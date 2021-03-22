Press Release: Novartis key growth drivers and -4

------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net income 2 059 2 173 -5 -7
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
EPS (USD) 0.91 0.96 -5 -6
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core net income 3 413 3 549 -4 -6
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core EPS (USD) 1.52 1.56 -3 -5
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Cash flows from operating activities 2 130 2 528 -16
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Free cash flow 1 597 2 021 -21
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Innovative Medicines Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change
USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net sales 10 104 9 755 4 0
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Operating income 2 242 2 755 -19 -20
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
As a % of sales 22.2 28.2
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core operating income 3 666 3 607 2 -1
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
As a % of sales 36.3 37.0
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Sandoz Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change
USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net sales 2 307 2 528 -9 -13
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Operating income/(loss) 312 -45 nm nm
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
As a % of sales 13.5 -1.8
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core operating income 445 673 -34 -35
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
As a % of sales 19.3 26.6
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Corporate Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change
USD m USD m USD cc
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Operating (loss)/income -139 34 nm nm
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core operating loss -154 -103 -50 -45
------------------------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
nm = not meaningful
(1) Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are
non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on
page 36 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise
noted, all growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior
year.
Detailed financial results accompanying this press release are included
in the Condensed Interim Financial Report at the link below:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/resource/download/e353a60c-1ce5-4e92-9623-04f8f512f66a/
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "transformative,
" "on track," "maintaining," "continuing," "progressing," "guidance,"
"commitments," "committed," "proactively manage," "confident," "progress,
" "continue," "expect," "continues," "to take," "to help," "remain,"
"remains," "to grow," "continues," "to evolve," "to meet," "ongoing,"
"allowing," "launch," "to develop," "to target," "to leverage," "to
manufacture," "plan," "planned," "to produce," "growing," "growth," "to
support," "expected," "to be," "assume," "assumes," "would," "to
progress," "anticipate," "to supplement," "investigational," "taking,"
"will," "estimate," "estimated," "aims," "impact," "submissions," "focus,
" "launches," "innovation," "potential," "potentially," "pipeline,"
"priority," "outlook," "unforeseen," "forecast," "prevail," "enter," "to
improve," "manageable disruptions," "to expand," or similar expressions,
or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new products,
potential new indications for existing products, potential product
launches, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products;
or regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain therapeutic
areas including dermatology, ophthalmology, our breast cancer portfolio,
some newly launched brands and the Sandoz retail and anti-infectives
business, and on drug development operations; or regarding potential
future, pending or announced transactions; regarding potential future
sales or earnings of the Group or any of its divisions; or by
discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions; or regarding
the Group's liquidity or cash flow positions and its ability to meet its
ongoing financial obligations and operational needs; or regarding our
collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop, manufacture and
commercialize potential medicines for the prevention and treatment of
COVID-19 and our joining of the industry-wide efforts to meet global
demand for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics by leveraging our
manufacturing capacity and capabilities to support the production of the
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and to manufacture the mRNA and bulk drug
product for the vaccine candidate CVnCoV from CureVac. Such
forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and
expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. In particular, our expectations
could be affected by, among other things: liquidity or cash flow
disruptions affecting our ability to meet our ongoing financial
obligations and to support our ongoing business activities; the impact
of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment in, initiation and completion of
our clinical trials in the future, and research and development
timelines; the impact of a partial or complete failure of the return to
normal global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid
2021; global trends toward healthcare cost containment, including
ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency;
uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security
or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally,
including potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the
development of the products described in this press release; the
potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities
expected from the transactions described, including the in-licensing of
tislelizumab from BeiGene, may not be realized or may be more difficult
or take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties in the
research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of
the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; safety,
quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved
in the development or adoption of potentially transformational
technologies and business models; uncertainties regarding actual or
potential legal proceedings, investigations or disputes; our performance
on environmental, social and governance measures; general political,
economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts
to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding
future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for
our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or
licensed to Novartis Group companies.
Comirnaty(TM) is a registered trademark of BioNTech SE.
