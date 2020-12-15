Press Release: Novartis expands Oncology pipeline with in-licensing of tislelizumab from BeiGene

R on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor
activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent
macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells.
Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will obtain the development
and commercialization rights to tislelizumab in the United States,
Canada, Mexico, the European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland,
Iceland, Liechtenstein, Russia, and Japan in exchange for an upfront
payment of USD 650 million plus royalties and milestone payments.
BeiGene will retain the rights to tislelizumab in China and other
countries. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors
of both companies.
More than 7,700 patients have been enrolled in 15 potentially
registration-enabling clinical trials with tislelizumab in a dozen
indications, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),
hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma,
gastric cancer and nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The first ex-China
regulatory filing is expected in 2021. In addition, Novartis and BeiGene
have identified multiple tislelizumab plus Novartis therapy combination
clinical trial opportunities in solid tumors.
"Novartis has a bold ambition to reimagine medicine and find new cures
for cancer and blood disorders. This agreement expands on our strategy
as the only company pursuing four different approaches to treating
cancer: targeted therapy, radioligand therapy, cell and gene therapy,
and immunotherapy. No other company has this range of therapeutic
approaches, and the opportunity to combine them to offer the best
outcomes for each patient," said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President,
Novartis Oncology. "We are excited about collaborating with BeiGene, a
leading global biotechnology company with roots in China, to bring
tislelizumab to patients around the world, and pair it with our
extensive portfolio and pipeline to develop transformative combination
therapies for patients."
Tislelizumab is approved by the China National Medical Products
Administration (NMPA) as a treatment for certain patients with classical
Hodgkin's lymphoma and metastatic urothelial carcinoma. In addition,
BeiGene has filed three supplemental new drug applications for
tislelizumab in China for first-line treatment of patients with advanced
squamous NSCLC in combination with chemotherapy, first-line treatment of
patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC in combination with
chemotherapy, and previously treated unresectable HCC.
Closing of the transaction is subject to expiration or early termination
of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements
Act.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "to develop," "development,"
"ambition," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
tislelizumab, or regarding potential future revenues from tislelizumab;
or regarding the agreement to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene in
major markets outside of China. You should not place undue reliance on
these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our
current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that the transaction described in this press release
will be completed in the expected time frame, or at all. Neither is
there any guarantee that the expected benefits and synergies from such
transaction will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all. Nor
can there be any guarantee that tislelizumab will be submitted or
approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can
there be any guarantee that tislelizumab will be commercially successful
in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding the transaction
described in this press release and tislelizumab could be affected by,
among other things, the expiration or termination of the waiting period
under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act; the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
