Press Release: Novartis delivered strong Q2 -2

Net sales were USD 25.4 billion (+7%, +3% cc) in the first half. Volume contributed 7 percentage points to sales growth, driven by Entresto, Cosentyx and Zolgensma. Volume growth was partly offset by price erosion of 2 percentage points and negative impact from generic competition of 2 percentage points.

Operating income was USD 5.9 billion (+16%, +12% cc) mainly driven by higher sales, lower legal expenses and higher divestments, partly offset by higher spend and restructuring.

Net income was USD 5.0 billion (+23%, +19% cc) benefiting from higher Roche income and lower financial expenses. EPS was USD 2.20 (+24%, +21% cc), growing faster than net income benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 8.3 billion (+6%, +2% cc) mainly driven by higher sales, partly offset by higher spend. Core operating income margin was 32.7% of net sales, decreasing by 0.5 percentage points (-0.4 percentage points cc).

Core net income was USD 7.1 billion (+7%, +3% cc) mainly driven by growth in core operating income. Core EPS was USD 3.17 (+9%, +5% cc), growing faster than core net income benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to USD 6.3 billion.

Free cash flow amounted to USD 5.8 billion (+3%), compared to USD 5.7 billion in the prior year period. This increase was mainly driven by higher divestment proceeds, which were mostly offset by the USD 650 million upfront payment to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene.

Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 20.7 billion (+9%, +5% cc). Pharmaceuticals BU sales grew +6% (cc), driven by Entresto, Cosentyx, Zolgensma, Lucentis and Kesimpta. Oncology BU grew +4% (cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade, Kisqali, Jakavi, Kymriah and Tafinlar + Mekinist. Volume contributed 8 percentage points to sales growth. Generic competition had a negative impact of 3 percentage points. Net pricing had a negligible impact on sales growth.

Sandoz net sales were USD 4.7 billion (0%, -5% cc) with a negative price effect of 9 percentage points. Volume increased by 4 percentage points from growth in Biopharmaceuticals partly offset by the impact of softer retail demand, with a historically weak cough and cold season. Sales in Europe declined -7% (cc) due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Retail Generics business. Sales in the US declined -16%, mainly due to the Retail Generics business, especially oral solids including partnership terminations, as well as Biopharmaceuticals impacted by higher off-contract sales in the prior year. Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew +6% (cc).

Q2 key growth drivers

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus on key growth drivers (ranked in order of contribution to Q2 growth) including:

Entresto (USD 886 million, +46% cc) sustained strong growth with increased

patient share across markets, driven by demand as essential

first choice therapy for HF patients

Cosentyx (USD 1.2 billion, +21% cc) strong growth driven by

sustained underlying demand across indications in

the US and Europe, and strong volume growth in China

following NRDL listing in Q1 2021

Zolgensma (USD 315 million, +48% cc) strong growth driven by

expanding access in Europe and ongoing geographic

expansion. Zolgensma is now approved in 41 countries

Promacta/Revolade (USD 513 million, +18% cc) showed double-digit growth

across all regions, driven by increased use in chronic

immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and as first-line treatment

for severe aplastic anemia (SAA)

Kesimpta (USD 66 million) sales were driven by launch uptake,

strong access and increased demand, despite some COVID-19

vaccination associated delays

Jakavi (USD 398 million, +19% cc) growth in all regions was

driven by strong demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia

vera indications

Kisqali (USD 225 million, +36% cc) continued to see growth,

benefiting from the positive impact of updated MONALEESA-3

data

Ilaris (USD 247 million, +21% cc) strong sales were driven

by continued double-digit volume growth across all

regions

Xolair (USD 355 million, +14% cc) continued growth, mainly

driven by the chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)

and severe allergic asthma (SAA) indications

Xiidra (USD 118 million, +48% cc) sales grew double-digit,

benefiting from increased brand awareness and a lower

prior year base

Tafinlar + (USD 425 million, +10% cc) saw continued demand increases

Mekinist in BRAF+ adjuvant melanoma and NSCLC

Mayzent (USD 69 million, +96% cc) continued to grow, driven

by fulfilling an important unmet need in patients

showing signs of progression despite being on other

treatments

Kymriah (USD 147 million, +19% cc) growth driven mainly by

Europe and Emerging Growth Markets. Coverage continued

to expand, with more than 325 qualified treatment

centers in 30 countries having coverage for at least

one indication

Adakveo (USD 42 million, +96% cc) US launch continued to progress

with a growing number of accounts purchasing Adakveo,

which is now approved in 44 countries

Biopharmaceuticals (USD 524 million, +5% cc) grew more slowly reflecting

increased competition

Emerging Growth Overall, sales grew +13% (cc). China grew strongly

Markets* (+18% cc) and sales reached USD 811 million

* All markets except US, Canada, Western Europe, Japan,

Australia and New Zealand

Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2021

Q2 2021 % change H1 2021 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc

Cosentyx 1 175 24 21 2 228 19 16

Entresto 886 53 46 1 675 46 40

Gilenya 721 -2 -6 1 428 -5 -9

Lucentis 551 37 27 1 096 23 15

Tasigna 523 9 6 1 038 7 4

Promacta/Revolade 513 22 18 976 18 16

Tafinlar + Mekinist 425 15 10 818 11 7

Jakavi 398 28 19 761 21 14

Sandostatin 359 5 2 717 0 -2

Xolair 355 23 14 690 16 9

Zolgensma 315 54 48 634 69 63

Galvus Group 280 0 -2 542 -12 -14

Gleevec/Glivec 263 -9 -13 535 -13 -17

Afinitor/Votubia 264 -1 -2 518 -8 -9

Ilaris 247 24 21 503 22 20

Exforge Group 247 4 -3 501 1 -5

Kisqali 225 42 36 420 31 28

