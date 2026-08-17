Press Release: Novartis data at ESC Congress 2026 reinforce cardiovascular leadership and showcase progress in next-generation therapies

19.08.26 07:14 Uhr

-- Late-breaking Phase IV VICTORION-CHALLENGE data will evaluate Leqvio(R)

(inclisiran) vs. bempedoic acid in achieving LDL-C goals

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-- New AZALEA-TIMI 71 analyses will further characterize the bleeding

profile of abelacimab in patients with atrial fibrillation, including

recurrent bleeding events

-- Lp(a)CCELERATE, in partnership with European Atherosclerosis Society

(EAS), will explore strategies to help advance guideline-recommended

Lp(a) testing in clinical practice

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Basel, August 19, 2026 -- Novartis will present data from 10 abstracts across its cardiovascular portfolio at the 2026 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, reinforcing its leadership in addressing cardiovascular risk.

"The data we are presenting at this year's ESC Congress underscore our commitment to advancing cardiovascular science for patients who remain at risk despite current treatment," said Ruchira Glaser, M.D., Global Head, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Development, Novartis. "From foundational medicines Leqvio and Entresto to promising investigational therapies, our portfolio reflects our focus on addressing persistent challenges in cardiovascular care."

Key abstracts accepted by ESC include:

Medicine/Disease Abstract Title Presentation Details

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Leqvio(R) Head-to-head comparison of inclisiran vs bempedoic Tripoli (Hall B1)

acid for LDL C lowering in patients with high and Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

very high cardiovascular risk: Results from the phase August 31, 08:15-08:30 CEST

4 VICTORION-CHALLENGE trial

---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------

Leqvio(R) An inclisiran-based treatment strategy reduces the Exchange Circle 3 (Research Gateway -- Hall A1)

need for therapy escalation to achieve low-density ePoster

lipoprotein cholesterol goals: Exploratory findings August 29, 09:15-10:00 CEST

from the VICTORION-Difference trial

---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------

Abelacimab Effect of abelacimab vs. rivaroxaban on total bleeding Science Box 2 (Research Gateway -- Hall A1)

events Oral Presentation

in patients with atrial fibrillation: an analysis August 29, 09:30-10:30 CEST

from AZALEA-TIMI71

---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------

Lipoprotein (a) Mobilizing core and country-tailored implementation Exchange Circle 6 (Research Gateway -- Hall A1)

[Lp(a)] strategies to accelerate Lipoprotein(a) testing across ePoster

Europe: findings from the Lp(a)CCELERATE contextual August 29, 16:15-17:00 CEST

analysis

---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------

Entresto(R) Effects of sacubitril/valsartan versus enalapril on Station 5 (Research Gateway -- Hall A1)

NT-proBNP and hs-troponin T in patients with heart ePoster

failure due to Chagas disease: insights from the PARACHUTE-HF August 31, 09:15-10:00 CEST

trial

---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------

Pacibekitug TRANQUILITY: Efficacy of monthly and quarterly dosing Munich (Main Auditorium-Hall B3)

of pacibekitug (IL-6 ligand mAb) targeting inflammation Hot Line

in CKD with high cardiovascular risk August 29, 08:45-09:00 CEST

---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------

About Novartis in Cardiovascular Disease

At Novartis, we're redefining cardiovascular care, shifting toward earlier action, expanding how we understand and treat cardiovascular disease, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible so more people can live longer, healthier lives. Building on our 40-year legacy, we're committed to shaping what's next in cardiovascular care through bold science and a diverse, industry-leading pipeline.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)