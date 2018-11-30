finanzen.net
05.05.2019 17:29
Bewerten
(0)

Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presented robust data at AAN demonstrating efficacy of Zolgensma(R) in broad spectrum of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novartis International AG / AveXis presented robust data at AAN

demonstrating efficacy of Zolgensma(R) in broad spectrum of spinal

muscular atrophy (SMA) patients. Processed and transmitted by West

Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this

announcement.

-- Interim data reported for the first time from STRONG in SMA Type 2 showed

rapid motor function gains and milestone achievements with intrathecal

Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101)

-- New interim data from STR1VE in SMA Type 1 continued to show prolonged

event-free survival, increases in motor function and significant

milestone achievement consistent with Phase 1 START trial

-- Interim data reported for the first time from SPR1NT in pre-symptomatic

SMA showed age-appropriate motor milestone achievement

Basel, May 5, 2019 - AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced interim

data from ongoing trials of the investigational product Zolgensma(R)

(onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101)(1) that showed positive

results across a broad spectrum of patients with spinal muscular atrophy

(SMA). These included the first presentation of data from the Phase 1

STRONG trial, which showed motor function gains and milestone

achievements in patients with SMA Type 2 via intrathecal (IT) delivery;

new data from the Phase 3 STR1VE trial, which continued to show

prolonged event-free survival, increases in motor function and

significant milestone achievement consistent with the Phase 1 START

trial; and the first presentation of data from the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial,

which showed motor milestone achievement consistent with normal

development in SMA patients treated pre-symptomatically. These data were

presented during the 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual

Meeting.

"With just a single, one-time dose, we are seeing Zolgensma provide

prolonged survival, rapid motor function improvement and milestone

achievements that patients never experience if their disease is left

untreated," said David Lennon, President of AveXis. "These robust data

presented at AAN represent a growing body of evidence that support the

use of Zolgensma as a potential foundational therapy for the treatment

of SMA across a variety of populations."

Phase 1 STRONG Data as of March 8, 2019

STRONG is a Phase 1, open-label, dose-comparison, multi-center trial

designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of one-time IT

administration of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 2 who have three

copies of the SMN2 gene, and who are able to sit but cannot stand or

walk at the time of study entry. Patients were stratified into two

groups based on age at time of dosing: patients who are >=6 months but

<24 months, and patients who are >=24 months but <60 months. The primary

efficacy outcome for patients who were >=6 to <24 months is the ability

to stand without support >=3 seconds; the primary efficacy outcome for

patients who were >=24 to >60 months is change in Hammersmith Functional

Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE) score from baseline. Three dosing strengths

are being evaluated. Only 3/34 (8.8 percent) patients were excluded due

to elevated AAV9 antibodies.

Patients in the STRONG study showed improvement in motor function, with

19 patients (12/12 dosed at >=24 to <60 months and 7 who were dosed at

>=6 to <24 months who then became old enough to be evaluated on the

HSMSE) having a mean 4.2-point increase from baseline in HFMSE as of

their most recent study visit (5-12 months post-treatment). Half of the

patients (6/12) who were >=24 months at dosing experienced a >=3-point

improvement from baseline in HFMSE by one-month post dosing.

Since dosing, 22 motor milestones in 10 patients have been achieved

according to the Bayley-III Gross Motor Milestone Scale across the Dose

A and Dose B treatment groups, including two patients who gained the

ability to stand independently, one of whom went on to walk alone in the

younger group, and one additional patient who gained the ability to walk

with assistance in the older group. The median duration of follow-up was

6.5 months. Efficacy data from Dose C are not presented because

enrollment is not complete.

All patients (n=30) were alive. There were two serious treatment-related

adverse events. Both were of transaminase elevation. The frequency of

patients with adverse events of transaminase elevation appeared to be

lower than that seen with intravenous (IV) administration of Zolgensma.

"With an average of just over six months of data available for these

Type 2 patients following treatment with Zolgensma, we are pleased to

see they are achieving motor milestones, including the ability to stand

and walk," said Olga Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of AveXis.

"Based on these early promising data, we plan to approach regulators to

define the path to registration for intrathecal administration of

Zolgensma."

Phase 3 STR1VE Data as of March 8, 2019

STR1VE is an ongoing, open-label, single-arm, single-dose, multi-center

trial in the U.S. designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a

one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are <6

months of age at the time of gene therapy, with one or two copies of the

SMN2 backup gene and who have bi-allelic SMN1 gene deletion or point

mutations.

