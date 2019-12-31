finanzen.net
Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in diese Zukunftstechnologie investieren könnten!-w-
21.04.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis announces new Mayzent(R) (siponimod) data show sustained effect in delaying disability for up to five years in patients with secondar...

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- New long-term data from EXPAND show patients with SPMS continuously

treated with Mayzent(R) (siponimod) experienced lower risk of disability

progression and cognitive decline than patients who delayed Mayzent

treatment1

-- Separate post-hoc analysis from EXPAND demonstrated Mayzent reduced

cortical grey matter (cGM) and thalamic atrophy in patients with SPMS2,

outcomes associated with long-term irreversible disability accumulation3

-- Mayzent is the first and only oral disease modifying therapy (DMT)

studied and proven to delay disability progression in a broad range of

SPMS patients

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-announces-new-Mayzent-siponimod-data-show-sustained-effect-in-delaying-disability-for-up-to-five-years-in-patients-with-secondary-progressive-multiple-sclerosis-SPMS

Basel, April 21, 2020 -- Novartis announced today new Mayzent(R)

(siponimod) data in the April supplemental issue of Neurology(R), the

medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The data build on

existing clinical evidence that Mayzent has proven to slow physical

disability progression and provide cognitive benefits in people living

with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)(1). Although every

patient's multiple sclerosis (MS) journey is unique, 1 in 4

relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) patients on treatment transition to SPMS

within 10 years of RRMS onset*(4).

Data released from the five-year EXPAND open-label extension trial

assessed the long-term efficacy and safety of Mayzent in patients with

SPMS who on entering the extension trial either continued on Mayzent

treatment (Mayzent group) or switched from placebo to Mayzent (placebo

switch group). Patients in the Mayzent group were significantly less

likely to experience both three- and six-month confirmed disability

progression (CDP) (p=0.0064 and p=0.0048, respectively) compared with

the placebo switch group, which underscores advantages of early

treatment initiation(1). These data were included in the April

supplemental issue of Neurology after the 2020 American Academy of

Neurology Annual Meeting

https://www.aan.com/conferences-community/annual-meeting/ was cancelled

due to COVID-19.

"The data continue to show that Mayzent has the ability to help patients

maintain independence for longer through its long-term effect on

delaying progression and cognitive impairment," said Norman Putzki, MD,

Global Head of Development Neuroscience. "Novartis is committed to

reimagining medicine for patients with progressive diseases and with

Mayzent, Novartis offers patients hope for improved health outcomes."

The new data also show a 52% reduction in the annualized relapse rate

(ARR) observed in the Mayzent group compared to the placebo switch group

(p<0.0001). Risk of confirmed worsening of cognitive impairment

(according to the Symbol Digit Modalities Test) at six-months was

reduced by 23% for the Mayzent group compared with placebo switch group

(p=0.0014). The benefits seen in the Mayzent group were sustained for up

to five years, underscoring the advantages of early treatment initiation

with Mayzent. The incidence of adverse events was consistent with the

controlled treatment period(1). This EXPAND open-label extension is

ongoing for up to a total of seven years.

Additional Mayzent data shared in the same Neurology issue includes a

new post-hoc analysis from EXPAND, which showed Mayzent consistently

reduced cortical grey matter (cGM) and thalamic atrophy in patients with

SPMS, including those with less active and more advanced disease. Across

the subgroups studied, Mayzent reduced cGM atrophy versus placebo by

48--116% (p<0.01 at both M12 and M24) and thalamic atrophy by 30-- 68%

(p<0.05 at both M12 and M24; except for 'disease duration >15 years'

p=0.1029 at M12)(2). Combined with other analyses, these findings could

translate into a favorable impact on long-term clinical outcomes

including disability progression and cognitive decline.

Further analysis from EXPAND, evaluating Mayzent's effect on

magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) changes in patients with SPMS, builds

on existing pre-clinical evidence that suggests Mayzent may promote

repair mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS). MTR is a

technique widely used for estimating myelin content in the brain. MTR

results show that Mayzent significantly reduces de-myelination and

substantiate previous pre-clinical findings on remyelination(5).

"These data highlight the critical importance of early treatment

intervention with a disease-modifying treatment, such as Mayzent, to

ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for patients with MS who are

experiencing progression," said Bruce Cree, MD, PhD, MAS, Clinical

Research Director and George A. Zimmermann Endowed Professor in Multiple

Sclerosis, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.

