-- Phase III VISION study with 177Lu-PSMA-617 met both primary endpoints,

significantly improving overall survival (OS) and radiographic

progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with PSMA-positive

metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer1

-- VISION trial findings to be presented at upcoming medical meeting, with

regulatory submissions in the US and EU anticipated in 2021

-- Novartis is committed to reimagining prostate cancer through targeted

radioligand therapy with 177Lu-PSMA-617

-- More than 15 dedicated early to late development and research programs

underway to identify the next wave of radioligand therapies for cancer

Basel, March, 23, 2021 -- Novartis today reported the first

interpretable results of the Phase III VISION study evaluating the

efficacy and safety of (177) Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted radioligand therapy

in patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) compared to best standard

of care alone. The trial met both primary endpoints of overall survival

and radiographic progression-free survival(1), helping to move closer

the ambition of becoming the targeted treatment for >80% of patients

with advanced prostate cancer. The safety profile was consistent with

data reported in previous clinical studies(1). Results from the VISION

trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and included in

US and EU regulatory submissions.

"Patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer have a

less than 1 in 6 chance of surviving 5 years(2) and need new treatment

options. These groundbreaking data confirm our belief in the potential

of (177) Lu-PSMA-617 to reimagine outcomes for these patients through

phenotypic precision medicine. We intend to submit these data to

regulatory authorities as soon as possible," said John Tsai, Head of

Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis. "We

would like to thank the patients who volunteered to participate in this

study as well as the clinical teams at each of the trial sites. We would

not be able to realize our commitment to reimagining medicine without

the partnership of patients and their families."

Radioligand therapy combines a targeting compound that binds to markers

expressed by tumors and a radioactive isotope, causing DNA damage that

inhibits tumor growth and replication. This therapeutic approach enables

targeted delivery of radiation to the tumor, while limiting damage to

the surrounding normal tissue. Novartis has established global expertise

and specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its

network of four radioligand therapy production sites, and is further

increasing capacity to ensure delivery of radioligand therapies like

(177) Lu-PSMA-617 to patients in need.

Novartis is the only pharmaceutical company which is pursuing four

different cancer treatment platforms. These include radioligand therapy,

cell and gene therapy, and targeted therapy and immunotherapy, with an

opportunity to combine these platforms for the best outcomes for each

cancer patient.

About Advanced Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the prostate gland,

a small walnut shaped gland in the pelvis of men. In castration

resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), the tumor shows signs of growth, such

as rising Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) levels, despite the use of

hormone treatments that lower testosterone(3). In metastatic CRPC

(mCRPC), the tumor spreads to other parts of the body, such as

neighboring organs or bones and remains unresponsive to hormone

treatment(4). The five-year survival rate for patients with mCRPC is

approximately 15%(2).

About Phenotypic Precision Medicine in Advanced Prostate Cancer

Despite advances in prostate cancer care, there is a high unmet need for

new targeted treatment options to improve outcomes for patients with

metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. More than 80% of

prostate cancer tumors highly express a phenotypic biomarker(5) called

Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)(4) (,) (6) (-) (9), making it

a promising diagnostic (through positron emission tomography (PET) scan

imaging) and therapeutic target for radioligand therapy(6).

About (177) Lu-PSMA-617

(177) Lu-PSMA-617 is an investigational PSMA-targeted radioligand

therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is a

type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound

(ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle)(1) (0)

(-1) (2). After administration into the bloodstream, (177) Lu-PSMA-617

binds to prostate cancer cells that express PSMA(1) (3), a

transmembrane protein, with high tumor-to-normal tissue uptake(1) (0) (,

1) (4) (,) (1) (5). Once bound, emissions from the radioisotope damage

tumor cells, disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering

cell death. The radiation from the radioisotope works over very short

distances to limit damage to surrounding cells(1) (4) (,1) (6).

About VISION

VISION is an international, prospective, randomized, open-label,

multicenter, phase III study to assess the efficacy and safety of (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 (7.4 GBq administered by i.v. infusion every 6 weeks for a

maximum of 6 cycles) plus investigator-chosen best standard of care in

the investigational arm, versus best standard of care in the control

arm(1) (7). Patients with PSMA PET-scan positive mCRPC, and progression

after prior taxane and androgen receptor-directed therapy (ARDT), were

randomized in a 2:1 ratio in favor of the investigational arm. The

alternate primary endpoints were rPFS and OS. The study enrolled 831

patients(1).

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

