Press Release: Novartis key growth drivers and -4

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Net income 2 059 2 173 -5 -7

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

EPS (USD) 0.91 0.96 -5 -6

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core net income 3 413 3 549 -4 -6

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core EPS (USD) 1.52 1.56 -3 -5

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Cash flows from operating activities 2 130 2 528 -16

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Free cash flow 1 597 2 021 -21

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Innovative Medicines Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change

USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Net sales 10 104 9 755 4 0

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Operating income 2 242 2 755 -19 -20

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

As a % of sales 22.2 28.2

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core operating income 3 666 3 607 2 -1

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

As a % of sales 36.3 37.0

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Sandoz Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change

USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Net sales 2 307 2 528 -9 -13

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Operating income/(loss) 312 -45 nm nm

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

As a % of sales 13.5 -1.8

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core operating income 445 673 -34 -35

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

As a % of sales 19.3 26.6

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Corporate Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change

USD m USD m USD cc

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Operating (loss)/income -139 34 nm nm

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core operating loss -154 -103 -50 -45

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

nm = not meaningful

(1) Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are

non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on

page 36 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise

noted, all growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior

year.

Detailed financial results accompanying this press release are included

in the Condensed Interim Financial Report at the link below:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/resource/download/e353a60c-1ce5-4e92-9623-04f8f512f66a/

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/resource/download/e353a60c-1ce5-4e92-9623-04f8f512f66a/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "transformative,

" "on track," "maintaining," "continuing," "progressing," "guidance,"

"commitments," "committed," "proactively manage," "confident," "progress,

" "continue," "expect," "continues," "to take," "to help," "remain,"

"remains," "to grow," "continues," "to evolve," "to meet," "ongoing,"

"allowing," "launch," "to develop," "to target," "to leverage," "to

manufacture," "plan," "planned," "to produce," "growing," "growth," "to

support," "expected," "to be," "assume," "assumes," "would," "to

progress," "anticipate," "to supplement," "investigational," "taking,"

"will," "estimate," "estimated," "aims," "impact," "submissions," "focus,

" "launches," "innovation," "potential," "potentially," "pipeline,"

"priority," "outlook," "unforeseen," "forecast," "prevail," "enter," "to

improve," "manageable disruptions," "to expand," or similar expressions,

or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new products,

potential new indications for existing products, potential product

launches, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products;

or regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain therapeutic

areas including dermatology, ophthalmology, our breast cancer portfolio,

some newly launched brands and the Sandoz retail and anti-infectives

business, and on drug development operations; or regarding potential

future, pending or announced transactions; regarding potential future

sales or earnings of the Group or any of its divisions; or by

discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions; or regarding

the Group's liquidity or cash flow positions and its ability to meet its

ongoing financial obligations and operational needs; or regarding our

collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop, manufacture and

commercialize potential medicines for the prevention and treatment of

COVID-19 and our joining of the industry-wide efforts to meet global

demand for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics by leveraging our

manufacturing capacity and capabilities to support the production of the

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and to manufacture the mRNA and bulk drug

product for the vaccine candidate CVnCoV from CureVac. Such

forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place

undue reliance on these statements. In particular, our expectations

could be affected by, among other things: liquidity or cash flow

disruptions affecting our ability to meet our ongoing financial

obligations and to support our ongoing business activities; the impact

of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment in, initiation and completion of

our clinical trials in the future, and research and development

timelines; the impact of a partial or complete failure of the return to

normal global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid

2021; global trends toward healthcare cost containment, including

ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency;

uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security

or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally,

including potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the

development of the products described in this press release; the

potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities

expected from the transactions described, including the in-licensing of

tislelizumab from BeiGene, may not be realized or may be more difficult

or take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties in the

research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of

the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; safety,

quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved

in the development or adoption of potentially transformational

technologies and business models; uncertainties regarding actual or

potential legal proceedings, investigations or disputes; our performance

on environmental, social and governance measures; general political,

economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts

to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding

future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for

our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's

current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events

or otherwise.

All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or

licensed to Novartis Group companies.

Comirnaty(TM) is a registered trademark of BioNTech SE.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this

