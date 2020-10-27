  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge: Hier exklusiven Expertentipp auf finanzen.net einholen +++-w-
27.10.2020 06:59

Press Release: Novartis delivers solid Q3 -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

faster than net income and benefiting from lower weighted average number

of shares outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 11.9 billion (+12%, +16% cc) mainly driven

by higher sales and improved gross margin. Core operating income margin

was 33.2% of net sales, increasing by 2.8 percentage points (+3.6

percentage points cc).

Core net income was USD 10.1 billion (+11%, +15% cc) mainly driven by

growth in core operating income. Core EPS was USD 4.44 (+12%, +16% cc),

growing faster than core net income benefiting from lower weighted

average number of shares outstanding.

Free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to USD 8.3 billion

(-12%) compared to USD 9.4 billion in the prior year period, primarily

as higher operating income adjusted for non-cash items was more than

offset by payments related to legal settlements and lower divestment

proceeds.

Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 28.8 billion (+4%, +5% cc) with

volume contributing 12 percentage points to growth, pricing a negative 4

percentage points and generic competition had a negative impact of 3

percentage points. Pharmaceuticals BU grew 6% (cc) driven by Entresto

(+48% cc), Zolgensma (reaching USD 0.7 billion) and Cosentyx (+12% cc).

Growth was partly offset by declines in Lucentis and other ophthalmology

products, primarily driven by lower demand due to COVID-19. Oncology BU

grew 4% (cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade (+24% cc), Kisqali (+59% cc)

and Piqray (reaching USD 0.2 billion).

Sandoz net sales were USD 7.1 billion (-2%, 0% cc) as volume growth of 2

percentage points (cc) was impacted by ongoing disruptions to HCP

practices due to COVID-19, which limited patient access to treatments

for our retail business. There was a negative price effect of 2

percentage points (cc), despite the benefit from off-contract sales and

favorable revenue deduction adjustments. Sales in Europe grew 2% (cc),

while sales in the US declined 14%, driven by oral solids. Global sales

of Biopharmaceuticals grew 20% (cc) to USD 1.4 billion, with strong

growth across all regions.

Discontinued operations

Discontinued operations include the business of Alcon and certain

corporate costs directly attributable to Alcon up to the spin-off date.

As the Alcon spin-off was completed on April 9, 2019, the first nine

months of the prior year included three months of operating results of

the divested business.

In the first nine months of 2020, there were no activities related to

discontinued operations. In the first nine months of 2019, discontinued

operations net sales were USD 1.8 billion, operating income amounted to

USD 71 million and net income from discontinued operations was USD 4.6

billion, including the non-taxable non-cash net gain on distribution of

Alcon Inc. to Novartis AG shareholders which amounted to USD 4.7

billion. For further details see Note 2 "Distribution of Alcon Inc. to

Novartis AG shareholders", Note 3 "Significant transactions --

Completion of the spin-off of the Alcon business through a dividend in

kind distribution to Novartis AG shareholders" and Note 10 "Discontinued

operations".

Total Group nine months

For the total Group, net income amounted to USD 6.0 billion compared to

USD 10.6 billion in the prior year, including the non-taxable non-cash

net gain on distribution of Alcon Inc. Basic earnings per share was USD

2.62 compared to USD 4.62 in prior year. Cash flow from operating

activities for the total Group amounted to USD 9.6 billion and free cash

flow to USD 8.3 billion.

Key growth drivers

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus

on key growth drivers (ranked in order of contribution to Q3 growth)

including:

Entresto (USD 632 million, +45% cc) sustained strong growth

with increased patient share across markets, driven

by demand as the essential first choice therapy for

rEF heart failure.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Zolgensma (USD 291 million, +79% cc) delivered significant growth.

Contributing factors included geographic expansion

outside the US and increased newborn screening in

the US.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx (USD 1 012 million, +7% cc) saw continued growth despite

lower new patient starts across the market in dermatology

and rheumatology due to COVID-19.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Kisqali (USD 183 million, +50% cc) continued strong growth

across all geographies, benefiting from the ongoing

impact of positive overall survival data.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Promacta/Revolade (USD 442 million, +16% cc) grew across all regions,

driven by increased use in chronic immune thrombocytopenia

and as first-line treatment for severe aplastic anemia

in the US.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Beovu (USD 51 million) launch roll-out continued, with approval

now in more than 45 countries.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Jakavi (USD 335 million, +18% cc) growth was driven by strong

demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera

indications.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Tafinlar + (USD 397 million, +14% cc), continued to show solid

Mekinist growth driven by demand in adjuvant melanoma as well

as NSCLC.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Mayzent (USD 49 million) continued to grow steadily. Growth

is driven by fulfilling an important unmet need in

patients showing signs of progression.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Piqray (USD 83 million, +95% cc) grew significantly in the

US as the launch roll-out continued.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Kymriah (USD 122 million, +51% cc) grew strongly in Europe,

US and Japan. Coverage continues to expand, with more

than 260 qualified treatment centers and 26 countries

having coverage for at least one indication.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Adakveo (USD 35 million) US launch continues to progress well,

with close to 100% brand awareness among hematologists

and expanding payer coverage decisions.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Biopharmaceuticals (USD 498 million, +13% cc) continued strong growth

across all regions.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Emerging Growth Strong growth in China (+13% cc) to USD 667 million

Markets* was offset by COVID-19 related declines in certain

emerging markets. Overall, sales grew 4% (cc).

