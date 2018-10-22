Press Release: Novartis COMBI-AD study of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) continues to demonstrate relapse free survival benefit in patients with BRAF V600-mutant ...

Novartis International AG / Novartis COMBI-AD study of Tafinlar(R) +
Mekinist(R) continues to demonstrate relapse free survival benefit in
patients with BRAF V600-mutant stage III melanoma. Processed and
transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for
the content of this announcement.
-- Extended follow up results confirm leading BRAF/MEK inhibitor combination
Tafinlar + Mekinist continues to show relapse free survival benefit
-- Cure rate modeling which estimates fraction of patients who may not
relapse was 54% with adjuvant Tafinlar + Mekinist compared to 37% with
placebo
-- Updated COMBI-AD data results simultaneously published in Journal of
Clinical Oncology
Basel, October 22, 2018 - Novartis announced today a new data analysis
of COMBI-AD, a phase III multi-center study evaluating Tafinlar(R)
(dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist(R) (trametinib) in stage III
adjuvant resected BRAF V600-mutant melanoma. With extended study follow
up, Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist continued to show more than
50% risk reduction in relapse free survival (RFS) versus placebo in
patients with resected BRAF V600-mutant stage III melanoma. The updated
COMBI-AD data was also used to generate a statistical cure-rate model
that estimated the fraction of patients who may not relapse. The cure
rate was 54% (95% CI, 49%-59%) in the Tafinlar + Mekinist arm compared
to 37% (95% CI, 32%-42%) in the placebo arm[1](.) These data were
presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology in Munich, Germany
(Abstract #LBA43) today and simultaneously published in The Journal of
Clinical Oncology.
A separate biomarker analysis was conducted to identify predictors of
clinical outcome and treatment response. These analyses showed that
subgroups of patients at a higher risk of relapse could be defined based
on specific immune gene expression signatures (GES) and tumor mutation
burden (TMB). Exploratory analysis of RFS in the treatment vs. placebo
arms in all TMB/immune GES subgroups suggested that specific subgroups
may have a greater RFS benefit, but the predictive value of TMB and
immune GES warrants further validation in a prospective study[2].
"In addition to confirming prior relapse free survival results in the
adjuvant setting, this biomarker analysis of COMBI-AD provides important
information about the prognostic and potentially predictive value of TMB
and immune gene expression signatures in resected BRAF V600-mutant
melanoma patients," said Georgina Long, BSc., PhD, MBBS, FRACP, Medical
Oncologist, Melanoma Institute Australia, The University of Sydney.
In the phase III COMBI-AD global study, at median follow-ups of 44
months (Tafinlar + Mekinist) and 42 months (placebo), the three- and
four-year RFS rates were 59% ([95% CI, 0.55-0.64]) and 54% ([95% CI,
0.49-0.59]) in the Tafinlar + Mekinist arm and 40% ([95% CI, 0.35-0.45])
and 38% ([95% CI, 34%-44%]) in the placebo arm, respectively (HR, 0.49
[95% CI, 0.40-0.59]). RFS was also analyzed by subgroups defined by
baseline disease stage by the American Joint Committee on Cancer 7th and
8th editions and included nodal metastatic burden, and ulceration
status. A cure rate model estimated that the fraction of patients who
may not relapse was 54% (95% CI, 49%-59%) in the Tafinlar + Mekinist arm
compared with 37% (95% CI, 32%-42%) in the placebo arm[1]. The fraction
of patients remaining relapse free long term was estimated using a
Weibull mixture cure-rate model. No updated safety analysis was
performed as all patients have completed treatment at the time of the
updated RFS analysis[1].
"The data generated from the COMBI-AD study have the ability to
transform treatment decisions for patients with BRAF V600 melanoma,"
said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development.
"Not only do the results from the extended analysis continue to provide
confirmation of the long-term benefit with adjuvant Tafinlar and
Mekinist, but the comprehensive biomarker analysis of the largest
adjuvant dataset to date highlight important prognostic information to
identify patients at higher risk of relapse."
The BRAF gene belongs to a class of genes known as oncogenes and
provides instructions for making a protein that helps transmit chemical
signals from outside the cell to the cell's nucleus. This protein is
part of a signaling pathway known as the RAS/MAPK pathway, which
controls several important cell functions. Specifically, the RAS/MAPK
pathway regulates the growth and division (proliferation) of cells, the
process by which cells mature to carry out specific functions
(differentiation), cell movement (migration) and the self-destruction of
cells (apoptosis). Chemical signaling through this pathway is essential
for normal development before birth. When mutated, oncogenes have the
potential to cause normal cells to become cancerous. During cancer
treatment, targeted therapies may inhibit the mutation from occurring,
thus slowing the growth of the cancer tumor[3].
