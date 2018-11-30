Press Release: Novartis announces new leader of Pharmaceuticals Business Unit

Novartis International AG / Novartis announces new leader of
-- Marie-France Tschudin, an experienced Novartis leader, appointed to
President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Basel, June 7, 2019 - Novartis announced today that Marie-France
Tschudin, currently President, Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA),
a Novartis company, has been appointed President, Novartis
Pharmaceuticals. She will report to Vas Narasimhan, CEO Novartis, and
will join the Executive Committee with immediate effect. Marie-France
Tschudin succeeds Paul Hudson who will be leaving Novartis to take the
CEO position of a multinational pharmaceuticals company.
Vas Narasimhan, CEO Novartis, said: "I am pleased that Marie-France
Tschudin is ready to take over from Paul Hudson to further grow the
business and lead the expected upcoming launches of our transformative
medicines. Marie-France has a strong record of accomplishments in
driving commercial excellence and a culture of inclusiveness and
integrity founded on her exemplary commitment to patients and customers.
She has always been highly respected by people working with her and will
bring new and diverse perspectives to our executive leadership team. I
would like to thank Paul for his exceptional leadership in positioning
our pharmaceuticals business for strong future growth. He also
established a new culture of commercial excellence, integrity and
nurtured a strong, diverse talent pool."
Regarding her appointment, Marie-France Tschudin said: "I'm honored and
excited to be given the opportunity to lead and further develop one of
the greatest businesses in our industry. I would like to thank Paul for
his leadership and his focus on people and I wish him continued success
going forward. I'm excited to deliver my part in reimagining medicine
for as many people as possible together with our associates at
Novartis."
Marie-France Tschudin has more than 25 years of broad, multi-national
experience in the pharmaceuticals and biotech industry. She joined
Novartis in January 2017. As a member of the Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Executive Committee and Head of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Region Europe
she successfully grew the largest regional business within Novartis
across countries, therapeutic areas and products to over USD 8 Billion
in sales by the end of 2018. She also built a diverse leadership team,
managed the entire pharmaceuticals portfolio and oversaw the
preparations for our potential blockbuster launches in Europe. Before
joining Novartis, Marie-France spent 10 years at Celgene in a variety of
leadership and general management positions and led their
Hematology-Oncology business for Europe, Middle East and Africa from
2014 to 2016.
Marie-France Tschudin is a Swiss citizen. She speaks six languages,
graduated from Georgetown University, Washington D.C. and holds a Master
in Business Administration from the Institute for Management Development
(IMD), Lausanne.
