Press Release: Novartis COMBI-AD study of -2

cancer. Patients should be advised to contact their health care provider
immediately for a new wart, skin sore, or bump that bleeds or does not
heal, or a change in the size or color of a mole.
When Tafinlar is used in combination with Mekinist, it can cause serious
bleeding problems, especially in the brain or stomach, that can lead to
death. Patients should be advised to call their health care provider and
get medical help right away if they have any signs of bleeding,
including headaches, dizziness, or feel weak, cough up blood or blood
clots, vomit blood or their vomit looks like "coffee grounds," or red or
black stools that look like tar.
Mekinist, alone or in combination with Tafinlar, can cause inflammation
of the intestines or tears in the stomach or intestines that can lead to
death. Patients should report to their health care provider immediately
if they have any of the following symptoms: bleeding, diarrhea (loose
stools) or more bowel movements than usual, stomach-area (abdomen) pain
or tenderness, fever, or nausea.
Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause blood clots in the
arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can lead to death.
Patients should be advised to get medical help right away if they have
the following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of breath or
trouble breathing, pain in their legs with or without swelling, swelling
in their arms or legs, or a cool or pale arm or leg.
The combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist can cause heart problems,
including heart failure. A patient's heart function should be checked
before and during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their
health care provider right away if they have any of the following signs
and symptoms of a heart problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or
racing, shortness of breath, swelling of their ankles and feet, or
feeling lightheaded.
Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause severe eye problems
that can lead to blindness. Patients should be advised to call their
health care provider right away if they get: blurred vision, loss of
vision, or other vision changes, seeing color dots, halo (seeing blurred
outline around objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.
Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause lung or breathing
problems. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider
if they have new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing problems,
including shortness of breath or cough.
Fever is common during treatment with Tafinlar in combination with
Mekinist, but may also be serious. In some cases, chills or shaking
chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low blood pressure, dizziness,
or kidney problems may happen with the fever. Patients should be advised
to call their health care provider right away if they get a fever.
Rash and other skin reactions are common side effects of Tafinlar in
combination with Mekinist. In some cases, these rashes and other skin
reactions can be severe or serious, and may need to be treated in a
hospital. Patients should be advised to call their health care provider
if they get any of the following symptoms: skin rash that bothers them
or does not go away, acne, redness, swelling, peeling, or tenderness of
hands or feet, or skin redness.
Some people may develop high blood sugar or worsening diabetes during
treatment with Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist. For patients who
are diabetic, their health care provider should check their blood sugar
levels closely during treatment. Their diabetes medicine may need to be
changed. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider
if they have increased thirst, urinate more often than normal, or
produce an increased amount of urine.
Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, may cause healthy red blood
cells to break down too early in people with glucose-6-phosphate
dehydrogenase deficiency. This may lead to a type of anemia called
hemolytic anemia, where the body does not have enough healthy red blood
cells. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider if
they have yellow skin (jaundice), weakness or dizziness, or shortness of
breath.
Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause new or worsening high
blood pressure (hypertension). A patient's blood pressure should be
checked during treatment. Patients should be advised to tell their
health care provider if they develop high blood pressure, their blood
pressure worsens, or if they have severe headache, lightheadedness,
blurry vision, or dizziness.
The most common side effects of Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist,
include fever, rash, nausea, fatigue, headache, chills, diarrhea,
vomiting, high blood pressure (hypertension), joint aches, muscle aches,
swelling of the face, arms, or legs, and cough.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Tafinlar and Mekinist.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information
technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis
AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
