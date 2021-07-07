  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + Höhenflug am Aktienmarkt: Ist jetzt der richtige Einstiegszeitpunkt? - KOSTENFREIES Webinar am 22.07.2021 um 18.30 Uhr, Jetzt anmelden + +-w-
21.07.2021 06:59

Press Release: Novartis delivered strong Q2 -5-

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

performance; or regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on parts of our business including oncology, generics, and certain geographies; or regarding potential future, pending or announced transactions; regarding potential future sales or earnings of the Group or any of its divisions; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions; or regarding the Group's liquidity or cash flow positions and its ability to meet its ongoing financial obligations and operational needs. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things: liquidity or cash flow disruptions affecting our ability to meet our ongoing financial obligations and to support our ongoing business activities; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment in, initiation and completion of our clinical trials in the future, and research and development timelines; the impact of a partial or complete failure of the return to normal global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics, particularly oncology, in the second half of 2021; global trends toward healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the development of the products described in this press release; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the transactions described, may not be realized or may be more difficult or take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties in the research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved in the development or adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business models; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings, investigations or disputes; our performance on environmental, social and governance measures; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or licensed to Novartis Group companies.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this news release today at 14:00 Central European time and 8:00 Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Novartis website. A replay will be available after the live webcast by visiting. https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar

Detailed financial results accompanying this press release are included in the condensed interim financial report at the link below. Additional information is provided on Novartis divisions and pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can be found at. https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar

Important dates

September 30, 2021 ESG Investor Day

October 26, 2021 Third quarter & nine months 2021

results

Please find full media release in English attached and on the following link:

Media release (PDF) http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f4ab7f6-d763-4e5e-8afd-cb1175ce620a

Further language versions are available through the following links:

German version is available through the following link:

Medienmitteilung (PDF) https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06cd6a17-7168-43fe-8799-7a1b778a78e1

French version is available through the following link:

Communiqué aux médias (PDF) http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6291878-939b-44dd-8486-ccda71520a82

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    9
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Erwartungen übertroffen
Novartis erholt sich im zweiten Quartal von COVID-Belastungen
Der Pharmakonzern Novartis hat im zweiten Quartal mit einem deutlichen Wachstum von Umsatz und Ergebnissen besser abgeschnitten als von Experten erwartet.
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
08:07 Uhr
Pharmakonzern: Novartis legt deutlich zu - Nettogewinn übertrifft Erwartungen (Handelsblatt)
07:56 Uhr
Novartis steigert 2Q-Nettogewinn und Umsatz (Dow Jones)
07:54 Uhr
Zahlen für das zweite Quartal: Novartis erholt sich von der Corona-Krise (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
07:25 Uhr
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit den Quartalszahlen von SAP, Daimler und Novartis (Börse Online)
07:15 Uhr
Novartis legt im zweiten Quartal deutlich zu - Ziele bekräfigt (Börse Online)
07:03 Uhr
Novartis AG: 2Q Nettogewinn bei 2,9 Mrd US-Dollar (Dow Jones)
20.07.21
Ausblick: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
07.07.21
Leere Büros nutzen: Novartis zeigt, wohin es mit Homeoffice und neuen Arbeitsmodellen geht (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.2021Novartis BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.2021Novartis HoldKepler Cheuvreux
17.06.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.07.2021Novartis BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
17.06.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
15.06.2021Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
04.06.2021Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
24.06.2021Novartis HoldKepler Cheuvreux
07.06.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
20.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.06.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

21.06.21Novartis-Aktie fester: Novartis meldet positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma
04.07.21So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Novartis-Aktie ein
01.07.21Curevac: Partner wie Bayer. GSK. Novartis könnten auf andere Corona-Impfstoffe umstellen
05.07.21Trotz EU-Handelsverbot - so profitieren Sie von Schweizer Top-Aktien wie Nestlé. Novartis. Roche und Co
06.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
20.07.21Ausblick: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
21.06.21AKTIONÄR-Hot-Stock Nynomic: Top-Deal mit Pharmariese Novartis - Aktie vor Sprung auf Allzeithoch!
07.07.21Leere Büros nutzen: Novartis zeigt. wohin es mit Homeoffice und neuen Arbeitsmodellen geht
30.06.21Schweizer Zulassung für Novartis-Mittel Zolgensma: Teuerstes Medikament kommt in die Schweiz und wird von der IV erstattet
06.07.21Pharmaindustrie: Novartis kämpft erneut um US-Zulassung für Cholesterinsenker
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX  Inside Day
BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Platin - Höhere Geschwindigkeit
Vonovias Anteil an Deutsche Wohnen steigt - Aktie sinkt
DZ BANK - Doji markiert Inside-Day am Bollinger Band
Vontobel: Erdgas-Boom
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Anlagetrend Elektrifizierung - #ResearchTalk mit René Kerkhoff, DJE Kapital AG
Nullzins trotz Inflation
Smart investieren. Kostengünstig und renditestark
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Spannend: Alles ist relativ
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

07:30 UhrNeues Investmentkaufsignal bei dieser Pharma-Aktie: Das sind die nächsten Kursziele!
07:30 UhrNeues Investmentkaufsignal bei dieser Pharma-Aktie: Das sind die nächsten Kursziele!
07:30 UhrNeues Investmentkaufsignal bei dieser Pharma-Aktie: Das sind die nächsten Kursziele!
07:30 UhrNeues Investmentkaufsignal bei dieser Pharma-Aktie: Das sind die nächsten Kursziele!
07:30 UhrNeues Investmentkaufsignal bei dieser Pharma-Aktie: Das sind die nächsten Kursziele!
07:00 UhrFDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes
07:00 UhrFDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes
07:00 UhrFDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes
06:22 UhrErste Schätzungen: Merck präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
06:22 UhrErste Schätzungen: Bayer stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

News von

Ende der Stadtwohnung? Großbritannien erlebt den City-Exodus
Klimaruck nach der Flutkatastrophe - Was bedeutet das jetzt ?
Bargeld-Limit von 10.000 Euro? Darauf müssen sich Verbraucher einstellen
So verkaufen Sie Ihr Haus, wohnen weiter darin und stocken sogar Ihre Rente auf
Größtes Dax-Minus des Jahres  Schuld ist eine toxische Mischung

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Was kommt nach dem Einbruch?
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Stagflationssorgen bremsen
Zehn Gewinn-Giganten für jedes Depot: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt im Qualitäts-Check
Goldpreis: Altbewährter Inflationsschutz wieder gefragt
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Test von Mittel gegen Delta-Variante beflügelt Immunome

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost vorwiegend fester -- SAP wird zuversichtlicher -- Daimler optimistischer für Lkw-Sparte -- Netflix steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- ASML hebt Prognose an

Software AG übertrifft Erwartungen im 2. Quartal. Sartorius verdoppelt Nettogewinn. HOCHTIEF-Tochter CIMIC verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang. United Airlines verringert Verlust deutlich. Nach All-Ausflug von Amazon-Gründer Bezos: Blue Origin kündigt weitere Flüge an. SAP-Tochter Qualtrics übertrifft Erwartungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen