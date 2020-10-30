-- Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation (FBRI) in Kobe, Japan
becomes first CAR-T cell therapy commercial manufacturing site in Asia
-- Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint now spans four continents,
bringing Kymriah closer to patients and healthcare professionals around
the world
-- Prestigious FBRI is recognized for its world-class expertise and
established practice in CAR-T cell therapy
-- Global CAR-T manufacturing growth includes recent FDA approval for
further capacity expansion in the US, which enables increased production
of Kymriah
Basel, October 30, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the receipt of
marketing authorization from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and
Welfare (MHLW) for Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at
Kobe ("FBRI") to manufacture and supply commercial Kymriah(R)
(tisagenlecleucel) for patients in Japan. This approval makes FBRI the
first and only approved commercial manufacturing site for CAR-T cell
therapy in Asia.
"Behind our efforts to reimagine medicine with CAR-T cell therapy lies a
commitment to build a manufacturing network that brings treatment closer
to patients," commented Steffen Lang, Global Head of Novartis Technical
Operations. "The expertise and infrastructure of FBRI, a world-leading
manufacturing organization, allows us to bring CAR-T manufacturing to
Asia. With the Japan MHLW commercial manufacturing approval, the recent
capacity expansion in the US and our ongoing efforts to optimize and
evolve our processes, we are well-positioned to deliver this potentially
curative treatment option to more patients around the world."
Novartis has the largest geographical CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing
network in the world, including seven CAR-T manufacturing facilities,
across four continents. Commercial manufacturing for Kymriah now takes
place at five sites globally including at the Morris Plains, New Jersey
facility, where the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently
approved a further increase in manufacturing capacity.
Kymriah is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, and the
first-ever CAR-T to be approved in two distinct indications. It is a
one-time treatment designed to empower patients' immune systems to fight
their cancer. Kymriah is currently approved for the treatment of r/r
pediatric and young adult (up to 25 years of age) acute lymphoblastic
leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)(1).
Kymriah, approved in both indications by the Japan MHLW in 2019, is
currently the only CAR-T cell therapy approved in Asia. Clinical
manufacturing began at FBRI in 2019 and will continue alongside
commercial manufacturing.
Kymriah was developed in collaboration with the Perelman School of
Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a strategic alliance between
industry and academia, which was first-of-its-kind in CAR-T research and
development.
About Novartis Commitment to Oncology Cell & Gene
Novartis has a mission to reimagine medicine by bringing curative cell &
gene therapies to patients worldwide. Novartis has a deep CAR-T pipeline
and ongoing investment in manufacturing and supply chain process
improvements. With active research underway to broaden the impact of
cell and gene therapy in oncology, Novartis is going deeper in
hematological malignancies, reaching patients with other cancer types
and evaluating next-generation CAR-T cell therapies that focus on new
targets and utilize new technologies.
Novartis was the first pharmaceutical company to significantly invest in
pioneering CAR-T research and initiate global CAR-T trials. Kymriah, the
first approved CAR-T cell therapy, developed in collaboration with the
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, is the
foundation of Novartis' commitment to CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is
currently approved for use in at least one indication in 26 countries
and at more than 260 certified treatment centers, with the ambition for
further expansion to help fulfill the ultimate goal of bringing CAR-T
cell therapy to every patient in need.
The Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint spans seven facilities,
across four continents. This comprehensive, integrated footprint
strengthens the flexibility, resilience and sustainability of the
Novartis manufacturing and supply chain. Commercial and clinical trial
manufacturing is now ongoing at Novartis-owned facilities in Stein,
Switzerland, Les Ulis, France and Morris Plains, New Jersey, USA, as
well as at the contract manufacturing sites at Fraunhofer-Institut for
cell therapy and immunology (Fraunhofer-Institut für Zelltherapie
und Immunologie) facility in Leipzig, Germany, and now FBRI in Kobe,
Japan. Manufacturing production at Cell Therapies in Australia and
Cellular Biomedicine Group in China is forthcoming.
Important Safety information from the Kymriah SmPC
EU Name of the medicinal product:
Kymriah 1.2 x 10(6) -- 6 x 10(8) cells dispersion for infusion
Important note: Before prescribing, consult full prescribing
information.
Presentation: Cell dispersion for infusion in 1 or more bags for
intravenous use (tisagenlecleucel).
Indications: Treatment of pediatric and young adult patients up to and
including 25 years of age with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)
that is refractory, in relapse post--transplant or in second or later
relapse. Treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse
large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic
therapy.
Dosage and administration:
B-cell patients: For patients 50 kg and below: 0.2 to 5.0 x 10(6)
CAR-positive viable T-cells/kg body weight. For patients above 50 kg:
0.1 to 2.5 x 10(8) CAR-positive viable T-cells (non-weight based).
DLBCL Patients: 0.6 to 6.0×10(8) CAR-positive viable T-cells
(non-weight based).
Pre--treatment conditioning (lymphodepleting chemotherapy):
Lymphodepleting chemotherapy is recommended to be administered before
Kymriah infusion unless the white blood cell (WBC) count within one week
prior to infusion is <=1,000 cells/L. The availability of Kymriah
must be confirmed prior to starting the lymphodepleting regimen.
Precautions before handling or administering Kymriah(R) : Kymriah
contains genetically modified human blood cells. Healthcare
professionals handling Kymriah should therefore take appropriate
precautions (wearing gloves and glasses) to avoid potential transmission
of infectious diseases.
Preparation for infusion
The timing of thaw of Kymriah and infusion should be coordinated. Once
Kymriah has been thawed and is at room temperature (20degC --25degC), it
should be infused within 30 minutes to maintain maximum product
viability, including any interruption during the infusion.
Administration
Kymriah should be administered as an intravenous infusion through
latex--free intravenous tubing without a leukocyte depleting filter, at
approximately 10 to 20 mL per minute by gravity flow. If the volume of
Kymriah to be administered is <=20 mL, intravenous push may be used as
an alternative method of administration.
All contents of the infusion bag(s) should be infused.
Clinical assessment prior to infusion: Kymriah treatment should be
delayed in some patient groups at risk (see Special warnings and
precautions for use).
Monitoring after infusion: Patients should be monitored daily for the
first 10 days following infusion for signs and symptoms of potential
cytokine release syndrome, neurological events and other toxicities.
Physicians should consider hospitalisation for the first 10 days post
infusion or at the first signs/symptoms of CRS and/or neurological
events. After the first 10 days following the infusion, the patient
should be monitored at the physician's discretion. Patients should be
instructed to remain within proximity of a qualified clinical facility
for at least 4 weeks following infusion.
Elderly (above 65 years of age): Safety and efficacy have not been
established in B-cell patients. No dose adjustment is required in
patients over 65 years of age in DLBCL patients.
Paediatric patients: No formal studies have been performed in paediatric
patients with B-cell ALL below 3 years of age. The safety and efficacy
of Kymriah in children and adolescents below 18 years of age have not
yet been established in DLBCL. No data are available.
Patients seropositive for hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus
(HCV), or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV): There is no experience
with manufacturing Kymriah for patients with a positive test for HIV,
active HBV, or active HCV infection. Leukapheresis material from these
patients will not be accepted for Kymriah manufacturing.
Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of
the excipients of Kymriah. Contraindications of the lymphodepleting
chemotherapy must be considered.
Warnings and precautions: Reasons to delay treatment: Due to the risks
associated with Kymriah treatment, infusion should be delayed if a
patient has any of the following conditions: Unresolved serious adverse
reactions (especially pulmonary reactions, cardiac reactions or
hypotension) from preceding chemotherapies, active uncontrolled
infection, active graft versus host disease (GVHD), significant clinical
worsening of leukaemia burden or rapid progression of lymphoma following
lymphodepleting chemotherapy. Blood, organ, tissue and cell donation:
Patients treated with Kymriah should not donate blood, organs, tissues
or cells.
Active central nervous system (CNS) leukaemia or lymphoma: There is
limited experience of use of Kymriah in patients with active CNS
leukaemia and active CNS lymphoma. Therefore the risk/benefit of Kymriah
has not been established in these populations. Risk of CRS: Occurred in
