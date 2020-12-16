-- The Committee voted 12 to 1 that the data presented support the use of

Entresto in treatment of patients with heart failure with preserved

ejection fraction (HFpEF)

-- Potential Q1 2021 sNDA approval could make Entresto the first therapy

indicated for use in treatment of patients with both major types of

chronic heart failure: HFpEF and HFrEF; and the only chronic heart

failure treatment studied in both conditions against active

comparators1,2

-- HFpEF patients currently have no approved treatment options and face

worsening symptoms that result in frequent HF hospitalizations, emergency

room and urgent office visits1,3,4

Basel, December 16, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food

and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory

Committee (CRDAC) voted 12 to 1 that the data presented support the use

of Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan) in treatment of patients with

heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). This was based

on data supporting the benefit of Entresto in reducing worsening heart

failure (total heart failure [HF] hospitalizations and urgent HF visits)

in patients studied in PARAGON-HF. If approved by the FDA, Entresto

could become the first therapy indicated for use in treatment of

patients with HFpEF, as well as the first medication approved for both

major types of chronic heart failure, HFpEF and heart failure with

reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), both based on trials that included

active comparators (valsartan and enalapril, respectively)(1,2).

With no approved therapies for HFpEF to address the prevention of HF

hospitalizations and urgent visits, a significant unmet medical need

exists for a treatment to reduce the burden associated with this

debilitating condition. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the

supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in the first quarter of 2021.

"Managing HFpEF has historically been a clinical and scientific

challenge due to the heterogeneity of the condition," said Scott Solomon,

MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and

Women's Hospital, and PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "Today's

vote represents much needed progress in this area of unmet need and is a

positive step toward bringing a potential therapy to millions of

patients suffering from this type of heart failure."

The Committee's positive decision is based on the totality of evidence

from efficacy and safety analyses, including findings presented from a

pre-specified subgroup analysis of PARAGON-HF, the largest and only

Phase III active-controlled study to date in patients with HFpEF and

additional evidence from PARAMOUNT (a Phase II trial in HFpEF), as well

as PARADIGM-HF (a Phase III trial in HFrEF)(5-7). Data from PARAGON-HF

demonstrated a favorable safety profile for Entresto in patients with

HFpEF, which is in line with the vast clinical and post-marketing

experience in HFrEF, and showed clinical benefit of Entresto in HFpEF

patients(2).

"Our commitment to reimagine medicine through our extensive clinical

trials program on heart failure has been unwavering, and we are

encouraged by the Committee's response today," said David Soergel, MD,

Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Drug Development,

Novartis. "We appreciate the valuable insights shared by the patient and

advocacy community about this devastating disease, and we look forward

to FDA's decision on the potential approval of this new indication."

HFpEF affects more than 3 million Americans, and is increasing in

prevalence as the population ages(3,8). It is a complex disease for

which it is difficult to develop treatments due to its heterogeneous

pathophysiology and the varied impact of symptoms among patients,

despite decades of research(9). HFpEF can change the structure of the

heart and occurs when the muscle tissue of the heart thickens and

stiffens so that it cannot expand to fill with enough blood to meet the

body's needs(10). HFpEF is associated with high rates of recurring

heart failure hospitalizations, emergency room visits and urgent

doctor's office appointments(3,4). Each hospitalization event is

associated with worsening long-term prognosis, and approximately one in

four patients are re-admitted for heart failure within one year of

discharge(11,12).

Entresto is approved in 115 countries worldwide for the treatment of

HFrEF, with more than 2.6 million patient-years of exposure to date(13)

.

About our longstanding commitment to heart failure

To reimagine medicine for heart failure patients, Novartis established

the largest global clinical program in the HF disease area across the

pharma industry to date. Known as FortiHFy, it is comprised of more than

40 clinical studies designed to generate an array of additional data on

efficacy, quality of life, patient-reported outcomes and real-world

evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend understanding of heart

failure. FortiHFy includes trials across HFpEF, including PARAGON-HF,

PARAMOUNT and PARAGLIDE-HF, as well as Entresto's current indication in

HFrEF, such as PARADIGM-HF, PIONEER-HF, TRANSITION and PROVE-HF.

About Entresto for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction

In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of

symptomatic chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction(1) (4). In the

United States, Entresto is indicated for the treatment of HF (New York

Heart Association class II-IV) in patients with systolic dysfunction(1)

(5). It has been shown to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death and

HF hospitalization, to reduce the rate of all-cause mortality and to

improve aspects of health-related quality of life (including physical

and social activities), compared to enalapril(7) (,16,17). Entresto is

usually administered in conjunction with other HF therapies, in place of

an ACE inhibitor or other angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB)(14).

Approved indications may vary depending upon the individual country.

Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the

failing heart(14). It does this by enhancing the protective

neurohormonal systems (natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously

inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive

renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)(14,18). Other common HF

medicines, called angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) and

angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), only block the harmful effects

of the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor

sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan(14,15).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

