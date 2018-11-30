Press Release: Novartis: AveXis data reinforce effectiveness of Zolgensma(R) in treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1

Novartis International AG / AveXis data reinforce effectiveness of
Zolgensma(R) in treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
-- Ph 3 STR1VE data show prolonged event-free survival, early and rapid
increases in CHOP-INTEND and significant milestone achievement in SMA
Type 1, consistent with START trial
-- First-in-human biodistribution data show transduction in intended CNS
targets and widespread SMN expression comparable to tissue from
unaffected control
-- More than 150 patients treated with Zolgensma, only 5% of screened
patients up to 5 years old excluded due to AAV9 antibody titers greater
than 1:50
Basel, April 16, 2019 - AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced that
interim data from its Phase 3 STR1VE trial of Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene
abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101)[1] in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1
showed prolonged event-free survival, an early and rapid increase in
CHOP-INTEND scores and significant milestone achievement compared to
untreated natural history, consistent with data from the pivotal Phase 1
START trial. First-in-human biodistribution individual case study data
from STR1VE showed Zolgensma successfully transduced intended targets in
the central nervous system (CNS) and provided widespread SMN expression
comparable to tissue from unaffected individual. Additional data
presented showed 95 percent of patients screened across the Zolgensma
clinical development program and Managed Access Program were not
excluded from treatment due to elevated AAV9 antibody titers greater
than 1:50. These data were presented today at the 2019 Muscular
Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference in
Orlando, Florida.
"These STR1VE data reinforce what was seen in the pivotal Phase 1 START
trial, including trends toward prolonged survival and milestone
achievement never seen in the natural history of the untreated disease,"
said Olga Santiago, MD, Chief Medical Officer, AveXis. "With a patient
population and baseline characteristics closely matched to the START
trial, these data build upon the body of evidence supporting the use of
Zolgensma for SMA Type 1."
Interim Phase 3 STR1VE Data as of September 27, 2018
STR1VE is an ongoing, open-label, single-arm, single-dose, multi-center
trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a one-time
intravenous infusion of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are
less than six months of age at the time of gene therapy. The study was
designed to enroll the broadest possible population of SMA Type 1
patients with one or two copies of the SMN2 backup gene and who have
bi-allelic SMN1 gene deletion or point mutations. These criteria are
well-matched to the patient population that was enrolled in the pivotal
Phase 1 START trial while potentially providing treatment to some of the
rarer subpopulations on an exploratory basis. STR1VE is projected to
complete in 2020.
As of September 27, 2018, 21 of 22 (95 percent) patients were alive and
event-free.[2] The median age was 9.5 months, with 6 of 7 (86 percent)
patients who could have reached 10.5 months of age or older surviving
event-free. Untreated natural history indicates that 50 percent of
babies with SMA Type 1 will not survive or will require permanent
ventilation by the time they reach 10.5 months of age[3].
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular
Disorders (CHOP-INTEND) scores increased by an average of 7.0 points one
month after gene transfer and 11.8 points three months after gene
transfer, reflecting improvement in motor function from baseline. These
data are similar to CHOP-INTEND achievement by the proposed therapeutic
dose cohort (Cohort 2) in the pivotal START trial, which demonstrated
mean increases of 9.8 and 15.4 points at the same time points,
respectively. Early CHOP-INTEND increases appear to be associated with
eventual milestone achievement.
Preliminary assessments of patients treated with Zolgensma showed the
achievement of motor milestones, including three patients who could sit
without support for at least 30 seconds as of September 27, 2018 (median
of 9.4 months), increasing to eight patients who could achieve the same
milestone as of December 31, 2018 (median age of 12.5 months).
Milestone Achieved, n (%)(a) Phase 3 STR1VE Study, n=22
September 27, 2018 December 31, 2018
Holds head erect >=3 seconds without
support(b) 12 (54.5)(c) 17 (77.3)
Turns from back to both right and left
side(d) 3 (13.6) 7 (31.8)
Sits without support for >=30
seconds(e) 3 (13.6) 8 (36.4)
Stands with assistance(f) 0 1 (4.5)
Median duration of follow-up at data
cut 5.5 months 8.1 months
Median age at data cut 9.4 months 12.5 months
Patients older than 12 months, n (%) 5 (22.7) 13 (59.1)
Bayley-III, Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, V.3; SMA1,
spinal muscular atrophy type 1.
