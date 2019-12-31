-- Post hoc EXPAND analysis showed improvements in cognitive processing

speed in patients with active and non-active SPMS treated with Mayzent1

-- Subgroup analyses of the EXPAND trial showed the value of early treatment

initiation with Mayzent in patients with active SPMS as positive effects

on disability, cognitive processing speed and relapse outcomes were

sustained for up to five years2

-- Results from EXCHANGE interim analysis presented at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS

reinforced its safety and tolerability profile when patients switched

from an oral or injectable disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to Mayzent3

Basel, September 11, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that Mayzent(R)

(siponimod) analyses from the Phase IIIb EXCHANGE and EXPAND trials

showed Mayzent to be a safe treatment option that has benefits in

cognitive performance and reduces the risk of disability progression in

patients with progressing MS(1-3). The data were presented at the

MSVirtual2020: 8(th) Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting that is taking place

September 11--13, 2020.

"One of the biggest goals for people living with MS is to be able to

live their lives independently for as long as possible," said Norman

Putzki, MD, Global Head of Development, Neuroscience. "The data

presented today reinforces that through its beneficial effects on

cognitive performance and delaying disability progression, and as an

appropriate option for patients to safely switch to/from other

treatments, Mayzent offers hope for people looking to achieve this

important goal."

The EXCHANGE study is a Phase IIIb prospective, six-month open-label

study evaluating the safety and tolerability of conversion to Mayzent

from other disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in patients with relapsing

multiple sclerosis (RMS), including active secondary progressive

multiple sclerosis (SPMS). The interim analysis included 112 patients

from 42 centers in the US who were eligible for the safety analysis(3).

The EXPAND study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase

III study, comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo

in patients with SPMS with varying levels of disability. The post hoc

EXPAND analysis found that in patients with active disease, an increased

chance for clinically relevant improvement was observed and patients

with active SPMS early and continuously treated with Mayzent experienced

lower risk of disability progression and cognitive decline than patients

who delayed Mayzent treatment(1,2).

References

1. Penner IK, Giovannoni G, Cree B, et al. Effect of siponimod on

cognitive processing speed in SPMS patients with active and non-active

disease. ePoster presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint

ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting; September 2020

2. Giovannoni G, Kappos L, Fox RJ, et al. Sustained reduction of

disability and cognitive decline with long-term siponimod treatments in

patients with active SPMS: EXPAND data up to 5 years. ePoster

presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting;

September 2020

3. Bar-Or A, Weinstock-Guttman B, Mao-Draayer Y, et al. Safety and

tolerability of conversion to siponimod in patients with relapsing

multiple sclerosis: interim results of the EXCHANGE study. ePoster

presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting;

September 2020

