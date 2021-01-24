Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth -6

cash flow positions and its ability to meet its ongoing financial

obligations and operational needs; or regarding our not-for-profit

portfolio of 15 medicines from the Sandoz division for symptomatic

treatment of COVID-19 and our collaboration with Molecular Partners to

develop, manufacture and commercialize potential medicines for the

prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Such forward-looking statements

are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management

regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in

the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on

these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected by,

among other things: liquidity or cash flow disruptions affecting our

ability to meet our ongoing financial obligations and to support our

ongoing business activities; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on

enrollment in, initiation and completion of our clinical trials in the

future, and research and development timelines; the impact of a partial

or complete failure of the return to normal global healthcare systems

including prescription dynamics by mid 2021; global trends toward

healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and

general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for

increased pricing transparency; uncertainties regarding potential

significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of

our information technology systems; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions

or delays with respect to the development of the products described in

this press release; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies

or opportunities expected from the transactions described, including

BeiGene, may not be realized or may be more difficult or take longer to

realize than expected; the uncertainties in the research and development

of new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or

maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the

ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent

protection and exclusivity on key products; safety, quality, data

integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved in the

development or adoption of potentially transformational technologies and

business models; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal

proceedings, investigations or disputes; our performance on

environmental, social and governance measures; general political,

economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts

to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding

future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for

our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's

current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events

or otherwise.

All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or

licensed to Novartis Group companies.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this

news release today at 14:00 Central European time and 9:00 Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested

parties may be accessed by visiting the Novartis website. A replay will

be available after the live webcast by visiting

https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar.

Detailed financial results accompanying this press release are included

in the condensed financial report at the link below. Additional

information is provided on Novartis divisions and pipeline of selected

compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call

presentation can be found at

https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar.

Novartis issued its 2020 Annual Report today, and it is available at

www.novartis.com. Novartis will also file its 2020 Annual Report on Form

20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today, and will post

this document on www.novartis.com. Novartis shareholders may receive a

hard copy of either of these documents, each of which contains our

complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

Novartis also issued its 2020 Novartis in Society ESG Report today, and

it is available at www.novartis.com.

Important dates

March 2, 2021 Annual General Meeting

April 27, 2021 First quarter results

July 21, 2021 Second quarter & Half Year 2021 results

October 26, 2021 Third quarter & Nine Months 2021 results

Please find full media release in English attached and on the following link:

link: Media release (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e71115a-a116-45b8-8277-2bb073a6b391

Further language versions are available through the following links:

German version is available through the following link:

(PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17e896d4-044d-48db-870c-ac1e3ca242be

French version is available through the following link:

aux médias (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7aeb5dd5-28ed-440f-abf0-a09d2dbc0c5c

