Press Release: Novartis COMBI-AD study of -2

cancer. Patients should be advised to contact their health care provider

immediately for a new wart, skin sore, or bump that bleeds or does not

heal, or a change in the size or color of a mole.

When Tafinlar is used in combination with Mekinist, it can cause serious

bleeding problems, especially in the brain or stomach, that can lead to

death. Patients should be advised to call their health care provider and

get medical help right away if they have any signs of bleeding,

including headaches, dizziness, or feel weak, cough up blood or blood

clots, vomit blood or their vomit looks like "coffee grounds," or red or

black stools that look like tar.

Mekinist, alone or in combination with Tafinlar, can cause inflammation

of the intestines or tears in the stomach or intestines that can lead to

death. Patients should report to their health care provider immediately

if they have any of the following symptoms: bleeding, diarrhea (loose

stools) or more bowel movements than usual, stomach-area (abdomen) pain

or tenderness, fever, or nausea.

Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause blood clots in the

arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can lead to death.

Patients should be advised to get medical help right away if they have

the following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of breath or

trouble breathing, pain in their legs with or without swelling, swelling

in their arms or legs, or a cool or pale arm or leg.

The combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist can cause heart problems,

including heart failure. A patient's heart function should be checked

before and during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their

health care provider right away if they have any of the following signs

and symptoms of a heart problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or

racing, shortness of breath, swelling of their ankles and feet, or

feeling lightheaded.

Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause severe eye problems

that can lead to blindness. Patients should be advised to call their

health care provider right away if they get: blurred vision, loss of

vision, or other vision changes, seeing color dots, halo (seeing blurred

outline around objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.

Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause lung or breathing

problems. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider

if they have new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing problems,

including shortness of breath or cough.

Fever is common during treatment with Tafinlar in combination with

Mekinist, but may also be serious. In some cases, chills or shaking

chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low blood pressure, dizziness,

or kidney problems may happen with the fever. Patients should be advised

to call their health care provider right away if they get a fever.

Rash and other skin reactions are common side effects of Tafinlar in

combination with Mekinist. In some cases, these rashes and other skin

reactions can be severe or serious, and may need to be treated in a

hospital. Patients should be advised to call their health care provider

if they get any of the following symptoms: skin rash that bothers them

or does not go away, acne, redness, swelling, peeling, or tenderness of

hands or feet, or skin redness.

Some people may develop high blood sugar or worsening diabetes during

treatment with Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist. For patients who

are diabetic, their health care provider should check their blood sugar

levels closely during treatment. Their diabetes medicine may need to be

changed. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider

if they have increased thirst, urinate more often than normal, or

produce an increased amount of urine.

Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, may cause healthy red blood

cells to break down too early in people with glucose-6-phosphate

dehydrogenase deficiency. This may lead to a type of anemia called

hemolytic anemia, where the body does not have enough healthy red blood

cells. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider if

they have yellow skin (jaundice), weakness or dizziness, or shortness of

breath.

Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist, can cause new or worsening high

blood pressure (hypertension). A patient's blood pressure should be

checked during treatment. Patients should be advised to tell their

health care provider if they develop high blood pressure, their blood

pressure worsens, or if they have severe headache, lightheadedness,

blurry vision, or dizziness.

The most common side effects of Tafinlar, in combination with Mekinist,

include fever, rash, nausea, fatigue, headache, chills, diarrhea,

vomiting, high blood pressure (hypertension), joint aches, muscle aches,

swelling of the face, arms, or legs, and cough.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Tafinlar and Mekinist.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data

security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information

technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis

AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

