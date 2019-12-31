Press Release: Novartis data at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS -2

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at
https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Gaertner J, Hauser S, Bar-Or A, et al. Benefit-risk of ofatumumab
in treatment-naïve early relapsing multiple sclerosis patients.
MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September 11--13,
2020.
2. Giovannoni G, Kappos L, Fox RJ, et al. Sustained reduction of
disability and cognitive decline with long-term siponimod treatments in
patients with active SPMS: EXPAND data up to 5 years. MSVirtual2020:
8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September 11--13, 2020.
3. Ziemssen T, Giovannoni G, Alvarez E, et al. MSProDiscussTM is a
useful tool to aid discussion of multiple sclerosis disease progression:
Results from a large, real-world qualitative survey. MSVirtual2020:
8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September 11--13, 2020.
4. Kesimpta Prescribing Information. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis
Pharmaceuticals Corp; August 2020.
5. Cross AH, Fox E, De Seze J, et al. Safety experience with extended
exposure to ofatumumab in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
from Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint
ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September 11--13, 2020.
6. Kuhle J, Kappos L, Cross AH, et al. Baseline serum neurofilament
light levels have prognostic value for on-study MRI activity: Results
from ASCLEPIOS trials. MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS
Meeting, September 11--13, 2020.
7. Bar-Or A, Weinstock-Guttman B, Mao-Draayer Y, et al. Safety and
tolerability of conversion to siponimod in patients with relapsing
multiple sclerosis: interim results of the EXCHANGE study.
MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September 11--13,
2020.
8. Penner IK, Giovannoni G, Cree B, et al. Effect of siponimod on
cognitive processing speed in SPMS patients with active and non-active
disease. MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September
11--13, 2020.
9. Fox R, Cree B, Greenberg B, et al. Update on the risk estimates of
progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy related to fingolimod.
MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September 11--13,
2020.
10. Prach LM, Moore A, Rezaallah B, et al. Cumulative update on
pregnancy outcomes after fingolimod treatment in patients with multiple
sclerosis. MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September
11--13, 2020.
11. Mao-Draayer Y, Cohen JA, Bar-Or A, et al. Immune cell profiles and
clinical and safety outcomes with fingolimod in the 12 month FLUENT
study of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. MSVirtual2020:
8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, September 11--13, 2020.
12. Guthrie E. Multiple sclerosis: a primer and update. Adv Studies
Pharm. 2007;4(11):313--317.
13. Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 2013.
Mapping Multiple Sclerosis Around the World. Available from:
http://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf [Last
accessed: September 2020].
14. National MS Society. Types of MS. Available from:
https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Types-of-MS [Last accessed:
September 2020].
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Antonio Ligi Michael Amos
Novartis External Communications Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 13 74 +41 61 324 2705 (direct)
antonio.ligi@novartis.com +41 79 123 7806 (mobile)
Eric Althoff michael.amos@novartis.com
Novartis US External Communications
+1 862 778 3243
+1 646 438 4335
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 08, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)