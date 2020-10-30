  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ für finanzen.net User: bis 01.11. bis zu 30  Amazon.de-Gutschein sichern ++ Autoversicherung von CosmosDirekt +++-w-
30.10.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis expands Kymriah(R) manufacturing footprint with first-ever approved site for commercial CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing in Asia

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation (FBRI) in Kobe, Japan

becomes first CAR-T cell therapy commercial manufacturing site in Asia

-- Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint now spans four continents,

bringing Kymriah closer to patients and healthcare professionals around

the world

-- Prestigious FBRI is recognized for its world-class expertise and

established practice in CAR-T cell therapy

-- Global CAR-T manufacturing growth includes recent FDA approval for

further capacity expansion in the US, which enables increased production

of Kymriah

Basel, October 30, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the receipt of

marketing authorization from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and

Welfare (MHLW) for Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at

Kobe ("FBRI") to manufacture and supply commercial Kymriah(R)

(tisagenlecleucel) for patients in Japan. This approval makes FBRI the

first and only approved commercial manufacturing site for CAR-T cell

therapy in Asia.

"Behind our efforts to reimagine medicine with CAR-T cell therapy lies a

commitment to build a manufacturing network that brings treatment closer

to patients," commented Steffen Lang, Global Head of Novartis Technical

Operations. "The expertise and infrastructure of FBRI, a world-leading

manufacturing organization, allows us to bring CAR-T manufacturing to

Asia. With the Japan MHLW commercial manufacturing approval, the recent

capacity expansion in the US and our ongoing efforts to optimize and

evolve our processes, we are well-positioned to deliver this potentially

curative treatment option to more patients around the world."

Novartis has the largest geographical CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing

network in the world, including seven CAR-T manufacturing facilities,

across four continents. Commercial manufacturing for Kymriah now takes

place at five sites globally including at the Morris Plains, New Jersey

facility, where the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently

approved a further increase in manufacturing capacity.

Kymriah is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, and the

first-ever CAR-T to be approved in two distinct indications. It is a

one-time treatment designed to empower patients' immune systems to fight

their cancer. Kymriah is currently approved for the treatment of r/r

pediatric and young adult (up to 25 years of age) acute lymphoblastic

leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)(1).

Kymriah, approved in both indications by the Japan MHLW in 2019, is

currently the only CAR-T cell therapy approved in Asia. Clinical

manufacturing began at FBRI in 2019 and will continue alongside

commercial manufacturing.

Kymriah was developed in collaboration with the Perelman School of

Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a strategic alliance between

industry and academia, which was first-of-its-kind in CAR-T research and

development.

About Novartis Commitment to Oncology Cell & Gene

Novartis has a mission to reimagine medicine by bringing curative cell &

gene therapies to patients worldwide. Novartis has a deep CAR-T pipeline

and ongoing investment in manufacturing and supply chain process

improvements. With active research underway to broaden the impact of

cell and gene therapy in oncology, Novartis is going deeper in

hematological malignancies, reaching patients with other cancer types

and evaluating next-generation CAR-T cell therapies that focus on new

targets and utilize new technologies.

Novartis was the first pharmaceutical company to significantly invest in

pioneering CAR-T research and initiate global CAR-T trials. Kymriah, the

first approved CAR-T cell therapy, developed in collaboration with the

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, is the

foundation of Novartis' commitment to CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is

currently approved for use in at least one indication in 26 countries

and at more than 260 certified treatment centers, with the ambition for

further expansion to help fulfill the ultimate goal of bringing CAR-T

cell therapy to every patient in need.

The Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint spans seven facilities,

across four continents. This comprehensive, integrated footprint

strengthens the flexibility, resilience and sustainability of the

Novartis manufacturing and supply chain. Commercial and clinical trial

manufacturing is now ongoing at Novartis-owned facilities in Stein,

Switzerland, Les Ulis, France and Morris Plains, New Jersey, USA, as

well as at the contract manufacturing sites at Fraunhofer-Institut for

cell therapy and immunology (Fraunhofer-Institut für Zelltherapie

und Immunologie) facility in Leipzig, Germany, and now FBRI in Kobe,

Japan. Manufacturing production at Cell Therapies in Australia and

Cellular Biomedicine Group in China is forthcoming.

Important Safety information from the Kymriah SmPC

EU Name of the medicinal product:

Kymriah 1.2 x 10(6) -- 6 x 10(8) cells dispersion for infusion

Important note: Before prescribing, consult full prescribing

information.

Presentation: Cell dispersion for infusion in 1 or more bags for

intravenous use (tisagenlecleucel).

Indications: Treatment of pediatric and young adult patients up to and

including 25 years of age with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)

that is refractory, in relapse post--transplant or in second or later

relapse. Treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse

large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic

therapy.

Dosage and administration:

B-cell patients: For patients 50 kg and below: 0.2 to 5.0 x 10(6)

CAR-positive viable T-cells/kg body weight. For patients above 50 kg:

0.1 to 2.5 x 10(8) CAR-positive viable T-cells (non-weight based).

DLBCL Patients: 0.6 to 6.0×10(8) CAR-positive viable T-cells

(non-weight based).

Pre--treatment conditioning (lymphodepleting chemotherapy):

Lymphodepleting chemotherapy is recommended to be administered before

Kymriah infusion unless the white blood cell (WBC) count within one week

prior to infusion is <=1,000 cells/L. The availability of Kymriah

must be confirmed prior to starting the lymphodepleting regimen.

Precautions before handling or administering Kymriah(R) : Kymriah

contains genetically modified human blood cells. Healthcare

professionals handling Kymriah should therefore take appropriate

precautions (wearing gloves and glasses) to avoid potential transmission

of infectious diseases.

Preparation for infusion

The timing of thaw of Kymriah and infusion should be coordinated. Once

Kymriah has been thawed and is at room temperature (20degC --25degC), it

should be infused within 30 minutes to maintain maximum product

viability, including any interruption during the infusion.

Administration

Kymriah should be administered as an intravenous infusion through

latex--free intravenous tubing without a leukocyte depleting filter, at

approximately 10 to 20 mL per minute by gravity flow. If the volume of

Kymriah to be administered is <=20 mL, intravenous push may be used as

an alternative method of administration.

All contents of the infusion bag(s) should be infused.

Clinical assessment prior to infusion: Kymriah treatment should be

delayed in some patient groups at risk (see Special warnings and

precautions for use).

Monitoring after infusion: Patients should be monitored daily for the

first 10 days following infusion for signs and symptoms of potential

cytokine release syndrome, neurological events and other toxicities.

Physicians should consider hospitalisation for the first 10 days post

infusion or at the first signs/symptoms of CRS and/or neurological

events. After the first 10 days following the infusion, the patient

should be monitored at the physician's discretion. Patients should be

instructed to remain within proximity of a qualified clinical facility

for at least 4 weeks following infusion.

Elderly (above 65 years of age): Safety and efficacy have not been

established in B-cell patients. No dose adjustment is required in

patients over 65 years of age in DLBCL patients.

Paediatric patients: No formal studies have been performed in paediatric

patients with B-cell ALL below 3 years of age. The safety and efficacy

of Kymriah in children and adolescents below 18 years of age have not

yet been established in DLBCL. No data are available.

Patients seropositive for hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus

(HCV), or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV): There is no experience

with manufacturing Kymriah for patients with a positive test for HIV,

active HBV, or active HCV infection. Leukapheresis material from these

patients will not be accepted for Kymriah manufacturing.

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of

the excipients of Kymriah. Contraindications of the lymphodepleting

chemotherapy must be considered.

Warnings and precautions: Reasons to delay treatment: Due to the risks

associated with Kymriah treatment, infusion should be delayed if a

patient has any of the following conditions: Unresolved serious adverse

reactions (especially pulmonary reactions, cardiac reactions or

hypotension) from preceding chemotherapies, active uncontrolled

infection, active graft versus host disease (GVHD), significant clinical

worsening of leukaemia burden or rapid progression of lymphoma following

lymphodepleting chemotherapy. Blood, organ, tissue and cell donation:

Patients treated with Kymriah should not donate blood, organs, tissues

or cells.

