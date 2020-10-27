Press Release: Novartis delivers solid Q3 -2

faster than net income and benefiting from lower weighted average number
of shares outstanding.
Core operating income was USD 11.9 billion (+12%, +16% cc) mainly driven
by higher sales and improved gross margin. Core operating income margin
was 33.2% of net sales, increasing by 2.8 percentage points (+3.6
percentage points cc).
Core net income was USD 10.1 billion (+11%, +15% cc) mainly driven by
growth in core operating income. Core EPS was USD 4.44 (+12%, +16% cc),
growing faster than core net income benefiting from lower weighted
average number of shares outstanding.
Free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to USD 8.3 billion
(-12%) compared to USD 9.4 billion in the prior year period, primarily
as higher operating income adjusted for non-cash items was more than
offset by payments related to legal settlements and lower divestment
proceeds.
Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 28.8 billion (+4%, +5% cc) with
volume contributing 12 percentage points to growth, pricing a negative 4
percentage points and generic competition had a negative impact of 3
percentage points. Pharmaceuticals BU grew 6% (cc) driven by Entresto
(+48% cc), Zolgensma (reaching USD 0.7 billion) and Cosentyx (+12% cc).
Growth was partly offset by declines in Lucentis and other ophthalmology
products, primarily driven by lower demand due to COVID-19. Oncology BU
grew 4% (cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade (+24% cc), Kisqali (+59% cc)
and Piqray (reaching USD 0.2 billion).
Sandoz net sales were USD 7.1 billion (-2%, 0% cc) as volume growth of 2
percentage points (cc) was impacted by ongoing disruptions to HCP
practices due to COVID-19, which limited patient access to treatments
for our retail business. There was a negative price effect of 2
percentage points (cc), despite the benefit from off-contract sales and
favorable revenue deduction adjustments. Sales in Europe grew 2% (cc),
while sales in the US declined 14%, driven by oral solids. Global sales
of Biopharmaceuticals grew 20% (cc) to USD 1.4 billion, with strong
growth across all regions.
Discontinued operations
Discontinued operations include the business of Alcon and certain
corporate costs directly attributable to Alcon up to the spin-off date.
As the Alcon spin-off was completed on April 9, 2019, the first nine
months of the prior year included three months of operating results of
the divested business.
In the first nine months of 2020, there were no activities related to
discontinued operations. In the first nine months of 2019, discontinued
operations net sales were USD 1.8 billion, operating income amounted to
USD 71 million and net income from discontinued operations was USD 4.6
billion, including the non-taxable non-cash net gain on distribution of
Alcon Inc. to Novartis AG shareholders which amounted to USD 4.7
billion. For further details see Note 2 "Distribution of Alcon Inc. to
Novartis AG shareholders", Note 3 "Significant transactions --
Completion of the spin-off of the Alcon business through a dividend in
kind distribution to Novartis AG shareholders" and Note 10 "Discontinued
operations".
Total Group nine months
For the total Group, net income amounted to USD 6.0 billion compared to
USD 10.6 billion in the prior year, including the non-taxable non-cash
net gain on distribution of Alcon Inc. Basic earnings per share was USD
2.62 compared to USD 4.62 in prior year. Cash flow from operating
activities for the total Group amounted to USD 9.6 billion and free cash
flow to USD 8.3 billion.
Key growth drivers
Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus
on key growth drivers (ranked in order of contribution to Q3 growth)
including:
Entresto (USD 632 million, +45% cc) sustained strong growth
with increased patient share across markets, driven
by demand as the essential first choice therapy for
rEF heart failure.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Zolgensma (USD 291 million, +79% cc) delivered significant growth.
Contributing factors included geographic expansion
outside the US and increased newborn screening in
the US.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Cosentyx (USD 1 012 million, +7% cc) saw continued growth despite
lower new patient starts across the market in dermatology
and rheumatology due to COVID-19.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Kisqali (USD 183 million, +50% cc) continued strong growth
across all geographies, benefiting from the ongoing
impact of positive overall survival data.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Promacta/Revolade (USD 442 million, +16% cc) grew across all regions,
driven by increased use in chronic immune thrombocytopenia
and as first-line treatment for severe aplastic anemia
in the US.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Beovu (USD 51 million) launch roll-out continued, with approval
now in more than 45 countries.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Jakavi (USD 335 million, +18% cc) growth was driven by strong
demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera
indications.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Tafinlar + (USD 397 million, +14% cc), continued to show solid
Mekinist growth driven by demand in adjuvant melanoma as well
as NSCLC.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Mayzent (USD 49 million) continued to grow steadily. Growth
is driven by fulfilling an important unmet need in
patients showing signs of progression.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Piqray (USD 83 million, +95% cc) grew significantly in the
US as the launch roll-out continued.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Kymriah (USD 122 million, +51% cc) grew strongly in Europe,
US and Japan. Coverage continues to expand, with more
than 260 qualified treatment centers and 26 countries
having coverage for at least one indication.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Adakveo (USD 35 million) US launch continues to progress well,
with close to 100% brand awareness among hematologists
and expanding payer coverage decisions.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Biopharmaceuticals (USD 498 million, +13% cc) continued strong growth
across all regions.
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Emerging Growth Strong growth in China (+13% cc) to USD 667 million
Markets* was offset by COVID-19 related declines in certain
emerging markets. Overall, sales grew 4% (cc).
*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe,
Japan, Australia and New Zealand
------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2020
Q3 2020 % change 9M 2020 % change
USD m USD cc USD m USD cc
------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Cosentyx 1 012 8 7 2 886 12 12
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Gilenya 733 -12 -13 2 243 -7 -7
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Entresto 632 47 45 1 781 47 48
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Tasigna 478 -2 -2 1 445 4 5
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Lucentis 515 3 0 1 403 -11 -10
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Promacta/Revolade 442 16 16 1 267 22 24
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Tafinlar + Mekinist 397 15 14 1 134 15 17
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Sandostatin 361 -7 -7 1 076 -9 -8
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Jakavi 335 20 18 963 17 19
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Xolair 320 7 6 916 5 7
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Galvus Group 289 -10 -8 906 -5 -2
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Gleevec/Glivec 280 -13 -13 897 -6 -4
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Afinitor/Votubia 262 -35 -34 824 -30 -29
