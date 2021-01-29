Press Release: Novartis Entresto(R) granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA

-- Entresto is the first and only therapy approved in the US to treat

patients diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure to include both

those with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many

with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)1-3

-- Expanded indication enables potential treatment of more adults with left

ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below normal, the group where

benefits are most clearly evident1

-- Of the more than 6 million Americans suffering from chronic heart failure

(CHF), approximately 5 million may be appropriate for treatment with

Entresto3,4

Basel, February 16, 2021 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food

and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the following expanded

indication for Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan): to reduce the risk of

cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult

patients with chronic heart failure(1). Benefits are most clearly

evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below

normal(1). The label also states LVEF is a variable measure and

clinical judgment should be used in deciding whom to treat(1).

For the first time, there is a treatment with benefit for patients

diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure that includes both those

with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many with

heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)(1-3).

"This approval is a significant advancement, providing a treatment to

many patients who were not eligible for treatment before because their

ejection fraction was above the region we normally considered reduced.

Until now, treatment for these patients was largely empiric," said Scott

Solomon, MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham

and Women's Hospital, and PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "We

can now offer a treatment to a wider range of patients who have an LVEF

below normal."

This label expansion is based on efficacy and safety evidence observed

in PARAGON-HF, the largest and only Phase III active-controlled study to

date in patients with guideline-defined HFpEF(2,5,6). The greatest

benefit was shown in patients with LVEF below normal(6).

Approximately 6 million Americans are living with chronic heart failure

(CHF)(4). Approximately 3 million have HFrEF, and of the remaining 3

million, about 2 million have HFpEF with LVEF below normal(2-4). The

prevalence of heart failure (HF) is increasing as the population ages(4)

. Patients often face worsening symptoms that result in frequent HF

hospitalizations(7). Each hospitalization event is associated with

worsening long-term prognosis(7). Approximately one in four patients

are re-admitted for HF and 10 percent may die within 30 days of

discharge(8,9). Overall CHF death rates remain significantly high, with

up to half of patients dying within five years of a HF diagnosis(4).

"We are proud of our goal to reimagine medicine. This commitment has

enabled us to bring Entresto to millions more heart failure patients in

the US, many of whom did not have an approved treatment option until now,

" said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "This

achievement would not have been possible without tremendous dedication

from investigators, patients in our clinical trials and the advocacy

community, to whom we are extremely grateful."

About our longstanding commitment to heart failure

Our goal is to reimagine medicine for heart failure patients. Novartis

established the largest global clinical program in the HF disease area

across the pharma industry to date. Known as FortiHFy, it is comprised

of more than 40 clinical studies designed to generate an array of

additional data on efficacy, quality of life, patient-reported outcomes

and real-world evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend

understanding of heart failure. FortiHFy includes trials across the

spectrum of heart failure, such as PARADIGM-HF, PIONEER-HF, TRANSITION,

PROVE-HF, PARAGON-HF and PARAMOUNT. Worldwide, it is estimated that more

than 30,000 patients have participated in the Entresto clinical trials

program, and it is estimated that more than 2.8 million patients are on

treatment with Entresto today.

About Entresto

In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of

symptomatic chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction(10). In the

United States, Entresto is indicated to reduce the risk of

cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult

patients with chronic heart failure(1). Benefits are most clearly

evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below

normal(1). LVEF is a variable measure, so use clinical judgment in

deciding whom to treat(1). Approved indications may vary depending upon

the individual country.

Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the

failing heart(10). It does this by enhancing protective neurohormonal

systems (i.e., natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously

inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive

renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)(10,11). Other common HF

medicines, called angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) and

angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), only block the harmful effects

of the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor

sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan(1,10).

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

