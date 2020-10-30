Press Release: Novartis expands Kymriah(R) -3

  • Suche
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1.Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC),

2018.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Fiona Phillips

Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 79 392 8697 +1 862 217 9396

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com fiona.phillips@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2020 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

Zusammenarbeitsvereinbarung
Novartis setzt auf COVID-Arzneikandidat von Molecular Partners - Novartis-Aktie in Rot
Der Pharmakonzern Novartis hat von der ebenfalls aus der Schweiz stammenden Molecular Partners die Vermarktungsrechte für zwei Medikamente zur möglichen Coronavirus-Prävention und -Behandlung gekauft.
28.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis gibt Gas im Kampf gegen Corona und sorgt für Kurssprung - neuer Deal (Der Aktionär)
28.10.20
Covid-Therapien: Novartis schliesst sich mit Molecular Partners zusammen (Handelszeitung)
28.10.20
Novartis: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
27.10.20
Schweizer Börse fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni (Reuters)
27.10.20
Aktien Schweiz schließen schwächer - Novartis unter Druck (Dow Jones)
27.10.20
Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel - Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt (dpa-afx)
27.10.20
Novartis-Management sieht Raum für steigende Margen (dpa-afx)
27.10.20
Pharmahersteller sind alarmiert: Novartis und Roche warnen vor einer «Krebs-Epidemie» (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
