17.06.2020

Press Release: Novartis Cosentyx(R) receives FDA approval for new indication to treat active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

-- FDA approval for Cosentyx(R) is based on the Phase III PREVENT trial,

demonstrating efficacy in active non-radiographic axial

spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), which is part of the axial

spondyloarthritis (axSpA) disease spectrum

-- There are an estimated 2.7M people living with axial spondyloarthritis

(axSpA) in the US; however, it remains significantly underdiagnosed1,2

-- nr-axSpA approval is the fourth indication for Cosentyx, which is backed

by five years of clinical data supporting long-term safety and efficacy

across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis

(PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS)3-8

Basel, June 17, 2020 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and

immuno-dermatology, today announced that the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) has approved Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) for the

treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA),

confirming Cosentyx efficacy in addressing the axial spondyloarthritis

(axSpA) disease spectrum(9).

"The results from the PREVENT trial show that there was a significant

reduction in disease activity for patients treated with Cosentyx versus

placebo," said Atul Deodhar, MD, professor of medicine and medical

director of Rheumatology Clinics at Oregon Health & Science University,

and an investigator in the PREVENT clinical trial. "This approval brings

a new therapeutic option to people living with non-radiographic axial

spondyloarthritis."

The approval of Cosentyx for nr-axSpA is based on efficacy and safety

outcomes from the PREVENT Phase III study, which included 555 adults

with active nr-axSpA that were biologic treatment naïve or had an

inadequate response / were intolerant to an anti-tumor necrosis

factor- therapy (anti-TNFs). Cosentyx met the primary endpoints

achieving statistically significant improvements versus placebo in the

signs and symptoms of nr-axSpA, as measured by at least a 40%

improvement in the Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society

(ASAS40) response criteria in biologic-naïve individuals at week

52(10).

nr-axSpA patients treated with Cosentyx showed improvement in both load

and without load arms compared to placebo-treated patients at Week 16 in

health-related quality of life as measured by the Ankylosing Spondylitis

Quality of Life (ASQoL) questionnaire (Least Squares mean change: Week

16: -3.5 and -3.6 -vs -1.8, respectively). General health status and

quality of life was assessed by the Short Form health survey (SF-36). At

Week 16, patients treated with Cosentyx showed greater improvement from

baseline in the SF-36 physical component summary (PCS) score and in the

mental component summary (MCS) score(10). The safety profile of

Cosentyx in the PREVENT trial was shown to be consistent with previous

clinical trials. No new safety signals were detected(3-8,10).

nr-axSpA is part of the axSpA spectrum, which is characterized by

inflammatory arthritis of the spine associated with chronic inflammatory

back pain(11). The axSpA disease spectrum also includes AS, in which

joint damage is visible on x-ray, and nr-axSpA, in which joint damage is

generally not visible on x-ray(1,12). The physical limitations of axSpA

can affect activities of daily living as well as leisure activities

causing limitations for patients(13,14).

"There is a need for additional treatment options. Having a new

treatment option for the axSpA community is truly encouraging," said

Cassie Shafer, Chief Executive Officer of the Spondylitis Association of

America. "Helping reduce the burden on people living with

non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis by improving symptoms that

affect their daily lives remains a critical focus for the SAA."

In April 2020, Novartis received European Medicines Agency approval of

Cosentyx for the treatment of nr-axSpA(15).

About Cosentyx (secukinumab)

Cosentyx is the first and only fully-human biologic that directly

inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), an important cytokine involved in the

inflammation and development of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to

severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and

nr-axSpA(16,17). Cosentyx has been studied clinically for more than 13

years. The medicine is backed by robust investigational evidence,

including five years of clinical data supporting long-term safety and

efficacy across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic

arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS)(3-8). These data

strengthen the unique position of Cosentyx as a comprehensive treatment

across axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriatic

disease, supported by more than 340,000 patients treated worldwide since

launch(18-20).

About PREVENT

PREVENT is a two-year randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase

III study (with a two-year extension phase) to investigate the efficacy

and safety of Cosentyx, in patients with active nr-axSpA. The study

enrolled 555 male and female adult patients with active nr-axSpA (with

onset before 45 years of age, spinal pain rated as >=40/100 on a visual

analog scale (VAS) and Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity

Index (BASDAI) >=4) and who had been taking at least two different

non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) at the highest dose up to

4 weeks prior to study start. Patients may have previously taken a TNF

inhibitor (not more than one) but had had an inadequate response. Of the

555 patients enrolled in the study, 501 (90%) were biologic naive.

Patients were allocated to one of three treatment groups: Cosentyx 150

mg subcutaneously with loading dose (Induction: 150 mg Secukinumab

subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, then maintenance with 150 mg

Secukinumab monthly); Cosentyx 150 mg no loading dose (150 mg

Secukinumab subcutaneously monthly), or placebo (induction of

subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, followed by maintenance of

once-monthly)(10).

The primary endpoints are the proportion of biologic-naïve patients

achieving an ASAS40 response with Cosentyx 150 mg at weeks 16 and 52.

Secondary endpoints include change in BASDAI over time and change in the

Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score with CRP (ASDAS-CRP)(10).

ASAS40 is achieved when there is a measure of an improvement of at least

40% and an improvement of at least 20 units on a 0--100 scale in at

least three of the following domains: Patient global assessment, Pain

assessment, Function (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Functional Index

(BASFI)), and Inflammation (morning stiffness severity and duration) and

no worsening in the remaining domains(21). BASDAI assesses a patient's

disease activity on six measures: fatigue, spinal pain, joint

pain/swelling, enthesitis, morning stiffness duration and morning

stiffness severity(21).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "may," "could," "remains,"

"expectations," "encouraging," investigational," "launch," "brings," or

similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential

or actual marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for Cosentyx,

or regarding potential future revenues from Cosentyx. You should not

place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that Cosentyx will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

additional markets, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any

guarantee that Cosentyx will be commercially successful in the future.

In particular, our expectations regarding Cosentyx could be affected by,

among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including

the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as

COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues;

potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or

disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and

factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the

US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2020 19:13 ET (23:13 GMT)

