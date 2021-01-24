Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth -6

cash flow positions and its ability to meet its ongoing financial
obligations and operational needs; or regarding our not-for-profit
portfolio of 15 medicines from the Sandoz division for symptomatic
treatment of COVID-19 and our collaboration with Molecular Partners to
develop, manufacture and commercialize potential medicines for the
prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Such forward-looking statements
are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management
regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and
unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or
uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on
these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected by,
among other things: liquidity or cash flow disruptions affecting our
ability to meet our ongoing financial obligations and to support our
ongoing business activities; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on
enrollment in, initiation and completion of our clinical trials in the
future, and research and development timelines; the impact of a partial
or complete failure of the return to normal global healthcare systems
including prescription dynamics by mid 2021; global trends toward
healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and
general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for
increased pricing transparency; uncertainties regarding potential
significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of
our information technology systems; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions
or delays with respect to the development of the products described in
this press release; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies
or opportunities expected from the transactions described, including
BeiGene, may not be realized or may be more difficult or take longer to
realize than expected; the uncertainties in the research and development
of new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or
maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the
ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent
protection and exclusivity on key products; safety, quality, data
integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved in the
development or adoption of potentially transformational technologies and
business models; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal
proceedings, investigations or disputes; our performance on
environmental, social and governance measures; general political,
economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts
to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding
future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for
our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or
licensed to Novartis Group companies.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Detailed financial results accompanying this press release are included
in the condensed financial report at the link below. Additional
information is provided on Novartis divisions and pipeline of selected
compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call
presentation can be found at
https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar.
Novartis issued its 2020 Annual Report today, and it is available at
www.novartis.com. Novartis will also file its 2020 Annual Report on Form
20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today, and will post
this document on www.novartis.com. Novartis shareholders may receive a
hard copy of either of these documents, each of which contains our
complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.
Novartis also issued its 2020 Novartis in Society ESG Report today, and
it is available at www.novartis.com.
Important dates
March 2, 2021 Annual General Meeting
April 27, 2021 First quarter results
July 21, 2021 Second quarter & Half Year 2021 results
October 26, 2021 Third quarter & Nine Months 2021 results
