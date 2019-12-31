Press Release: Novartis announces plan to -2

research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health
care cost containment, including government, payor and general public
pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased
pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business
conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic
diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com.
References
1. "NCI Dictionary of Cancer Terms: cytokine release syndrome."
National Cancer Institute,
www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/cytokine-release-syndrome.
Accessed 28 March, 2020.
2. Mehta, Puja, et al. "COVID-19: Consider Cytokine Storm Syndromes
and Immunosuppression." The Lancet, vol. 395, no. 10229, 28 Mar. 2020,
pp. 1033--1034., doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(20)30628-0.
3. Shimabukuro-Vornhagen, Alexander, et al. "Cytokine Release
Syndrome." Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, vol. 6, no. 56, 15 June
2018, doi:10.1186/s40425-018-0343-9.
4. Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib) tablets: EU Summary of Product
Characteristics. Novartis; Mar 2015.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Anja von Treskow Michael Billings
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Hematology Communications
+41 61 324 2279 (direct) +1 862 778 8656 (direct)
+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 201 400 1854 (mobile)
anja.von_treskow@novartis.com michael.billings@novartis.com
Eric Althoff
Novartis US External Communications
+1 646 438 4335
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 02, 2020 17:05 ET (21:05 GMT)