(a) Developmental milestones were confirmed by video; (b) In accordance
with Bayley-III, gross motor subtest item #4; (c) One patient reached
the milestone of head control at the first screening visit (prior to
dosing); (d) In accordance with Bayley-III, gross motor subtest gross
motor subtest item #20; (e) In accordance with Bayley-III, gross motor
subtest item #26; (f) In accordance with Bayley-III, gross motor subtest
item #33 - supports own weight for >=2 seconds.
Safety observations are comparable to those seen in the pivotal Phase 1
START trial. Adverse events of special interest, including elevated
transaminases, platelet count decrease and thrombocytopenia, were
transient and did not cause any long-term sequelae. One patient died
from respiratory failure, which was deemed by the investigator and
independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to be unrelated to treatment.
This patient had demonstrated significant motor improvement, with a
27-point increase in CHOP-INTEND from baseline five months
post-infusion.
AveXis is grateful to the courageous patients and families who
participate in our trials, enabling us to further our efforts to make a
meaningful difference in the lives of patients with rare genetic
diseases.
Biodistribution of Zolgensma
First-in-human analysis of tissues from the deceased patient showed that
Zolgensma successfully transduced tissues of the CNS, including brain
and spinal cord motor neurons, and showed widespread expression of SMN
comparable to tissue from an unaffected individual and clearly
distinguishable from untreated SMA patient samples.
Evaluation of Zolgensma transgene DNA, mRNA and SMN protein
biodistribution was assessed by ddPCR(TM), RT-PCR and
immunohistochemical SMN protein staining, respectively. The results of
these analyses consistently demonstrated that Zolgensma vector genomes,
RNA transcripts and SMN protein were broadly distributed and detected in
all organs tested. Zolgensma vector genomes per diploid genome were
detected in cervical, thoracic, lumbar and sacral regions.
Correspondingly, in each of these spinal cord regions, SMN protein was
expressed in spinal motor neurons at levels similar to non-SMA Type 1
tissues. SMN protein expression was also detected in cortical and
subcortical regions of the motor cortex and medulla. Both Zolgensma and
non-SMA Type 1 tissues were clearly distinct from tissues from untreated
SMA Type 1 patients.
Analysis of the motor neuron marker choline acetyltransferase (ChAT)
demonstrated that motor neurons were abundant and of normal size and
shape in the Zolgensma-treated patient tissue. In contrast, ChAT motor
neuron staining in the non-treated SMA Type 1 patient tissue was sparse,
suggesting the motor neurons were sick and/or dying.
These human data support the mechanism of action initially identified in
non-human non-clinical studies in murine and non-human primate models,
that a single intravenous administration of Zolgensma is able to restore
SMN expression to motor neurons that lack a functional SMN1 gene,
thereby addressing the root cause of SMA.
AAV9 Antibody Data
Zolgensma introduces a functional copy of the SMN gene using the
adeno-associated viral vector 9 (AAV9). AAV9 is a common virus not known
to cause disease in humans, and there is a low prevalence of anti-AAV
antibodies in young children, lowering the probability of immunological
reaction to the AAV9 vector[4],[5],[6].
Approximately five percent of patients (9/177) up to five years of age
who underwent screening for Zolgensma were excluded from treatment
across the clinical development program (including intravenous and
intrathecal administration) and Managed Access Program due to elevated
AAV9 antibody titers greater than 1:50. Of those screened, more than 150
patients have been dosed with Zolgensma to date.
About Zolgensma(R)
Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) is an
investigational gene therapy currently in development as a one-time
infusion for SMA Type 1. Zolgensma is designed to address the monogenic
root cause of SMA and prevent further muscle degeneration by providing a
copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease progression through rapid and
sustained SMN protein expression. Zolgensma represents the first in a
proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic diseases using gene
therapy. In December, the FDA accepted the company's Biologics License
Application for use of Zolgensma with SMA Type 1 patients. The drug
previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation and has been
