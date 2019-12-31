-- Post hoc EXPAND analysis showed improvements in cognitive processing
speed in patients with active and non-active SPMS treated with Mayzent1
-- Subgroup analyses of the EXPAND trial showed the value of early treatment
initiation with Mayzent in patients with active SPMS as positive effects
on disability, cognitive processing speed and relapse outcomes were
sustained for up to five years2
-- Results from EXCHANGE interim analysis presented at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS
reinforced its safety and tolerability profile when patients switched
from an oral or injectable disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to Mayzent3
Basel, September 11, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that Mayzent(R)
(siponimod) analyses from the Phase IIIb EXCHANGE and EXPAND trials
showed Mayzent to be a safe treatment option that has benefits in
cognitive performance and reduces the risk of disability progression in
patients with progressing MS(1-3). The data were presented at the
MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting that is taking place
September 11--13, 2020.
"One of the biggest goals for people living with MS is to be able to
live their lives independently for as long as possible," said Norman
Putzki, MD, Global Head of Development, Neuroscience. "The data
presented today reinforces that through its beneficial effects on
cognitive performance and delaying disability progression, and as an
appropriate option for patients to safely switch to/from other
treatments, Mayzent offers hope for people looking to achieve this
important goal."
The EXCHANGE study is a Phase IIIb prospective, six-month open-label
study evaluating the safety and tolerability of conversion to Mayzent
from other disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in patients with relapsing
multiple sclerosis (RMS), including active secondary progressive
multiple sclerosis (SPMS). The interim analysis included 112 patients
from 42 centers in the US who were eligible for the safety analysis(3).
The EXPAND study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase
III study, comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo
in patients with SPMS with varying levels of disability. The post hoc
EXPAND analysis found that in patients with active disease, an increased
chance for clinically relevant improvement was observed and patients
with active SPMS early and continuously treated with Mayzent experienced
lower risk of disability progression and cognitive decline than patients
who delayed Mayzent treatment(1,2).
Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as
"potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect,"
"anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this media update as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this media update as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
References
1. Penner IK, Giovannoni G, Cree B, et al. Effect of siponimod on
cognitive processing speed in SPMS patients with active and non-active
disease. ePoster presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint
ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting; September 2020
2. Giovannoni G, Kappos L, Fox RJ, et al. Sustained reduction of
disability and cognitive decline with long-term siponimod treatments in
patients with active SPMS: EXPAND data up to 5 years. ePoster
presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting;
September 2020
3. Bar-Or A, Weinstock-Guttman B, Mao-Draayer Y, et al. Safety and
tolerability of conversion to siponimod in patients with relapsing
multiple sclerosis: interim results of the EXCHANGE study. ePoster
presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting;
September 2020
