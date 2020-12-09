  • Suche
09.12.2020

Press Release: Novartis Kisqali(R) demonstrates -2-

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Tripathy D, Im S-A, Colleoni M, et al, Updated overall survival (OS)

results from the phase III MONALEESA-7 trial of pre- or perimenopausal

patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with

endocrine therapy (ET) +/- ribociclib. Presented at the San Antonio

Breast Cancer Symposium, December 9, 2020. Abstract #PD2-04.

2. Benz CC. Impact of aging on the biology of breast cancer. Crit Rev Oncol

Hematol. 2008;66:65-74.

3. World Health Organization. Top cancer per country, estimated

age-standardized mortality rates (World) in 2018, females, all ages.

2018. Available at http://gco.iarc.fr/today/home. Accessed May 2019.

4. Tripathy D et al. Overall Survival with Ribociclib plus Endocrine Therapy

in Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:307-316.

5. "Survival Rates." Metastatic Breast Cancer Network, mbcn.org/3957-2/.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Julie Masow

Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology Media Relations

+41 79 392 8697 +1 862 579 8456

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com mailto:anja.von_treskow@novartis.com%0d j mailto:Julie.masow@novartis.com ulie.masow@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2020 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

06.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Daten - Aktie gibt wieder Gas (Der Aktionär)
04.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Wichtiger Widerstand geknackt - Analysten heben den Daumen (Der Aktionär)
03.12.20
Etwas tun gegen Homeoffice-Frust: Sogar Novartis-Chef sagt: «Ich bin super Zoom-müde» (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.11.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Novartis-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
25.11.20
Novartis-Chef - Corona wird bis Mitte 2021 für volatile Pharmamärkte sorgen (Reuters)
25.11.20
Pharmakonzern Novartis will mehr sparen und Aktien zurückkaufen (Reuters)
24.11.20
Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu (dpa-afx)
24.11.20
Novartis-Management geht vorerst von weiterem Covid-19-Einfluss aus (dpa-afx)

mehr Novartis News
27.11.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
25.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
25.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.11.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

