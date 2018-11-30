Press Release: Novartis: AveXis data reinforce -2

granted Priority Review by the FDA, with regulatory action anticipated
in May 2019. In addition, the drug is anticipated to receive approval in
Japan and the European Union later this year.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor
neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is
caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein
necessary for survival of motor neurons. The incidence of SMA is
approximately one in 10,000 live births and is the leading genetic cause
of infant mortality. The most severe form of SMA is Type 1, a lethal
genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and associated
muscle deterioration, which results in mortality or the need for
permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90
percent of patients.
About AveXis
AveXis, a Novartis company, is dedicated to developing and
commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from rare and
life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Our initial product
candidate, Zolgensma, is a proprietary gene therapy currently in
development for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. In
addition to developing Zolgensma to treat SMA, AveXis also plans to
develop other novel treatments for rare neurological diseases, including
Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused
by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. For additional
information, please visit www.avexis.com.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
References
[1] The brand name Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) has
been provisionally approved by the FDA for the investigational product
AVXS-101, but the product itself has not received marketing
authorization or BLA approval from any regulatory authorities.
[2] An event is defined as either death or at least 16 hours per day of
required ventilation support for breathing for 14 consecutive days in
the absence of acute reversible illness or perioperative change.
[3] Finkel RS, et al. Neurology. 2014;83:810-817.
[4] Colella P, et al. Mol Ther Methods Clin Dev. 2017;8:87-104.
[5] Calcedo R, et al. Clin Vaccine Immunol. 2011;18:1586-8.
[6] Mimuro J, et al. J Med Virol. 2014;86:1990-7.
# # #
