-- Phase III VISION study with 177Lu-PSMA-617 met both primary endpoints,
significantly improving overall survival (OS) and radiographic
progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with PSMA-positive
metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer1
-- VISION trial findings to be presented at upcoming medical meeting, with
regulatory submissions in the US and EU anticipated in 2021
-- Novartis is committed to reimagining prostate cancer through targeted
radioligand therapy with 177Lu-PSMA-617
-- More than 15 dedicated early to late development and research programs
underway to identify the next wave of radioligand therapies for cancer
Basel, March, 23, 2021 -- Novartis today reported the first
interpretable results of the Phase III VISION study evaluating the
efficacy and safety of (177) Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted radioligand therapy
in patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic
castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) compared to best standard
of care alone. The trial met both primary endpoints of overall survival
and radiographic progression-free survival(1), helping to move closer
the ambition of becoming the targeted treatment for >80% of patients
with advanced prostate cancer. The safety profile was consistent with
data reported in previous clinical studies(1). Results from the VISION
trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and included in
US and EU regulatory submissions.
"Patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer have a
less than 1 in 6 chance of surviving 5 years(2) and need new treatment
options. These groundbreaking data confirm our belief in the potential
of (177) Lu-PSMA-617 to reimagine outcomes for these patients through
phenotypic precision medicine. We intend to submit these data to
regulatory authorities as soon as possible," said John Tsai, Head of
Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis. "We
would like to thank the patients who volunteered to participate in this
study as well as the clinical teams at each of the trial sites. We would
not be able to realize our commitment to reimagining medicine without
the partnership of patients and their families."
Radioligand therapy combines a targeting compound that binds to markers
expressed by tumors and a radioactive isotope, causing DNA damage that
inhibits tumor growth and replication. This therapeutic approach enables
targeted delivery of radiation to the tumor, while limiting damage to
the surrounding normal tissue. Novartis has established global expertise
and specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its
network of four radioligand therapy production sites, and is further
increasing capacity to ensure delivery of radioligand therapies like
(177) Lu-PSMA-617 to patients in need.
Novartis is the only pharmaceutical company which is pursuing four
different cancer treatment platforms. These include radioligand therapy,
cell and gene therapy, and targeted therapy and immunotherapy, with an
opportunity to combine these platforms for the best outcomes for each
cancer patient.
About Advanced Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the prostate gland,
a small walnut shaped gland in the pelvis of men. In castration
resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), the tumor shows signs of growth, such
as rising Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) levels, despite the use of
hormone treatments that lower testosterone(3). In metastatic CRPC
(mCRPC), the tumor spreads to other parts of the body, such as
neighboring organs or bones and remains unresponsive to hormone
treatment(4). The five-year survival rate for patients with mCRPC is
approximately 15%(2).
About Phenotypic Precision Medicine in Advanced Prostate Cancer
Despite advances in prostate cancer care, there is a high unmet need for
new targeted treatment options to improve outcomes for patients with
metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. More than 80% of
prostate cancer tumors highly express a phenotypic biomarker(5) called
Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)(4) (,) (6) (-) (9), making it
a promising diagnostic (through positron emission tomography (PET) scan
imaging) and therapeutic target for radioligand therapy(6).
About (177) Lu-PSMA-617
(177) Lu-PSMA-617 is an investigational PSMA-targeted radioligand
therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is a
type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound
(ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle)(1) (0)
(-1) (2). After administration into the bloodstream, (177) Lu-PSMA-617
binds to prostate cancer cells that express PSMA(1) (3), a
transmembrane protein, with high tumor-to-normal tissue uptake(1) (0) (,
1) (4) (,) (1) (5). Once bound, emissions from the radioisotope damage
tumor cells, disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering
cell death. The radiation from the radioisotope works over very short
distances to limit damage to surrounding cells(1) (4) (,1) (6).
About VISION
VISION is an international, prospective, randomized, open-label,
multicenter, phase III study to assess the efficacy and safety of (177)
Lu-PSMA-617 (7.4 GBq administered by i.v. infusion every 6 weeks for a
maximum of 6 cycles) plus investigator-chosen best standard of care in
the investigational arm, versus best standard of care in the control
arm(1) (7). Patients with PSMA PET-scan positive mCRPC, and progression
after prior taxane and androgen receptor-directed therapy (ARDT), were
randomized in a 2:1 ratio in favor of the investigational arm. The
alternate primary endpoints were rPFS and OS. The study enrolled 831
patients(1).
Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as
"potential," "will," "would," "anticipated," "believe," "committed,"
"commitment," "investigational," "evaluating," "promising," "ambition,"
"opportunity," "upcoming," "pursuing," "underway," "to ensure," "intend,
" "to submit," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
(177) Lu-PSMA-617, or regarding potential future revenues from (177)
Lu-PSMA-617. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that (177)
Lu-PSMA-617 will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional
indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor
can there be any guarantee that (177) Lu-PSMA-617 will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding
(177) Lu-PSMA-617 could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this media update as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this media update as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
