-- New long-term data from EXPAND show patients with SPMS continuously
treated with Mayzent(R) (siponimod) experienced lower risk of disability
progression and cognitive decline than patients who delayed Mayzent
treatment1
-- Separate post-hoc analysis from EXPAND demonstrated Mayzent reduced
cortical grey matter (cGM) and thalamic atrophy in patients with SPMS2,
outcomes associated with long-term irreversible disability accumulation3
-- Mayzent is the first and only oral disease modifying therapy (DMT)
studied and proven to delay disability progression in a broad range of
SPMS patients
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-announces-new-Mayzent-siponimod-data-show-sustained-effect-in-delaying-disability-for-up-to-five-years-in-patients-with-secondary-progressive-multiple-sclerosis-SPMS
Basel, April 21, 2020 -- Novartis announced today new Mayzent(R)
(siponimod) data in the April supplemental issue of Neurology(R), the
medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The data build on
existing clinical evidence that Mayzent has proven to slow physical
disability progression and provide cognitive benefits in people living
with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)(1). Although every
patient's multiple sclerosis (MS) journey is unique, 1 in 4
relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) patients on treatment transition to SPMS
within 10 years of RRMS onset*(4).
Data released from the five-year EXPAND open-label extension trial
assessed the long-term efficacy and safety of Mayzent in patients with
SPMS who on entering the extension trial either continued on Mayzent
treatment (Mayzent group) or switched from placebo to Mayzent (placebo
switch group). Patients in the Mayzent group were significantly less
likely to experience both three- and six-month confirmed disability
progression (CDP) (p=0.0064 and p=0.0048, respectively) compared with
the placebo switch group, which underscores advantages of early
treatment initiation(1). These data were included in the April
supplemental issue of Neurology after the 2020 American Academy of
Neurology Annual Meeting
https://www.aan.com/conferences-community/annual-meeting/ was cancelled
due to COVID-19.
"The data continue to show that Mayzent has the ability to help patients
maintain independence for longer through its long-term effect on
delaying progression and cognitive impairment," said Norman Putzki, MD,
Global Head of Development Neuroscience. "Novartis is committed to
reimagining medicine for patients with progressive diseases and with
Mayzent, Novartis offers patients hope for improved health outcomes."
The new data also show a 52% reduction in the annualized relapse rate
(ARR) observed in the Mayzent group compared to the placebo switch group
(p<0.0001). Risk of confirmed worsening of cognitive impairment
(according to the Symbol Digit Modalities Test) at six-months was
reduced by 23% for the Mayzent group compared with placebo switch group
(p=0.0014). The benefits seen in the Mayzent group were sustained for up
to five years, underscoring the advantages of early treatment initiation
with Mayzent. The incidence of adverse events was consistent with the
controlled treatment period(1). This EXPAND open-label extension is
ongoing for up to a total of seven years.
Additional Mayzent data shared in the same Neurology issue includes a
new post-hoc analysis from EXPAND, which showed Mayzent consistently
reduced cortical grey matter (cGM) and thalamic atrophy in patients with
SPMS, including those with less active and more advanced disease. Across
the subgroups studied, Mayzent reduced cGM atrophy versus placebo by
48--116% (p<0.01 at both M12 and M24) and thalamic atrophy by 30-- 68%
(p<0.05 at both M12 and M24; except for 'disease duration >15 years'
p=0.1029 at M12)(2). Combined with other analyses, these findings could
translate into a favorable impact on long-term clinical outcomes
including disability progression and cognitive decline.
Further analysis from EXPAND, evaluating Mayzent's effect on
magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) changes in patients with SPMS, builds
on existing pre-clinical evidence that suggests Mayzent may promote
repair mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS). MTR is a
technique widely used for estimating myelin content in the brain. MTR
results show that Mayzent significantly reduces de-myelination and
substantiate previous pre-clinical findings on remyelination(5).
"These data highlight the critical importance of early treatment
intervention with a disease-modifying treatment, such as Mayzent, to
ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for patients with MS who are
experiencing progression," said Bruce Cree, MD, PhD, MAS, Clinical
Research Director and George A. Zimmermann Endowed Professor in Multiple
Sclerosis, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.
