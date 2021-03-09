-- Expands Novartis Oncology radioligand pipeline with exclusive worldwide
rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a
library of FAP assets including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74
-- Broad expression of FAP demonstrated in tumors or in tumor stroma across
many solid tumors1,2,3
-- Novartis Oncology continues to reimagine cancer care through development
of robust radioligand therapy portfolio
Basel, March 30, 2021 -- Novartis has obtained exclusive worldwide
rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a
library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents
including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, through an assignment agreement with
iTheranostics, Inc., an affiliate of SOFIE Biosciences, Inc. The FAP
assets were originally developed at the University of Heidelberg. The
agreement also includes co-exclusive rights for Novartis to develop
imaging applications for these assets.
Fibroblast activation protein (FAP) is a cell-surface protein expressed
at low levels in most normal adult tissues, but over-expressed in common
cancers, particularly on cancer-associated fibroblasts that form the
tumor stroma, which is essential for growth(1) (,2) (,3) (,4). High FAP
expression on cancer-associated fibroblasts is generally associated with
worse prognosis in solid tumors due to promotion of tumorigenesis and
progression(4) (,5) (,6) (,7).
"We continue to invest in radioligand therapy as one of the four unique
platforms of Novartis Oncology. We believe working across multiple
approaches is the key to reimagining cancer care," said Susanne
Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "FAP is an exciting target
and these agents are a great fit with our radioligand therapy pipeline,
which we are actively investigating across multiple tumor types. We
believe this technology has the potential to transform many patients'
lives."
Targeted radioligand therapy is a type of precision medicine combining
two key elements: a targeting compound, or ligand, and a radioactive
isotope, causing DNA damage that inhibits tumor growth and replication.
These targeted drugs bind to markers or proteins over-expressed by
certain tumors, or tumor-associated tissue, such as stroma. Due to the
high-affinity of these agents for specific tumor cells or associated
tumor tissue, surrounding healthy tissue is less affected.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "actively," or similar terms,
or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing
approvals, new indications or labeling for the Fibroblast Activating
Protein (FAP) targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, or
regarding potential future revenues from such FAP targeting agents. You
should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the
FAP targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, will be submitted
or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in
any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee
that the FAP targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding the FAP targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74,could
be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in
research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health
care cost containment, including government, payor and general public
pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased
pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business
conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic
diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Park JE, Lenter MC, Zimmermann RN, Garin-Chesa P, Old LJ, Rettig WJ.
Fibroblast activation protein, a dual specificity serine protease
expressed in reactive human tumor stromal fibroblasts. J Biol Chem.
1999;274(51):36505-12.
2. Loktev A, Lindner T, Burger EM, et al. Development of Fibroblast
Activation Protein--TargetedRadiotracers with Improved Tumor Retention. J
Nucl Med 2019; 60:1421--1429. doi 10.2967/jnumed.118.224469.
3. Kratochwil C, Flechsig P, Lindner T, et al. 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT: Tracer
Uptake in 28 Different Kindsof Cancer. J Nucl Med 2019; 60:801--805. doi:
10.2967/jnumed.119.227967.
4. Rettig WJ, Garin-Chesa P, Healey JH, et al. Regulation and Heteromeric
Structure of the Fibroblast Activation Protein in Normal and Transformed
Cells of Mesenchymal and Neuroectodermal Origin. Cancer Res.
1993;53:3327--3335.
5. Lidner T, Loktev A, Altmann A, et al. Development of quinoline based
theranostic ligands for the targeting of fibroblast activation protein. J
Nucl Med 2018 Sep;59(9):1415-1422. doi:10.2967/jnumed.118.210443.
6. Liao L, Ni Y, He R, et al. Clinical implications of fibroblast activation
protein-a in non-small cell lung cancer after curative resection:a new
predictor for prognosis. J Cancer Res Clin Oncol. 2013;139:1523--1528.
doi: 10.1007/s00432-013-1471-8.
7. Saigusa S, Toiyama Y, Tanaka K, et al. Cancer-associated fibroblasts
correlate with poor prognosis in rectal cancer after chemoradiotherapy.
Int J Oncol 2011;38: 655-663. doi: 10.3892/ijo.2011.906.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Anja von Treskow Rachel Levine
Novartis Strategy & Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis
Financial Communications company Communications
+41 79 392 8697 +1 917 375 2935
Anja.von_treskow@novartis.com Rachel.levine@novartis.com
Julie Masow
Novartis US External Engagement
+1 862 579 8456
Julie.masow@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 30, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)