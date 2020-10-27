Press Release: Novartis delivers solid Q3 -2

faster than net income and benefiting from lower weighted average number

of shares outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 11.9 billion (+12%, +16% cc) mainly driven

by higher sales and improved gross margin. Core operating income margin

was 33.2% of net sales, increasing by 2.8 percentage points (+3.6

percentage points cc).

Core net income was USD 10.1 billion (+11%, +15% cc) mainly driven by

growth in core operating income. Core EPS was USD 4.44 (+12%, +16% cc),

growing faster than core net income benefiting from lower weighted

average number of shares outstanding.

Free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to USD 8.3 billion

(-12%) compared to USD 9.4 billion in the prior year period, primarily

as higher operating income adjusted for non-cash items was more than

offset by payments related to legal settlements and lower divestment

proceeds.

Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 28.8 billion (+4%, +5% cc) with

volume contributing 12 percentage points to growth, pricing a negative 4

percentage points and generic competition had a negative impact of 3

percentage points. Pharmaceuticals BU grew 6% (cc) driven by Entresto

(+48% cc), Zolgensma (reaching USD 0.7 billion) and Cosentyx (+12% cc).

Growth was partly offset by declines in Lucentis and other ophthalmology

products, primarily driven by lower demand due to COVID-19. Oncology BU

grew 4% (cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade (+24% cc), Kisqali (+59% cc)

and Piqray (reaching USD 0.2 billion).

Sandoz net sales were USD 7.1 billion (-2%, 0% cc) as volume growth of 2

percentage points (cc) was impacted by ongoing disruptions to HCP

practices due to COVID-19, which limited patient access to treatments

for our retail business. There was a negative price effect of 2

percentage points (cc), despite the benefit from off-contract sales and

favorable revenue deduction adjustments. Sales in Europe grew 2% (cc),

while sales in the US declined 14%, driven by oral solids. Global sales

of Biopharmaceuticals grew 20% (cc) to USD 1.4 billion, with strong

growth across all regions.

Discontinued operations

Discontinued operations include the business of Alcon and certain

corporate costs directly attributable to Alcon up to the spin-off date.

As the Alcon spin-off was completed on April 9, 2019, the first nine

months of the prior year included three months of operating results of

the divested business.

In the first nine months of 2020, there were no activities related to

discontinued operations. In the first nine months of 2019, discontinued

operations net sales were USD 1.8 billion, operating income amounted to

USD 71 million and net income from discontinued operations was USD 4.6

billion, including the non-taxable non-cash net gain on distribution of

Alcon Inc. to Novartis AG shareholders which amounted to USD 4.7

billion. For further details see Note 2 "Distribution of Alcon Inc. to

Novartis AG shareholders", Note 3 "Significant transactions --

Completion of the spin-off of the Alcon business through a dividend in

kind distribution to Novartis AG shareholders" and Note 10 "Discontinued

operations".

Total Group nine months

For the total Group, net income amounted to USD 6.0 billion compared to

USD 10.6 billion in the prior year, including the non-taxable non-cash

net gain on distribution of Alcon Inc. Basic earnings per share was USD

2.62 compared to USD 4.62 in prior year. Cash flow from operating

activities for the total Group amounted to USD 9.6 billion and free cash

flow to USD 8.3 billion.

Key growth drivers

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus

on key growth drivers (ranked in order of contribution to Q3 growth)

including:

Entresto (USD 632 million, +45% cc) sustained strong growth

with increased patient share across markets, driven

by demand as the essential first choice therapy for

rEF heart failure.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Zolgensma (USD 291 million, +79% cc) delivered significant growth.

Contributing factors included geographic expansion

outside the US and increased newborn screening in

the US.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx (USD 1 012 million, +7% cc) saw continued growth despite

lower new patient starts across the market in dermatology

and rheumatology due to COVID-19.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Kisqali (USD 183 million, +50% cc) continued strong growth

across all geographies, benefiting from the ongoing

impact of positive overall survival data.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Promacta/Revolade (USD 442 million, +16% cc) grew across all regions,

driven by increased use in chronic immune thrombocytopenia

and as first-line treatment for severe aplastic anemia

in the US.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Beovu (USD 51 million) launch roll-out continued, with approval

now in more than 45 countries.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Jakavi (USD 335 million, +18% cc) growth was driven by strong

demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera

indications.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Tafinlar + (USD 397 million, +14% cc), continued to show solid

Mekinist growth driven by demand in adjuvant melanoma as well

as NSCLC.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Mayzent (USD 49 million) continued to grow steadily. Growth

is driven by fulfilling an important unmet need in

patients showing signs of progression.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Piqray (USD 83 million, +95% cc) grew significantly in the

US as the launch roll-out continued.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Kymriah (USD 122 million, +51% cc) grew strongly in Europe,

US and Japan. Coverage continues to expand, with more

than 260 qualified treatment centers and 26 countries

having coverage for at least one indication.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Adakveo (USD 35 million) US launch continues to progress well,

with close to 100% brand awareness among hematologists

and expanding payer coverage decisions.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Biopharmaceuticals (USD 498 million, +13% cc) continued strong growth

across all regions.

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Emerging Growth Strong growth in China (+13% cc) to USD 667 million

Markets* was offset by COVID-19 related declines in certain

emerging markets. Overall, sales grew 4% (cc).

*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe,

Japan, Australia and New Zealand

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2020

Q3 2020 % change 9M 2020 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc

------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Cosentyx 1 012 8 7 2 886 12 12

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Gilenya 733 -12 -13 2 243 -7 -7

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Entresto 632 47 45 1 781 47 48

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Tasigna 478 -2 -2 1 445 4 5

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Lucentis 515 3 0 1 403 -11 -10

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Promacta/Revolade 442 16 16 1 267 22 24

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Tafinlar + Mekinist 397 15 14 1 134 15 17

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Sandostatin 361 -7 -7 1 076 -9 -8

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Jakavi 335 20 18 963 17 19

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Xolair 320 7 6 916 5 7

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Galvus Group 289 -10 -8 906 -5 -2

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Gleevec/Glivec 280 -13 -13 897 -6 -4

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Afinitor/Votubia 262 -35 -34 824 -30 -29

