-- Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation (FBRI) in Kobe, Japan

becomes first CAR-T cell therapy commercial manufacturing site in Asia

-- Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint now spans four continents,

bringing Kymriah closer to patients and healthcare professionals around

the world

-- Prestigious FBRI is recognized for its world-class expertise and

established practice in CAR-T cell therapy

-- Global CAR-T manufacturing growth includes recent FDA approval for

further capacity expansion in the US, which enables increased production

of Kymriah

Basel, October 30, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the receipt of

marketing authorization from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and

Welfare (MHLW) for Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at

Kobe ("FBRI") to manufacture and supply commercial Kymriah(R)

(tisagenlecleucel) for patients in Japan. This approval makes FBRI the

first and only approved commercial manufacturing site for CAR-T cell

therapy in Asia.

"Behind our efforts to reimagine medicine with CAR-T cell therapy lies a

commitment to build a manufacturing network that brings treatment closer

to patients," commented Steffen Lang, Global Head of Novartis Technical

Operations. "The expertise and infrastructure of FBRI, a world-leading

manufacturing organization, allows us to bring CAR-T manufacturing to

Asia. With the Japan MHLW commercial manufacturing approval, the recent

capacity expansion in the US and our ongoing efforts to optimize and

evolve our processes, we are well-positioned to deliver this potentially

curative treatment option to more patients around the world."

Novartis has the largest geographical CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing

network in the world, including seven CAR-T manufacturing facilities,

across four continents. Commercial manufacturing for Kymriah now takes

place at five sites globally including at the Morris Plains, New Jersey

facility, where the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently

approved a further increase in manufacturing capacity.

Kymriah is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, and the

first-ever CAR-T to be approved in two distinct indications. It is a

one-time treatment designed to empower patients' immune systems to fight

their cancer. Kymriah is currently approved for the treatment of r/r

pediatric and young adult (up to 25 years of age) acute lymphoblastic

leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)(1).

Kymriah, approved in both indications by the Japan MHLW in 2019, is

currently the only CAR-T cell therapy approved in Asia. Clinical

manufacturing began at FBRI in 2019 and will continue alongside

commercial manufacturing.

Kymriah was developed in collaboration with the Perelman School of

Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a strategic alliance between

industry and academia, which was first-of-its-kind in CAR-T research and

development.

About Novartis Commitment to Oncology Cell & Gene

Novartis has a mission to reimagine medicine by bringing curative cell &

gene therapies to patients worldwide. Novartis has a deep CAR-T pipeline

and ongoing investment in manufacturing and supply chain process

improvements. With active research underway to broaden the impact of

cell and gene therapy in oncology, Novartis is going deeper in

hematological malignancies, reaching patients with other cancer types

and evaluating next-generation CAR-T cell therapies that focus on new

targets and utilize new technologies.

Novartis was the first pharmaceutical company to significantly invest in

pioneering CAR-T research and initiate global CAR-T trials. Kymriah, the

first approved CAR-T cell therapy, developed in collaboration with the

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, is the

foundation of Novartis' commitment to CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is

currently approved for use in at least one indication in 26 countries

and at more than 260 certified treatment centers, with the ambition for

further expansion to help fulfill the ultimate goal of bringing CAR-T

cell therapy to every patient in need.

The Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint spans seven facilities,

across four continents. This comprehensive, integrated footprint

strengthens the flexibility, resilience and sustainability of the

Novartis manufacturing and supply chain. Commercial and clinical trial

manufacturing is now ongoing at Novartis-owned facilities in Stein,

Switzerland, Les Ulis, France and Morris Plains, New Jersey, USA, as

well as at the contract manufacturing sites at Fraunhofer-Institut for

cell therapy and immunology (Fraunhofer-Institut für Zelltherapie

und Immunologie) facility in Leipzig, Germany, and now FBRI in Kobe,

Japan. Manufacturing production at Cell Therapies in Australia and

Cellular Biomedicine Group in China is forthcoming.

Important Safety information from the Kymriah SmPC

EU Name of the medicinal product:

Kymriah 1.2 x 10(6) -- 6 x 10(8) cells dispersion for infusion

Important note: Before prescribing, consult full prescribing

information.

Presentation: Cell dispersion for infusion in 1 or more bags for

intravenous use (tisagenlecleucel).

Indications: Treatment of pediatric and young adult patients up to and

including 25 years of age with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)

that is refractory, in relapse post--transplant or in second or later

relapse. Treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse

large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic

therapy.

Dosage and administration:

B-cell patients: For patients 50 kg and below: 0.2 to 5.0 x 10(6)

CAR-positive viable T-cells/kg body weight. For patients above 50 kg:

0.1 to 2.5 x 10(8) CAR-positive viable T-cells (non-weight based).

DLBCL Patients: 0.6 to 6.0×10(8) CAR-positive viable T-cells

(non-weight based).

Pre--treatment conditioning (lymphodepleting chemotherapy):

Lymphodepleting chemotherapy is recommended to be administered before

Kymriah infusion unless the white blood cell (WBC) count within one week