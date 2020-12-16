  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Einfach nachhaltiger anlegen mit ETFs von iShares -w-
16.12.2020 01:17

Press Release: Novartis announces positive FDA -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. US Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration,

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and Center for Biologics

Evaluation and Research (CBER). Treatment for heart failure: endpoints

for drug development guidance for Industry. US Food and Drug

Administration. June 2019. Accessed July 17, 2019.

https://www.fda.gov/media/128372/download

2. Solomon S, McMurray J, Anand I, et al. Angiotensin-neprilysin in heart

failure with preserved ejection fraction. N Engl J Med.

2019;381:1609-1620. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1908655

3. Virani S, Alonso A, Benjamin E, et al. Heart disease and stroke

statistics-2020 update: a report from the American Heart Association.

Circulation. 2020;141:e139-e596. doi: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000000757

4. Shah K, Xu H, Matsouaka R, et al. Heart failure with preserved,

borderline, and reduced ejection fraction: 5-year outcomes. J Am Coll

Cardiol. 2017;70(20):2476-2486. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2017.08.074

5. Solomon S, Rizkala A, Gong J, et al. Angiotensin receptor neprilysin

inhibition in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: rationale

and design of the PARAGON-HF Trial. JACC Heart Fail. 2017;5(7):471-482.

doi:10.1016/j.jchf.2017.04.013

6. Solomon S, Zile M, Pieske B, et al. The angiotensin receptor neprilysin

inhibitor LCZ696 in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: a

Phase 2 double-blind randomised controlled trial. Lancet.

2012;380(9851):1387-1395. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(12)61227-6

7. McMurray J, Packer M, Desai A, et al. Angiotensin-neprilysin inhibition

versus enalapril in heart failure. N Engl J Med. 2014;371:993-1004. doi:

10.1056/NEJMoa1409077

8. Dunlay S, Roger V, Redfield M. Epidemiology of heart failure with

preserved ejection fraction. Nat Rev Cardiol. 2017;14:591-602.

doi:10.1038/nrcardio.2017.65

9. Pfeffer A, Shah A, Borlaug B. Heart failure with preserved ejection

fraction in perspective. Circ Res. 2019;124:1598-1617. doi:

10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.119.313572

10. American Heart Association. Types of heart failure. Updated May 31, 2017.

Accessed June 3, 2020.

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-failure/what-is-heart-failure/types-of-heart-failure

11. Gheorghiade M, De Luca L, Fonarow G, et al. Pathophysiologic targets in

the early phase of acute heart failure syndromes. Am J Cardiol.

2005;96(6A):11G-17G.

12. Cheng R, Cox M, Neely M, et al. Outcomes in patients with heart failure

with preserved, borderline, and reduced ejection fraction in the Medicare

population. Am Heart J. 2014;168(5):721-30. doi:

10.1016/j.ahj.2014.07.008

13. Data on file. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

14. EMA. Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan). Summary of product characteristics.

Accessed July 2019.

http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/004062/WC500197536.pdf

15. ENTRESTO [prescribing information]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; October 2019.

16. Chandra A, Lewis E, Claggertt B, et al. The Effects of

Sacubitril/Valsartan on Physical and Social Activity Limitations in Heart

Failure Patients: The PARADIGM-HF Trial. JAMA Cardiol. 2018;3(6):498-505.

doi: 10.1001/jamacardio.2018.0398

17. Desai AS, Claggett BL, Packer M, et al. Influence of sacubitril/valsartan

(LCZ696) on 30-day readmission after heart failure hospitalization. J Am

Coll Cardiol. 2016;68(3):241-248. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2016.04.047

18. Langenickel T, Dole W. Angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibition with

LCZ696: a novel approach for the treatment of heart failure. Drug Discov

Today. 2012;9(4):e131-e139. doi:10.1016/j.ddstr.2013.11.002

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2405309-1&h=457207487&u=http%3A%2F%2Fdx.doi.org%2F10.1016%2Fj.ddstr.2013.11.002&a=http%3A%2F%2Fdx.doi.org%2F10.1016%2Fj.ddstr.2013.11.002

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Phil McNamara

Novartis External Communications Global Head, Cardio-Renal-Metabolism Communications

+41 61 324 2279 (direct) +41 79 510 8756 (mobile)

E-mail: anja.von_treskow@novartis.com E-mail: phil.mcnamara@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

E-mail: eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 19:17 ET (00:17 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Ziele nicht erreicht
Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele
Novartis hat in seinen Corona-Bekämpfungsbemühungen einen Rücksetzer erlitten.
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
15.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Gute und schlechte News - dieser Support muss jetzt halten (Der Aktionär)
14.12.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele (Börse Online)
11.12.20
Novartis erhält für Cholesterinsenker Leqvio Zulassung in der EU (dpa-afx)
06.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Daten - Aktie gibt wieder Gas (Der Aktionär)
04.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Wichtiger Widerstand geknackt - Analysten heben den Daumen (Der Aktionär)
03.12.20
Etwas tun gegen Homeoffice-Frust: Sogar Novartis-Chef sagt: «Ich bin super Zoom-müde» (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.11.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Novartis-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
25.11.20
Novartis-Chef - Corona wird bis Mitte 2021 für volatile Pharmamärkte sorgen (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
10.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
25.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
10.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
25.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
25.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.11.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

24.11.20Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
14.12.20Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele
30.11.20So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Novartis-Aktie ein
11.12.20Novartis erhält für Cholesterinsenker Leqvio Zulassung in der EU
20.11.20Trotz Impfungen bleiben Therapien gefragt: Novartis und Roche sind zurück im Rennen um Covid-Medikamente
06.12.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Daten - Aktie gibt wieder Gas
24.11.20Novartis startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm
04.12.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Wichtiger Widerstand geknackt - Analysten heben den Daumen
19.11.20Press Release: Novartis secures exclusive rights -2-
25.11.20Pharmakonzern Novartis will mehr sparen und Aktien zurückkaufen
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
SAP: Zurück zu alten Höhen?
JD.com-Tochter plant milliardenschweres IPO
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Erholung möglich
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Lufthansa, ThyssenKrupp
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nur noch heute: Jetzt 12 Monate gebührenfrei investieren
Financial Fact: Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis in Japan ist besonders gut.
Nach der Impfstoff-Rally: Bringt Formycon die Medikamenten-Euphorie?
Webinar: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht mit Allvest, der neuen digitalen Tochter der Allianz
Hohe Nachfrage nach Vermögenswerten - trotz Pandemie
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

15.12.20Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
15.12.20Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
15.12.20Spahn: Geimpfte sollen per App rasch Nebenwirkungen melden können
15.12.20US-Arzneimittelagentur sieht hohe Wirksamkeit bei Moderna-Impfstoff - Moderna-Aktie rutscht ab
15.12.20MÄRKTE USA/Hoffnung auf Konjunkturpaket beflügelt Wall Street
15.12.20Corona-Impfstoff könnte in EU noch vor Weihnachten genehmigt werden
15.12.20Fauci: Biden und Harris sollten schnellstmöglich geimpft werden
15.12.20MÄRKTE USA/Hoffnung auf Konjunkturpaket hievt Wall Street ins Plus
15.12.20GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfung vor Weihnachten - 'Lage ist ernst'
15.12.20Aktien Schweiz von Konjunktursorgen belastet etwas leichter

News von

Abgeltungsteuer: Wie Anleger Verluste optimal nutzen - die wichtigsten Fristen
Curevac-Aktie: Gute Karten für den Nachzügler - so können Sie mitverdienen
Newsticker Corona: Große EU-Staaten wollen Impfstart koordinieren
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsianer geben Konjunkturhoffnungen nicht auf
Bayer-Aktie: Bonusjagd in der Bodenbildung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- LANXESS greift nach Emerald Kalama Chemical -- Apple erhöht iPhone-Produktion -- Leonhard Birnbaum wird E.ON-Chef -- Moderna, Twitter, VW im Fokus

Millionen für Managerin nach Diskriminierungsvorwurf bei Pinterest. Symrise Opfer von Cyberattacke. Eli Lilly schluckt Prevail in Milliardenübernahme. EMA: Entscheidung über Zulassung von BioNTech-Impfstoff am 21. Dezember. Digital-Paket aus Brüssel soll Tech-Riesen wie Facebook begrenzen. Aroundtown kommt bei Immobilienverkäufen weiter voran. Deutsche Bank baut offenbar weitere Jobs im Privatkundengeschäft ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen