02.06.2021 14:59

Press Release: Novartis Kisqali(R) reports -2-

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Slamon D, Neven P, Chia S, et al. Updated overall survival (OS) results

from the Phase III MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts)

with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant

(FUL) +/- ribociclib (RIB. Presented at the American Society of Clinical

Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 5, 2021, (Abstract #1001).

2. Tripathy D, Im S-A, Colleoni M, et al. Updated overall survival (OS)

results from the phase III MONALEESA-7 trial of pre- or perimenopausal

patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with

endocrine therapy (ET) +/- ribociclib. Presented at the San Antonio

Breast Cancer Symposium, December 9, 2020. Abstract #PD2-04.

3. American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2018. Available at

https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2018/cancer-facts-and-figures-2018.pdf

4. Harbeck N, Franke F, Villanueva-Vasquez R, et al. Health-related quality

of life in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor-positive,

HER2-negative advanced breast cancer treated with ribociclib plus

endocrine therapy: results from a phase III randomized clinical trial

(MONALEESA-7). Ther Adv Med Oncol. 2020; doi: 10.1177/1758835920943065

5. Im S-A, Lu Y-S, Bardia A, et al. Overall survival with ribociclib plus

endocrine therapy in breast cancer. N Engl J Med. 2019;381(4):307-316.

6. Slamon DJ, et al. Overall Survival with Ribociclib plus Fulvestrant in

Advanced Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med 2019.

7. Slamon, DJ, et al. Overall survival (OS) results of the Phase III

MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) with hormone

receptor--positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor 2--negative

(HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant (FUL) +/-

ribociclib (RIB). Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology

(ESMO) Congress, September 29, 2019, Barcelona, Spain (LBA7).

8. Globocan 2020 (WHO). Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of

Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries.

Available at:

https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.3322/caac.21660.

Accessed February 23, 2021.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Ashley Buford

Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 201 953 4364

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com ashley.buford@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 579 8456

julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

