-- Full year net sales from continuing operations(1) up 3% (cc(2), +3% USD):

-- Pharmaceuticals BU grew 5% (cc) driven by Entresto (+44% cc),

Zolgensma (reaching USD 0.9 billion), Cosentyx (+13% cc), Ilaris

(+31% cc) and the Xiidra acquisition (+95% cc)

-- Oncology BU grew 3% (cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade (+23% cc),

Jakavi (+20% cc), Kisqali (+45% cc), Tafinlar + Mekinist (+16% cc)

and Piqray (reaching USD 0.3 billion)

-- Sandoz sales were in line (cc, -1% USD), with Biopharmaceuticals

growing 19% (cc)

-- COVID-19 negatively impacted demand, particularly: ophthalmology,

dermatology and Sandoz retail

-- Core operating income(2) grew 13% (cc, +9% USD) and Innovative Medicines

and Sandoz core margin improved to 35% and 24% of sales respectively,

driven by sales growth, lower spend and productivity

-- Continued transformation of Manufacturing and Business Services

contributing to core margin expansion

-- Operating income grew 19% (cc, +12% USD) mainly driven by higher sales

and productivity including lower spend

-- Net income from continuing operations grew 20% (cc, +13% USD) mainly

driven by higher operating income

-- Full year free cash flow(2) of USD 11.7 billion (-10%) as higher

operating income was more than offset by payments related to legal

matters and lower divestment proceeds

-- Key full year innovation milestones:

-- New approvals include: Kesimpta (US), Leqvio (EU), Zolgensma (EU),

Tabrecta (US), Cosentyx non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis,

Adakveo (EU) and Piqray (EU)

-- Major trial readouts include Beovu (DME), Jakavi (GvHD), asciminib

(CML) and iptacopan (PNH, C3G)

-- FDA Breakthrough Therapy designations granted for iptacopan (PNH)

and ligelizumab (CSU)

-- Made significant strides in building trust with society. Issued the

healthcare industry's first sustainability bond linked to access to

medicines and committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2030

-- Dividend of CHF 3.00 per share, an increase of 1.7%, proposed for 2020

-- 2021 guidance(3) for continuing operations(1) -- Net sales expected to

grow low to mid single digit; core operating income expected to grow mid

single digit, ahead of sales

Basel, January 26, 2021 - commenting on 2020 results, Vas Narasimhan,

CEO of Novartis, said: "Novartis delivered a solid performance in 2020

across our strategic priorities, despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Operationally, we grew sales and continued to improve core operating

margins for Innovative Medicines. We advanced our next wave of medicines

achieving a number of new approvals highlighted by Kesimpta in the US,

Leqvio and Zolgensma in the EU and progressed our broad and deep

mid-stage pipeline of first-in-class medicines. Looking ahead, we are

confident that the progress we have made on our strategic priorities as

a focused medicines company, will result in top and bottom line growth

through 2025."

Key figures(2) Continuing operations

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % change FY 2020 FY 2019 % change

USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Net sales 12 770 12 403 3 1 48 659 47 445 3 3

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Operating income 2 644 1 823 45 51 10 152 9 086 12 19

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Net income 2 099 1 129 86 93 8 071 7 147 13 20

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

EPS (USD) 0.92 0.50 84 93 3.55 3.12 14 21

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Free cash flow 3 342 3 488 -4 11 691 12 937 -10

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Core operating

income 3 501 3 462 1 2 15 416 14 112 9 13

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Core net income 3 034 2 985 2 3 13 158 12 104 9 12

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Core EPS (USD) 1.34 1.32 2 3 5.78 5.28 9 13

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

(1) Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the

Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of

Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate

functions.

(2) Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are

non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on

page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all

growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior year. (3)

Please see detailed guidance assumptions on page 8 including the

forecast assumption that we see a continuation of the return to normal

global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid 2021.

In addition, we assume that no Gilenya and no Sandostatin LAR generics

enter in 2021 in the US.

Strategy update

During 2020, we continued focusing Novartis as a leading medicines

company powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science. We are

now uniquely positioned with scale and diversification across

therapeutic areas and we continue to execute on our five strategic

priorities: embrace operational excellence, deliver transformative

innovation, go big on data and digital, build trust with society, and

build a new culture by unleashing the power of our people.

Operationally, solid sales growth, improved gross margins, productivity

including lower spend drove double-digit growth in core operating

income. Innovative Medicines core margin increased by 2.2 percentage

points (cc) to 35% of sales, and we expect this margin to improve to

high 30's in the mid-term. Sales in China grew double-digit and we

expect to double our China business by 2024 compared to 2019 sales.

In 2020, we continued to advance transformative innovation for patients,

including treatments for hyperlipidemia and multiple sclerosis. We

received 26 approvals for new treatments as well as new indications for

existing treatments in the US, the EU, Japan and China. Additionally we

submitted regulatory filings for several major drugs, including Leqvio,

Kesimpta and Entresto (HFpEF). Novartis has an industry-leading pipeline

that includes more than 40 assets in full development, including

molecules that are being tested in more than one disease. As such, our

pipeline remains rich including many near to mid-term catalysts and we

expect to maintain innovation momentum.

We made significant progress to solidify our culture journey towards an

inspired, curious and unbossed organization. More than three years ago,

Novartis started a digital transformation, from R&D efforts to next

generation customer engagement. The Novartis digital strategy and its

execution are well on track with a strong focus on scaling our efforts.

As a result we are bringing our Digital Function and Novartis Business

Services together to build a new organization called Customer &

Technology Solutions (CTS), effective February 1, 2021. CTS aims to

further improve internal and external customer experience. Novartis made

significant strides in building trust with society and issued the

healthcare industry's first sustainability bond linked to access to

medicines and committed to carbon neutral emissions by 2030. Significant

improvements recognized by third party ESG rating agencies.

COVID-19 update

The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and is taking differing

courses across the multitude of geographies in which Novartis operates.

We continue to take strong actions to help address the pandemic. Our

primary concerns remain the health and safety of our associates and

patients.

During the year, there have been COVID-19 related lockdowns in several

geographies negatively impacting certain therapeutic areas, most notably

in: ophthalmology, dermatology and the Sandoz retail business. However,

our operations remain stable and cash collections continue to be

according to our normal trade terms, with days sales outstanding at

normal levels. Novartis remains well positioned to meet its ongoing

financial obligations and has sufficient liquidity to support our normal

business activities. At present, drug development operations are

continuing with manageable disruptions (please see Innovation Review

Section of the Condensed Financial Report for further information), with

our range of digital technologies allowing us to proactively manage our

clinical trials portfolio and rapidly mitigate any disruptions.

Novartis launched a first-of-its-kind not-for-profit portfolio of 15

medicines from the Sandoz Division for symptomatic treatment of

COVID-19. The portfolio addresses urgent unmet needs and is sold at no

profit to governments in up to 79 eligible low and lower middle income

countries. We continue to work closely with third parties to fight the

COVID-19 pandemic. Novartis is also undertaking drug discovery efforts

to develop the first oral medicines for COVID-19 and other

coronaviruses. We are investigating two potential medicines, DFV890 and

MAS825, in early stage development focused on the immune response. In

October, we announced a collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop,

manufacture and commercialize Molecular Partners' anti-COVID-19

DARPin(R) program, potential medicines for the prevention and treatment

of COVID-19.

Financials

