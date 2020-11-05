-- Significant reduction of synovitis (joint lining inflammation) was
demonstrated with Cosentyx(R) at Week 12 vs. placebo, with improvements
as early as Week 11
-- ULTIMATE is the first ever Phase IIIb imaging study primarily looking at
the time course of response to Cosentyx in biologic-naïve patients
with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) using Power Doppler ultrasonography
(PDUS)1
-- PDUS is a sensitive technology, allowing detection and monitoring of
early changes in synovitis and enthesitis1 with earlier insights into
treatment efficacy
-- More than 400,000 patients have been treated with Cosentyx across
moderate-to-severe psoriasis, PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and
non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) worldwide since
launch2
Basel, November 5, 2020 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and
immuno-dermatology, today announced 12-week results from the
first-of-its-kind Phase IIIb ULTIMATE randomized controlled trial, which
demonstrated the significant treatment response of Cosentyx(R)
(secukinumab) on synovitis (joint lining inflammation) in psoriatic
arthritis (PsA) versus placebo. Synovitis was assessed using an advanced
and sensitive imaging technique called Power Doppler ultrasonography
(PDUS). These data are being presented at the American College of
Rheumatology (ACR) All-Virtual Annual Meeting, November 5-9, 2020.
"Psoriatic arthritis can have a significant impact on a patient's
joints. Joint lining inflammation, also known as synovitis, if left
untreated, can cause pain to worsen, joint damage and may decrease
physical function," said Dr. Maria A. D'Agostino, Professor of
Rheumatology at the Catholic University of Rome. "These data are highly
encouraging, showing Cosentyx can significantly reduce synovitis at Week
12 versus placebo with results seen as early as Week 1, and that
ultrasound is a sensitive and objective tool to monitor joint
inflammation in PsA patients."
The use of a standardized ultrasound synovitis score (GLOESS) as the
primary endpoint showed objectively the significant benefit of Cosentyx
versus placebo on synovitis at Week 12 with an early improvement
observed from Week one. Treatment with Cosentyx also significantly
improved key secondary endpoints versus placebo, including ACR20 (68% vs
34%, respectively), ACR50 (46% vs 9%, respectively) and enthesitis (mean
change from baseline in Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada
enthesitis index score [SPARCC] of -2.4 vs -1.7 respectively)(1). The
safety profile of Cosentyx through 12 weeks was consistent with previous
studies(1).
Novartis anticipates disclosing full 24-week data from the ongoing
ULTIMATE trial at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) annual
meeting in 2021 and final analysis at ACR 2021.
"As a strong believer in the diagnostic and treatment monitoring
benefits of ultrasound, this first large randomized double-blind
placebo-controlled clinical trial in PsA with an ultrasonographic
primary endpoint is incredibly exciting. The ability to use a sensitive
imaging technique to assess synovitis and enthesitis in PsA represents a
breakthrough in how we conceptualize treatment goals," said Dr.
Catherine Bakewell of Intermountain Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT
and an investigator in the ULTIMATE study. "In addition to other
measures, PDUS helps to provide earlier insight into treatment response,
and that patients are more effectively treated across multiple domains
of this heterogeneous psoriatic disease spectrum."
PsA is a complex disease with multiple manifestations driving patient
symptoms(3,4). In PsA, synovitis may lead to joint damage and if left
untreated, the joint damage can be irreversible(5,6). In addition to
reducing synovitis, Cosentyx has been proven to provide long-lasting
inhibition of radiographic progression in PsA, limiting joint damage and
helping to improve outcomes for patients with this debilitating
condition(7,8).
Plain Language Media Summaries for ULTIMATE and other key abstracts
presented at ACR 2020 are available from the Novartis website:
https://www.novartis.com/our-focus/immunology-dermatology/abstract-summaries-acr
About Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)
PsA is estimated to affect up to 50 million people worldwide(9,10). It
is part of a family of life-long inflammatory diseases
(spondyloarthritis) that target the joints and is closely associated
with psoriasis(10). Up to 40% of patients with psoriasis may develop
PsA(10). Symptoms of PsA include joint pain and stiffness, skin and
nail psoriasis, swollen toes and fingers, persistent painful swelling of
the tendons and irreversible joint damage(10).
About ULTIMATE
ULTIMATE is the first ongoing 52-week double-blind, placebo-controlled
Phase IIIb study using ultrasound to assess time-course of response of
Cosentyx on synovitis in psoriatic arthritis. The study enrolled 166
adult biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis.
Patients were randomized (1:1) to receive either secukinumab (300-mg or
150-mg according to severity of skin disease) or placebo weekly for a
month with treatment starting at Week 4, followed by a once-a-month dose
for the next 11 months.
The primary endpoint is the difference in mean change from baseline to
Week 12 between secukinumab and placebo in Global Omeract-European
League Against Rheumatism Ultrasound Synovitis Score (GLOESS). GLOESS is
a standardized composite score that has shown to be sensitive to change
and is able to detect and score synovitis(11). Secondary endpoints
include ACR20, ACR50 and change in Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium
of Canada (SPARCC) enthesitis index from baseline to Week 12 compared
with placebo.
ACR20 and ACR50 are composite measures defined as both improvement of
20% or 50% in the number of tender and number of swollen joints, and a
20% or 50% improvement in three of the following five criteria: patient
global assessment, physician global assessment, Health Assessment
Questionnaire, visual analog pain scale and erythrocyte sedimentation
rate or C-reactive protein(12). The SPARCC enthesitis index is a
validated clinical tool for evaluation of enthesitis(13,14).
About Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab)
Cosentyx is the first and only fully-human biologic that directly
inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in
the inflammation and development of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,
psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and
non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)(15-17). Cosentyx is
the only biologic with proven efficacy in all key manifestations of
PsA(18).
Cosentyx is backed by more than 12 years of clinical experience and
long-term five-year data across three indications of psoriasis, PsA and
AS, as well as data from real-world evidence(19-24). These data
strengthen the unique position of Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting
comprehensive treatment across axial spondyloarthritis, PsA and
psoriatic disease, with more than 400,000 patients treated worldwide
with Cosentyx since launch(2) and plans to expand to 10 indications over
the next 10 years.
