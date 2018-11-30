Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presented robust -2

investigational gene therapy currently in development as a one-time

infusion for SMA Type 1. Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic

root cause of SMA and prevent further muscle degeneration by providing a

functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease progression

through sustained SMN protein expression. Zolgensma represents the first

in a proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic diseases using gene

therapy. Zolgensma was developed in partnership with Genethon. In

December 2018, the FDA accepted the company's Biologics License

Application for use of Zolgensma with SMA Type 1 patients. The drug

previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation and has been

granted Priority Review by the FDA, with regulatory action anticipated

in May 2019. In addition, the drug is anticipated to receive approval in

Japan and the European Union later this year.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor

neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is

caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein

necessary for survival of motor neurons. The incidence of SMA is

approximately one in 10,000 live births and is the leading genetic cause

of infant mortality. The most severe form of SMA is Type 1, a lethal

genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and associated

muscle deterioration, which results in mortality or the need for

permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90

percent of patients.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About AveXis

AveXis, a Novartis company, is dedicated to developing and

commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from rare and

life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Our initial product

candidate, Zolgensma, is a proprietary gene therapy currently in

development for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. In

addition to developing Zolgensma to treat SMA, AveXis also plans to

develop other novel treatments for rare neurological diseases, including

Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused

by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. For additional

information, please visit www.avexis.com.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities

work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] The brand name Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec- xioi) has

been provisionally approved by the FDA for the investigational product

AVXS-101, but the product itself has not received marketing

authorization or BLA approval from any regulatory authorities.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Farah Bulsara Speer

Novartis External Communications VP, Corporate Communications, AveXis

+1 646 438 4335 (mobile) +1 312 543 2881 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com fSpeer259@avexis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 862 778 3275

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2243542/885704.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)