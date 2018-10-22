Press Release: Novartis COMBI-AD study of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) continues to demonstrate relapse free survival benefit in patients with BRAF V600-mutant ...

Novartis International AG / Novartis COMBI-AD study of Tafinlar(R) +

Mekinist(R) continues to demonstrate relapse free survival benefit in

patients with BRAF V600-mutant stage III melanoma. Processed and

-- Extended follow up results confirm leading BRAF/MEK inhibitor combination

Tafinlar + Mekinist continues to show relapse free survival benefit

-- Cure rate modeling which estimates fraction of patients who may not

relapse was 54% with adjuvant Tafinlar + Mekinist compared to 37% with

placebo

-- Updated COMBI-AD data results simultaneously published in Journal of

Clinical Oncology

Basel, October 22, 2018 - Novartis announced today a new data analysis

of COMBI-AD, a phase III multi-center study evaluating Tafinlar(R)

(dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist(R) (trametinib) in stage III

adjuvant resected BRAF V600-mutant melanoma. With extended study follow

up, Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist continued to show more than

50% risk reduction in relapse free survival (RFS) versus placebo in

patients with resected BRAF V600-mutant stage III melanoma. The updated

COMBI-AD data was also used to generate a statistical cure-rate model

that estimated the fraction of patients who may not relapse. The cure

rate was 54% (95% CI, 49%-59%) in the Tafinlar + Mekinist arm compared

to 37% (95% CI, 32%-42%) in the placebo arm[1](.) These data were

presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology in Munich, Germany

(Abstract #LBA43) today and simultaneously published in The Journal of

Clinical Oncology.

A separate biomarker analysis was conducted to identify predictors of

clinical outcome and treatment response. These analyses showed that

subgroups of patients at a higher risk of relapse could be defined based

on specific immune gene expression signatures (GES) and tumor mutation

burden (TMB). Exploratory analysis of RFS in the treatment vs. placebo

arms in all TMB/immune GES subgroups suggested that specific subgroups

may have a greater RFS benefit, but the predictive value of TMB and

immune GES warrants further validation in a prospective study[2].

"In addition to confirming prior relapse free survival results in the

adjuvant setting, this biomarker analysis of COMBI-AD provides important

information about the prognostic and potentially predictive value of TMB

and immune gene expression signatures in resected BRAF V600-mutant

melanoma patients," said Georgina Long, BSc., PhD, MBBS, FRACP, Medical

Oncologist, Melanoma Institute Australia, The University of Sydney.

In the phase III COMBI-AD global study, at median follow-ups of 44

months (Tafinlar + Mekinist) and 42 months (placebo), the three- and

four-year RFS rates were 59% ([95% CI, 0.55-0.64]) and 54% ([95% CI,

0.49-0.59]) in the Tafinlar + Mekinist arm and 40% ([95% CI, 0.35-0.45])

and 38% ([95% CI, 34%-44%]) in the placebo arm, respectively (HR, 0.49

[95% CI, 0.40-0.59]). RFS was also analyzed by subgroups defined by

baseline disease stage by the American Joint Committee on Cancer 7th and

8th editions and included nodal metastatic burden, and ulceration

status. A cure rate model estimated that the fraction of patients who

may not relapse was 54% (95% CI, 49%-59%) in the Tafinlar + Mekinist arm

compared with 37% (95% CI, 32%-42%) in the placebo arm[1]. The fraction

of patients remaining relapse free long term was estimated using a

Weibull mixture cure-rate model. No updated safety analysis was

performed as all patients have completed treatment at the time of the

updated RFS analysis[1].

"The data generated from the COMBI-AD study have the ability to

transform treatment decisions for patients with BRAF V600 melanoma,"

said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development.

"Not only do the results from the extended analysis continue to provide

confirmation of the long-term benefit with adjuvant Tafinlar and

Mekinist, but the comprehensive biomarker analysis of the largest

adjuvant dataset to date highlight important prognostic information to

identify patients at higher risk of relapse."

The BRAF gene belongs to a class of genes known as oncogenes and

provides instructions for making a protein that helps transmit chemical

signals from outside the cell to the cell's nucleus. This protein is

part of a signaling pathway known as the RAS/MAPK pathway, which

controls several important cell functions. Specifically, the RAS/MAPK

pathway regulates the growth and division (proliferation) of cells, the

process by which cells mature to carry out specific functions

(differentiation), cell movement (migration) and the self-destruction of

cells (apoptosis). Chemical signaling through this pathway is essential

for normal development before birth. When mutated, oncogenes have the

potential to cause normal cells to become cancerous. During cancer

treatment, targeted therapies may inhibit the mutation from occurring,

thus slowing the growth of the cancer tumor[3].

