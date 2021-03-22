Press Release: Novartis key growth drivers and launches continue momentum in Q1, maintaining confidence in growth. Group guidance for FY 2021 confirmed.

-- Q1 net sales declined -2% (cc(1), +1% USD), due to prior year COVID-19
related forward purchasing (approximately USD 0.4 billion)
-- Pharmaceuticals BU in line with prior year (0% cc, +4% USD) with
continued strong growth from Entresto (+34% cc), Zolgensma (+81%
cc), and Cosentyx (+11% cc). Kesimpta sales reached USD 50 million
-- Oncology BU grew +1% (cc, +4% USD) driven by Kymriah (+55% cc),
Promacta/Revolade (+13% cc), Kisqali (+19% cc) and Jakavi (+8%
cc). Adakveo sales reached USD 37 million
-- Sandoz sales declined -13% (cc, -9% USD), with Retail -18% (cc)
and Biopharmaceuticals growing +7% (cc)
-- COVID-19 negatively impacted demand, particularly: dermatology,
ophthalmology, the breast cancer portfolio, Sandoz Retail and
Anti-Infectives
-- Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we estimate Q1
net sales grew +1% (cc, +4% USD), with Innovative Medicines growing +3%
(cc, +7% USD)(2)
-- Core operating income(1) declined -8% (cc, -5% USD), mainly due to Sandoz
(-35% cc). Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we
estimate core operating income declined -1% (cc, +2% USD), with
Innovative Medicines growing +6% (cc, +9% USD)(2)
-- Operating income declined -14% (cc,-12% USD), mainly due to lower gross
profit impacted by pricing erosion at Sandoz and manufacturing
restructuring
-- Net income declined -7% (cc, -5% USD), mainly due to lower operating
income
-- Free cash flow(1) of USD 1.6 billion declined, mainly due to the USD 650
million upfront payment to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene
-- Key innovation milestones:
-- Entresto granted an expanded indication by the FDA in chronic
heart failure patients (to include HFpEF)
-- 177Lu-PSMA-617 Ph3 VISION study met both primary endpoints in
patients with prostate cancer
-- Tislelizumab deal closed with BeiGene. Positive Ph3 results in
esophageal and non-small cell lung cancer
-- Iptacopan in IgA nephropathy met its primary endpoint in Ph2b
enabling Ph3 initiation
-- ESG momentum continues, maintaining top rankings with Access to Medicines
Index and Sustainalytics
-- 2021 group guidance(3) confirmed, noting Sandoz sales expected to decline
low to mid single digit
Basel, April 27, 2021 - commenting on the quarter, Vas Narasimhan, CEO
of Novartis, said: "Novartis growth drivers and launches continued their
strong momentum with double-digit growth for Entresto, Cosentyx,
Oncology growth drivers and Zolgensma. We expect Sandoz performance to
stabilize, in the near-term, after a challenging quarter. Our broad
pipeline of novel medicines continued to progress, with the US approval
of Entresto across the full spectrum of chronic heart failure and the
positive readout for our radioligand therapy in prostate cancer. Our
progress on building trust with society has been recognized by top
rankings on the Access to Medicines Index and Sustainalytics. We remain
confident in progressing our leading pipeline and delivering our growth
outlook."
Key figures(1)
Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change
USD m USD m USD cc
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net sales 12 411 12 283 1 -2
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Operating income 2 415 2 744 -12 -14
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net income 2 059 2 173 -5 -7
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
EPS (USD) 0.91 0.96 -5 -6
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Free cash flow 1 597 2 021 -21
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core operating income 3 957 4 177 -5 -8
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core net income 3 413 3 549 -4 -6
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core EPS (USD) 1.52 1.56 -3 -5
---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----
COVID-19 update
The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and is taking differing
courses across the multitude of geographies in which Novartis operates.
We continue to take strong actions to help address the pandemic. Our
primary concerns remain the health and safety of our associates and
patients.
There continues to be COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions in
several geographies negatively impacting demand, particularly:
dermatology, ophthalmology, the breast cancer portfolio, Sandoz Retail
and Anti-Infectives. For Sandoz, COVID-19 resulted in a historically
weak cough and cold season and softened retail demand. At present, drug
development operations are continuing with manageable disruptions (see
the Innovation Review Section of the Condensed Interim Financial Report
for further information), with our range of digital technologies
allowing us to proactively manage our clinical trials portfolio and
rapidly mitigate any disruptions. Our operations remain stable and cash
collections continue to be according to our normal trade terms, with
days sales outstanding at normal levels. Novartis remains well
positioned to meet its ongoing financial obligations and has sufficient
liquidity to support normal business activities.
Novartis is collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop,
manufacture and commercialize two antiviral DARPin(R) candidates,
ensovibep (MP0420) and MP0423. These are designed to target multiple
different sites on the SARS-CoV-2 virus simultaneously for enhanced
antiviral effects and potential use as both prophylactics and
treatments. Furthermore, Novartis joined industry-wide efforts to meet
global demand for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. An initial
agreement was signed to leverage Novartis manufacturing capacity and
capabilities to support the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
(Comirnaty(TM) ), with production planned to start in the second quarter
of 2021. Novartis also signed an initial agreement to manufacture the
mRNA and bulk drug product for the vaccine candidate CVnCoV from CureVac,
with plans to produce up to 50 million doses in 2021 and up to a further
200 million doses in 2022.
Financials
First quarter
Net sales were USD 12.4 billion (+1%, -2% cc) in the first quarter
driven by volume growth of 3 percentage points, price erosion of 2
percentage points and negative impact from generic competition of 3
percentage points. Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward
purchasing, we estimate first quarter net sales grew +1% (cc, +4% USD).
Operating income was USD 2.4 billion (-12%, -14% cc) mainly due to lower
gross profit impacted by pricing erosion at Sandoz, manufacturing
restructuring, higher impairments, partly offset by lower legal
expenses.
Net income was USD 2.1 billion (-5%, -7% cc) mainly due to lower
operating income. EPS was USD 0.91 (-5%, -6% cc), declining less than
net income, benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares
outstanding.
Core operating income was USD 4.0 billion (-5%, -8% cc) mainly due to
Sandoz (-35% cc). Core operating income margin was 31.9% of net sales,
decreasing by 2.1 percentage points (-1.8 percentage points cc).
Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we estimate
core operating income declined -1% (cc, +2% USD).
Core net income was USD 3.4 billion (-4%, -6% cc) mainly driven by the
decline in core operating income. Core EPS was USD 1.52 (-3%, -5% cc),
declining less than core net income, benefiting from lower weighted
average number of shares outstanding.
Cash flows from operating activities amounted to USD 2.1 billion.
Free cash flow amounted to USD 1.6 billion (-21%) compared to USD 2.0
billion in the prior year quarter. This decline was mainly due to the
USD 650 million upfront payment to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene
and lower operating income adjusted for non-cash items, partly offset by
favorable changes in working capital.
Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 10.1 billion (+4%, 0% cc) with
volume contributing 4 percentage points. Generic competition had a
negative impact of 4 percentage points. Net pricing had a negligible
impact on sales growth. Pharmaceuticals BU sales were in line (0% cc)
with continued strong growth from Entresto (+34% cc), Zolgensma (+81%
cc) and Cosentyx (+11% cc). Growth was offset by declines in Established
Medicines and mature Ophthalmology brands. Oncology BU sales grew 1%
(cc) driven by Kymriah (+55% cc), Promacta/Revolade (+13% cc), Kisqali
(+19% cc) and Jakavi (+8% cc), partly offset by generic competition,
mainly for Glivec, Afinitor and Exjade. Innovative Medicines sales were
affected by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (mainly in
dermatology, ophthalmology and breast cancer portfolio) and prior year
COVID-19 related forward purchasing. Excluding prior year COVID-19
related forward purchasing, we estimate Innovative Medicines first
quarter net sales grew +3% (cc, +7% USD).
Sandoz net sales were USD 2.3 billion (-9%, -13% cc) with a negative
price effect of 10 percentage points mainly due to increasing
competition and prior year benefit from off-contract sales. Volume
declined 3 percentage points from the impact of COVID-19 on prior year
forward purchasing and softened retail demand, with a historically weak
cough and cold season, partly offset by growth in Biopharmaceuticals.
Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we estimate
first quarter net sales declined -9% (cc, -5% USD).
First quarter key growth drivers
Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 27, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)