"It's never too early to stay ahead of progression in multiple sclerosis,

since the early identification of physical and cognitive changes -- even

subtle ones -- can indicate MS disease progression and therefore allow

for timely intervention."

*For specific indications of Mayzent approved in each country, see the

section "About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)" below.

As measured by prolonged time to wheelchair dependence for patients with

SPMS by an average of 4.3 years versus placebo.

(++) Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is defined as a first episode of

neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by

inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system(6).

About the EXPAND Study(7)

EXPAND is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study,

comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people

with SPMS with varying levels of disability (Core Part), EDSS scores of

3--0--6--5, followed by extended treatment with open-label BAF312 to

obtain data on long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy (Extension

Part)(8). It is the largest randomized, controlled study in SPMS to

date, including 1,651 people with a diagnosis of SPMS from 31 countries.

Mayzent demonstrated a safety profile that was overall consistent with

the known effects of S1P receptor modulation. It reduced the risk of

three-month CDP by a statistically significant 21% (p=0.013; primary

endpoint). CDP was defined as a 1-point increase in EDSS, if the

baseline score was 3--0--5--0, or a 0--5-point increase, if the baseline

score was 5--5--6--5. No significant differences were found in the Timed

25-Foot Walk Test. T2 lesion volume was reduced by 79% as compared to

placebo. Additional secondary endpoints included a relative reduction in

the ARR by 55%, and compared to placebo, more patients were free from

Gd-enhancing lesions (89% vs 67% for placebo) and from new or enlarging

T2 lesions (57% vs 37% for placebo). Additional exploratory analyses

presented at the 35(th) Congress of the European Committee for Treatment

and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), demonstrated Mayzent can

help patients keep their mobility for over four years longer on

average(9).

About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)

Mayzent is a sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator that selectively

binds to S1P1 and S1P5 receptors. In relation to the S1P1 receptor, it

prevents the lymphocytes from egressing the lymph nodes and as a

consequence, from entering the CNS of patients with MS(7). This leads

to the anti-inflammatory effects of Mayzent(10). Mayzent also enters

the CNS and binds to the S1P5 sub-receptor on specific cells in the

CNS(11,12,13), including astrocytes and oligodendrocytes and has shown

pro-remyelinating and neuroprotective effects in preclinical models of

MS(14,15,16).

In the European Union (EU), Mayzent is indicated for the treatment of

adult patients with SPMS with active disease evidenced by relapsing or

imaging features of inflammatory activity. In the US, Mayzent is

approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS, to include

clinically isolated syndrome (CIS(++) ), relapsing remitting disease and

active secondary progressive disease in adults. The approvals are based

on the Phase III EXPAND trial, the largest controlled clinical study of

a broad range of SPMS patients, showing Mayzent significantly reduced

the risk of disease progression, including impact on physical disability

and cognitive decline(7). Mayzent is also approved in Australia and

Albania for adult patients with SPMS and in Canada and United Arab

Emirates for adult patients with active SPMS. Novartis is committed to

bringing Mayzent to patients worldwide, and additional regulatory

filings are currently underway in Switzerland, Japan, China, and

elsewhere.

About Multiple Sclerosis

MS disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal

cord through inflammation and tissue loss(17). MS, which affects

approximately 2.3 million people worldwide(18), is often characterized

into three forms: primary progressive MS (PPMS)(19), RRMS, and SPMS,

which follows from an initial RRMS course and is characterized by

physical and cognitive changes over time, in presence or absence of

relapses, leading to a progressive accumulation of neurological

disability(20). Approximately 85% of patients initially present with

relapsing forms of MS(18). There remains a high unmet need for safe and

effective treatments to help delay disability progression in SPMS with

active disease (with relapses and/or evidence of new MRI activity)(20).

