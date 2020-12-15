Press Release: Novartis expands Oncology pipeline with in-licensing of tislelizumab from BeiGene

-- Agreement expands Novartis Oncology portfolio, adding late-stage PD-1 for

monotherapy and potential proprietary PD-1 combinations, driving mid- and

long-term growth

-- Novartis secures development and commercialization rights in North

America, Europe, and Japan

-- Accelerates Novartis immuno-oncology combination strategy with multiple

potential tislelizumab plus Novartis therapy combinations

-- Tislelizumab already approved for patients with classical Hodgkin's

lymphoma and metastatic urothelial carcinoma in China; 15

registration-enabling clinical trials under way in non-small cell lung

cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors

Basel, January 11, 2021 -- Novartis has signed a strategic collaboration

agreement to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene, Ltd. in major markets

outside of China, accelerating the potential for Novartis to enter the

large and growing checkpoint inhibitor field. Tislelizumab is an

anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding