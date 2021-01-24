Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth -3

date.

Kisqali (USD 184 million, +18% cc) continued strong growth

across most geographies, benefiting from the ongoing

impact of positive overall survival data.

Piqray (USD 84 million, +25% cc) continued growth in the

US supported by further uptake of PIK3CA mutation

testing. Piqray is now approved in more than 50 countries,

including the US and EU member states.

Beovu (USD 37 million) launch roll-out continued, with approval

now in 57 countries.

Biopharmaceuticals (USD 514 million, +16% cc) driven by continued strong

growth in Europe.

Emerging Growth Overall, sales grew 4% (cc), with strong growth in

Markets* China (+14% cc) to USD 659 million.

*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe,

Japan, Australia and New Zealand

Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2020

Q4 2020 % change FY 2020 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc

Cosentyx 1 109 15 13 3 995 13 13

Gilenya 760 -5 -8 3 003 -7 -7

Entresto 716 38 35 2 497 45 44

Tasigna 513 4 3 1 958 4 5

Lucentis 530 3 -2 1 933 -7 -8

Promacta/Revolade 471 24 23 1 738 23 23

Tafinlar + Mekinist 408 15 13 1 542 15 16

Sandostatin 363 -10 -11 1 439 -9 -8

Jakavi 376 28 24 1 339 20 20

Xolair 335 11 8 1 251 7 8

Galvus Group 293 -14 -14 1 199 -8 -5

Gleevec/Glivec 291 -7 -9 1 188 -6 -6

Afinitor/Votubia 259 -29 -30 1 083 -30 -29

Diovan Group 224 -16 -17 1 003 -6 -4

Exforge Group 247 1 -1 980 -4 -3

Zolgensma 254 37 33 920 155 151

Ilaris 240 35 32 873 30 31

Kisqali 184 19 18 687 43 45

Exjade/Jadenu 156 -32 -35 653 -33 -33

Votrient 147 -17 -18 635 -16 -15

Top 20 products total 7 876 5 3 29 916 5 5

R&D update - key developments from the fourth quarter

New approvals and regulatory update

Leqvio Received EC approval for the treatment of adults with

hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. Leqvio

is the first and only approved small-interfering RNA

(siRNA) low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)

lowering treatment in Europe. Novartis received a

CRL from the FDA due to unresolved facility inspection-related

conditions at a third-party manufacturing facility

in Europe. The FDA has not raised any concerns related

to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. Response

to CRL planned to be submitted Q2 - Q3 2021.

Adakveo Received EC approval for the prevention of recurrent

vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), or pain crises, in patients

with sickle cell disease. Adakveo is the first targeted

sickle cell disease therapy for the prevention of

VOCs in Europe.

Entresto FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee

(CRDAC) voted 12 to 1 to support the use of Entresto

in treatment of patients with heart failure with preserved

ejection fraction (HFpEF). PDUFA date is in Q1 2021.

Iptacopan EMA granted orphan drug designation for iptacopan

(LNP023) (LNP023) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN), an inflammatory

kidney disease leading to deteriorating kidney function

in mainly young adults.

FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation(1)

in C3G, a rare renal disease affecting young patients

with a poor prognosis and significant unmet need.

Additionally, Breakthrough Therapy Designation was

granted in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a

life-threatening blood disorder.

Ligelizumab FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for chronic

(QGE031) spontaneous urticaria, an unpredictable and severe

disease of the skin with limited approved therapies.

----------- ---------------------------------------------------------------

(1) FDA grants the rare pediatric designation for serious or

life-threatening diseases primarily affecting individuals aged 18 years

or younger and impacting fewer than 200,000 people

Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

Beovu Phase III KESTREL study in diabetic macular edema

(DME) met its primary endpoint, with Beovu 6mg demonstrating

non-inferiority to aflibercept 2mg in change in best-corrected

visual acuity at year one. Beovu demonstrated an overall

well-tolerated safety profile. Novartis announced

positive topline results from another pivotal phase

III study in DME, KITE, in September 2020. Submission

planned for H1 2021.

Asciminib Phase III ASCEMBL data in Philadelphia chromosome-positive

(ABL001) chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase, presented

at the American Society of Hematology, showed that

at 24 week the investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib

nearly doubled the major molecular response rate compared

to bosutinib (25.5% versus 13.2%), in patients resistant

to, or intolerant of, at least two prior tyrosine

kinase inhibitor therapies.

Kisqali Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial demonstrated nearly five

years of median overall survival in in pre- and perimenopausal

women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. After

a median of 53.5 months follow-up, median OS for patients

taking Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy

was 58.7 months versus 48.0 months for endocrine therapy

alone.

Data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

demonstrated that Kisqali delivers consistent efficacy

across the main HR+/HER2- intrinsic subtypes. Ad hoc

exploratory analysis showed that Kisqali plus endocrine

therapy consistently provided significant progression-free

survival benefit across three of four subtypes of

HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Kymriah Phase II investigational ELARA study interim analysis,

presented at the American Society of Hematology, demonstrated

that Kymriah led to a complete response in 65% of

patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma

and an overall response rate of 83% after at least

three months.

Phase II JULIET trial 40 months follow-up analysis

