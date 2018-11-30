Press Release: Novartis announces new leader of Pharmaceuticals Business Unit

Novartis International AG / Novartis announces new leader of

-- Marie-France Tschudin, an experienced Novartis leader, appointed to

President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Basel, June 7, 2019 - Novartis announced today that Marie-France

Tschudin, currently President, Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA),

a Novartis company, has been appointed President, Novartis

Pharmaceuticals. She will report to Vas Narasimhan, CEO Novartis, and

will join the Executive Committee with immediate effect. Marie-France

Tschudin succeeds Paul Hudson who will be leaving Novartis to take the

CEO position of a multinational pharmaceuticals company.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO Novartis, said: "I am pleased that Marie-France

Tschudin is ready to take over from Paul Hudson to further grow the

business and lead the expected upcoming launches of our transformative

medicines. Marie-France has a strong record of accomplishments in

driving commercial excellence and a culture of inclusiveness and

integrity founded on her exemplary commitment to patients and customers.

She has always been highly respected by people working with her and will

bring new and diverse perspectives to our executive leadership team. I

would like to thank Paul for his exceptional leadership in positioning

our pharmaceuticals business for strong future growth. He also

established a new culture of commercial excellence, integrity and

nurtured a strong, diverse talent pool."

Regarding her appointment, Marie-France Tschudin said: "I'm honored and

excited to be given the opportunity to lead and further develop one of

the greatest businesses in our industry. I would like to thank Paul for

his leadership and his focus on people and I wish him continued success

going forward. I'm excited to deliver my part in reimagining medicine

for as many people as possible together with our associates at

Novartis."

Marie-France Tschudin has more than 25 years of broad, multi-national

experience in the pharmaceuticals and biotech industry. She joined

Novartis in January 2017. As a member of the Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Executive Committee and Head of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Region Europe

she successfully grew the largest regional business within Novartis

across countries, therapeutic areas and products to over USD 8 Billion

in sales by the end of 2018. She also built a diverse leadership team,

managed the entire pharmaceuticals portfolio and oversaw the

preparations for our potential blockbuster launches in Europe. Before

joining Novartis, Marie-France spent 10 years at Celgene in a variety of

leadership and general management positions and led their

Hematology-Oncology business for Europe, Middle East and Africa from

2014 to 2016.

Marie-France Tschudin is a Swiss citizen. She speaks six languages,

graduated from Georgetown University, Washington D.C. and holds a Master

in Business Administration from the Institute for Management Development

(IMD), Lausanne.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "will," "to further grow," "expected," "upcoming," "launches,"

"commitment," "future growth," "excited," "to deliver," "potential," or

similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding the

launch of potential new products, potential new indications for existing

products, or regarding potential future sales or earnings of the

Pharmaceuticals business unit or the Novartis Group. You should not

place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

the Pharmaceuticals business unit or Novartis will be commercially

successful in the future, or achieve any particular financial results.

In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other

things: regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,

payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures;

uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings; the

uncertainties inherent in the research and development of new healthcare

products; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection on key products; safety, quality or manufacturing

issues; general political and economic conditions, including

uncertainties regarding the effects of ongoing instability in various

parts of the world; uncertainties regarding future global exchange

rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and

uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security

or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