Active central nervous system (CNS) leukaemia or lymphoma: There is

limited experience of use of Kymriah in patients with active CNS

leukaemia and active CNS lymphoma. Therefore the risk/benefit of Kymriah

has not been established in these populations. Risk of CRS: Occurred in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2020 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zusammenarbeitsvereinbarung
Novartis setzt auf COVID-Arzneikandidat von Molecular Partners - Novartis-Aktie in Rot
Der Pharmakonzern Novartis hat von der ebenfalls aus der Schweiz stammenden Molecular Partners die Vermarktungsrechte für zwei Medikamente zur möglichen Coronavirus-Prävention und -Behandlung gekauft.
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
28.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis gibt Gas im Kampf gegen Corona und sorgt für Kurssprung - neuer Deal (Der Aktionär)
28.10.20
Covid-Therapien: Novartis schliesst sich mit Molecular Partners zusammen (Handelszeitung)
28.10.20
Novartis: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
27.10.20
Schweizer Börse fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni (Reuters)
27.10.20
Aktien Schweiz schließen schwächer - Novartis unter Druck (Dow Jones)
27.10.20
Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel - Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt (dpa-afx)
27.10.20
Novartis-Management sieht Raum für steigende Margen (dpa-afx)
27.10.20
Pharmahersteller sind alarmiert: Novartis und Roche warnen vor einer «Krebs-Epidemie» (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
14.10.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
13.10.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

06.10.20Merck-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Merck lizensiert klinisches Entwicklungsprogramm an Novartis aus
27.10.20Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel - Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt
12.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
09.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Termin vormerken!
28.10.20Novartis setzt auf COVID-Arzneikandidat von Molecular Partners - Novartis-Aktie in Rot
01.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Goldman Sachs sieht 36-Prozent-Chance
27.10.20Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
30.09.20September 2020: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie
23.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Diese Marke muss jetzt halten!
01.10.20MAN. Agrana. Novartis: Wenn der Staat Betriebsfeuerwehr spielt
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Marktüberblick: Euro nach EZB-Sitzung unter Druck
BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Palladium - Abgaben möglich
Spielt es eine Rolle, wer die US-Wahl gewinnt?
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
AIG steht vor Abspaltung - Aktie vor Rückgang
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

So gehts: Vermögensaufbau mit langfristigen Investments
Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie richtig Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Wahl oder Nicht-Wahl, das ist hier die Frage!
Der Geldschrumpftag
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Lernen Sie uns im kostenlosen Webinar kennen.
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

08:14 UhrSyngenta beschleunigt Wachstum
07:49 UhrLonza erhält Zuschlag für Produktion von COVID-Medikament
06:40 UhrSanofi: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
06:40 UhrAlexion Pharmaceuticals: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
06:40 UhrGilead Sciences gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
05:04 UhrAlexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
29.10.20Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
29.10.20FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100.000 to Contact the Firm
29.10.20Pfizer BioNTech-Impfstoff womöglich vor AstraZeneca erhältlich - BioNTech-Aktie klar im Plus
29.10.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pinterest. Etsy. Gilead and Ford

News von

Der Feinstaub, der aus dem Wohnzimmer kommt
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Das ist eine Umdeutung des Grundgesetzes
Diese deutschen Städte bieten den besten Service
Hyperaktive Tabubrecherin  die EZB bereitet eine zinslose Dekade vor

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Neue Krisensignale
Kurssturz bei der SAP-Aktie: Was Analysten jetzt raten
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa-Beteiligung Everfuel vermasselt das Börsendebüt
Anleger setzen auf neue EZB-Hilfen - Dax zieht an
Was Rohstoff-Anleger zu Goldaktien wie Barrick Gold und zu Ölaktien wie Shell wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Apple mit Rekordquartal -- Amazon toppt Erwartungen -- Google-Mutter Alphabet übertrifft Schätzungen -- Starbucks, Twitter, Facebook im Fokus

Atlassian mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn. Continental-Vorstandschef legt Amt vorzeitig nieder. Ex-Wirecard-Manager Marsalek wohl V-Mann von Geheimdienst in Österreich. Porsche drohen neue US-Sammelklagen wegen Abgas-Manipulationen. Saint-Gobain hebt Ausblick nach Erholung im dritten Quartal. IBM will weitere Stellen in Deutschland streichen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:25 Uhr
DAX tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Apple mit Rekordquartal -- Amazon toppt Erwartungen -- Google-Mutter Alphabet übertrifft Schätzungen -- Starbucks, Twitter, Facebook im Fokus
Nebenwerte
08:29 Uhr
SNP bestätigt Prognose trotz schwächerem dritten Quartal
Ausland
08:39 Uhr
Prosus will eigene Aktien und Naspers-Anteile kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
AlibabaA117ME
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747