Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presented robust data at AAN demonstrating efficacy of Zolgensma(R) in broad spectrum of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients

-- Interim data reported for the first time from STRONG in SMA Type 2 showed

rapid motor function gains and milestone achievements with intrathecal

Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101)

-- New interim data from STR1VE in SMA Type 1 continued to show prolonged

event-free survival, increases in motor function and significant

milestone achievement consistent with Phase 1 START trial

-- Interim data reported for the first time from SPR1NT in pre-symptomatic

SMA showed age-appropriate motor milestone achievement

Basel, May 5, 2019 - AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced interim

data from ongoing trials of the investigational product Zolgensma(R)

(onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101)(1) that showed positive

results across a broad spectrum of patients with spinal muscular atrophy

(SMA). These included the first presentation of data from the Phase 1

STRONG trial, which showed motor function gains and milestone

achievements in patients with SMA Type 2 via intrathecal (IT) delivery;

new data from the Phase 3 STR1VE trial, which continued to show

prolonged event-free survival, increases in motor function and

significant milestone achievement consistent with the Phase 1 START

trial; and the first presentation of data from the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial,

which showed motor milestone achievement consistent with normal

development in SMA patients treated pre-symptomatically. These data were

presented during the 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual

Meeting.

"With just a single, one-time dose, we are seeing Zolgensma provide

prolonged survival, rapid motor function improvement and milestone

achievements that patients never experience if their disease is left

untreated," said David Lennon, President of AveXis. "These robust data

presented at AAN represent a growing body of evidence that support the

use of Zolgensma as a potential foundational therapy for the treatment

of SMA across a variety of populations."

Phase 1 STRONG Data as of March 8, 2019

STRONG is a Phase 1, open-label, dose-comparison, multi-center trial

designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of one-time IT

administration of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 2 who have three

copies of the SMN2 gene, and who are able to sit but cannot stand or

walk at the time of study entry. Patients were stratified into two

groups based on age at time of dosing: patients who are >=6 months but

<24 months, and patients who are >=24 months but <60 months. The primary

efficacy outcome for patients who were >=6 to <24 months is the ability

to stand without support >=3 seconds; the primary efficacy outcome for

patients who were >=24 to >60 months is change in Hammersmith Functional

Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE) score from baseline. Three dosing strengths

are being evaluated. Only 3/34 (8.8 percent) patients were excluded due

to elevated AAV9 antibodies.

Patients in the STRONG study showed improvement in motor function, with

19 patients (12/12 dosed at >=24 to <60 months and 7 who were dosed at

>=6 to <24 months who then became old enough to be evaluated on the

HSMSE) having a mean 4.2-point increase from baseline in HFMSE as of

their most recent study visit (5-12 months post-treatment). Half of the

patients (6/12) who were >=24 months at dosing experienced a >=3-point

improvement from baseline in HFMSE by one-month post dosing.

Since dosing, 22 motor milestones in 10 patients have been achieved

according to the Bayley-III Gross Motor Milestone Scale across the Dose

A and Dose B treatment groups, including two patients who gained the

ability to stand independently, one of whom went on to walk alone in the

younger group, and one additional patient who gained the ability to walk

with assistance in the older group. The median duration of follow-up was

6.5 months. Efficacy data from Dose C are not presented because

enrollment is not complete.

All patients (n=30) were alive. There were two serious treatment-related

adverse events. Both were of transaminase elevation. The frequency of

patients with adverse events of transaminase elevation appeared to be

lower than that seen with intravenous (IV) administration of Zolgensma.

"With an average of just over six months of data available for these

Type 2 patients following treatment with Zolgensma, we are pleased to

see they are achieving motor milestones, including the ability to stand

and walk," said Olga Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of AveXis.

"Based on these early promising data, we plan to approach regulators to

define the path to registration for intrathecal administration of

Zolgensma."

Phase 3 STR1VE Data as of March 8, 2019

STR1VE is an ongoing, open-label, single-arm, single-dose, multi-center

trial in the U.S. designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a

one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are <6

months of age at the time of gene therapy, with one or two copies of the

SMN2 backup gene and who have bi-allelic SMN1 gene deletion or point

mutations.