As of March 8, 2019, of the 20 patients who could have reached 10.5

months of age or discontinued the study prior to 10.5 months of age, 19

(95 percent) survived without permanent ventilation. Of the 15 patients

who could have reached 13.6 months of age or discontinued the study

prior to 13.6 months of age, 13 (87 percent) survived without permanent

ventilation. Untreated natural history indicates that only 50 and 25

percent of babies with SMA Type 1 will survive event-free by the time

they reach 10.5 months of age and 13.6 months of age, respectively. The

median age was 14.4 months. As previously disclosed, one patient died

from respiratory failure, which was deemed by the investigator and

independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to be unrelated to treatment.

This patient had demonstrated significant motor improvement prior to the

event, with a 27-point increase in CHOP-INTEND from baseline five months

post-infusion.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular

Disorders (CHOP-INTEND) scores increased by an average of 6.9 points one

month, 11.7 points three months and 14.3 points five months after gene

transfer, reflecting improvement in motor function from baseline.

Twenty-one of 22 (95 percent) patients achieved a CHOP-INTEND score of

>=40.

Patients treated with Zolgensma continued to gain motor milestones,

including one patient who could crawl, one patient who could pull to a

stand and 11 patients who could sit without support for at least 30

seconds according to Bayley-III Gross Motor criteria, an achievement

babies with SMA Type 1 never reach in natural history. The 11 patients

(50%) achieved the ability to sit without support at a mean age of 11.9

months and at a mean 8.2 months post treatment.

Safety observations in STR1VE are comparable to those seen in the Phase

1 START trial. Adverse events observed include elevated transaminases,

platelet count decrease and thrombocytopenia.

These interim data from the multicenter, Phase 3 STR1VE trial are

consistent with the findings in the Phase 1 START trial and on track to

confirm those results.

Phase 3 SPR1NT Data as of March 8, 2019

SPR1NT is a Phase 3, open-label, single-arm, multi-center trial designed

to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a one-time IV infusion of

Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic patients with SMA and two or three copies

of SMN2 who are =<6 weeks of age. The primary outcome measure for

patients with two copies of SMN2 is independent sitting for >=30 seconds

by 18 months. The primary outcome measure for patients with three copies

of SMN2 is standing without support for at least three seconds by 24

months.

As of March 8, 2019, all patients (18/18)* were alive and event-free.

Among patients with two copies of SMN2 (n=8), a mean 8.9-point

improvement from baseline in CHOP-INTEND was achieved one-month post

dosing, and a mean score of 8.4 points in Bayley-III Gross Motor was

achieved by month two. All patients in this group achieved or maintained

a CHOP-INTEND score of 50 points, with four patients achieving a score

of 60 points and three patients achieving the maximum score of 64.

Patients with two copies of SMN2 reached age-appropriate motor

milestones, including four patients who could sit without support for at

least 30 seconds according to Bayley-III Gross Motor criteria, and one

patient who could stand with assistance for >=2 seconds. Untreated

natural history indicates that patients with two copies of SMN2 will

never sit without assistance. The median duration of follow-up is 5.4

months and the median age is 6.1 months.

Serious adverse events were cases of croup (n=1), lethargy (n=1), and

hypercalcemia (n=1), all of which resolved and were considered unrelated

to treatment by investigators. Other observed adverse events included

elevated transaminases, elevated blood creatine phosphokinase MB and

elevated troponin.

"SMA is rapidly progressive, and we know that intervening as early as

possible in the disease course is critical to rescue motor neurons and

preserve motor function," said Santiago. "Patients treated with

Zolgensma before the onset of symptoms are achieving age-appropriate

motor milestones in line with normal development. These SPR1NT data

reinforce the potential Zolgensma has as a foundational treatment for

patients with SMA."

*One patient was enrolled in to SPR1NT with four copies of SMN2 and was

assessed for safety but not efficacy as this patient did not meet the

intent-to-treat criteria.

About Zolgensma(R)

Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) is an

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.05.19
Alcon will weitere Übernahmen tätigen und Jobs schaffen (Handelszeitung)
25.04.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC hebt Ziel für Novartis auf 83 Franken - 'Hold' (dpa-afx)
24.04.19
Aktien Schweiz gut behauptet - CS und Novartis nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.04.19
Solider Jahresauftakt: Novartis steckt die Ziele höher (N-TV)
24.04.19
Pharmariese Novartis hebt Gewinnprognose an - Aktie gewinnt (Reuters)
24.04.19
Pharmakonzern: Neue Medikamente geben Novartis Schwung (Handelsblatt)
24.04.19
ROUNDUP: Novartis erhöht nach gutem Jahresauftakt Prognose - Aktie gefragt (dpa-afx)
24.04.19
Novartis-Aktie: Neue Medikamente geben Pharmariese Schwung (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.04.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
25.04.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019Novartis HoldHSBC
25.04.2019Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
25.04.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.2019Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
24.04.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.04.2019Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.2019Novartis buyKepler Cheuvreux
12.04.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.04.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
25.04.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019Novartis HoldHSBC
24.04.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
05.04.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
25.04.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.04.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.04.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
10.04.2019Novartis UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Novartis News

