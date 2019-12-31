therapy (anti-TNFs). Cosentyx met the primary endpoints
achieving statistically significant improvements versus placebo in the
signs and symptoms of nr-axSpA, as measured by at least a 40%
improvement in the Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society
(ASAS40) response criteria in biologic-naïve individuals at week
52(10).
nr-axSpA patients treated with Cosentyx showed improvement in both load
and without load arms compared to placebo-treated patients at Week 16 in
health-related quality of life as measured by the Ankylosing Spondylitis
Quality of Life (ASQoL) questionnaire (Least Squares mean change: Week
16: -3.5 and -3.6 -vs -1.8, respectively). General health status and
quality of life was assessed by the Short Form health survey (SF-36). At
Week 16, patients treated with Cosentyx showed greater improvement from
baseline in the SF-36 physical component summary (PCS) score and in the
mental component summary (MCS) score(10). The safety profile of
Cosentyx in the PREVENT trial was shown to be consistent with previous
clinical trials. No new safety signals were detected(3-8,10).
nr-axSpA is part of the axSpA spectrum, which is characterized by
inflammatory arthritis of the spine associated with chronic inflammatory
back pain(11). The axSpA disease spectrum also includes AS, in which
joint damage is visible on x-ray, and nr-axSpA, in which joint damage is
generally not visible on x-ray(1,12). The physical limitations of axSpA
can affect activities of daily living as well as leisure activities
causing limitations for patients(13,14).
"There is a need for additional treatment options. Having a new
treatment option for the axSpA community is truly encouraging," said
Cassie Shafer, Chief Executive Officer of the Spondylitis Association of
America. "Helping reduce the burden on people living with
non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis by improving symptoms that
affect their daily lives remains a critical focus for the SAA."
In April 2020, Novartis received European Medicines Agency approval of
Cosentyx for the treatment of nr-axSpA(15).
About Cosentyx (secukinumab)
Cosentyx is the first and only fully-human biologic that directly
inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), an important cytokine involved in the
inflammation and development of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to
severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and
nr-axSpA(16,17). Cosentyx has been studied clinically for more than 13
years. The medicine is backed by robust investigational evidence,
including five years of clinical data supporting long-term safety and
efficacy across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic
arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS)(3-8). These data
strengthen the unique position of Cosentyx as a comprehensive treatment
across axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriatic
disease, supported by more than 340,000 patients treated worldwide since
launch(18-20).
About PREVENT
PREVENT is a two-year randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase
III study (with a two-year extension phase) to investigate the efficacy
and safety of Cosentyx, in patients with active nr-axSpA. The study
enrolled 555 male and female adult patients with active nr-axSpA (with
onset before 45 years of age, spinal pain rated as >=40/100 on a visual
analog scale (VAS) and Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity
Index (BASDAI) >=4) and who had been taking at least two different
non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) at the highest dose up to
4 weeks prior to study start. Patients may have previously taken a TNF
inhibitor (not more than one) but had had an inadequate response. Of the
555 patients enrolled in the study, 501 (90%) were biologic naive.
Patients were allocated to one of three treatment groups: Cosentyx 150
mg subcutaneously with loading dose (Induction: 150 mg Secukinumab
subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, then maintenance with 150 mg
Secukinumab monthly); Cosentyx 150 mg no loading dose (150 mg
Secukinumab subcutaneously monthly), or placebo (induction of
subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, followed by maintenance of
once-monthly)(10).
The primary endpoints are the proportion of biologic-naïve patients
achieving an ASAS40 response with Cosentyx 150 mg at weeks 16 and 52.
Secondary endpoints include change in BASDAI over time and change in the
Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score with CRP (ASDAS-CRP)(10).
ASAS40 is achieved when there is a measure of an improvement of at least
40% and an improvement of at least 20 units on a 0--100 scale in at
least three of the following domains: Patient global assessment, Pain
assessment, Function (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Functional Index
(BASFI)), and Inflammation (morning stiffness severity and duration) and
no worsening in the remaining domains(21). BASDAI assesses a patient's
disease activity on six measures: fatigue, spinal pain, joint
pain/swelling, enthesitis, morning stiffness duration and morning
stiffness severity(21).
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "may," "could," "remains,"
"expectations," "encouraging," investigational," "launch," "brings," or
similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential
or actual marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for Cosentyx,
or regarding potential future revenues from Cosentyx. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that Cosentyx will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
additional markets, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any
guarantee that Cosentyx will be commercially successful in the future.
In particular, our expectations regarding Cosentyx could be affected by,
among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including
the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as
COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues;
potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or
disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and
factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 16, 2020 19:13 ET (23:13 GMT)