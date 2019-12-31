-- New long-term data from EXPAND show patients with SPMS continuously

treated with Mayzent(R) (siponimod) experienced lower risk of disability

progression and cognitive decline than patients who delayed Mayzent

treatment1

-- Separate post-hoc analysis from EXPAND demonstrated Mayzent reduced

cortical grey matter (cGM) and thalamic atrophy in patients with SPMS2,

outcomes associated with long-term irreversible disability accumulation3

-- Mayzent is the first and only oral disease modifying therapy (DMT)

studied and proven to delay disability progression in a broad range of

SPMS patients

Basel, April 21, 2020 -- Novartis announced today new Mayzent(R)

(siponimod) data in the April supplemental issue of Neurology(R), the

medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The data build on

existing clinical evidence that Mayzent has proven to slow physical

disability progression and provide cognitive benefits in people living

with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)(1). Although every

patient's multiple sclerosis (MS) journey is unique, 1 in 4

relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) patients on treatment transition to SPMS

within 10 years of RRMS onset*(4).

Data released from the five-year EXPAND open-label extension trial

assessed the long-term efficacy and safety of Mayzent in patients with

SPMS who on entering the extension trial either continued on Mayzent

treatment (Mayzent group) or switched from placebo to Mayzent (placebo

switch group). Patients in the Mayzent group were significantly less

likely to experience both three- and six-month confirmed disability

progression (CDP) (p=0.0064 and p=0.0048, respectively) compared with

the placebo switch group, which underscores advantages of early

treatment initiation(1). These data were included in the April

supplemental issue of Neurology after the 2020 American Academy of

Neurology Annual Meeting

https://www.aan.com/conferences-community/annual-meeting/ was cancelled

due to COVID-19.

"The data continue to show that Mayzent has the ability to help patients

maintain independence for longer through its long-term effect on

delaying progression and cognitive impairment," said Norman Putzki, MD,

Global Head of Development Neuroscience. "Novartis is committed to

reimagining medicine for patients with progressive diseases and with

Mayzent, Novartis offers patients hope for improved health outcomes."

The new data also show a 52% reduction in the annualized relapse rate

(ARR) observed in the Mayzent group compared to the placebo switch group

(p<0.0001). Risk of confirmed worsening of cognitive impairment

(according to the Symbol Digit Modalities Test) at six-months was

reduced by 23% for the Mayzent group compared with placebo switch group

(p=0.0014). The benefits seen in the Mayzent group were sustained for up

to five years, underscoring the advantages of early treatment initiation

with Mayzent. The incidence of adverse events was consistent with the

controlled treatment period(1). This EXPAND open-label extension is

ongoing for up to a total of seven years.

Additional Mayzent data shared in the same Neurology issue includes a

new post-hoc analysis from EXPAND, which showed Mayzent consistently

reduced cortical grey matter (cGM) and thalamic atrophy in patients with

SPMS, including those with less active and more advanced disease. Across

the subgroups studied, Mayzent reduced cGM atrophy versus placebo by

48--116% (p<0.01 at both M12 and M24) and thalamic atrophy by 30-- 68%

(p<0.05 at both M12 and M24; except for 'disease duration >15 years'

p=0.1029 at M12)(2). Combined with other analyses, these findings could

translate into a favorable impact on long-term clinical outcomes

including disability progression and cognitive decline.

Further analysis from EXPAND, evaluating Mayzent's effect on

magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) changes in patients with SPMS, builds

on existing pre-clinical evidence that suggests Mayzent may promote

repair mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS). MTR is a

technique widely used for estimating myelin content in the brain. MTR

results show that Mayzent significantly reduces de-myelination and

substantiate previous pre-clinical findings on remyelination(5).

"These data highlight the critical importance of early treatment

intervention with a disease-modifying treatment, such as Mayzent, to

ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for patients with MS who are

experiencing progression," said Bruce Cree, MD, PhD, MAS, Clinical

Research Director and George A. Zimmermann Endowed Professor in Multiple

Sclerosis, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.