10.04.19Aktien von Alcon und Novartis fallen - Analyst: Alcon-Aussichten im Kurs
09.04.19Novartis sieht sich nach Alcon-Aspaltung gut aufgestellt
09.04.19Alcon bei Börsengang 27 Milliarden Dollar wert
16.04.19Novartis: Mit verbesserter Rezeptur
10.04.19Novartis nach dem Alcon-Börsengang: Darum können sich die Altaktionäre die Hände reiben
24.04.19Pharmariese Novartis hebt Gewinnprognose an - Aktie gewinnt
05.04.19Novartis verklagt Amgen wegen Kündigung von Kooperation bei Migräne
16.04.19Novartis beantragt US-Zulassung für Mittel gegen Makuladegeneration
22.04.19Ausblick: Novartis informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
10.04.19Aktien Schweiz von Novartis ins Minus gedrückt
Weitere Novartis News
Anzeige

Inside

Risiken richtig streuen will gelernt sein
Klimawandel  Nicht nur der Automobilindustrie läuft die Zeit davon
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Kritisches Kurslevel!?
DZ BANK - So schlagen Sie den DAX
US Dollar nach US Arbeitsmarkdaten runter, Dow Jones rauf
Vontobel: Ein Börsenhändler meldet sich zu Wort  Teil 1: Daily Business
Investmentlegende Buffet kauft Amazon
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

17:00 UhrNachranganleihen: Anleger müssen draußen bleiben
16:40 UhrPflichtblatt für Ihr Geld: Neue €uro am Sonntag wieder im Handel
13:00 UhrWhy Are Investors Passing on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries?
07:01 UhrAusblick: Mylan präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
06:39 UhrGilead Sciences: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab
04.05.19UK's Vectura wins patent infringement case against GlaxoSmithKline in U.S
04.05.19UK's Vectura wins patent infringement case against GlaxoSmithKline in U.S.
04.05.19Online-Apotheken: Wo gesunde Gewinne winken
04.05.19Teva Pharmaceutical Industries: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
03.05.19MÄRKTE USA/Starker Arbeitsmarktbericht schiebt die Wall Street an

News von

Das Märchen von der sicheren Tan
Holen Sie sich heute Expertenrat zu allen Fragen rund ums Geld!
582 Prozent Wertzuwachs  so profitieren auch Sie vom Whisky-Boom
Fleischersatz-Hersteller legt furiosen Börsenstart hin
So profitieren Anleger von Russlands Goldkäufen

News von

Commerzbank nach dem Aus der Banken-Ehe vor nächstem Flirt
ETFs und Fonds: Elf Besteuerungs-Grundsätze und wichtige Ausnahmen
Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
DAX-Ausblick: Börsen nach Kursrally am Scheideweg
Knorr-Bremse: Vorstandschef ausgebremst, die Hintergründe

News von

So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
An vielen Tankstellen kann man womöglich bald auf eine völlig neue Art bezahlen
Ex-Bankmanager erklärt, wie man sein Geld so anlegt, dass man 200 Prozent mehr spart
Ein Verhaltensökonom erklärt, warum eine der größten Ängste vor dem Aktienmarkt unbegründet ist
Der 29-jährige Fielmann-Erbe will alles anders machen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt markant im Plus -- Tesla baut Kapitalerhöhung aus -- Solide US-Jobdaten -- adidas steigert Gewinn -- adidas, HSBC, Société Générale im Fokus

Airbus erwägt Klage gegen Regierung. Buffetts Investmentfirma kauft erstmals Amazon-Aktien. Fiat Chrysler nur noch mit halb so viel Gewinn. Disney wird wohl TV-Sportsender los - Preis unter Expertenerwartungen. AUDI-Vorstand mit Quartalszahlen unzufrieden. Air France-KLM weitet wegen schwacher Ticketpreise Verlust aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 18 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
04.05.19
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt markant im Plus -- Tesla baut Kapitalerhöhung aus -- Solide US-Jobdaten -- adidas steigert Gewinn -- adidas, HSBC, Société Générale im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:35 Uhr
So handeln Sie Derivate zum Sparpreis
Ausland
18:51 Uhr
Aktionärstreffen in Omaha: Warren Buffett liefert starke Zahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
adidasA1EWWW
E.ON SEENAG99
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
CommerzbankCBK100