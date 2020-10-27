Press Release: Novartis delivers solid Q3 -3

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Diovan Group 237 -7 -6 779 -2 1
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Exforge Group 237 -5 -5 733 -6 -3
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Zolgensma 291 82 79 666 nm nm
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Ilaris 220 24 25 633 28 30
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Kisqali 183 49 50 503 55 59
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Exjade/Jadenu 162 -36 -37 497 -33 -33
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Votrient 160 -19 -19 488 -16 -14
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
Top 20 products total 7 546 3 2 22 040 5 6
---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----
nm = not meaningful
R&D Update - key developments from the third quarter
New approvals and regulatory update
Kesimpta Received FDA approval as a subcutaneous injection
(Ofatumumab) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
(RMS), to include: clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting
disease and active secondary progressive disease.
Kesimpta is the first self-administered, targeted
B-cell therapy for RMS patients.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Piqray Received EC approval (in combination with fulvestrant)
for the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
with a PIK3CA mutation, after disease progression
following endocrine therapy as monotherapy. Approximately
40% of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients have
a PIK3CA mutation, which is associated with a poor
prognosis.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Leqvio Received positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of
(Inclisiran) adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia,
marking an important milestone towards it becoming
potentially available in the EU.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Cosentyx Received EC approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe
plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents aged
6 to <18 years.
Approved in Japan for non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Xolair Received EC approval as an add-on therapy for the
treatment of adults with severe chronic rhinosinusitis
with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Enerzair Breezhaler Received EC approval, including the first digital
companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed
alongside a treatment for uncontrolled asthma.
Received approval in Canada.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Adakveo Received positive CHMP opinion for the prevention
of recurrent vaso-occlusive crises in patients with
sickle cell disease. If approved, Adakveo would be
the first targeted sickle cell disease therapy available
for use in Europe.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Beovu EMA approved a safety label update to include additional
information regarding retinal vasculitis and retinal
vascular occlusion, helping guide physicians in their
treatment of wet AMD.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
AVXS-101 IT FDA has acknowledged the potential of AVXS-101 IT
and requested a pivotal confirmatory study to supplement
the existing STRONG data and further support the regulatory
submission for AVXS-101 IT.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Iptacopan EMA granted PRIME designation for iptacopan in C3
(LNP023) glomerulopathy (C3G).
FDA and EMA have granted an orphan drug designation
to iptacopan for the treatment of C3G and paroxysmal
nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Branaplam (LMI070) FDA granted orphan drug designation for branaplam
(LMI070) for the treatment of Huntington's Disease.
Branaplam is an orally administered, once weekly,
small molecule RNA splicing modulator that is currently
under investigation for the treatment of spinal muscular
atrophy.
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Regulatory submissions and filings
Cosentyx Submitted in the US for pediatric psoriasis indication.
------------- -------------------------------------------------------
Kesimpta Submitted in Japan for relapsing multiple sclerosis.
(Ofatumumab)
------------- -------------------------------------------------------
Xolair File accepted in the US for self-administered prefilled
syringe.
------------- -------------------------------------------------------
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Asciminib Phase III ASCEMBL study met its primary endpoint
(ABL001) of superiority in major molecular response rate at
24 weeks for asciminib vs. bosutinib in patients
with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) previously treated
with two or more tyrosine-kinase inhibitors. Asciminib
is an investigational treatment specifically targeting
the ABL myristoyl pocket (STAMP).
--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------
Beovu Phase III KITE study in diabetic macular edema (DME)
met its primary endpoint, with Beovu 6mg demonstrating
non-inferiority to aflibercept 2mg in mean change
in best-corrected visual acuity at year one. In a
secondary endpoint, Beovu demonstrated superior improvement
versus aflibercept in change of central subfield
thickness over the period of week 40 through week
52. More than half of patients in the Beovu arm were
maintained on a three-month dosing interval through
year one. Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated
safety profile comparable to aflibercept; in addition
the rate of intraocular inflammation was equivalent
between Beovu and aflibercept.
--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------
Jakavi Phase III REACH3 study in chronic GvHD met its primary
endpoint of demonstrating superior overall response
rate at week 24 in patients compared to best available
therapy. The study also met key secondary endpoints,
significantly improving failure-free survival and
patient-reported symptoms.
--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------
Kymriah Phase II ELARA trial met its primary endpoint (complete
response rate) at the interim analysis, demonstrating
clinically meaningful benefit in patients with relapsed
or refractory follicular lymphoma. No new safety
signals were observed.
--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------
Iptacopan Data from two ongoing Phase II studies for iptacopan
(LNP023) in PNH and C3G were presented at the European Society
for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the American
Society of Nephrology, respectively.
In the PNH study, compared to baseline, iptacopan
substantially improved hematological response as
add-on therapy to eculizumab, including a clinically
relevant increase of Hb by 2.87 g/dL (p<0.001) in
the absence of red blood cell transfusions. These
effects were retained in the seven of ten patients
who discontinued eculizumab.
In the C3G study, iptacopan treatment led to a 49%