*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe,

Japan, Australia and New Zealand

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2020

Q3 2020 % change 9M 2020 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc

------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Cosentyx 1 012 8 7 2 886 12 12

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Gilenya 733 -12 -13 2 243 -7 -7

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Entresto 632 47 45 1 781 47 48

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Tasigna 478 -2 -2 1 445 4 5

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Lucentis 515 3 0 1 403 -11 -10

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Promacta/Revolade 442 16 16 1 267 22 24

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Tafinlar + Mekinist 397 15 14 1 134 15 17

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Sandostatin 361 -7 -7 1 076 -9 -8

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Jakavi 335 20 18 963 17 19

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Xolair 320 7 6 916 5 7

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Galvus Group 289 -10 -8 906 -5 -2

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Gleevec/Glivec 280 -13 -13 897 -6 -4

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Afinitor/Votubia 262 -35 -34 824 -30 -29

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Nach Gewinnanstieg
Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel
Novartis hat erneut die Gewinnprognose erhöht. Beim Umsatz bleibt der Pharmakonzern allerdings bei der im Sommer gekappten Zielsetzung.
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
07:11 Uhr
Novartis erhöht die Erwartungen für das Gesamtjahr (Handelszeitung)
07:02 Uhr
Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Darauf sollten Sie am Dienstag achten! (Der Aktionär)
23.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Diese Marke muss jetzt halten! (Der Aktionär)
23.10.20
Pharmakonzern Novartis verkauft seine Produktion in Unterach (Nachrichten.at)
22.10.20
Pharmariese Novartis verkauft Werk in Unterach (Nachrichten.at)
12.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Termin vormerken! (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
14.10.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
13.10.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.09.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
14.10.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
13.10.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.09.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.07.2020Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

28.09.20Novartis überwacht Mitarbeiter im Homeoffice. jedoch auf freiwilliger Basis
06.10.20Merck-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Merck lizensiert klinisches Entwicklungsprogramm an Novartis aus
12.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
09.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Termin vormerken!
01.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Goldman Sachs sieht 36-Prozent-Chance
30.09.20September 2020: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie
23.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Diese Marke muss jetzt halten!
01.10.20MAN. Agrana. Novartis: Wenn der Staat Betriebsfeuerwehr spielt
02.10.20Krebsmittel im Visier: US-Kongress kritisiert hohe Medikamentenpreise von Novartis
16.10.20Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for Leqvio(R)* (inclisiran). a potential first-in-class siRNA for the treatment of high cholesterol
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Spielt es eine Rolle, wer die US-Wahl gewinnt?
US-Experte im Interview: Was erwartet uns nach der Wahl?
DZ BANK - Feier-Modus an den Börsen - nur eine Frage der Zeit!
Vontobel: ZertifikateAwards 2020 - Stimmen Sie für uns ab!
Coca-Cola-Abfüller verleibt sich Konkurrenten ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ginmon: Test im finanzen.net Robo-Advisor-Ratgeber
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Lernen Sie uns im kostenlosen Webinar kennen.
Financial Fact: Börsenentwicklung kurzfristig volatil, mittelfristig positiv.
Nicht sicher, in welche Aktien Sie investieren sollen? (Werbung)
Warten auf den Impfstoff
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

07:20 UhrCovestro steigert Nettogewinn im Quartal um 22 Prozent
07:02 UhrAusblick: GlaxoSmithKline stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
07:02 UhrAusblick: Gilead Sciences verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
02:09 UhrTeva Deadline Alert
26.10.20Bayer to Acquire a Lead Position in America's Gene Therapy Space
26.10.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/Ausverkauf - SAP reißen Technologiewerte in die Tiefe
26.10.20Mattel. PLCE. Gilead. Vertex and Horizon as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
26.10.20AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
26.10.20Milliardenübernahme: Bayer kauft Asklepios Biopharmaceutical - Bayer-Aktie steigt
26.10.20XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX und SAP rauschen in die Tiefe

News von

Diese Zahlen prophezeien Deutschland einen rabenschwarzen Herbst
Reisebranche setzt mit Corona-Versicherungen auf Winterurlaub
Stiftung Warentest hat sich Einsteigergeräte angeschaut
So retten Sie Ihr Geld vor den Strafzinsen
Die Rettung der Innenstädte führt über das Erdgeschoss

News von

Kurssturz bei der SAP-Aktie: Was Analysten jetzt raten
SAP-Aktie nach Zahlen: Wie es nach dem Crash weitergeht
DAX-Chartanalyse: Auf ein richtiges Umkehrsignal achten
DAX zwei Prozent im Minus: Lockdown-Angst und SAP-Kurssturz verschrecken Europas Börsianer
Aktien für die Ewigkeit: Sieben Top-Titel für alle mit langfristigem Anlagehorizont

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen wenig bewegt - Hongkong im Minus -- Schaeffler kommt aus den roten Zahlen -- Covestro zurück in der Gewinnzone -- HSBC mit Gewinneinbruch wegen niedrigem Zinsniveau

Tiffany: EU-Kartellwächter haben Übernahme durch LVMH genehmigt. Santander schneidet besser ab als erwartet. RATIONAL wagt trotz Erholung im Sommer weiter keine Prognose für 2020. Trump: Werde Wahl nur bei 'massivem Wahlbetrug' verlieren. BMW-Partner in China kämpft mit Zahlungsschwierigkeiten. Linde ernennt Sanjiv Lamba zum COO.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:26 Uhr
Asiens Börsen wenig bewegt - Hongkong im Minus -- Schaeffler kommt aus den roten Zahlen -- Covestro zurück in der Gewinnzone -- HSBC mit Gewinneinbruch wegen niedrigem Zinsniveau
Sonstiges
07:31 Uhr
Was Sie über Aktienanleihen wissen müssen
Ausland
07:29 Uhr
Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
CureVacA2P71U
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
AlibabaA117ME
XiaomiA2JNY1
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81