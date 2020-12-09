-- MONALEESA-7 median overall survival (OS) results reinforce Kisqali as
the CDK4/6 inhibitor with unrivaled OS evidence1
-- Kisqali plus endocrine therapy had a median OS of nearly five years (58.7
months), the longest ever reported for premenopausal women with HR+/HER2-
metastatic breast cancer (MBC), after a median of 53.5 months follow-up1
-- Kisqali offers the chance for more life for younger women with HR+/HER2-
MBC, which remains the leading cause of cancer death in women 20-59 years
old2,3
Basel, December 9, 2020 -- Novartis today announced updated median
overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) in combination
with endocrine therapy, marking the longest survival data ever reported
in premenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal
growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.
The Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial evaluated Kisqali plus endocrine therapy
(goserelin plus either an aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen) as initial
treatment compared to endocrine therapy alone in pre- and perimenopausal
women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. These updated median OS
data will be presented today at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer
Virtual Symposium.
After a median of 53.5 months follow-up, median OS for patients taking
Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy was 58.7 months vs. 48.0
months for endocrine therapy alone (HR=0.76 [95% CI: 0.61-0.96])(1).
Additionally, a similar median OS benefit of 58.7 months was observed
with Kisqali plus an aromatase inhibitor subgroup vs. 47.7 months in the
placebo plus aromatase inhibitor subgroup (HR=0.80 [95% CI, 0.62-1.04]),
and the survival benefit shown in subgroup analyses was consistent with
the intent-to-treat (ITT) population(1). This exploratory ad hoc
analysis follows the previously reported MONALEESA-7 OS analysis
presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
Annual Meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine,
which demonstrated statistically significant OS results for Kisqali in
combination with endocrine therapy. After a median of 42 months
follow-up, the estimated survival rate was 70.2% [95% CI: 63.5 to 76.0]
for women who received Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy
compared to 46.0% [95% CI, 32.0 to 58.9] for women who received
endocrine therapy alone (HR=0.71 [95% CI: 0.54 to 0.95]) p=0.00973)(4).
"These longer-term data showing ribociclib can help women with
metastatic breast cancer live longer are remarkable and emphasize the
progress we've made in treating this disease, which until now, had an
estimated median survival of just three years," said Debu Tripathy,
M.D., chair of Breast Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center. "I'm
hopeful the proven overall survival benefit with ribociclib will shift
the standard for those with metastatic breast cancer, and that patients
are empowered to ask their doctors about which treatments give them the
best chance of living longer with the best quality of life."
The need for chemotherapy was delayed by more than four years (50.9
months) in patients taking Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy
(HR=0.69; 95% CI: 0.56-0.87)(1). No new adverse events were observed.
Kisqali is not indicated for use with tamoxifen.
"We're proud to be able to provide the CDK4/6 inhibitor with the longest
ever reported median overall survival benefit of nearly five years in
younger women," said Susanne Schaffert, Ph.D., President, Novartis
Oncology. "It is our vision to develop therapies that give patients the
longest life possible, and these best-in-class data help us realize that
vision by proving Kisqali extends the lives of younger premenopausal
women with metastatic breast cancer, who typically have more aggressive
disease and unique needs."
Metastatic breast cancer in premenopausal women is biologically distinct,
more aggressive and the leading cause of cancer death in women 20-59
years old(2,3).
About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)
Kisqali was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) in March 2017 and by the European Commission (EC) in August 2017,
as initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with
HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination
with an aromatase inhibitor based on findings from the pivotal
MONALEESA-2 trial. Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor
was approved for the treatment of pre-, peri- or postmenopausal women as
initial endocrine based therapy, and also indicated for use in
combination with fulvestrant as both first- or second-line therapy in
postmenopausal women by the FDA in July 2018 and by the EC in December
2018. Regulatory filings are underway with other health authorities
worldwide.
Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research
(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.
Important Safety Information from the Kisqali EU SmPC
Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is a prescription medicine approved in
combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine - based
therapy in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal
growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast
cancer or fulvestrant as initial endocrine - based therapy or following
disease progression on endocrine therapy in postmenopausal women with
hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2
(HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It is not known if
Kisqali is safe and effective in children or adolescents. Kisqali can
cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. This condition can cause
an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death. Kisqali is not indicated
for concomitant use with tamoxifen due to an increased risk of QT
prolongation. Patients should tell their health care provider right away
if they have a change in their heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat),
or if they feel dizzy or faint. Kisqali can cause serious liver
problems. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they get any of the following signs and symptoms of liver problems:
yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice), dark or
brown (tea-colored) urine, feeling very tired, loss of appetite, pain on
the upper right side of the stomach area (abdomen), and bleeding or
bruising more easily than normal. Low white blood cell counts are very
common when taking Kisqali and may result in infections that may be
severe. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they have signs and symptoms of low white blood cell counts or
infections such as fever and chills. Before taking Kisqali, patients
should tell their health care provider if they are pregnant, or plan to
become pregnant as Kisqali can harm an unborn baby. Females who are able
to become pregnant and who take Kisqali should use highly effective
birth control during treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last
dose of Kisqali. Do not breastfeed during treatment with Kisqali and for
at least 3 weeks after the last dose of Kisqali. Patients should tell
their health care provider about all of the medicines they take,
including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and
herbal supplements since they may interact with Kisqali. Patients should
avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice while taking Kisqali. The most
common side effects (incidence >=20%) include infections, white blood
cell count decreases, headache, cough, nausea, tiredness, diarrhea,
vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash. The most common Grade 3/4
side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low
leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low
lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were
observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at
www.Kisqali http://www.Kisqali.com.com http://www.Kisqali.com.
About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer
Novartis tackles breast cancer with superior science, collaboration and
a passion for transforming patient care. We've taken a bold approach to
our research by including patient populations often neglected in
clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a
role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only
maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority
over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to
improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast
cancer.
