Press Release: Novartis Cosentyx(R) shows early -2

05.11.2020 07:14

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Louise Clark

Novartis Global External Communications Novartis Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 1374 (direct) +41 61 324 2970 (direct)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com louise.clark@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

November 05, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

