Press Release: Novartis key growth drivers and -5

Important dates

May 18, 2021 Cardiovascular update

June 8, 2021 Oncology update

June 22, 2021 Iptacopan (LNP023) update

July 21, 2021 Second quarter & half year 2021 results

October 26, 2021 Third quarter & nine months 2021 results

(1) Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are

non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on

page 36 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise

noted, all growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior

year. (2) Growth excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward

purchasing is a non-IFRS measure, an explanation for this measure can be

found on page 44 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report.

(3) Please see detailed guidance assumptions on page 7 including the

forecast assumption that we see a continuation of the return to normal

global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid 2021.

In addition, we assume that no Gilenya and no Sandostatin LAR generics

enter in 2021 in the US.

Please find full media release in English attached and on the following

link: Media release (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34514603-c568-45f7-915a-c97498747b1c

Further language versions are available through the following links:

German version is available through the following link: Medienmitteilung

(PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cba878b6-5dde-4bd8-9d84-573003a561d4

French version is available through the following link: Communiqué

aux médias (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6667938-c34a-4a4e-b494-9467a2be47f6

