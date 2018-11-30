Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presented robust -2

investigational gene therapy currently in development as a one-time
infusion for SMA Type 1. Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic
root cause of SMA and prevent further muscle degeneration by providing a
functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease progression
through sustained SMN protein expression. Zolgensma represents the first
in a proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic diseases using gene
therapy. Zolgensma was developed in partnership with Genethon. In
December 2018, the FDA accepted the company's Biologics License
Application for use of Zolgensma with SMA Type 1 patients. The drug
previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation and has been
granted Priority Review by the FDA, with regulatory action anticipated
in May 2019. In addition, the drug is anticipated to receive approval in
Japan and the European Union later this year.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor
neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is
caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein
necessary for survival of motor neurons. The incidence of SMA is
approximately one in 10,000 live births and is the leading genetic cause
of infant mortality. The most severe form of SMA is Type 1, a lethal
genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and associated
muscle deterioration, which results in mortality or the need for
permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90
percent of patients.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About AveXis
AveXis, a Novartis company, is dedicated to developing and
commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from rare and
life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Our initial product
candidate, Zolgensma, is a proprietary gene therapy currently in
development for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. In
addition to developing Zolgensma to treat SMA, AveXis also plans to
develop other novel treatments for rare neurological diseases, including
Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused
by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. For additional
information, please visit www.avexis.com.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] The brand name Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec- xioi) has
been provisionally approved by the FDA for the investigational product
AVXS-101, but the product itself has not received marketing
authorization or BLA approval from any regulatory authorities.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Farah Bulsara Speer
Novartis External Communications VP, Corporate Communications, AveXis
+1 646 438 4335 (mobile) +1 312 543 2881 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com fSpeer259@avexis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 862 778 3275
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2243542/885704.pdf
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West
Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 05, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)