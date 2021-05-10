Press Release: Novartis investigational checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab met primary endpoint of overall survival in pivotal Phase III trial of esophageal c...

  • Suche
-- Tislelizumab demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of death and

extended median overall survival by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy

in advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior

systemic therapy1

-- Additional Phase II data presented at ASCO showed tislelizumab

demonstrated durable anti-tumor activity in patients with microsatellite

instability-high, or mismatch-repair-deficient, solid tumors2

Basel, June 4, 2021 -- Novartis announced today results from the pivotal

Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial showing the investigational anti-PD-1

immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab improved overall survival (OS)

versus chemotherapy (median 8.6 months vs. 6.3 months, p=0.0001).(1) The

study evaluated tislelizumab in patients with unresectable recurrent

locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)

who had received prior systemic therapy. Results were presented at the

2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Results from RATIONALE 302 in ESCC showed tislelizumab extended median

OS by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy with a 30% reduction in the

risk of death (HR=0.70, 95% CI: 0.57-0.85, p=0.0001).(1) In PD-L1

positive patients, tislelizumab extended median OS by 3.5 months with a

46% reduction in the risk of death (HR=0.54, 95% CI: 0.36-0.79,

p=0.0006).(1)

"These data show that tislelizumab has the potential to help patients

with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma -- one of the deadliest types of

cancers -- live longer," said Jeff Legos, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Vice

President and Head of Oncology Drug Development. "We are excited about

these results from the newest asset in our portfolio of transformational

medicines and look forward to sharing these data with regulatory

authorities, as we continue to explore the full potential of this

uniquely designed anti-PD-1 antibody."

Treatment with tislelizumab demonstrated median progression-free

survival (PFS) of 1.6 months compared to 2.1 months (HR=0.83, 95% CI:

0.67--1.01). Tislelizumab demonstrated a higher and more durable

anti-tumor activity than chemotherapy (objective response rate [ORR],

20.3% vs. 9.8%; median duration of response [DoR], 7.1 months vs. 4.0

months).(1)

The discontinuation rate due to treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs)

was lower in patients who received tislelizumab (6.7%) compared to

chemotherapy (13.8%). The most common all-grade TRAEs (>=10%) with

tislelizumab were increased aspartate aminotransferase (11.4%), anemia

(11%) and hypothyroidism (10.2%). No new safety signals were

identified.(1)

"Most patients with this type of esophageal cancer are diagnosed with

advanced disease, resulting in a poor prognosis for this

difficult-to-treat cancer," said Jaffer Ajani, M.D., professor of

Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson

Cancer Center. "The impact tislelizumab had on survival compared to

chemotherapy in this study is highly meaningful and encouraging news for

patients, caregivers and treating oncologists."

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma is the most common type of esophageal

cancer globally and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death

worldwide.(3) Each year, esophageal cancer claims nearly as many lives

as colon cancer across the globe.(3) More than two-thirds of patients

with ESCC have advanced or metastatic disease at the time of

diagnosis.(4) The average five-year survival rate is only five

percent.(5)

RATIONALE 302 is a randomized, global Phase III study assessing

tislelizumab versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced

unresectable/metastatic ESCC after prior systemic therapy. The primary

endpoint is OS in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. The key

secondary endpoint is OS in PD-L1 positive patients (vCPS >=10%).

Additional secondary endpoints included PFS, ORR, DoR and safety

endpoints.(1)

Data on tislelizumab in MSI-H cancers presented

The RATIONALE 209 study reported that tislelizumab showed durable

anti-tumor activity in patients with previously treated, locally

advanced, unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high

(MSI-H) and mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) cancers, which are known to

be more responsive to immune checkpoint modulation. Treatment with

tislelizumab demonstrated an ORR of 45.9% among all tumor types,

including four complete responses (CR) and 30 partial responses (PR). No

disease progression was reported in the 34 responders (CR + PR), with a

12-month DoR rate of 100%).(2)

Five percent of patients treated with tislelizumab discontinued

treatment due to TRAEs, and no new safety signals were identified. Grade

>=3 TRAEs occurred in 42.5% of patients.(2)

MSI-H cancer cells have a defect in the ability to correct mistakes that

occur when DNA is copied, leading to mutations that contribute to

cancerous growth. Many types of cancer may have a high level of

microsatellite instability, but it is seen most often in CRC, gastric

cancer and endometrial cancer.(6)

RATIONALE 209 is a single-arm, open-label Phase II study evaluating the

efficacy and safety of tislelizumab monotherapy in adult patients with

previously treated, locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic

histologically confirmed MSI-H/dMMR solid tumors. Radiological imaging

was performed at nine weeks, then every six weeks for the first year of

therapy and every 12 weeks thereafter. The primary endpoint was

IRC-assessed ORR. Secondary endpoints included time to response, DoR,

disease control rate, PFS, OS and safety.(2)

Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the

latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the

Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program

data presentations (for registered participants).

About tislelizumab

Tislelizumab was specifically engineered to minimize binding to

macrophage Fc receptors, a potential mechanism of anti--PD-1

resistance.(7) Tislelizumab is an important component of Novartis's

immuno-oncology strategy -- one of four bold approaches to reimagining

cancer and transforming patients' lives.

In an agreement finalized earlier this year, BeiGene granted Novartis

rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North

America, Europe, and Japan through a collaboration and license

agreement.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

