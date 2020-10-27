Press Release: Novartis delivers solid Q3 -3

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Diovan Group 237 -7 -6 779 -2 1

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Exforge Group 237 -5 -5 733 -6 -3

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Zolgensma 291 82 79 666 nm nm

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Ilaris 220 24 25 633 28 30

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Kisqali 183 49 50 503 55 59

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Exjade/Jadenu 162 -36 -37 497 -33 -33

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Votrient 160 -19 -19 488 -16 -14

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

Top 20 products total 7 546 3 2 22 040 5 6

---------------------- ------- ---------- --------- ------- ---- ----

nm = not meaningful

R&D Update - key developments from the third quarter

New approvals and regulatory update

Kesimpta Received FDA approval as a subcutaneous injection

(Ofatumumab) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

(RMS), to include: clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting

disease and active secondary progressive disease.

Kesimpta is the first self-administered, targeted

B-cell therapy for RMS patients.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Piqray Received EC approval (in combination with fulvestrant)

for the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

with a PIK3CA mutation, after disease progression

following endocrine therapy as monotherapy. Approximately

40% of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients have

a PIK3CA mutation, which is associated with a poor

prognosis.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Leqvio Received positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of

(Inclisiran) adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia,

marking an important milestone towards it becoming

potentially available in the EU.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx Received EC approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe

plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents aged

6 to <18 years.

Approved in Japan for non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Xolair Received EC approval as an add-on therapy for the

treatment of adults with severe chronic rhinosinusitis

with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Enerzair Breezhaler Received EC approval, including the first digital

companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed

alongside a treatment for uncontrolled asthma.

Received approval in Canada.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Adakveo Received positive CHMP opinion for the prevention

of recurrent vaso-occlusive crises in patients with

sickle cell disease. If approved, Adakveo would be

the first targeted sickle cell disease therapy available

for use in Europe.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Beovu EMA approved a safety label update to include additional

information regarding retinal vasculitis and retinal

vascular occlusion, helping guide physicians in their

treatment of wet AMD.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

AVXS-101 IT FDA has acknowledged the potential of AVXS-101 IT

and requested a pivotal confirmatory study to supplement

the existing STRONG data and further support the regulatory

submission for AVXS-101 IT.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Iptacopan EMA granted PRIME designation for iptacopan in C3

(LNP023) glomerulopathy (C3G).

FDA and EMA have granted an orphan drug designation

to iptacopan for the treatment of C3G and paroxysmal

nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Branaplam (LMI070) FDA granted orphan drug designation for branaplam

(LMI070) for the treatment of Huntington's Disease.

Branaplam is an orally administered, once weekly,

small molecule RNA splicing modulator that is currently

under investigation for the treatment of spinal muscular

atrophy.

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory submissions and filings

Cosentyx Submitted in the US for pediatric psoriasis indication.

------------- -------------------------------------------------------

Kesimpta Submitted in Japan for relapsing multiple sclerosis.

(Ofatumumab)

------------- -------------------------------------------------------

Xolair File accepted in the US for self-administered prefilled

syringe.

------------- -------------------------------------------------------

Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

Asciminib Phase III ASCEMBL study met its primary endpoint

(ABL001) of superiority in major molecular response rate at

24 weeks for asciminib vs. bosutinib in patients

with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) previously treated

with two or more tyrosine-kinase inhibitors. Asciminib

is an investigational treatment specifically targeting

the ABL myristoyl pocket (STAMP).

--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Beovu Phase III KITE study in diabetic macular edema (DME)

met its primary endpoint, with Beovu 6mg demonstrating

non-inferiority to aflibercept 2mg in mean change

in best-corrected visual acuity at year one. In a

secondary endpoint, Beovu demonstrated superior improvement

versus aflibercept in change of central subfield

thickness over the period of week 40 through week

52. More than half of patients in the Beovu arm were

maintained on a three-month dosing interval through

year one. Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated

safety profile comparable to aflibercept; in addition

the rate of intraocular inflammation was equivalent

between Beovu and aflibercept.

--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Jakavi Phase III REACH3 study in chronic GvHD met its primary

endpoint of demonstrating superior overall response

rate at week 24 in patients compared to best available

therapy. The study also met key secondary endpoints,

significantly improving failure-free survival and

patient-reported symptoms.

--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Kymriah Phase II ELARA trial met its primary endpoint (complete

response rate) at the interim analysis, demonstrating

clinically meaningful benefit in patients with relapsed

or refractory follicular lymphoma. No new safety

signals were observed.

--------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Iptacopan Data from two ongoing Phase II studies for iptacopan

(LNP023) in PNH and C3G were presented at the European Society

for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the American

Society of Nephrology, respectively.

In the PNH study, compared to baseline, iptacopan

substantially improved hematological response as

add-on therapy to eculizumab, including a clinically

relevant increase of Hb by 2.87 g/dL (p<0.001) in

the absence of red blood cell transfusions. These

effects were retained in the seven of ten patients

who discontinued eculizumab.

In the C3G study, iptacopan treatment led to a 49%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)