Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth -3

Kisqali (USD 184 million, +18% cc) continued strong growth
across most geographies, benefiting from the ongoing
impact of positive overall survival data.
Piqray (USD 84 million, +25% cc) continued growth in the
US supported by further uptake of PIK3CA mutation
testing. Piqray is now approved in more than 50 countries,
including the US and EU member states.
Beovu (USD 37 million) launch roll-out continued, with approval
now in 57 countries.
Biopharmaceuticals (USD 514 million, +16% cc) driven by continued strong
growth in Europe.
Emerging Growth Overall, sales grew 4% (cc), with strong growth in
Markets* China (+14% cc) to USD 659 million.
*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe,
Japan, Australia and New Zealand
Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2020
Q4 2020 % change FY 2020 % change
USD m USD cc USD m USD cc
Cosentyx 1 109 15 13 3 995 13 13
Gilenya 760 -5 -8 3 003 -7 -7
Entresto 716 38 35 2 497 45 44
Tasigna 513 4 3 1 958 4 5
Lucentis 530 3 -2 1 933 -7 -8
Promacta/Revolade 471 24 23 1 738 23 23
Tafinlar + Mekinist 408 15 13 1 542 15 16
Sandostatin 363 -10 -11 1 439 -9 -8
Jakavi 376 28 24 1 339 20 20
Xolair 335 11 8 1 251 7 8
Galvus Group 293 -14 -14 1 199 -8 -5
Gleevec/Glivec 291 -7 -9 1 188 -6 -6
Afinitor/Votubia 259 -29 -30 1 083 -30 -29
Diovan Group 224 -16 -17 1 003 -6 -4
Exforge Group 247 1 -1 980 -4 -3
Zolgensma 254 37 33 920 155 151
Ilaris 240 35 32 873 30 31
Kisqali 184 19 18 687 43 45
Exjade/Jadenu 156 -32 -35 653 -33 -33
Votrient 147 -17 -18 635 -16 -15
Top 20 products total 7 876 5 3 29 916 5 5
R&D update - key developments from the fourth quarter
New approvals and regulatory update
Leqvio Received EC approval for the treatment of adults with
hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. Leqvio
is the first and only approved small-interfering RNA
(siRNA) low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)
lowering treatment in Europe. Novartis received a
CRL from the FDA due to unresolved facility inspection-related
conditions at a third-party manufacturing facility
in Europe. The FDA has not raised any concerns related
to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. Response
to CRL planned to be submitted Q2 - Q3 2021.
Adakveo Received EC approval for the prevention of recurrent
vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), or pain crises, in patients
with sickle cell disease. Adakveo is the first targeted
sickle cell disease therapy for the prevention of
VOCs in Europe.
Entresto FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee
(CRDAC) voted 12 to 1 to support the use of Entresto
in treatment of patients with heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction (HFpEF). PDUFA date is in Q1 2021.
Iptacopan EMA granted orphan drug designation for iptacopan
(LNP023) (LNP023) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN), an inflammatory
kidney disease leading to deteriorating kidney function
in mainly young adults.
FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation(1)
in C3G, a rare renal disease affecting young patients
with a poor prognosis and significant unmet need.
Additionally, Breakthrough Therapy Designation was
granted in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a
life-threatening blood disorder.
Ligelizumab FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for chronic
(QGE031) spontaneous urticaria, an unpredictable and severe
disease of the skin with limited approved therapies.
----------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
(1) FDA grants the rare pediatric designation for serious or
life-threatening diseases primarily affecting individuals aged 18 years
or younger and impacting fewer than 200,000 people
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Beovu Phase III KESTREL study in diabetic macular edema
(DME) met its primary endpoint, with Beovu 6mg demonstrating
non-inferiority to aflibercept 2mg in change in best-corrected
visual acuity at year one. Beovu demonstrated an overall
well-tolerated safety profile. Novartis announced
positive topline results from another pivotal phase
III study in DME, KITE, in September 2020. Submission
planned for H1 2021.
Asciminib Phase III ASCEMBL data in Philadelphia chromosome-positive
(ABL001) chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase, presented
at the American Society of Hematology, showed that
at 24 week the investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib
nearly doubled the major molecular response rate compared
to bosutinib (25.5% versus 13.2%), in patients resistant
to, or intolerant of, at least two prior tyrosine
kinase inhibitor therapies.
Kisqali Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial demonstrated nearly five
years of median overall survival in in pre- and perimenopausal
women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. After
a median of 53.5 months follow-up, median OS for patients
taking Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy
was 58.7 months versus 48.0 months for endocrine therapy
alone.
Data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
demonstrated that Kisqali delivers consistent efficacy
across the main HR+/HER2- intrinsic subtypes. Ad hoc
exploratory analysis showed that Kisqali plus endocrine
therapy consistently provided significant progression-free
survival benefit across three of four subtypes of
HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
Kymriah Phase II investigational ELARA study interim analysis,
presented at the American Society of Hematology, demonstrated
that Kymriah led to a complete response in 65% of
patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
and an overall response rate of 83% after at least
three months.
Phase II JULIET trial 40 months follow-up analysis