About Novartis in MS

In addition to Mayzent, the Novartis MS portfolio includes also

Gilenya(R) (fingolimod, an S1P modulator), which is indicated in the EU

for the treatment of adult patients and children and adolescents 10

years of age and older with RRMS. In the United States, Gilenya is

approved for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 10

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.04.20
US-Behörde ebnet Novartis Weg für Studie mit Arznei gegen Covid-19 (Reuters)
20.04.20
US-Behörde ebnet Novartis Weg für Studie mit Arznei gegen Covid-19 (Börse Online)
20.04.20
Dividenden-Garant Novartis schlägt schon wieder zu - News im Kampf gegen Covid-19 (Der Aktionär)
20.04.20
Novartis testet Hydroxychloroquin bei Covid-19 in USA klinisch (Dow Jones)
20.04.20
Novartis testet Covid-19-Medikament an 440 Patienten in den USA (Handelszeitung)
20.04.20
Pharma: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Medikament gegen Covid-19 voran (Blick)
16.04.20
Novartis: Starke Daten bei Migräne-Mittel - Aktie vor Kaufsignal? (Der Aktionär)
13.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.04.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.04.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.04.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.04.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.04.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.04.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.04.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.04.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.03.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.03.2020Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
26.02.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.02.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
07.04.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.03.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
29.01.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

03.04.20Novartis-Medikament soll Coronavirus-Patienten Intensivstation ersparen - Aktie im Plus
03.04.20Dividenden-Garant Novartis: Corona-Update - diesen Biotech-Partner müssen Sie jetzt ins Auge fassen
20.03.20Press Release: Novartis commits to donate up to 130 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to support the global COVID-19 pandemic response
29.03.20Novartis: Corona-Medikament - Zulassung per Eilverfahren?
13.04.20Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
26.03.2015 Konzerne und Bill Gates: Auch Novartis im Covid-19-Konsortium
27.03.20Dividenden-Garant Novartis: Nächster Doppelschlag
30.03.20Novartis und Bayer spenden Malaria-Medikamente gegen Corona
07.04.20Alcon schiebt Dividendenauszahlung auf
16.04.20Novartis: Starke Daten bei Migräne-Mittel - Aktie vor Kaufsignal?
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Daimler, ThyssenKrupp
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Einbruch des Ölpreises belastet DAX - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
Ihr Robo-Advisor für ein individuelles ETF-Portfolio
EUR-USD im Schwebezustand
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Daimler  Fahrt komplett auf Sicht
DZ BANK - Bullen testen Stabilität der Erholungsbewegung
Exporo: Zahl der 16. Woche: 69
Philips erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

14:30 UhrBayer kooperiert mit Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) bei klinischer Erforschung von Medikamenten gegen COVID-19
14:28 UhrMerck erweitert US-Standort für virale Vektoren und Gentherapie
13:01 UhrBetter Coronavirus Stock: Abbott Labs vs. Moderna
11:32 UhrDividendenperle Roche: Test erhält US-Zulassung
10:39 UhrBayer: Nächste Woche zählt es!
10:19 UhrAlmea 2 Sg Portfolio : Allergan plc 38.5(b)
10:12 UhrMorgan Stanley Cap : Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC
10:11 UhrMorgan Stanley&CoLLC : Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC
09:57 UhrMorgan Stanley Smith : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
09:43 UhrNorges Bank : Form - 8.3 Allergan PLC

News von

Sprit, Heizöl, Gas  was der negative Ölpreis für unser Leben bedeutet
Die Dominanz des Dollar wird zur Gefahr für die Schwächsten
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen
So verhilft Ihnen Ihr Chef zu einem E-Bike oder Rennrad

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX verlustreich -- HelloFresh-Aktie mit neuem Rekord -- Coca-Cola verkauft in Corona-Krise ein Viertel weniger -- ZEW-Index steigt im April deutlich -- HBSC, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus

Merck erweitert US-Standort für virale Vektoren und Gentherapie. Co-Chefin Morgan verlässt SAP. Anleger meiden Öl- und Energiewerte nach Preissturz. Danone streicht trotz Umsatzanstieg die Prognose. Wienerberger sieht zweites Quartal am stärksten von Corona betroffen. Lebensmittelgeschäft hilft Primark-Mutter AB Foods während Corona-Krise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:34 Uhr
DAX verlustreich -- HelloFresh-Aktie mit neuem Rekord -- Coca-Cola verkauft in Corona-Krise ein Viertel weniger -- ZEW-Index steigt im April deutlich -- HBSC, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus
Standardwerte
14:42 Uhr
Deutsche Post: Gewerkschaft Verdi gegen bundesweite Paket-Sonntagszustellung
Sonstiges
14:48 Uhr
Jetzt Ölpreis handeln?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2