-- Full year net sales from continuing operations(1) up 3% (cc(2), +3% USD):
-- Pharmaceuticals BU grew 5% (cc) driven by Entresto (+44% cc),
Zolgensma (reaching USD 0.9 billion), Cosentyx (+13% cc), Ilaris
(+31% cc) and the Xiidra acquisition (+95% cc)
-- Oncology BU grew 3% (cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade (+23% cc),
Jakavi (+20% cc), Kisqali (+45% cc), Tafinlar + Mekinist (+16% cc)
and Piqray (reaching USD 0.3 billion)
-- Sandoz sales were in line (cc, -1% USD), with Biopharmaceuticals
growing 19% (cc)
-- COVID-19 negatively impacted demand, particularly: ophthalmology,
dermatology and Sandoz retail
-- Core operating income(2) grew 13% (cc, +9% USD) and Innovative Medicines
and Sandoz core margin improved to 35% and 24% of sales respectively,
driven by sales growth, lower spend and productivity
-- Continued transformation of Manufacturing and Business Services
contributing to core margin expansion
-- Operating income grew 19% (cc, +12% USD) mainly driven by higher sales
and productivity including lower spend
-- Net income from continuing operations grew 20% (cc, +13% USD) mainly
driven by higher operating income
-- Full year free cash flow(2) of USD 11.7 billion (-10%) as higher
operating income was more than offset by payments related to legal
matters and lower divestment proceeds
-- Key full year innovation milestones:
-- New approvals include: Kesimpta (US), Leqvio (EU), Zolgensma (EU),
Tabrecta (US), Cosentyx non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis,
Adakveo (EU) and Piqray (EU)
-- Major trial readouts include Beovu (DME), Jakavi (GvHD), asciminib
(CML) and iptacopan (PNH, C3G)
-- FDA Breakthrough Therapy designations granted for iptacopan (PNH)
and ligelizumab (CSU)
-- Made significant strides in building trust with society. Issued the
healthcare industry's first sustainability bond linked to access to
medicines and committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2030
-- Dividend of CHF 3.00 per share, an increase of 1.7%, proposed for 2020
-- 2021 guidance(3) for continuing operations(1) -- Net sales expected to
grow low to mid single digit; core operating income expected to grow mid
single digit, ahead of sales
Basel, January 26, 2021 - commenting on 2020 results, Vas Narasimhan,
CEO of Novartis, said: "Novartis delivered a solid performance in 2020
across our strategic priorities, despite the challenges of COVID-19.
Operationally, we grew sales and continued to improve core operating
margins for Innovative Medicines. We advanced our next wave of medicines
achieving a number of new approvals highlighted by Kesimpta in the US,
Leqvio and Zolgensma in the EU and progressed our broad and deep
mid-stage pipeline of first-in-class medicines. Looking ahead, we are
confident that the progress we have made on our strategic priorities as
a focused medicines company, will result in top and bottom line growth
through 2025."
Key figures(2) Continuing operations
Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % change FY 2020 FY 2019 % change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
Net sales 12 770 12 403 3 1 48 659 47 445 3 3
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
Operating income 2 644 1 823 45 51 10 152 9 086 12 19
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
Net income 2 099 1 129 86 93 8 071 7 147 13 20
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
EPS (USD) 0.92 0.50 84 93 3.55 3.12 14 21
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
Free cash flow 3 342 3 488 -4 11 691 12 937 -10
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
Core operating
income 3 501 3 462 1 2 15 416 14 112 9 13
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
Core net income 3 034 2 985 2 3 13 158 12 104 9 12
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
Core EPS (USD) 1.34 1.32 2 3 5.78 5.28 9 13
---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---
(1) Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the
Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of
Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate
functions.
(2) Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are
non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on
page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all
growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior year. (3)
Please see detailed guidance assumptions on page 8 including the
forecast assumption that we see a continuation of the return to normal
global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid 2021.
In addition, we assume that no Gilenya and no Sandostatin LAR generics
enter in 2021 in the US.
Strategy update
During 2020, we continued focusing Novartis as a leading medicines
company powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science. We are
now uniquely positioned with scale and diversification across
therapeutic areas and we continue to execute on our five strategic
priorities: embrace operational excellence, deliver transformative
innovation, go big on data and digital, build trust with society, and
build a new culture by unleashing the power of our people.
Operationally, solid sales growth, improved gross margins, productivity
including lower spend drove double-digit growth in core operating
income. Innovative Medicines core margin increased by 2.2 percentage
points (cc) to 35% of sales, and we expect this margin to improve to
high 30's in the mid-term. Sales in China grew double-digit and we
expect to double our China business by 2024 compared to 2019 sales.
In 2020, we continued to advance transformative innovation for patients,
including treatments for hyperlipidemia and multiple sclerosis. We
received 26 approvals for new treatments as well as new indications for
existing treatments in the US, the EU, Japan and China. Additionally we
submitted regulatory filings for several major drugs, including Leqvio,
Kesimpta and Entresto (HFpEF). Novartis has an industry-leading pipeline
that includes more than 40 assets in full development, including
molecules that are being tested in more than one disease. As such, our
pipeline remains rich including many near to mid-term catalysts and we
expect to maintain innovation momentum.
We made significant progress to solidify our culture journey towards an
inspired, curious and unbossed organization. More than three years ago,
Novartis started a digital transformation, from R&D efforts to next
generation customer engagement. The Novartis digital strategy and its
execution are well on track with a strong focus on scaling our efforts.
As a result we are bringing our Digital Function and Novartis Business
Services together to build a new organization called Customer &
Technology Solutions (CTS), effective February 1, 2021. CTS aims to
further improve internal and external customer experience. Novartis made
significant strides in building trust with society and issued the
healthcare industry's first sustainability bond linked to access to
medicines and committed to carbon neutral emissions by 2030. Significant
improvements recognized by third party ESG rating agencies.
COVID-19 update
The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and is taking differing
courses across the multitude of geographies in which Novartis operates.
We continue to take strong actions to help address the pandemic. Our
primary concerns remain the health and safety of our associates and
patients.
During the year, there have been COVID-19 related lockdowns in several
geographies negatively impacting certain therapeutic areas, most notably
in: ophthalmology, dermatology and the Sandoz retail business. However,
our operations remain stable and cash collections continue to be
according to our normal trade terms, with days sales outstanding at
normal levels. Novartis remains well positioned to meet its ongoing
financial obligations and has sufficient liquidity to support our normal
business activities. At present, drug development operations are
continuing with manageable disruptions (please see Innovation Review
Section of the Condensed Financial Report for further information), with
our range of digital technologies allowing us to proactively manage our
clinical trials portfolio and rapidly mitigate any disruptions.
Novartis launched a first-of-its-kind not-for-profit portfolio of 15
medicines from the Sandoz Division for symptomatic treatment of
COVID-19. The portfolio addresses urgent unmet needs and is sold at no
profit to governments in up to 79 eligible low and lower middle income
countries. We continue to work closely with third parties to fight the
COVID-19 pandemic. Novartis is also undertaking drug discovery efforts
to develop the first oral medicines for COVID-19 and other
coronaviruses. We are investigating two potential medicines, DFV890 and
MAS825, in early stage development focused on the immune response. In
October, we announced a collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop,
manufacture and commercialize Molecular Partners' anti-COVID-19
DARPin(R) program, potential medicines for the prevention and treatment
of COVID-19.
Financials
