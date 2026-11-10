Press Release: Novartis ianalumab two-year data -2

10.11.26 18:29 Uhr

the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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November 10, 2026 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)