokine
release syndrome (CRS; 77%), pyrexia (40%), decreased appetite (39%),
febrile neutropenia (36%) and headache (36%). Seventy-three percent of
patients experienced a grade 3/4 treatment-related AE. CRS, a known
complication of Kymriah that may occur when engineered cells become
activated in the patient's body, occurred in 77% of patients. Forty-six
percent of patients experienced grade 3/4 CRS (grade 3: 21%; grade 4:
25%), using the Penn Grading Scale, a rigorous scale for grading CRS.
CRS was managed globally using prior site education on implementation of
the CRS treatment algorithm. Thirty-five of 75 infused patients (47%)
were admitted to the intensive care unit for management of CRS.
Neurological events occurred in 40% of patients within eight weeks of
infusion, and 13% (n=10) of patients had grade 3, which were managed
with best supportive care. No incidence of grade 4 neurological events
or cerebral edema was reported. Eighteen patients (24%) received Kymriah
in the outpatient setting. To support safe patient access, Kymriah is
only available through a network for certified treatment centers
throughout the country which are fully trained on the use of Kymriah and
appropriate patient care.
ELIANA is the first pediatric global CAR-T cell therapy registration
trial, examining patients in 25 centers in the US, Canada, Australia,
Japan and the EU, including: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy,
Norway and Spain, demonstrating effective distribution of CTL019 across
four continents using a global supply chain. In 2012, Novartis and Penn
entered into a global collaboration to further research, develop and
commercialize CAR-T cell therapies, including Kymriah, for the
investigational treatment of cancers.
A Marketing Authorization Application for Kymriah for the treatment of
children and young adults with r/r B-cell ALL and adult patients with
r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for
autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) is currently under review by the
European Medicines Agency (EMA). A supplemental Biologics License
Application is also under review by the FDA for Kymriah for the
treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL who are ineligible for or
relapse after ASCT. Additional filings beyond the US and EU are
anticipated in 2018.
About Kymriah
In August 2017, Kymriah became the first available chimeric antigen
receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy when it received FDA approval for
children and young adults with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)
that is refractory or has relapsed at least twice. Kymriah is a novel
immunocellular therapy and a one-time treatment that uses a patient's
own T cells to fight cancer.
About Kymriah Manufacturing
Kymriah will be manufactured for each individual patient using their own
cells at the Novartis Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. In the US, the
target turnaround time for manufacturing Kymriah in the commercial
setting is 22 days. The reliable and integrated manufacturing and supply
chain platform for Kymriah allows for an individualized treatment
approach on a global scale. The process includes cryopreservation of a
patient's harvested (or leukapheresed) cells, giving treating physicians
and centers the flexibility to initiate therapy with Kymriah based on
the individual patient's condition. Building on the company's experience,
having manufactured CAR-T cells for over 300 patients from 11 countries
across various indications in clinical trials, it has demonstrated a
high-quality and reproducible product. Novartis continues to advance its
CAR-T manufacturing expertise and make investments to support the
anticipated demand to meet the needs of patients. Novartis continues to
advance its CAR-T manufacturing expertise in Morris Plains where we have
been supplying CAR-T cells for global clinical trials and where we
continue to invest in support of the anticipated demand to meet the
needs of patients.
Kymriah(TM) (tisagenlecleucel) Important Safety information
The full prescribing information, including Boxed WARNING, for Kymriah
can be found at: https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/
www.pharma.us.novartis.com/files/kymriah.pdf
Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such
as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients
with CRS may experience symptoms including high fever, difficulty
breathing, chills/shaking chills, severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,
severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood pressure, or
dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the hospital for
CRS and treated with other medications.
Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as
altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,
agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or