About COMBI-AD

The COMBI-AD study evaluated Tafinlar + Mekinist among patients with

stage III, BRAF V600-mutant melanoma without prior anticancer therapy,

randomized within 12 weeks of complete surgical resection. Patients

received the Tafinlar (150 mg BID) + Mekinist (2 mg QD) combination (n =

438) or matching placebos (n = 432). In the initial primary analysis,

and after a median follow-up of 2.8 years, the primary endpoint was met

in that the combination therapy significantly reduced the risk of

disease recurrence or death by 53% vs. placebo (HR: 0.47 [95% CI:

0.39-0.58]; median not yet reached vs. 16.6 months, respectively;

p<0.001). The combination treatment group also saw an improvement in a

key secondary endpoint of OS (HR: 0.57 [95% CI: 0.42-0.79] p=0.0006,

which did not cross the predefined interim analysis boundary of

p=0.000019 to claim statistical significance).

Other secondary endpoints in the initial primary analysis where the

combination demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit included

distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) (HR: 0.51 [95% CI: 0.40-0.65]),

and freedom from relapse (FFR) (HR: 0.47 [95% CI: 0.39-0.57])[4]. In a

separate analysis, Tafinlar + Mekinist also demonstrated benefit

regardless of baseline factors, including disease stage, nodal

metastatic burden, and ulceration[5]. Adverse events (AEs) were

consistent with other Tafinlar + Mekinist studies and no new safety

signals were reported. Of patients treated with the combination, 97%

experienced an AE, with 41% having grade 3/4 AEs and 26% having AEs

leading to treatment discontinuation (vs. 88%, 14%, and 3%, respectively,

with placebo)[4].

Based on updated data with median follow up of 44 months (Tafinlar +

Mekinist) and 42 months (matching placebo), the 3- and 4- year

relapse-survival benefit maintained at 59% (95% CI, 55%-64%) and 54%

(95% CI, 49%-59%) in the dabrafenib plus trametinib arm and 40% (95% CI,

35%-45%) and 38% (95% CI, 34%-44%) in the placebo arm, respectively (HR,

0.49 [95% CI, 0.40-0.59]). The relapse-free survival benefit among the

combination arm was observed across all patient subgroups, including

stage III A, B and C. The estimated one-year, two-year, three-year, and

four-year RFS were consistently higher than placebo (one year: 88% vs.

56%; two year: 67% vs. 44%; three year: 59% vs. 40%; four year: 54% vs.

38%). The combination treatment group also saw an improvement in the

secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) (HR: 0.53

[95% CI: 0.42-0.67]). No new safety analysis was performed[1].

About Melanoma

There are about 280,000 new diagnoses of melanoma (stages 0-IV)

worldwide each year[6], approximately half of which have BRAF

mutations[3]. Biomarker tests can determine whether a tumor has a BRAF

mutation[7].

Melanoma is staged by how far it has metastasized. In stage III melanoma,

tumors have spread to the regional lymph nodes, presenting a higher risk

of recurrence or metastases[8]. Patients who receive surgical treatment

for Stage III melanoma may have a high risk of recurrence because

melanoma cells can remain in the body after surgery; almost half (44%)

of patients receiving placebo per the COMBI-AD study had a recurrence of

disease within the first year[4],[9]. Adjuvant therapy is additional

treatment given after surgical resection, and may be recommended for

patients with high-risk melanoma to help reduce the risk of melanoma

returning[9].

About Tafinlar + Mekinist

Tafinlar + Mekinist target different kinases within the serine/threonine

kinase family-BRAF and MEK1/2, respectively-in the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK

pathway, which is implicated in melanoma and NSCLC, among other cancers.

When Tafinlar is used with Mekinist, the combination has been shown to

slow tumor growth more than either drug alone.

Tafinlar + Mekinist have been investigated for the treatment of a

variety of cancers as part of an ongoing clinical trial program.

Tafinlar + Mekinist are approved in more than 60 countries, for uses

including:

-- as monotherapy and in combination for the treatment of subjects with

unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600 mutation

-- in combination for the adjuvant treatment of patients with Stage III

melanoma with a BRAFV600 mutation, following complete resection

-- in combination for the treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC with a

BRAFV600 mutation

-- in combination for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or

metastatic ATC with a BRAFV600 mutation

Approved indications vary worldwide. Please refer to local labeling for

indication language in a particular country.

Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information

Tafinlar and Mekinist, in combination, may cause serious side effects

such as the risk of new cancers, including both skin cancer and nonskin

