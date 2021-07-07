Press Release: Novartis delivered strong Q2 -2

  • Suche
21.07.2021 06:59

Press Release: Novartis delivered strong Q2

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Net sales were USD 25.4 billion (+7%, +3% cc) in the first half. Volume contributed 7 percentage points to sales growth, driven by Entresto, Cosentyx and Zolgensma. Volume growth was partly offset by price erosion of 2 percentage points and negative impact from generic competition of 2 percentage points.

Operating income was USD 5.9 billion (+16%, +12% cc) mainly driven by higher sales, lower legal expenses and higher divestments, partly offset by higher spend and restructuring.

Net income was USD 5.0 billion (+23%, +19% cc) benefiting from higher Roche income and lower financial expenses. EPS was USD 2.20 (+24%, +21% cc), growing faster than net income benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 8.3 billion (+6%, +2% cc) mainly driven by higher sales, partly offset by higher spend. Core operating income margin was 32.7% of net sales, decreasing by 0.5 percentage points (-0.4 percentage points cc).

Core net income was USD 7.1 billion (+7%, +3% cc) mainly driven by growth in core operating income. Core EPS was USD 3.17 (+9%, +5% cc), growing faster than core net income benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to USD 6.3 billion.

Free cash flow amounted to USD 5.8 billion (+3%), compared to USD 5.7 billion in the prior year period. This increase was mainly driven by higher divestment proceeds, which were mostly offset by the USD 650 million upfront payment to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene.

Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 20.7 billion (+9%, +5% cc). Pharmaceuticals BU sales grew +6% (cc), driven by Entresto, Cosentyx, Zolgensma, Lucentis and Kesimpta. Oncology BU grew +4% (cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade, Kisqali, Jakavi, Kymriah and Tafinlar + Mekinist. Volume contributed 8 percentage points to sales growth. Generic competition had a negative impact of 3 percentage points. Net pricing had a negligible impact on sales growth.

Sandoz net sales were USD 4.7 billion (0%, -5% cc) with a negative price effect of 9 percentage points. Volume increased by 4 percentage points from growth in Biopharmaceuticals partly offset by the impact of softer retail demand, with a historically weak cough and cold season. Sales in Europe declined -7% (cc) due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Retail Generics business. Sales in the US declined -16%, mainly due to the Retail Generics business, especially oral solids including partnership terminations, as well as Biopharmaceuticals impacted by higher off-contract sales in the prior year. Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew +6% (cc).

Q2 key growth drivers

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus on key growth drivers (ranked in order of contribution to Q2 growth) including:

Entresto (USD 886 million, +46% cc) sustained strong growth with increased

patient share across markets, driven by demand as essential

first choice therapy for HF patients

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx (USD 1.2 billion, +21% cc) strong growth driven by

sustained underlying demand across indications in

the US and Europe, and strong volume growth in China

following NRDL listing in Q1 2021

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Zolgensma (USD 315 million, +48% cc) strong growth driven by

expanding access in Europe and ongoing geographic

expansion. Zolgensma is now approved in 41 countries

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Promacta/Revolade (USD 513 million, +18% cc) showed double-digit growth

across all regions, driven by increased use in chronic

immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and as first-line treatment

for severe aplastic anemia (SAA)

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Kesimpta (USD 66 million) sales were driven by launch uptake,

strong access and increased demand, despite some COVID-19

vaccination associated delays

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Jakavi (USD 398 million, +19% cc) growth in all regions was

driven by strong demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia

vera indications

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Kisqali (USD 225 million, +36% cc) continued to see growth,

benefiting from the positive impact of updated MONALEESA-3

data

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Ilaris (USD 247 million, +21% cc) strong sales were driven

by continued double-digit volume growth across all

regions

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Xolair (USD 355 million, +14% cc) continued growth, mainly

driven by the chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)

and severe allergic asthma (SAA) indications

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Xiidra (USD 118 million, +48% cc) sales grew double-digit,

benefiting from increased brand awareness and a lower

prior year base

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Tafinlar + (USD 425 million, +10% cc) saw continued demand increases

Mekinist in BRAF+ adjuvant melanoma and NSCLC

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Mayzent (USD 69 million, +96% cc) continued to grow, driven

by fulfilling an important unmet need in patients

showing signs of progression despite being on other

treatments

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Kymriah (USD 147 million, +19% cc) growth driven mainly by

Europe and Emerging Growth Markets. Coverage continued

to expand, with more than 325 qualified treatment

centers in 30 countries having coverage for at least

one indication

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Adakveo (USD 42 million, +96% cc) US launch continued to progress

with a growing number of accounts purchasing Adakveo,

which is now approved in 44 countries

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Biopharmaceuticals (USD 524 million, +5% cc) grew more slowly reflecting

increased competition

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Emerging Growth Overall, sales grew +13% (cc). China grew strongly

Markets* (+18% cc) and sales reached USD 811 million

* All markets except US, Canada, Western Europe, Japan,

Australia and New Zealand

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2021

Q2 2021 % change H1 2021 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc

------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Cosentyx 1 175 24 21 2 228 19 16

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Entresto 886 53 46 1 675 46 40

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Gilenya 721 -2 -6 1 428 -5 -9

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Lucentis 551 37 27 1 096 23 15

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Tasigna 523 9 6 1 038 7 4

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Promacta/Revolade 513 22 18 976 18 16

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Tafinlar + Mekinist 425 15 10 818 11 7

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Jakavi 398 28 19 761 21 14

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Sandostatin 359 5 2 717 0 -2

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Xolair 355 23 14 690 16 9

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Zolgensma 315 54 48 634 69 63

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Galvus Group 280 0 -2 542 -12 -14

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Gleevec/Glivec 263 -9 -13 535 -13 -17

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Afinitor/Votubia 264 -1 -2 518 -8 -9

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Ilaris 247 24 21 503 22 20

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Exforge Group 247 4 -3 501 1 -5

---------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Kisqali 225 42 36 420 31 28

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

Erwartungen übertroffen
Novartis erholt sich im zweiten Quartal von COVID-Belastungen
Der Pharmakonzern Novartis hat im zweiten Quartal mit einem deutlichen Wachstum von Umsatz und Ergebnissen besser abgeschnitten als von Experten erwartet.
08:07 Uhr
Pharmakonzern: Novartis legt deutlich zu - Nettogewinn übertrifft Erwartungen (Handelsblatt)
07:56 Uhr
Novartis steigert 2Q-Nettogewinn und Umsatz (Dow Jones)
07:54 Uhr
Zahlen für das zweite Quartal: Novartis erholt sich von der Corona-Krise (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
07:25 Uhr
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit den Quartalszahlen von SAP, Daimler und Novartis (Börse Online)
07:15 Uhr
Novartis legt im zweiten Quartal deutlich zu - Ziele bekräfigt (Börse Online)
07:03 Uhr
Novartis AG: 2Q Nettogewinn bei 2,9 Mrd US-Dollar (Dow Jones)
20.07.21
Ausblick: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
07.07.21
Leere Büros nutzen: Novartis zeigt, wohin es mit Homeoffice und neuen Arbeitsmodellen geht (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Novartis AG

20.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.2021Novartis BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.2021Novartis HoldKepler Cheuvreux
17.06.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.07.2021Novartis BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
17.06.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
15.06.2021Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
04.06.2021Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
24.06.2021Novartis HoldKepler Cheuvreux
07.06.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
20.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.06.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
