Press Release: Novartis investigational checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab met primary endpoint of overall survival in pivotal Phase III trial of esophageal c...

-- Tislelizumab demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of death and

extended median overall survival by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy

in advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior

systemic therapy1

-- Additional Phase II data presented at ASCO showed tislelizumab

demonstrated durable anti-tumor activity in patients with microsatellite

instability-high, or mismatch-repair-deficient, solid tumors2

Basel, June 4, 2021 -- Novartis announced today results from the pivotal

Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial showing the investigational anti-PD-1

immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab improved overall survival (OS)

versus chemotherapy (median 8.6 months vs. 6.3 months, p=0.0001).(1) The

study evaluated tislelizumab in patients with unresectable recurrent

locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)

who had received prior systemic therapy. Results were presented at the

2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Results from RATIONALE 302 in ESCC showed tislelizumab extended median

OS by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy with a 30% reduction in the

risk of death (HR=0.70, 95% CI: 0.57-0.85, p=0.0001).(1) In PD-L1

positive patients, tislelizumab extended median OS by 3.5 months with a

46% reduction in the risk of death (HR=0.54, 95% CI: 0.36-0.79,

p=0.0006).(1)

"These data show that tislelizumab has the potential to help patients

with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma -- one of the deadliest types of

cancers -- live longer," said Jeff Legos, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Vice

President and Head of Oncology Drug Development. "We are excited about

these results from the newest asset in our portfolio of transformational

medicines and look forward to sharing these data with regulatory

authorities, as we continue to explore the full potential of this

uniquely designed anti-PD-1 antibody."

Treatment with tislelizumab demonstrated median progression-free

survival (PFS) of 1.6 months compared to 2.1 months (HR=0.83, 95% CI:

0.67--1.01). Tislelizumab demonstrated a higher and more durable

anti-tumor activity than chemotherapy (objective response rate [ORR],

20.3% vs. 9.8%; median duration of response [DoR], 7.1 months vs. 4.0

months).(1)

The discontinuation rate due to treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs)

was lower in patients who received tislelizumab (6.7%) compared to

chemotherapy (13.8%). The most common all-grade TRAEs (>=10%) with

tislelizumab were increased aspartate aminotransferase (11.4%), anemia

(11%) and hypothyroidism (10.2%). No new safety signals were

identified.(1)

"Most patients with this type of esophageal cancer are diagnosed with

advanced disease, resulting in a poor prognosis for this

difficult-to-treat cancer," said Jaffer Ajani, M.D., professor of

Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson

Cancer Center. "The impact tislelizumab had on survival compared to

chemotherapy in this study is highly meaningful and encouraging news for

patients, caregivers and treating oncologists."

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma is the most common type of esophageal

cancer globally and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death

worldwide.(3) Each year, esophageal cancer claims nearly as many lives

as colon cancer across the globe.(3) More than two-thirds of patients

with ESCC have advanced or metastatic disease at the time of

diagnosis.(4) The average five-year survival rate is only five

percent.(5)

RATIONALE 302 is a randomized, global Phase III study assessing

tislelizumab versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced

unresectable/metastatic ESCC after prior systemic therapy. The primary

endpoint is OS in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. The key

secondary endpoint is OS in PD-L1 positive patients (vCPS >=10%).

Additional secondary endpoints included PFS, ORR, DoR and safety

endpoints.(1)

Data on tislelizumab in MSI-H cancers presented

The RATIONALE 209 study reported that tislelizumab showed durable

anti-tumor activity in patients with previously treated, locally

advanced, unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high

(MSI-H) and mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) cancers, which are known to

be more responsive to immune checkpoint modulation. Treatment with

tislelizumab demonstrated an ORR of 45.9% among all tumor types,

including four complete responses (CR) and 30 partial responses (PR). No

disease progression was reported in the 34 responders (CR + PR), with a

12-month DoR rate of 100%).(2)

Five percent of patients treated with tislelizumab discontinued

treatment due to TRAEs, and no new safety signals were identified. Grade

>=3 TRAEs occurred in 42.5% of patients.(2)

MSI-H cancer cells have a defect in the ability to correct mistakes that

occur when DNA is copied, leading to mutations that contribute to

cancerous growth. Many types of cancer may have a high level of

microsatellite instability, but it is seen most often in CRC, gastric

cancer and endometrial cancer.(6)

RATIONALE 209 is a single-arm, open-label Phase II study evaluating the

efficacy and safety of tislelizumab monotherapy in adult patients with

previously treated, locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic

histologically confirmed MSI-H/dMMR solid tumors. Radiological imaging

was performed at nine weeks, then every six weeks for the first year of

therapy and every 12 weeks thereafter. The primary endpoint was

IRC-assessed ORR. Secondary endpoints included time to response, DoR,

disease control rate, PFS, OS and safety.(2)

About tislelizumab

Tislelizumab was specifically engineered to minimize binding to