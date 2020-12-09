-- MONALEESA-7 median overall survival (OS) results reinforce Kisqali as

the CDK4/6 inhibitor with unrivaled OS evidence1

-- Kisqali plus endocrine therapy had a median OS of nearly five years (58.7

months), the longest ever reported for premenopausal women with HR+/HER2-

metastatic breast cancer (MBC), after a median of 53.5 months follow-up1

-- Kisqali offers the chance for more life for younger women with HR+/HER2-

MBC, which remains the leading cause of cancer death in women 20-59 years

old2,3

Basel, December 9, 2020 -- Novartis today announced updated median

overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) in combination

with endocrine therapy, marking the longest survival data ever reported

in premenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal

growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

The Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial evaluated Kisqali plus endocrine therapy

(goserelin plus either an aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen) as initial

treatment compared to endocrine therapy alone in pre- and perimenopausal

women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. These updated median OS

data will be presented today at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer

Virtual Symposium.

After a median of 53.5 months follow-up, median OS for patients taking

Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy was 58.7 months vs. 48.0

months for endocrine therapy alone (HR=0.76 [95% CI: 0.61-0.96])(1).

Additionally, a similar median OS benefit of 58.7 months was observed

with Kisqali plus an aromatase inhibitor subgroup vs. 47.7 months in the

placebo plus aromatase inhibitor subgroup (HR=0.80 [95% CI, 0.62-1.04]),

and the survival benefit shown in subgroup analyses was consistent with

the intent-to-treat (ITT) population(1). This exploratory ad hoc

analysis follows the previously reported MONALEESA-7 OS analysis

presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Annual Meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine,

which demonstrated statistically significant OS results for Kisqali in

combination with endocrine therapy. After a median of 42 months

follow-up, the estimated survival rate was 70.2% [95% CI: 63.5 to 76.0]

for women who received Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy

compared to 46.0% [95% CI, 32.0 to 58.9] for women who received

endocrine therapy alone (HR=0.71 [95% CI: 0.54 to 0.95]) p=0.00973)(4).

"These longer-term data showing ribociclib can help women with

metastatic breast cancer live longer are remarkable and emphasize the

progress we've made in treating this disease, which until now, had an

estimated median survival of just three years," said Debu Tripathy,

M.D., chair of Breast Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center. "I'm

hopeful the proven overall survival benefit with ribociclib will shift

the standard for those with metastatic breast cancer, and that patients

are empowered to ask their doctors about which treatments give them the

best chance of living longer with the best quality of life."

The need for chemotherapy was delayed by more than four years (50.9

months) in patients taking Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy

(HR=0.69; 95% CI: 0.56-0.87)(1). No new adverse events were observed.

Kisqali is not indicated for use with tamoxifen.

"We're proud to be able to provide the CDK4/6 inhibitor with the longest

ever reported median overall survival benefit of nearly five years in

younger women," said Susanne Schaffert, Ph.D., President, Novartis

Oncology. "It is our vision to develop therapies that give patients the

longest life possible, and these best-in-class data help us realize that

vision by proving Kisqali extends the lives of younger premenopausal

women with metastatic breast cancer, who typically have more aggressive

disease and unique needs."

Metastatic breast cancer in premenopausal women is biologically distinct,

more aggressive and the leading cause of cancer death in women 20-59

years old(2,3).

About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)

Kisqali was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) in March 2017 and by the European Commission (EC) in August 2017,

as initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with

HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination

with an aromatase inhibitor based on findings from the pivotal

MONALEESA-2 trial. Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor

was approved for the treatment of pre-, peri- or postmenopausal women as

initial endocrine based therapy, and also indicated for use in

combination with fulvestrant as both first- or second-line therapy in

postmenopausal women by the FDA in July 2018 and by the EC in December

2018. Regulatory filings are underway with other health authorities

worldwide.

Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Important Safety Information from the Kisqali EU SmPC

Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is a prescription medicine approved in

combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine - based

therapy in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal

growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast

cancer or fulvestrant as initial endocrine - based therapy or following

disease progression on endocrine therapy in postmenopausal women with

hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2

(HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It is not known if

Kisqali is safe and effective in children or adolescents. Kisqali can

cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. This condition can cause

an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death. Kisqali is not indicated

for concomitant use with tamoxifen due to an increased risk of QT

prolongation. Patients should tell their health care provider right away

if they have a change in their heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat),

or if they feel dizzy or faint. Kisqali can cause serious liver

problems. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if

they get any of the following signs and symptoms of liver problems:

yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice), dark or

brown (tea-colored) urine, feeling very tired, loss of appetite, pain on

the upper right side of the stomach area (abdomen), and bleeding or

bruising more easily than normal. Low white blood cell counts are very

common when taking Kisqali and may result in infections that may be

severe. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if

they have signs and symptoms of low white blood cell counts or

infections such as fever and chills. Before taking Kisqali, patients

should tell their health care provider if they are pregnant, or plan to

become pregnant as Kisqali can harm an unborn baby. Females who are able

to become pregnant and who take Kisqali should use highly effective

birth control during treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last

dose of Kisqali. Do not breastfeed during treatment with Kisqali and for

at least 3 weeks after the last dose of Kisqali. Patients should tell

their health care provider about all of the medicines they take,

including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and

herbal supplements since they may interact with Kisqali. Patients should

avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice while taking Kisqali. The most

common side effects (incidence >=20%) include infections, white blood

cell count decreases, headache, cough, nausea, tiredness, diarrhea,

vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash. The most common Grade 3/4

side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low

leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low

lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were

observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at

Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at www.Kisqali.com.

About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer

Novartis tackles breast cancer with superior science, collaboration and

a passion for transforming patient care. We've taken a bold approach to

our research by including patient populations often neglected in

clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a

role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only

maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority

over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to

improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast

cancer.

































