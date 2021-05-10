Press Release: Novartis investigational checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab met primary endpoint of overall survival in pivotal Phase III trial of esophageal c...

-- Tislelizumab demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of death and
extended median overall survival by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy
in advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior
systemic therapy1
-- Additional Phase II data presented at ASCO showed tislelizumab
demonstrated durable anti-tumor activity in patients with microsatellite
instability-high, or mismatch-repair-deficient, solid tumors2
Basel, June 4, 2021 -- Novartis announced today results from the pivotal
Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial showing the investigational anti-PD-1
immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab improved overall survival (OS)
versus chemotherapy (median 8.6 months vs. 6.3 months, p=0.0001).(1) The
study evaluated tislelizumab in patients with unresectable recurrent
locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)
who had received prior systemic therapy. Results were presented at the
2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
Results from RATIONALE 302 in ESCC showed tislelizumab extended median
OS by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy with a 30% reduction in the
risk of death (HR=0.70, 95% CI: 0.57-0.85, p=0.0001).(1) In PD-L1
positive patients, tislelizumab extended median OS by 3.5 months with a
46% reduction in the risk of death (HR=0.54, 95% CI: 0.36-0.79,
p=0.0006).(1)
"These data show that tislelizumab has the potential to help patients
with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma -- one of the deadliest types of
cancers -- live longer," said Jeff Legos, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Vice
President and Head of Oncology Drug Development. "We are excited about
these results from the newest asset in our portfolio of transformational
medicines and look forward to sharing these data with regulatory
authorities, as we continue to explore the full potential of this
uniquely designed anti-PD-1 antibody."
Treatment with tislelizumab demonstrated median progression-free
survival (PFS) of 1.6 months compared to 2.1 months (HR=0.83, 95% CI:
0.67--1.01). Tislelizumab demonstrated a higher and more durable
anti-tumor activity than chemotherapy (objective response rate [ORR],
20.3% vs. 9.8%; median duration of response [DoR], 7.1 months vs. 4.0
months).(1)
The discontinuation rate due to treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs)
was lower in patients who received tislelizumab (6.7%) compared to
chemotherapy (13.8%). The most common all-grade TRAEs (>=10%) with
tislelizumab were increased aspartate aminotransferase (11.4%), anemia
(11%) and hypothyroidism (10.2%). No new safety signals were
identified.(1)
"Most patients with this type of esophageal cancer are diagnosed with
advanced disease, resulting in a poor prognosis for this
difficult-to-treat cancer," said Jaffer Ajani, M.D., professor of
Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson
Cancer Center. "The impact tislelizumab had on survival compared to
chemotherapy in this study is highly meaningful and encouraging news for
patients, caregivers and treating oncologists."
Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma is the most common type of esophageal
cancer globally and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death
worldwide.(3) Each year, esophageal cancer claims nearly as many lives
as colon cancer across the globe.(3) More than two-thirds of patients
with ESCC have advanced or metastatic disease at the time of
diagnosis.(4) The average five-year survival rate is only five
percent.(5)
RATIONALE 302 is a randomized, global Phase III study assessing
tislelizumab versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced
unresectable/metastatic ESCC after prior systemic therapy. The primary
endpoint is OS in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. The key
secondary endpoint is OS in PD-L1 positive patients (vCPS >=10%).
Additional secondary endpoints included PFS, ORR, DoR and safety
endpoints.(1)
Data on tislelizumab in MSI-H cancers presented
The RATIONALE 209 study reported that tislelizumab showed durable
anti-tumor activity in patients with previously treated, locally
advanced, unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high
(MSI-H) and mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) cancers, which are known to
be more responsive to immune checkpoint modulation. Treatment with
tislelizumab demonstrated an ORR of 45.9% among all tumor types,
including four complete responses (CR) and 30 partial responses (PR). No
disease progression was reported in the 34 responders (CR + PR), with a
12-month DoR rate of 100%).(2)
Five percent of patients treated with tislelizumab discontinued
treatment due to TRAEs, and no new safety signals were identified. Grade
>=3 TRAEs occurred in 42.5% of patients.(2)
MSI-H cancer cells have a defect in the ability to correct mistakes that
occur when DNA is copied, leading to mutations that contribute to
cancerous growth. Many types of cancer may have a high level of
microsatellite instability, but it is seen most often in CRC, gastric
cancer and endometrial cancer.(6)
RATIONALE 209 is a single-arm, open-label Phase II study evaluating the
efficacy and safety of tislelizumab monotherapy in adult patients with
previously treated, locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic
histologically confirmed MSI-H/dMMR solid tumors. Radiological imaging
was performed at nine weeks, then every six weeks for the first year of
therapy and every 12 weeks thereafter. The primary endpoint was
IRC-assessed ORR. Secondary endpoints included time to response, DoR,
disease control rate, PFS, OS and safety.(2)
About tislelizumab
Tislelizumab was specifically engineered to minimize binding to
macrophage Fc receptors, a potential mechanism of anti--PD-1
resistance.(7) Tislelizumab is an important component of Novartis's
immuno-oncology strategy -- one of four bold approaches to reimagining
cancer and transforming patients' lives.
In an agreement finalized earlier this year, BeiGene granted Novartis
rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North
America, Europe, and Japan through a collaboration and license
agreement.