"It's never too early to stay ahead of progression in multiple sclerosis,
since the early identification of physical and cognitive changes -- even
subtle ones -- can indicate MS disease progression and therefore allow
for timely intervention."
*For specific indications of Mayzent approved in each country, see the
section "About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)" below.
As measured by prolonged time to wheelchair dependence for patients with
SPMS by an average of 4.3 years versus placebo.
(++) Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is defined as a first episode of
neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by
inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system(6).
About the EXPAND Study(7)
EXPAND is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study,
comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people
with SPMS with varying levels of disability (Core Part), EDSS scores of
3--0--6--5, followed by extended treatment with open-label BAF312 to
obtain data on long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy (Extension
Part)(8). It is the largest randomized, controlled study in SPMS to
date, including 1,651 people with a diagnosis of SPMS from 31 countries.
Mayzent demonstrated a safety profile that was overall consistent with
the known effects of S1P receptor modulation. It reduced the risk of
three-month CDP by a statistically significant 21% (p=0.013; primary
endpoint). CDP was defined as a 1-point increase in EDSS, if the
baseline score was 3--0--5--0, or a 0--5-point increase, if the baseline
score was 5--5--6--5. No significant differences were found in the Timed
25-Foot Walk Test. T2 lesion volume was reduced by 79% as compared to
placebo. Additional secondary endpoints included a relative reduction in
the ARR by 55%, and compared to placebo, more patients were free from
Gd-enhancing lesions (89% vs 67% for placebo) and from new or enlarging
T2 lesions (57% vs 37% for placebo). Additional exploratory analyses
presented at the 35(th) Congress of the European Committee for Treatment
and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), demonstrated Mayzent can
help patients keep their mobility for over four years longer on
average(9).
About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)
Mayzent is a sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator that selectively
binds to S1P1 and S1P5 receptors. In relation to the S1P1 receptor, it
prevents the lymphocytes from egressing the lymph nodes and as a
consequence, from entering the CNS of patients with MS(7). This leads
to the anti-inflammatory effects of Mayzent(10). Mayzent also enters
the CNS and binds to the S1P5 sub-receptor on specific cells in the
CNS(11,12,13), including astrocytes and oligodendrocytes and has shown
pro-remyelinating and neuroprotective effects in preclinical models of
MS(14,15,16).
In the European Union (EU), Mayzent is indicated for the treatment of
adult patients with SPMS with active disease evidenced by relapsing or
imaging features of inflammatory activity. In the US, Mayzent is
approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS, to include
clinically isolated syndrome (CIS(++) ), relapsing remitting disease and
active secondary progressive disease in adults. The approvals are based
on the Phase III EXPAND trial, the largest controlled clinical study of
a broad range of SPMS patients, showing Mayzent significantly reduced
the risk of disease progression, including impact on physical disability
and cognitive decline(7). Mayzent is also approved in Australia and
Albania for adult patients with SPMS and in Canada and United Arab
Emirates for adult patients with active SPMS. Novartis is committed to
bringing Mayzent to patients worldwide, and additional regulatory
filings are currently underway in Switzerland, Japan, China, and
elsewhere.
About Multiple Sclerosis
MS disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal
cord through inflammation and tissue loss(17). MS, which affects
approximately 2.3 million people worldwide(18), is often characterized
into three forms: primary progressive MS (PPMS)(19), RRMS, and SPMS,
which follows from an initial RRMS course and is characterized by
physical and cognitive changes over time, in presence or absence of
relapses, leading to a progressive accumulation of neurological
disability(20). Approximately 85% of patients initially present with
relapsing forms of MS(18). There remains a high unmet need for safe and
effective treatments to help delay disability progression in SPMS with
active disease (with relapses and/or evidence of new MRI activity)(20).
About Novartis in MS
In addition to Mayzent, the Novartis MS portfolio includes also
Gilenya(R) (fingolimod, an S1P modulator), which is indicated in the EU
for the treatment of adult patients and children and adolescents 10
years of age and older with RRMS. In the United States, Gilenya is
approved for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 10
