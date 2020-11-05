-- Significant reduction of synovitis (joint lining inflammation) was

demonstrated with Cosentyx(R) at Week 12 vs. placebo, with improvements

as early as Week 11

-- ULTIMATE is the first ever Phase IIIb imaging study primarily looking at

the time course of response to Cosentyx in biologic-naïve patients

with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) using Power Doppler ultrasonography

(PDUS)1

-- PDUS is a sensitive technology, allowing detection and monitoring of

early changes in synovitis and enthesitis1 with earlier insights into

treatment efficacy

-- More than 400,000 patients have been treated with Cosentyx across

moderate-to-severe psoriasis, PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and

non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) worldwide since

launch2

Basel, November 5, 2020 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and

immuno-dermatology, today announced 12-week results from the

first-of-its-kind Phase IIIb ULTIMATE randomized controlled trial, which

demonstrated the significant treatment response of Cosentyx(R)

(secukinumab) on synovitis (joint lining inflammation) in psoriatic

arthritis (PsA) versus placebo. Synovitis was assessed using an advanced

and sensitive imaging technique called Power Doppler ultrasonography

(PDUS). These data are being presented at the American College of

Rheumatology (ACR) All-Virtual Annual Meeting, November 5-9, 2020.

"Psoriatic arthritis can have a significant impact on a patient's

joints. Joint lining inflammation, also known as synovitis, if left

untreated, can cause pain to worsen, joint damage and may decrease

physical function," said Dr. Maria A. D'Agostino, Professor of

Rheumatology at the Catholic University of Rome. "These data are highly

encouraging, showing Cosentyx can significantly reduce synovitis at Week

12 versus placebo with results seen as early as Week 1, and that

ultrasound is a sensitive and objective tool to monitor joint

inflammation in PsA patients."

The use of a standardized ultrasound synovitis score (GLOESS) as the

primary endpoint showed objectively the significant benefit of Cosentyx

versus placebo on synovitis at Week 12 with an early improvement

observed from Week one. Treatment with Cosentyx also significantly

improved key secondary endpoints versus placebo, including ACR20 (68% vs

34%, respectively), ACR50 (46% vs 9%, respectively) and enthesitis (mean

change from baseline in Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada

enthesitis index score [SPARCC] of -2.4 vs -1.7 respectively)(1). The

safety profile of Cosentyx through 12 weeks was consistent with previous

studies(1).

Novartis anticipates disclosing full 24-week data from the ongoing

ULTIMATE trial at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) annual

meeting in 2021 and final analysis at ACR 2021.

"As a strong believer in the diagnostic and treatment monitoring

benefits of ultrasound, this first large randomized double-blind

placebo-controlled clinical trial in PsA with an ultrasonographic

primary endpoint is incredibly exciting. The ability to use a sensitive

imaging technique to assess synovitis and enthesitis in PsA represents a

breakthrough in how we conceptualize treatment goals," said Dr.

Catherine Bakewell of Intermountain Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT

and an investigator in the ULTIMATE study. "In addition to other

measures, PDUS helps to provide earlier insight into treatment response,

and that patients are more effectively treated across multiple domains

of this heterogeneous psoriatic disease spectrum."

PsA is a complex disease with multiple manifestations driving patient

symptoms(3,4). In PsA, synovitis may lead to joint damage and if left

untreated, the joint damage can be irreversible(5,6). In addition to

reducing synovitis, Cosentyx has been proven to provide long-lasting

inhibition of radiographic progression in PsA, limiting joint damage and

helping to improve outcomes for patients with this debilitating

condition(7,8).

Plain Language Media Summaries for ULTIMATE and other key abstracts

presented at ACR 2020 are available from the Novartis website:

https://www.novartis.com/our-focus/immunology-dermatology/abstract-summaries-acr

About Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)

PsA is estimated to affect up to 50 million people worldwide(9,10). It

is part of a family of life-long inflammatory diseases

(spondyloarthritis) that target the joints and is closely associated

with psoriasis(10). Up to 40% of patients with psoriasis may develop

PsA(10). Symptoms of PsA include joint pain and stiffness, skin and

nail psoriasis, swollen toes and fingers, persistent painful swelling of

the tendons and irreversible joint damage(10).

About ULTIMATE

ULTIMATE is the first ongoing 52-week double-blind, placebo-controlled

Phase IIIb study using ultrasound to assess time-course of response of

Cosentyx on synovitis in psoriatic arthritis. The study enrolled 166

adult biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

Patients were randomized (1:1) to receive either secukinumab (300-mg or

150-mg according to severity of skin disease) or placebo weekly for a

month with treatment starting at Week 4, followed by a once-a-month dose

for the next 11 months.

The primary endpoint is the difference in mean change from baseline to

Week 12 between secukinumab and placebo in Global Omeract-European

League Against Rheumatism Ultrasound Synovitis Score (GLOESS). GLOESS is

a standardized composite score that has shown to be sensitive to change

and is able to detect and score synovitis(11). Secondary endpoints

include ACR20, ACR50 and change in Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium

of Canada (SPARCC) enthesitis index from baseline to Week 12 compared

with placebo.

ACR20 and ACR50 are composite measures defined as both improvement of

20% or 50% in the number of tender and number of swollen joints, and a

20% or 50% improvement in three of the following five criteria: patient

global assessment, physician global assessment, Health Assessment

Questionnaire, visual analog pain scale and erythrocyte sedimentation

rate or C-reactive protein(12). The SPARCC enthesitis index is a

validated clinical tool for evaluation of enthesitis(13,14).

About Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab)

Cosentyx is the first and only fully-human biologic that directly

inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in

the inflammation and development of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,

psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and

non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)(15-17). Cosentyx is

the only biologic with proven efficacy in all key manifestations of

PsA(18).

Cosentyx is backed by more than 12 years of clinical experience and

long-term five-year data across three indications of psoriasis, PsA and

AS, as well as data from real-world evidence(19-24). These data

strengthen the unique position of Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting

comprehensive treatment across axial spondyloarthritis, PsA and

psoriatic disease, with more than 400,000 patients treated worldwide

with Cosentyx since launch(2) and plans to expand to 10 indications over

the next 10 years.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