"It's never too early to stay ahead of progression in multiple sclerosis,

since the early identification of physical and cognitive changes -- even

subtle ones -- can indicate MS disease progression and therefore allow

for timely intervention."

*For specific indications of Mayzent approved in each country, see the

section "About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)" below.

As measured by prolonged time to wheelchair dependence for patients with

SPMS by an average of 4.3 years versus placebo.

(++) Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is defined as a first episode of

neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by

inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system(6).

About the EXPAND Study(7)

EXPAND is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study,

comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people

with SPMS with varying levels of disability (Core Part), EDSS scores of

3--0--6--5, followed by extended treatment with open-label BAF312 to

obtain data on long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy (Extension

Part)(8). It is the largest randomized, controlled study in SPMS to

date, including 1,651 people with a diagnosis of SPMS from 31 countries.

Mayzent demonstrated a safety profile that was overall consistent with

the known effects of S1P receptor modulation. It reduced the risk of

three-month CDP by a statistically significant 21% (p=0.013; primary

endpoint). CDP was defined as a 1-point increase in EDSS, if the

baseline score was 3--0--5--0, or a 0--5-point increase, if the baseline

score was 5--5--6--5. No significant differences were found in the Timed

25-Foot Walk Test. T2 lesion volume was reduced by 79% as compared to

placebo. Additional secondary endpoints included a relative reduction in

the ARR by 55%, and compared to placebo, more patients were free from

Gd-enhancing lesions (89% vs 67% for placebo) and from new or enlarging

T2 lesions (57% vs 37% for placebo). Additional exploratory analyses

presented at the 35(th) Congress of the European Committee for Treatment

and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), demonstrated Mayzent can

help patients keep their mobility for over four years longer on

average(9).

About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)

Mayzent is a sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator that selectively

binds to S1P1 and S1P5 receptors. In relation to the S1P1 receptor, it

prevents the lymphocytes from egressing the lymph nodes and as a

consequence, from entering the CNS of patients with MS(7). This leads

to the anti-inflammatory effects of Mayzent(10). Mayzent also enters

the CNS and binds to the S1P5 sub-receptor on specific cells in the

CNS(11,12,13), including astrocytes and oligodendrocytes and has shown

pro-remyelinating and neuroprotective effects in preclinical models of

MS(14,15,16).

In the European Union (EU), Mayzent is indicated for the treatment of

adult patients with SPMS with active disease evidenced by relapsing or

imaging features of inflammatory activity. In the US, Mayzent is

approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS, to include

clinically isolated syndrome (CIS(++) ), relapsing remitting disease and

active secondary progressive disease in adults. The approvals are based

on the Phase III EXPAND trial, the largest controlled clinical study of

a broad range of SPMS patients, showing Mayzent significantly reduced

the risk of disease progression, including impact on physical disability

and cognitive decline(7). Mayzent is also approved in Australia and

Albania for adult patients with SPMS and in Canada and United Arab

Emirates for adult patients with active SPMS. Novartis is committed to

bringing Mayzent to patients worldwide, and additional regulatory

filings are currently underway in Switzerland, Japan, China, and

elsewhere.

About Multiple Sclerosis

MS disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal

cord through inflammation and tissue loss(17). MS, which affects

approximately 2.3 million people worldwide(18), is often characterized

into three forms: primary progressive MS (PPMS)(19), RRMS, and SPMS,

which follows from an initial RRMS course and is characterized by

physical and cognitive changes over time, in presence or absence of

relapses, leading to a progressive accumulation of neurological

disability(20). Approximately 85% of patients initially present with

relapsing forms of MS(18). There remains a high unmet need for safe and

effective treatments to help delay disability progression in SPMS with

active disease (with relapses and/or evidence of new MRI activity)(20).

About Novartis in MS

In addition to Mayzent, the Novartis MS portfolio includes also

Gilenya(R) (fingolimod, an S1P modulator), which is indicated in the EU

for the treatment of adult patients and children and adolescents 10

years of age and older with RRMS. In the United States, Gilenya is

approved for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 10

