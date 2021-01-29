Press Release: Novartis Entresto(R) granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA

-- Entresto is the first and only therapy approved in the US to treat
patients diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure to include both
those with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many
with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)1-3
-- Expanded indication enables potential treatment of more adults with left
ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below normal, the group where
benefits are most clearly evident1
-- Of the more than 6 million Americans suffering from chronic heart failure
(CHF), approximately 5 million may be appropriate for treatment with
Entresto3,4
Basel, February 16, 2021 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the following expanded
indication for Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan): to reduce the risk of
cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult
patients with chronic heart failure(1). Benefits are most clearly
evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below
normal(1). The label also states LVEF is a variable measure and
clinical judgment should be used in deciding whom to treat(1).
For the first time, there is a treatment with benefit for patients
diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure that includes both those
with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many with
heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)(1-3).
"This approval is a significant advancement, providing a treatment to
many patients who were not eligible for treatment before because their
ejection fraction was above the region we normally considered reduced.
Until now, treatment for these patients was largely empiric," said Scott
Solomon, MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham
and Women's Hospital, and PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "We
can now offer a treatment to a wider range of patients who have an LVEF
below normal."
This label expansion is based on efficacy and safety evidence observed
in PARAGON-HF, the largest and only Phase III active-controlled study to
date in patients with guideline-defined HFpEF(2,5,6). The greatest
benefit was shown in patients with LVEF below normal(6).
Approximately 6 million Americans are living with chronic heart failure
(CHF)(4). Approximately 3 million have HFrEF, and of the remaining 3
million, about 2 million have HFpEF with LVEF below normal(2-4). The
prevalence of heart failure (HF) is increasing as the population ages(4)
. Patients often face worsening symptoms that result in frequent HF
hospitalizations(7). Each hospitalization event is associated with
worsening long-term prognosis(7). Approximately one in four patients
are re-admitted for HF and 10 percent may die within 30 days of
discharge(8,9). Overall CHF death rates remain significantly high, with
up to half of patients dying within five years of a HF diagnosis(4).
"We are proud of our goal to reimagine medicine. This commitment has
enabled us to bring Entresto to millions more heart failure patients in
the US, many of whom did not have an approved treatment option until now,
" said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "This
achievement would not have been possible without tremendous dedication
from investigators, patients in our clinical trials and the advocacy
community, to whom we are extremely grateful."
About our longstanding commitment to heart failure
Our goal is to reimagine medicine for heart failure patients. Novartis
established the largest global clinical program in the HF disease area
across the pharma industry to date. Known as FortiHFy, it is comprised
of more than 40 clinical studies designed to generate an array of
additional data on efficacy, quality of life, patient-reported outcomes
and real-world evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend
understanding of heart failure. FortiHFy includes trials across the
spectrum of heart failure, such as PARADIGM-HF, PIONEER-HF, TRANSITION,
PROVE-HF, PARAGON-HF and PARAMOUNT. Worldwide, it is estimated that more
than 30,000 patients have participated in the Entresto clinical trials
program, and it is estimated that more than 2.8 million patients are on
treatment with Entresto today.
About Entresto
In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of
symptomatic chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction(10). In the
United States, Entresto is indicated to reduce the risk of
cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult
patients with chronic heart failure(1). Benefits are most clearly
evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below
normal(1). LVEF is a variable measure, so use clinical judgment in
deciding whom to treat(1). Approved indications may vary depending upon
the individual country.
Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the
failing heart(10). It does this by enhancing protective neurohormonal
systems (i.e., natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously
inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)(10,11). Other common HF
medicines, called angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) and
angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), only block the harmful effects
of the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor
sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan(1,10).
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "may," "could," "would," "commitment,
" "to reduce," "increasing," "goal," "to generate," or similar terms, or
by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing
approvals, new indications or labeling for Entresto, or regarding
potential future revenues from Entresto. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based
on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that Entresto will be submitted or approved for sale
or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Entresto will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding Entresto could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
