30.03.2021 07:14

Press Release: Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)

-- Expands Novartis Oncology radioligand pipeline with exclusive worldwide

rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a

library of FAP assets including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74

-- Broad expression of FAP demonstrated in tumors or in tumor stroma across

many solid tumors1,2,3

-- Novartis Oncology continues to reimagine cancer care through development

of robust radioligand therapy portfolio

Basel, March 30, 2021 -- Novartis has obtained exclusive worldwide

rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a

library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents

including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, through an assignment agreement with

iTheranostics, Inc., an affiliate of SOFIE Biosciences, Inc. The FAP

assets were originally developed at the University of Heidelberg. The

agreement also includes co-exclusive rights for Novartis to develop

imaging applications for these assets.

Fibroblast activation protein (FAP) is a cell-surface protein expressed

at low levels in most normal adult tissues, but over-expressed in common

cancers, particularly on cancer-associated fibroblasts that form the

tumor stroma, which is essential for growth(1) (,2) (,3) (,4). High FAP

expression on cancer-associated fibroblasts is generally associated with

worse prognosis in solid tumors due to promotion of tumorigenesis and

progression(4) (,5) (,6) (,7).

"We continue to invest in radioligand therapy as one of the four unique

platforms of Novartis Oncology. We believe working across multiple

approaches is the key to reimagining cancer care," said Susanne

Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "FAP is an exciting target

and these agents are a great fit with our radioligand therapy pipeline,

which we are actively investigating across multiple tumor types. We

believe this technology has the potential to transform many patients'

lives."

Targeted radioligand therapy is a type of precision medicine combining

two key elements: a targeting compound, or ligand, and a radioactive

isotope, causing DNA damage that inhibits tumor growth and replication.

These targeted drugs bind to markers or proteins over-expressed by

certain tumors, or tumor-associated tissue, such as stroma. Due to the

high-affinity of these agents for specific tumor cells or associated

tumor tissue, surrounding healthy tissue is less affected.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "actively," or similar terms,

or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing

approvals, new indications or labeling for the Fibroblast Activating

Protein (FAP) targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, or

regarding potential future revenues from such FAP targeting agents. You

should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the

FAP targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, will be submitted

or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in

any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee

that the FAP targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding the FAP targeting agents, including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74,could

be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in

research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health

care cost containment, including government, payor and general public

pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased

pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business

conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic

diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Park JE, Lenter MC, Zimmermann RN, Garin-Chesa P, Old LJ, Rettig WJ.

Fibroblast activation protein, a dual specificity serine protease

expressed in reactive human tumor stromal fibroblasts. J Biol Chem.

1999;274(51):36505-12.

2. Loktev A, Lindner T, Burger EM, et al. Development of Fibroblast

Activation Protein--TargetedRadiotracers with Improved Tumor Retention. J

Nucl Med 2019; 60:1421--1429. doi 10.2967/jnumed.118.224469.

3. Kratochwil C, Flechsig P, Lindner T, et al. 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT: Tracer

Uptake in 28 Different Kindsof Cancer. J Nucl Med 2019; 60:801--805. doi:

10.2967/jnumed.119.227967.

4. Rettig WJ, Garin-Chesa P, Healey JH, et al. Regulation and Heteromeric

Structure of the Fibroblast Activation Protein in Normal and Transformed

Cells of Mesenchymal and Neuroectodermal Origin. Cancer Res.

1993;53:3327--3335.

5. Lidner T, Loktev A, Altmann A, et al. Development of quinoline based

theranostic ligands for the targeting of fibroblast activation protein. J

Nucl Med 2018 Sep;59(9):1415-1422. doi:10.2967/jnumed.118.210443.

6. Liao L, Ni Y, He R, et al. Clinical implications of fibroblast activation

protein-a in non-small cell lung cancer after curative resection:a new

predictor for prognosis. J Cancer Res Clin Oncol. 2013;139:1523--1528.

doi: 10.1007/s00432-013-1471-8.

7. Saigusa S, Toiyama Y, Tanaka K, et al. Cancer-associated fibroblasts

correlate with poor prognosis in rectal cancer after chemoradiotherapy.

Int J Oncol 2011;38: 655-663. doi: 10.3892/ijo.2011.906.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Rachel Levine

Novartis Strategy & Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis

Financial Communications company Communications

+41 79 392 8697 +1 917 375 2935

Anja.von_treskow@novartis.com Rachel.levine@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis US External Engagement

+1 862 579 8456

Julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

