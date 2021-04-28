Press Release: Novartis Kisqali(R) reports longest median overall survival in postmenopausal HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients

-- MONALEESA-3 median overall survival (OS) results of 53.7 months
Basel, June 2, 2021 -- Novartis today announced updated median overall
survival (OS) results for Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) in combination with
fulvestrant in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive,
human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic
breast cancer. The exploratory analysis of OS after an additional 16.9
months of follow-up of the Phase III MONALEESA-3 trial evaluated Kisqali
plus fulvestrant as first- or second-line treatment compared to
fulvestrant alone in postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- metastatic
breast cancer(1). The analysis found that with extended follow-up of
more than four years, Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant continued
to demonstrate a clinically relevant OS benefit of more than a year
compared with fulvestrant alone(1). These updated median OS data
(Abstract #1001) will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2021
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
"Successfully demonstrating overall survival improvements in an
incurable disease like metastatic breast cancer is a significant
achievement, and is what we ultimately strive for in most clinical
trials," said Dennis J. Slamon, MD, Director of Clinical/Translational
Research, University of California, Los Angeles Jonsson Comprehensive
Cancer Center. "When the MONALEESA-7 trial achieved median OS of nearly
five years at SABCS 2020, it was the first time we saw a median survival
this long with a CDK4/6 inhibitor in the metastatic setting. It is
encouraging to see median OS results of nearly 4.5 years in the
MONALEESA-3 study, underscoring that ribociclib offers hope for patients
to have a longer life while preserving quality of life."
After a median follow-up of 56.3 months, median OS for patients taking
Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant was 53.7 months vs. 41.5 months
for fulvestrant alone (HR=0.73; 95% CI: 0.59-0.90)(1). Additionally,
Kisqali plus fulvestrant had prolonged OS in the first-line (median, not
reached vs. 51.8 months; HR=0.64; 95% CI: 0.46-0.88) and second-line
(median, 39.7 vs. 33.7 months; HR=0.78; 95% CI: 0.59-1.04) treatment
subgroups(1). This exploratory ad hoc analysis follows the previously
reported MONALEESA-3 OS analysis presented at the European Society of
Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 and published in the New England
Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated statistically significant OS
results for Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant with a 28% reduction
in the risk of death (HR=0.72; 95% CI: 0.568-0.924; p=0.00455)(6,7).
Results from the subgroup analyses were consistent with the survival
data seen with the intent-to-treat (ITT) population(1).
"As overall survival data mature, we're proud that Kisqali continues to
distinguish itself, offering more life for both younger and older women
living with metastatic breast cancer," said Susanne Schaffert, Ph.D.,
President, Novartis Oncology. "These data confirming the sustained
efficacy of Kisqali for a broad range of people with HR+/HER2-
metastatic breast cancer regardless of line of therapy are unique and
inspiring. Our exploration of the benefits of Kisqali continues as we
evaluate its potential in the adjuvant setting."
The need for chemotherapy was delayed to 4 years (48.1 months) in
patients taking Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant and 28.8 months
in the patients taking fulvestrant alone (HR=0.70; 95% CI: 0.57-0.88).
Adverse events were consistent with previously reported Phase III trial
results(1).
"Breast cancer has recently emerged as the most common cancer among
females worldwide. The decrease in screenings due to COVID-19 creates a
potential threat to improvements in breast cancer survival," said Jean
A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "What gives me
hope is the continued focus on driving science for our community, and to
see progress being made in metastatic breast cancer research as we work
toward cures."
Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the
latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the
Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program
data presentations (for registered participants).
About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)
Kisqali was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) in March 2017 and by the European Commission (EC) in August 2017,
as initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with
HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination
with an aromatase inhibitor based on findings from the pivotal
MONALEESA-2 trial. Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor
was approved for the treatment of pre-, peri- or postmenopausal women as
initial endocrine-based therapy, and also indicated for use in
combination with fulvestrant as both first- or second-line therapy in
postmenopausal women by the FDA in July 2018 and by the EC in December
2018. Regulatory filings are underway with other health authorities
worldwide.
Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research
(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.
Important Safety Information from the Kisqali EU SmPC
Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is a prescription medicine approved in
combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based
therapy in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal
growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast
cancer or fulvestrant as initial endocrine-based therapy or following
disease progression on endocrine therapy in postmenopausal women with
hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2
(HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It is not known if
Kisqali is safe and effective in children or adolescents. Kisqali can
cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. This condition can cause
an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death. Kisqali is not indicated
for concomitant use with tamoxifen due to an increased risk of QT
prolongation. Patients should tell their health care provider right away
if they have a change in their heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat),
or if they feel dizzy or faint. Kisqali can cause serious liver
problems. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they get any of the following signs and symptoms of liver problems:
yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice), dark or
brown (tea-colored) urine, feeling very tired, loss of appetite, pain on
the upper right side of the stomach area (abdomen), and bleeding or
bruising more easily than normal. Low white blood cell counts are very
common when taking Kisqali and may result in infections that may be
severe. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they have signs and symptoms of low white blood cell counts or
infections such as fever and chills. Before taking Kisqali, patients
should tell their health care provider if they are pregnant, or plan to
become pregnant as Kisqali can harm an unborn baby. Females who are able
to become pregnant and who take Kisqali should use highly effective
birth control during treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last
dose of Kisqali. Do not breastfeed during treatment with Kisqali and for
at least 3 weeks after the last dose of Kisqali. Patients should tell
their health care provider about all of the medicines they take,
including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and
herbal supplements since they may interact with Kisqali. Patients should
avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice while taking Kisqali. The most
common side effects (incidence >=20%) include infections, white blood
cell count decreases, headache, cough, nausea, tiredness, diarrhea,
vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash. The most common Grade 3/4
side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low
leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low
lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were
observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at
www.Kisqali.com.
About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer
Novartis tackles breast cancer with superior science, collaboration and
a passion for transforming patient care. We've taken a bold approach to
our research by including patient populations often neglected in
clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a
role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only
maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority
over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to
improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast
cancer.