As of March 8, 2019, of the 20 patients who could have reached 10.5

months of age or discontinued the study prior to 10.5 months of age, 19

(95 percent) survived without permanent ventilation. Of the 15 patients

who could have reached 13.6 months of age or discontinued the study

prior to 13.6 months of age, 13 (87 percent) survived without permanent

ventilation. Untreated natural history indicates that only 50 and 25

percent of babies with SMA Type 1 will survive event-free by the time

they reach 10.5 months of age and 13.6 months of age, respectively. The

median age was 14.4 months. As previously disclosed, one patient died

from respiratory failure, which was deemed by the investigator and

independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to be unrelated to treatment.

This patient had demonstrated significant motor improvement prior to the

event, with a 27-point increase in CHOP-INTEND from baseline five months

post-infusion.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular

Disorders (CHOP-INTEND) scores increased by an average of 6.9 points one

month, 11.7 points three months and 14.3 points five months after gene

transfer, reflecting improvement in motor function from baseline.

Twenty-one of 22 (95 percent) patients achieved a CHOP-INTEND score of

>=40.

Patients treated with Zolgensma continued to gain motor milestones,

including one patient who could crawl, one patient who could pull to a

stand and 11 patients who could sit without support for at least 30

seconds according to Bayley-III Gross Motor criteria, an achievement

babies with SMA Type 1 never reach in natural history. The 11 patients

(50%) achieved the ability to sit without support at a mean age of 11.9

months and at a mean 8.2 months post treatment.

Safety observations in STR1VE are comparable to those seen in the Phase

1 START trial. Adverse events observed include elevated transaminases,

platelet count decrease and thrombocytopenia.

These interim data from the multicenter, Phase 3 STR1VE trial are

consistent with the findings in the Phase 1 START trial and on track to

confirm those results.

Phase 3 SPR1NT Data as of March 8, 2019

SPR1NT is a Phase 3, open-label, single-arm, multi-center trial designed

to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a one-time IV infusion of

Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic patients with SMA and two or three copies

of SMN2 who are =<6 weeks of age. The primary outcome measure for

patients with two copies of SMN2 is independent sitting for >=30 seconds

by 18 months. The primary outcome measure for patients with three copies

of SMN2 is standing without support for at least three seconds by 24

months.

As of March 8, 2019, all patients (18/18)* were alive and event-free.

Among patients with two copies of SMN2 (n=8), a mean 8.9-point

improvement from baseline in CHOP-INTEND was achieved one-month post

dosing, and a mean score of 8.4 points in Bayley-III Gross Motor was

achieved by month two. All patients in this group achieved or maintained

a CHOP-INTEND score of 50 points, with four patients achieving a score

of 60 points and three patients achieving the maximum score of 64.

Patients with two copies of SMN2 reached age-appropriate motor

milestones, including four patients who could sit without support for at

least 30 seconds according to Bayley-III Gross Motor criteria, and one

patient who could stand with assistance for >=2 seconds. Untreated

natural history indicates that patients with two copies of SMN2 will

never sit without assistance. The median duration of follow-up is 5.4

months and the median age is 6.1 months.

Serious adverse events were cases of croup (n=1), lethargy (n=1), and

hypercalcemia (n=1), all of which resolved and were considered unrelated

to treatment by investigators. Other observed adverse events included

elevated transaminases, elevated blood creatine phosphokinase MB and

elevated troponin.

"SMA is rapidly progressive, and we know that intervening as early as

possible in the disease course is critical to rescue motor neurons and

preserve motor function," said Santiago. "Patients treated with

Zolgensma before the onset of symptoms are achieving age-appropriate

motor milestones in line with normal development. These SPR1NT data

reinforce the potential Zolgensma has as a foundational treatment for

patients with SMA."

*One patient was enrolled in to SPR1NT with four copies of SMN2 and was

assessed for safety but not efficacy as this patient did not meet the

intent-to-treat criteria.

About Zolgensma(R)

Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) is an