About COMBI-AD
The COMBI-AD study evaluated Tafinlar + Mekinist among patients with
stage III, BRAF V600-mutant melanoma without prior anticancer therapy,
randomized within 12 weeks of complete surgical resection. Patients
received the Tafinlar (150 mg BID) + Mekinist (2 mg QD) combination (n =
438) or matching placebos (n = 432). In the initial primary analysis,
and after a median follow-up of 2.8 years, the primary endpoint was met
in that the combination therapy significantly reduced the risk of
disease recurrence or death by 53% vs. placebo (HR: 0.47 [95% CI:
0.39-0.58]; median not yet reached vs. 16.6 months, respectively;
p<0.001). The combination treatment group also saw an improvement in a
key secondary endpoint of OS (HR: 0.57 [95% CI: 0.42-0.79] p=0.0006,
which did not cross the predefined interim analysis boundary of
p=0.000019 to claim statistical significance).
Other secondary endpoints in the initial primary analysis where the
combination demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit included
distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) (HR: 0.51 [95% CI: 0.40-0.65]),
and freedom from relapse (FFR) (HR: 0.47 [95% CI: 0.39-0.57])[4]. In a
separate analysis, Tafinlar + Mekinist also demonstrated benefit
regardless of baseline factors, including disease stage, nodal
metastatic burden, and ulceration[5]. Adverse events (AEs) were
consistent with other Tafinlar + Mekinist studies and no new safety
signals were reported. Of patients treated with the combination, 97%
experienced an AE, with 41% having grade 3/4 AEs and 26% having AEs
leading to treatment discontinuation (vs. 88%, 14%, and 3%, respectively,
with placebo)[4].
Based on updated data with median follow up of 44 months (Tafinlar +
Mekinist) and 42 months (matching placebo), the 3- and 4- year
relapse-survival benefit maintained at 59% (95% CI, 55%-64%) and 54%
(95% CI, 49%-59%) in the dabrafenib plus trametinib arm and 40% (95% CI,
35%-45%) and 38% (95% CI, 34%-44%) in the placebo arm, respectively (HR,
0.49 [95% CI, 0.40-0.59]). The relapse-free survival benefit among the
combination arm was observed across all patient subgroups, including
stage III A, B and C. The estimated one-year, two-year, three-year, and
four-year RFS were consistently higher than placebo (one year: 88% vs.
56%; two year: 67% vs. 44%; three year: 59% vs. 40%; four year: 54% vs.
38%). The combination treatment group also saw an improvement in the
secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) (HR: 0.53
[95% CI: 0.42-0.67]). No new safety analysis was performed[1].
About Melanoma
There are about 280,000 new diagnoses of melanoma (stages 0-IV)
worldwide each year[6], approximately half of which have BRAF
mutations[3]. Biomarker tests can determine whether a tumor has a BRAF
mutation[7].
Melanoma is staged by how far it has metastasized. In stage III melanoma,
tumors have spread to the regional lymph nodes, presenting a higher risk
of recurrence or metastases[8]. Patients who receive surgical treatment
for Stage III melanoma may have a high risk of recurrence because
melanoma cells can remain in the body after surgery; almost half (44%)
of patients receiving placebo per the COMBI-AD study had a recurrence of
disease within the first year[4],[9]. Adjuvant therapy is additional
treatment given after surgical resection, and may be recommended for
patients with high-risk melanoma to help reduce the risk of melanoma
returning[9].
About Tafinlar + Mekinist
Tafinlar + Mekinist target different kinases within the serine/threonine
kinase family-BRAF and MEK1/2, respectively-in the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK
pathway, which is implicated in melanoma and NSCLC, among other cancers.
When Tafinlar is used with Mekinist, the combination has been shown to
slow tumor growth more than either drug alone.
Tafinlar + Mekinist have been investigated for the treatment of a
variety of cancers as part of an ongoing clinical trial program.
Tafinlar + Mekinist are approved in more than 60 countries, for uses
including:
-- as monotherapy and in combination for the treatment of subjects with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600 mutation
-- in combination for the adjuvant treatment of patients with Stage III
melanoma with a BRAFV600 mutation, following complete resection
-- in combination for the treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC with a
BRAFV600 mutation
-- in combination for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or
metastatic ATC with a BRAFV600 mutation
Approved indications vary worldwide. Please refer to local labeling for
indication language in a particular country.
Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information
Tafinlar and Mekinist, in combination, may cause serious side effects
such as the risk of new cancers, including both skin cancer and nonskin
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 22, 2018 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)