Press Release: Novartis key growth drivers and launches continue momentum in Q1, maintaining confidence in growth. Group guidance for FY 2021 confirmed.

-- Q1 net sales declined -2% (cc(1), +1% USD), due to prior year COVID-19

related forward purchasing (approximately USD 0.4 billion)

-- Pharmaceuticals BU in line with prior year (0% cc, +4% USD) with

continued strong growth from Entresto (+34% cc), Zolgensma (+81%

cc), and Cosentyx (+11% cc). Kesimpta sales reached USD 50 million

-- Oncology BU grew +1% (cc, +4% USD) driven by Kymriah (+55% cc),

Promacta/Revolade (+13% cc), Kisqali (+19% cc) and Jakavi (+8%

cc). Adakveo sales reached USD 37 million

-- Sandoz sales declined -13% (cc, -9% USD), with Retail -18% (cc)

and Biopharmaceuticals growing +7% (cc)

-- COVID-19 negatively impacted demand, particularly: dermatology,

ophthalmology, the breast cancer portfolio, Sandoz Retail and

Anti-Infectives

-- Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we estimate Q1

net sales grew +1% (cc, +4% USD), with Innovative Medicines growing +3%

(cc, +7% USD)(2)

-- Core operating income(1) declined -8% (cc, -5% USD), mainly due to Sandoz

(-35% cc). Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we

estimate core operating income declined -1% (cc, +2% USD), with

Innovative Medicines growing +6% (cc, +9% USD)(2)

-- Operating income declined -14% (cc,-12% USD), mainly due to lower gross

profit impacted by pricing erosion at Sandoz and manufacturing

restructuring

-- Net income declined -7% (cc, -5% USD), mainly due to lower operating

income

-- Free cash flow(1) of USD 1.6 billion declined, mainly due to the USD 650

million upfront payment to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene

-- Key innovation milestones:

-- Entresto granted an expanded indication by the FDA in chronic

heart failure patients (to include HFpEF)

-- 177Lu-PSMA-617 Ph3 VISION study met both primary endpoints in

patients with prostate cancer

-- Tislelizumab deal closed with BeiGene. Positive Ph3 results in

esophageal and non-small cell lung cancer

-- Iptacopan in IgA nephropathy met its primary endpoint in Ph2b

enabling Ph3 initiation

-- ESG momentum continues, maintaining top rankings with Access to Medicines

Index and Sustainalytics

-- 2021 group guidance(3) confirmed, noting Sandoz sales expected to decline

low to mid single digit

Basel, April 27, 2021 - commenting on the quarter, Vas Narasimhan, CEO

of Novartis, said: "Novartis growth drivers and launches continued their

strong momentum with double-digit growth for Entresto, Cosentyx,

Oncology growth drivers and Zolgensma. We expect Sandoz performance to

stabilize, in the near-term, after a challenging quarter. Our broad

pipeline of novel medicines continued to progress, with the US approval

of Entresto across the full spectrum of chronic heart failure and the

positive readout for our radioligand therapy in prostate cancer. Our

progress on building trust with society has been recognized by top

rankings on the Access to Medicines Index and Sustainalytics. We remain

confident in progressing our leading pipeline and delivering our growth

outlook."

Key figures(1)

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change

USD m USD m USD cc

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Net sales 12 411 12 283 1 -2

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Operating income 2 415 2 744 -12 -14

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Net income 2 059 2 173 -5 -7

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

EPS (USD) 0.91 0.96 -5 -6

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Free cash flow 1 597 2 021 -21

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core operating income 3 957 4 177 -5 -8

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core net income 3 413 3 549 -4 -6

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core EPS (USD) 1.52 1.56 -3 -5

---------------------- ------- ------- ---- ----

COVID-19 update

The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and is taking differing

courses across the multitude of geographies in which Novartis operates.

We continue to take strong actions to help address the pandemic. Our

primary concerns remain the health and safety of our associates and

patients.

