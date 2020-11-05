Press Release: Novartis Cosentyx(R) shows early -2

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. D'Agostino MA, Schett G, López-Rdz A, et al. Secukinumab

significantly decreased joint synovitis measured by power Doppler

ultrasonography in biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic

arthritis: primary (12-week) results from a randomized,

placebo-controlled Phase III study. Abstract #1361 presented at the

American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2020: The ACR's

All-Virtual Annual Meeting.

2. Data on file. COSENTYX access. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp;

October 2020.

3. Ritchin CT, Colbert RA, Gladman DD. Psoriatic arthritis. N Engl J

Med. 2017;376(10):957-970.

4. Kavanaugh A, Helliwell P, Ritchlin CT. Psoriatic arthritis and

burden of disease: patient perspectives from the population-based

Multinational Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (MAPP)

survey. Rheumotol Ther. 2016;3(1):91-102.

5. van Kuijk AWR & Tak PP. Synovitis in Psoriatic Arthritis:

Immunohistochemistry, Comparisons With Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Effects

of Therapy. Curr Rheumatol Rep. 2011;13(4):353--359.

6. Celis R, Cuervo A, Ramírez J, et al. Psoriatic Synovitis:

Singularity and Potential Clinical Implications. Front Med (Lausanne).

2019;6:14.

7. Mease P, van der Heijde D, Landewé R, et al. Secukinumab

improves active psoriatic arthritis symptoms and inhibits radiographic

progression: primary results from the randomised, double-blind, phase

III FUTURE 5 study. Ann Rheum Dis. 2018;77(6):890-897.

8. van der Heijde D, Mease PJ, Landewé RBM, et al. Secukinumab

provides sustained low rates of radiographic progression in psoriatic

arthritis: 52-week results from a phase 3 study, FUTURE 5. Rheumatology

(Oxford). 2020;59(6):1325-1334.

9. National Psoriasis Foundation. Psoriasis statistics. Available

from: https://www.psoriasis.org/content/statistics [Last accessed:

November 2020].

10. Mease PJ, Armstrong AW. Managing patients with psoriatic disease:

the diagnosis and pharmacologic treatment of psoriatic arthritis in

patients with psoriasis. Drugs. 2014;74(4):423-441.

11. D'Agostino MA, Terslev L, Aegerter P, et al. Scoring ultrasound

synovitis in rheumatoid arthritis: a EULAR-OMERACT ultrasound

taskforce-Part 1: definition and development of a standardised,

consensus-based scoring system. RMD Open. 2017;3(1):e000428.

12. Eprovide. American College of Rheumatology 20/50/70 criteria

(ACR20/50/70). Available from:

https://eprovide.mapi-trust.org/instruments/american-college-of-rheumatology-20-50-70-criteria#::text=The%20ACR20%20is%20a%20composite,

Health%20Assessment%20Questionnaire%20(HAQ)%5D%2C [Last accessed:

November 2020].

13. Maksymowych WP, Mallon C, Morrow S, et al. Development and

validation of the Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada

(SPARCC) Enthesitis Index. Ann Rheum Dis. 2009;68(6):948-953.

14. Mease PJ, Van den Bosch F, Sieper J, et al. Performance of 3

Enthesitis Indices in Patients with Peripheral Spondyloarthritis During

Treatment with Adalimumab. J Rheumatol. 2017;44(5):599-608.

15. Girolomoni G, Mrowietz U, Paul C. Psoriasis: rationale for

targeting interleukin-17. Br J Dermatol. 2012;167(4):717-724.

16. Sieper J, Poddubnyy D, Miossec P. The IL-23--IL-17 pathway as a

therapeutic target in axial spondyloarthritis. Nat Rev Rheumatol.

2019;15(12):747-757.

17. Jansen DT, Hameetman M, van Bergen J, et al. IL-17-producing CD4+ T

cells are increased in early, active axial spondyloarthritis including

patients without imaging abnormalities. Rheumatology (Oxford).

2015;54(4):728-735.

18. Baraliakos X, Coates LC, Gossec L, et al. OP0235 secukinumab

improves axial manifestations in patients with psoriatic arthritis and

inadequate response to NSAIDS: primary analysis of the MAXIMISE trial.

Ann Rheum Dis. 2019;78:195-196.

19. Data on file. CAIN457F2310 (MEASURE 2): 5 year report. Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; September 15, 2015.

20. Data on file. Data analysis report: study CAIN457A2302E1. Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; November 30, 2015.

21. Data on file. CAIN457F2310 and CAIN457F2305 summary of 5-year

clinical safety in (ankylosing spondylitis). Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Corp; May 2019.

22. Data on file. CAIN457F2312 (FUTURE 2): 5 year-interim report.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp; May 2019.

23. Data on file. CAIN457F2310 (MEASURE 1 and 2): pooled safety data.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp; July 23, 2018.

24. Marzo-Ortega H, Sieper J, Kivitz A. 5-year efficacy and safety of

secukinumab in patients with ankylosing spondylitis: end-of-study

results from the phase 3 MEASURE 2 trial. Lancet Rheumatol.

2020;2(6):e339-e346.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Louise Clark

Novartis Global External Communications Novartis Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 1374 (direct) +41 61 324 2970 (direct)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com louise.clark@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)