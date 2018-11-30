Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presented robust data at AAN demonstrating efficacy of Zolgensma(R) in broad spectrum of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients

Novartis International AG / AveXis presented robust data at AAN
-- Interim data reported for the first time from STRONG in SMA Type 2 showed
rapid motor function gains and milestone achievements with intrathecal
Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101)
-- New interim data from STR1VE in SMA Type 1 continued to show prolonged
event-free survival, increases in motor function and significant
milestone achievement consistent with Phase 1 START trial
-- Interim data reported for the first time from SPR1NT in pre-symptomatic
SMA showed age-appropriate motor milestone achievement
Basel, May 5, 2019 - AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced interim
data from ongoing trials of the investigational product Zolgensma(R)
(onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101)(1) that showed positive
results across a broad spectrum of patients with spinal muscular atrophy
(SMA). These included the first presentation of data from the Phase 1
STRONG trial, which showed motor function gains and milestone
achievements in patients with SMA Type 2 via intrathecal (IT) delivery;
new data from the Phase 3 STR1VE trial, which continued to show
prolonged event-free survival, increases in motor function and
significant milestone achievement consistent with the Phase 1 START
trial; and the first presentation of data from the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial,
which showed motor milestone achievement consistent with normal
development in SMA patients treated pre-symptomatically. These data were
presented during the 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual
Meeting.
"With just a single, one-time dose, we are seeing Zolgensma provide
prolonged survival, rapid motor function improvement and milestone
achievements that patients never experience if their disease is left
untreated," said David Lennon, President of AveXis. "These robust data
presented at AAN represent a growing body of evidence that support the
use of Zolgensma as a potential foundational therapy for the treatment
of SMA across a variety of populations."
Phase 1 STRONG Data as of March 8, 2019
STRONG is a Phase 1, open-label, dose-comparison, multi-center trial
designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of one-time IT
administration of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 2 who have three
copies of the SMN2 gene, and who are able to sit but cannot stand or
walk at the time of study entry. Patients were stratified into two
groups based on age at time of dosing: patients who are >=6 months but
<24 months, and patients who are >=24 months but <60 months. The primary
efficacy outcome for patients who were >=6 to <24 months is the ability
to stand without support >=3 seconds; the primary efficacy outcome for
patients who were >=24 to >60 months is change in Hammersmith Functional
Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE) score from baseline. Three dosing strengths
are being evaluated. Only 3/34 (8.8 percent) patients were excluded due
to elevated AAV9 antibodies.
Patients in the STRONG study showed improvement in motor function, with
19 patients (12/12 dosed at >=24 to <60 months and 7 who were dosed at
>=6 to <24 months who then became old enough to be evaluated on the
HSMSE) having a mean 4.2-point increase from baseline in HFMSE as of
their most recent study visit (5-12 months post-treatment). Half of the
patients (6/12) who were >=24 months at dosing experienced a >=3-point
improvement from baseline in HFMSE by one-month post dosing.
Since dosing, 22 motor milestones in 10 patients have been achieved
according to the Bayley-III Gross Motor Milestone Scale across the Dose
A and Dose B treatment groups, including two patients who gained the
ability to stand independently, one of whom went on to walk alone in the
younger group, and one additional patient who gained the ability to walk
with assistance in the older group. The median duration of follow-up was
6.5 months. Efficacy data from Dose C are not presented because
enrollment is not complete.
All patients (n=30) were alive. There were two serious treatment-related
adverse events. Both were of transaminase elevation. The frequency of
patients with adverse events of transaminase elevation appeared to be
lower than that seen with intravenous (IV) administration of Zolgensma.
"With an average of just over six months of data available for these
Type 2 patients following treatment with Zolgensma, we are pleased to
see they are achieving motor milestones, including the ability to stand
and walk," said Olga Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of AveXis.
"Based on these early promising data, we plan to approach regulators to
define the path to registration for intrathecal administration of
Zolgensma."
Phase 3 STR1VE Data as of March 8, 2019
STR1VE is an ongoing, open-label, single-arm, single-dose, multi-center
trial in the U.S. designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a
one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are <6
months of age at the time of gene therapy, with one or two copies of the
SMN2 backup gene and who have bi-allelic SMN1 gene deletion or point
mutations.
As of March 8, 2019, of the 20 patients who could have reached 10.5
months of age or discontinued the study prior to 10.5 months of age, 19
(95 percent) survived without permanent ventilation. Of the 15 patients
who could have reached 13.6 months of age or discontinued the study
prior to 13.6 months of age, 13 (87 percent) survived without permanent
ventilation. Untreated natural history indicates that only 50 and 25
percent of babies with SMA Type 1 will survive event-free by the time
they reach 10.5 months of age and 13.6 months of age, respectively. The
median age was 14.4 months. As previously disclosed, one patient died
from respiratory failure, which was deemed by the investigator and
independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to be unrelated to treatment.
This patient had demonstrated significant motor improvement prior to the
event, with a 27-point increase in CHOP-INTEND from baseline five months
post-infusion.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular
Disorders (CHOP-INTEND) scores increased by an average of 6.9 points one
month, 11.7 points three months and 14.3 points five months after gene
transfer, reflecting improvement in motor function from baseline.
Twenty-one of 22 (95 percent) patients achieved a CHOP-INTEND score of
>=40.
Patients treated with Zolgensma continued to gain motor milestones,
including one patient who could crawl, one patient who could pull to a
stand and 11 patients who could sit without support for at least 30
seconds according to Bayley-III Gross Motor criteria, an achievement
babies with SMA Type 1 never reach in natural history. The 11 patients
(50%) achieved the ability to sit without support at a mean age of 11.9
months and at a mean 8.2 months post treatment.
Safety observations in STR1VE are comparable to those seen in the Phase
1 START trial. Adverse events observed include elevated transaminases,
platelet count decrease and thrombocytopenia.
These interim data from the multicenter, Phase 3 STR1VE trial are
consistent with the findings in the Phase 1 START trial and on track to
confirm those results.
Phase 3 SPR1NT Data as of March 8, 2019
SPR1NT is a Phase 3, open-label, single-arm, multi-center trial designed
to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a one-time IV infusion of
Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic patients with SMA and two or three copies
of SMN2 who are =<6 weeks of age. The primary outcome measure for
patients with two copies of SMN2 is independent sitting for >=30 seconds
by 18 months. The primary outcome measure for patients with three copies
of SMN2 is standing without support for at least three seconds by 24
months.
As of March 8, 2019, all patients (18/18)* were alive and event-free.
Among patients with two copies of SMN2 (n=8), a mean 8.9-point
improvement from baseline in CHOP-INTEND was achieved one-month post
dosing, and a mean score of 8.4 points in Bayley-III Gross Motor was
achieved by month two. All patients in this group achieved or maintained
a CHOP-INTEND score of 50 points, with four patients achieving a score
of 60 points and three patients achieving the maximum score of 64.
Patients with two copies of SMN2 reached age-appropriate motor
milestones, including four patients who could sit without support for at
least 30 seconds according to Bayley-III Gross Motor criteria, and one
patient who could stand with assistance for >=2 seconds. Untreated
natural history indicates that patients with two copies of SMN2 will
never sit without assistance. The median duration of follow-up is 5.4
months and the median age is 6.1 months.
Serious adverse events were cases of croup (n=1), lethargy (n=1), and
hypercalcemia (n=1), all of which resolved and were considered unrelated
to treatment by investigators. Other observed adverse events included
elevated transaminases, elevated blood creatine phosphokinase MB and
elevated troponin.
"SMA is rapidly progressive, and we know that intervening as early as
possible in the disease course is critical to rescue motor neurons and
preserve motor function," said Santiago. "Patients treated with
Zolgensma before the onset of symptoms are achieving age-appropriate
motor milestones in line with normal development. These SPR1NT data
reinforce the potential Zolgensma has as a foundational treatment for
patients with SMA."
*One patient was enrolled in to SPR1NT with four copies of SMN2 and was
assessed for safety but not efficacy as this patient did not meet the
intent-to-treat criteria.
About Zolgensma(R)
Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) is an