There continues to be COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions in

several geographies negatively impacting demand, particularly:

dermatology, ophthalmology, the breast cancer portfolio, Sandoz Retail

and Anti-Infectives. For Sandoz, COVID-19 resulted in a historically

weak cough and cold season and softened retail demand. At present, drug

development operations are continuing with manageable disruptions (see

the Innovation Review Section of the Condensed Interim Financial Report

for further information), with our range of digital technologies

allowing us to proactively manage our clinical trials portfolio and

rapidly mitigate any disruptions. Our operations remain stable and cash

collections continue to be according to our normal trade terms, with

days sales outstanding at normal levels. Novartis remains well

positioned to meet its ongoing financial obligations and has sufficient

liquidity to support normal business activities.

Novartis is collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop,

manufacture and commercialize two antiviral DARPin(R) candidates,

ensovibep (MP0420) and MP0423. These are designed to target multiple

different sites on the SARS-CoV-2 virus simultaneously for enhanced

antiviral effects and potential use as both prophylactics and

treatments. Furthermore, Novartis joined industry-wide efforts to meet

global demand for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. An initial

agreement was signed to leverage Novartis manufacturing capacity and

capabilities to support the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

(Comirnaty(TM) ), with production planned to start in the second quarter

of 2021. Novartis also signed an initial agreement to manufacture the

mRNA and bulk drug product for the vaccine candidate CVnCoV from CureVac,

with plans to produce up to 50 million doses in 2021 and up to a further

200 million doses in 2022.

Financials

First quarter

Net sales were USD 12.4 billion (+1%, -2% cc) in the first quarter

driven by volume growth of 3 percentage points, price erosion of 2

percentage points and negative impact from generic competition of 3

percentage points. Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward

purchasing, we estimate first quarter net sales grew +1% (cc, +4% USD).

Operating income was USD 2.4 billion (-12%, -14% cc) mainly due to lower

gross profit impacted by pricing erosion at Sandoz, manufacturing

restructuring, higher impairments, partly offset by lower legal

expenses.

Net income was USD 2.1 billion (-5%, -7% cc) mainly due to lower

operating income. EPS was USD 0.91 (-5%, -6% cc), declining less than

net income, benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares

outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 4.0 billion (-5%, -8% cc) mainly due to

Sandoz (-35% cc). Core operating income margin was 31.9% of net sales,

decreasing by 2.1 percentage points (-1.8 percentage points cc).

Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we estimate

core operating income declined -1% (cc, +2% USD).

Core net income was USD 3.4 billion (-4%, -6% cc) mainly driven by the

decline in core operating income. Core EPS was USD 1.52 (-3%, -5% cc),

declining less than core net income, benefiting from lower weighted

average number of shares outstanding.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to USD 2.1 billion.

Free cash flow amounted to USD 1.6 billion (-21%) compared to USD 2.0

billion in the prior year quarter. This decline was mainly due to the

USD 650 million upfront payment to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene

and lower operating income adjusted for non-cash items, partly offset by

favorable changes in working capital.

Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 10.1 billion (+4%, 0% cc) with

volume contributing 4 percentage points. Generic competition had a

negative impact of 4 percentage points. Net pricing had a negligible

impact on sales growth. Pharmaceuticals BU sales were in line (0% cc)

with continued strong growth from Entresto (+34% cc), Zolgensma (+81%

cc) and Cosentyx (+11% cc). Growth was offset by declines in Established

Medicines and mature Ophthalmology brands. Oncology BU sales grew 1%

(cc) driven by Kymriah (+55% cc), Promacta/Revolade (+13% cc), Kisqali

(+19% cc) and Jakavi (+8% cc), partly offset by generic competition,

mainly for Glivec, Afinitor and Exjade. Innovative Medicines sales were

affected by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (mainly in

dermatology, ophthalmology and breast cancer portfolio) and prior year

COVID-19 related forward purchasing. Excluding prior year COVID-19

related forward purchasing, we estimate Innovative Medicines first

quarter net sales grew +3% (cc, +7% USD).

Sandoz net sales were USD 2.3 billion (-9%, -13% cc) with a negative

price effect of 10 percentage points mainly due to increasing

competition and prior year benefit from off-contract sales. Volume

declined 3 percentage points from the impact of COVID-19 on prior year

forward purchasing and softened retail demand, with a historically weak

cough and cold season, partly offset by growth in Biopharmaceuticals.

Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, we estimate

first quarter net sales declined -9% (cc, -5% USD).

First quarter key growth drivers

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus

