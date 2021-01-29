  • Suche
16.02.2021 19:22

Press Release: Novartis Entresto(R) granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA

-- Entresto is the first and only therapy approved in the US to treat

patients diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure to include both

those with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many

with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)1-3

-- Expanded indication enables potential treatment of more adults with left

ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below normal, the group where

benefits are most clearly evident1

-- Of the more than 6 million Americans suffering from chronic heart failure

(CHF), approximately 5 million may be appropriate for treatment with

Entresto3,4

Basel, February 16, 2021 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food

and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the following expanded

indication for Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan): to reduce the risk of

cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult

patients with chronic heart failure(1). Benefits are most clearly

evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below

normal(1). The label also states LVEF is a variable measure and

clinical judgment should be used in deciding whom to treat(1).

For the first time, there is a treatment with benefit for patients

diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure that includes both those

with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many with

heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)(1-3).

"This approval is a significant advancement, providing a treatment to

many patients who were not eligible for treatment before because their

ejection fraction was above the region we normally considered reduced.

Until now, treatment for these patients was largely empiric," said Scott

Solomon, MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham

and Women's Hospital, and PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "We

can now offer a treatment to a wider range of patients who have an LVEF

below normal."

This label expansion is based on efficacy and safety evidence observed

in PARAGON-HF, the largest and only Phase III active-controlled study to

date in patients with guideline-defined HFpEF(2,5,6). The greatest

benefit was shown in patients with LVEF below normal(6).

Approximately 6 million Americans are living with chronic heart failure

(CHF)(4). Approximately 3 million have HFrEF, and of the remaining 3

million, about 2 million have HFpEF with LVEF below normal(2-4). The

prevalence of heart failure (HF) is increasing as the population ages(4)

. Patients often face worsening symptoms that result in frequent HF

hospitalizations(7). Each hospitalization event is associated with

worsening long-term prognosis(7). Approximately one in four patients

are re-admitted for HF and 10 percent may die within 30 days of

discharge(8,9). Overall CHF death rates remain significantly high, with

up to half of patients dying within five years of a HF diagnosis(4).

"We are proud of our goal to reimagine medicine. This commitment has

enabled us to bring Entresto to millions more heart failure patients in

the US, many of whom did not have an approved treatment option until now,

" said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "This

achievement would not have been possible without tremendous dedication

from investigators, patients in our clinical trials and the advocacy

community, to whom we are extremely grateful."

About our longstanding commitment to heart failure

Our goal is to reimagine medicine for heart failure patients. Novartis

established the largest global clinical program in the HF disease area

across the pharma industry to date. Known as FortiHFy, it is comprised

of more than 40 clinical studies designed to generate an array of

additional data on efficacy, quality of life, patient-reported outcomes

and real-world evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend

understanding of heart failure. FortiHFy includes trials across the

spectrum of heart failure, such as PARADIGM-HF, PIONEER-HF, TRANSITION,

PROVE-HF, PARAGON-HF and PARAMOUNT. Worldwide, it is estimated that more

than 30,000 patients have participated in the Entresto clinical trials

program, and it is estimated that more than 2.8 million patients are on

treatment with Entresto today.

About Entresto

In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of

symptomatic chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction(10). In the

United States, Entresto is indicated to reduce the risk of

cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult

patients with chronic heart failure(1). Benefits are most clearly

evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below

normal(1). LVEF is a variable measure, so use clinical judgment in

deciding whom to treat(1). Approved indications may vary depending upon

the individual country.

Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the

failing heart(10). It does this by enhancing protective neurohormonal

systems (i.e., natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously

inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive

renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)(10,11). Other common HF

medicines, called angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) and

angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), only block the harmful effects

of the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor

sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan(1,10).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "may," "could," "would," "commitment,

" "to reduce," "increasing," "goal," "to generate," or similar terms, or

by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing

approvals, new indications or labeling for Entresto, or regarding

potential future revenues from Entresto. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that Entresto will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Entresto will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding Entresto could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. ENTRESTO [prescribing information]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; February 2021.

2. Yancy C, Jessup M, Bozkurt B. 2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management

of heart failure: a report of the American College of Cardiology

Foundation/American Heart Association task force on practice guidelines.

Circulation. 2013;128:e240--e327.

https://doi.org/10.1161/CIR.0b013e31829e8776

3. Fonarow G, Stough W, Abraham W, et al. Characteristics, treatments, and

outcomes of patients with preserved systolic function hospitalized for

heart failure: a report from the OPTIMIZE-HF registry. J Am Coll Cardiol.

2007;50:768-777. doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2007.04.064

4. Virani S, Alonso A, Benjamin E, et al. Heart disease and stroke

statistics-2020 update: a report from the American Heart Association.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 13:22 ET (18:22 GMT)

