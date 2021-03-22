Press Release: Novartis key growth drivers and -2

  • Suche
on key growth drivers including:

Entresto (USD 789 million, +34% cc) sustained strong growth with increased

patient share across markets, driven by demand as the essential

first choice therapy for heart failure patients

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Zolgensma (USD 319 million, +81% cc) had a strong quarter with

growth driven by Europe and Emerging Growth Markets,

as well as ongoing geographic expansion

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx (USD 1.1 billion, +11% cc) saw continued growth across

indications despite access changes in the US and COVID-19

negatively impacting new patient starts

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Kymriah (USD 151 million, +55% cc) grew strongly across all

regions. Coverage continued to expand, with more than

300 qualified treatment centers in 28 countries

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Promacta/Revolade (USD 463 million, +13% cc) grew across all regions,

driven by increased use in chronic immune thrombocytopenia

and as first-line for severe aplastic anemia in the

US

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Kesimpta (USD 50 million) driven by launch uptake and faster

than expected conversion from free to paid scripts,

resulting in a USD 9 million revenue adjustment relating

to Q4 2020

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Ilaris (USD 256 million, +20% cc) driven by double-digit

volume growth across all regions

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Kisqali (USD 195 million, +19% cc) continued to see solid

growth in Europe and Emerging Growth Markets, benefiting

from the ongoing impact of positive overall survival

data

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Jakavi (USD 363 million, +8% cc) growth in most markets was

driven by strong demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia

vera indications

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Mayzent (USD 55 million, +80% cc) continued to grow, driven

by fulfilling an important unmet need in patients

with MS showing signs of progression

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Adakveo (USD 37 million, +148% cc) US launch continued to

progress well, with approximately 800 accounts purchasing

Adakveo to date

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Xiidra (USD 108 million, +20% cc) grew TRx share in the US

during the quarter driven by an increase in demand

due to brand awareness among diagnosed patients

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Tafinlar + (USD 393 million, +4% cc) saw continued demand in

Mekinist adjuvant melanoma and NSCLC; growth was at a slower

pace reflecting the ongoing impact of COVID-19

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Xolair (USD 335 million, +3% cc) continued growth, mainly

driven by the chronic spontaneous urticaria indication

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Biopharmaceuticals (USD 511 million, +7% cc) growth was driven by sales

in Europe

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Emerging Growth Overall, sales grew 3% (cc), with strong growth in

Markets* China (+11% cc) to USD 744 million

*All markets except US, Canada, Western Europe, Japan,

Australia and New Zealand

------------------ -----------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2021

Q1 2021 % change

USD m USD cc

------- ---------- ---------

Cosentyx 1 053 13 11

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Entresto 789 39 34

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Gilenya 707 -8 -11

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Lucentis 545 12 4

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Tasigna 515 6 3

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Promacta/Revolade 463 15 13

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Tafinlar + Mekinist 393 7 4

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Jakavi 363 14 8

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Sandostatin 358 -4 -5

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Xolair 335 9 3

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Zolgensma 319 88 81

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Gleevec/Glivec 272 -17 -20

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Galvus Group 262 -22 -24

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Ilaris 256 20 20

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Afinitor/Votubia 254 -14 -16

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Exforge Group 254 -2 -6

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Diovan Group 214 -22 -24

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Kisqali 195 21 19

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Exjade/Jadenu 153 -11 -16

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Kymriah 151 62 55

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

Top 20 products total 7 851 7 4

---------------------- ------- ---------- ---------

R&D update - key developments from the first quarter

New approvals

Entresto The FDA approved an expanded indication in chronic heart failure

patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below

normal, based on evidence from PARAGON-HF and other trials,

making Entresto the first therapy indicated for heart failure

with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and the majority of patients

diagnosed with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

(HFpEF)

-------- --------------------------------------------------------------------

Kesimpta Received EMA approval for the treatment of relapsing

forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Decision was based

on two Ph3 ASCLEPIOS studies that showed versus an

active comparator (teriflunomide) a nearly 60% reduction

of annual relapses and more than 30% relative risk

reduction of 3-month confirmed disability progression.

Kesimpta is the first and only high efficacy, targeted

B-cell therapy that is self-administered, for patients

with relapsing multiple sclerosis

Kesimpta was also approved in Japan

-------- --------------------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx Gained an EU label update to include data for axial

manifestations of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), from

the Ph3b MAXIMISE trial. MAXIMISE showed treatment

with Cosentyx improved the signs and symptoms of axial

manifestations of PsA as early as Week 4; response

was maintained up to Week 52, with a consistently

favorable safety profile. Cosentyx is the first biologic

with proven efficacy in all six key manifestations

of PsA, and the only biologic with fast and lasting

relief of axial manifestations of PsA in a dedicated

trial

-------- --------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory updates

Asciminib Granted Breakthrough Therapy designations (BTD) by the FDA for:

(ABL001)

-- Treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia

chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+

CML) in chronic phase (CP), previously treated with

two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs)

-- Treatment of adult patients with Ph+ CML in CP

harboring the T315I mutation

--------- ---------------------------------------------------------------

Alpelisib European Commission designated alpelisib as an orphan

(BYL719) medicinal product for treatment of PIK3CA-related

overgrowth spectrum

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

