-- The Committee voted 12 to 1 that the data presented support the use of
Entresto in treatment of patients with heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction (HFpEF)
-- Potential Q1 2021 sNDA approval could make Entresto the first therapy
indicated for use in treatment of patients with both major types of
chronic heart failure: HFpEF and HFrEF; and the only chronic heart
failure treatment studied in both conditions against active
comparators1,2
-- HFpEF patients currently have no approved treatment options and face
worsening symptoms that result in frequent HF hospitalizations, emergency
room and urgent office visits1,3,4
Basel, December 16, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory
Committee (CRDAC) voted 12 to 1 that the data presented support the use
of Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan) in treatment of patients with
heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). This was based
on data supporting the benefit of Entresto in reducing worsening heart
failure (total heart failure [HF] hospitalizations and urgent HF visits)
in patients studied in PARAGON-HF. If approved by the FDA, Entresto
could become the first therapy indicated for use in treatment of
patients with HFpEF, as well as the first medication approved for both
major types of chronic heart failure, HFpEF and heart failure with
reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), both based on trials that included
active comparators (valsartan and enalapril, respectively)(1,2).
With no approved therapies for HFpEF to address the prevention of HF
hospitalizations and urgent visits, a significant unmet medical need
exists for a treatment to reduce the burden associated with this
debilitating condition. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the
supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in the first quarter of 2021.
"Managing HFpEF has historically been a clinical and scientific
challenge due to the heterogeneity of the condition," said Scott Solomon,
MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and
Women's Hospital, and PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "Today's
vote represents much needed progress in this area of unmet need and is a
positive step toward bringing a potential therapy to millions of
patients suffering from this type of heart failure."
The Committee's positive decision is based on the totality of evidence
from efficacy and safety analyses, including findings presented from a
pre-specified subgroup analysis of PARAGON-HF, the largest and only
Phase III active-controlled study to date in patients with HFpEF and
additional evidence from PARAMOUNT (a Phase II trial in HFpEF), as well
as PARADIGM-HF (a Phase III trial in HFrEF)(5-7). Data from PARAGON-HF
demonstrated a favorable safety profile for Entresto in patients with
HFpEF, which is in line with the vast clinical and post-marketing
experience in HFrEF, and showed clinical benefit of Entresto in HFpEF
patients(2).
"Our commitment to reimagine medicine through our extensive clinical
trials program on heart failure has been unwavering, and we are
encouraged by the Committee's response today," said David Soergel, MD,
Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Drug Development,
Novartis. "We appreciate the valuable insights shared by the patient and
advocacy community about this devastating disease, and we look forward
to FDA's decision on the potential approval of this new indication."
HFpEF affects more than 3 million Americans, and is increasing in
prevalence as the population ages(3,8). It is a complex disease for
which it is difficult to develop treatments due to its heterogeneous
pathophysiology and the varied impact of symptoms among patients,
despite decades of research(9). HFpEF can change the structure of the
heart and occurs when the muscle tissue of the heart thickens and
stiffens so that it cannot expand to fill with enough blood to meet the
body's needs(10). HFpEF is associated with high rates of recurring
heart failure hospitalizations, emergency room visits and urgent
doctor's office appointments(3,4). Each hospitalization event is
associated with worsening long-term prognosis, and approximately one in
four patients are re-admitted for heart failure within one year of
discharge(11,12).
Entresto is approved in 115 countries worldwide for the treatment of
HFrEF, with more than 2.6 million patient-years of exposure to date(13)
.
About our longstanding commitment to heart failure
To reimagine medicine for heart failure patients, Novartis established
the largest global clinical program in the HF disease area across the
pharma industry to date. Known as FortiHFy, it is comprised of more than
40 clinical studies designed to generate an array of additional data on
efficacy, quality of life, patient-reported outcomes and real-world
evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend understanding of heart
failure. FortiHFy includes trials across HFpEF, including PARAGON-HF,
PARAMOUNT and PARAGLIDE-HF, as well as Entresto's current indication in
HFrEF, such as PARADIGM-HF, PIONEER-HF, TRANSITION and PROVE-HF.
About Entresto for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of
symptomatic chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction(1) (4). In the
United States, Entresto is indicated for the treatment of HF (New York
Heart Association class II-IV) in patients with systolic dysfunction(1)
(5). It has been shown to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death and
HF hospitalization, to reduce the rate of all-cause mortality and to
improve aspects of health-related quality of life (including physical
and social activities), compared to enalapril(7) (,16,17). Entresto is
usually administered in conjunction with other HF therapies, in place of
an ACE inhibitor or other angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB)(14).
Approved indications may vary depending upon the individual country.
Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the
failing heart(14). It does this by enhancing the protective
neurohormonal systems (natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously
inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)(14,18). Other common HF
medicines, called angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) and
angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), only block the harmful effects
of the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor
sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan(14,15).
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
