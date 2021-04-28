Press Release: Novartis Kisqali(R) reports longest median overall survival in postmenopausal HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients

-- MONALEESA-3 median overall survival (OS) results of 53.7 months

underscore that Kisqali offers more life to postmenopausal women with

HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) in addition to the OS benefit

demonstrated for premenopausal women as shown in MONALEESA-71,2

-- The relative risk reduction of death by 36% in the MONALEESA-3 first-line

(1L) postmenopausal population highlights that Kisqali is the only

CDK4/6i with proven OS for 1L in combination with fulvestrant1

-- Time to chemotherapy was delayed to 4 years (48.1 months) in

postmenopausal women taking Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant

compared to 2.4 years (28.8 months) for women receiving fulvestrant only1

-- MBC takes a life in the US approximately every 12 minutes, creating an

urgent need for treatment proven to extend life while preserving quality

of life3-6

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-Kisqali-reports-longest-median-overall-survival-in-postmenopausal-HR-HER2-metastatic-breast-cancer-patients

Basel, June 2, 2021 -- Novartis today announced updated median overall

survival (OS) results for Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) in combination with

fulvestrant in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive,

human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic

breast cancer. The exploratory analysis of OS after an additional 16.9

months of follow-up of the Phase III MONALEESA-3 trial evaluated Kisqali

plus fulvestrant as first- or second-line treatment compared to

fulvestrant alone in postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- metastatic

breast cancer(1). The analysis found that with extended follow-up of

more than four years, Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant continued

to demonstrate a clinically relevant OS benefit of more than a year

compared with fulvestrant alone(1). These updated median OS data

(Abstract #1001) will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2021

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

"Successfully demonstrating overall survival improvements in an

incurable disease like metastatic breast cancer is a significant

achievement, and is what we ultimately strive for in most clinical

trials," said Dennis J. Slamon, MD, Director of Clinical/Translational

Research, University of California, Los Angeles Jonsson Comprehensive

Cancer Center. "When the MONALEESA-7 trial achieved median OS of nearly

five years at SABCS 2020, it was the first time we saw a median survival

this long with a CDK4/6 inhibitor in the metastatic setting. It is

encouraging to see median OS results of nearly 4.5 years in the

MONALEESA-3 study, underscoring that ribociclib offers hope for patients

to have a longer life while preserving quality of life."

After a median follow-up of 56.3 months, median OS for patients taking

Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant was 53.7 months vs. 41.5 months

for fulvestrant alone (HR=0.73; 95% CI: 0.59-0.90)(1). Additionally,

Kisqali plus fulvestrant had prolonged OS in the first-line (median, not

reached vs. 51.8 months; HR=0.64; 95% CI: 0.46-0.88) and second-line

(median, 39.7 vs. 33.7 months; HR=0.78; 95% CI: 0.59-1.04) treatment

subgroups(1). This exploratory ad hoc analysis follows the previously

reported MONALEESA-3 OS analysis presented at the European Society of

Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 and published in the New England

Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated statistically significant OS

results for Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant with a 28% reduction

in the risk of death (HR=0.72; 95% CI: 0.568-0.924; p=0.00455)(6,7).

Results from the subgroup analyses were consistent with the survival

data seen with the intent-to-treat (ITT) population(1).

"As overall survival data mature, we're proud that Kisqali continues to

distinguish itself, offering more life for both younger and older women

living with metastatic breast cancer," said Susanne Schaffert, Ph.D.,

President, Novartis Oncology. "These data confirming the sustained

efficacy of Kisqali for a broad range of people with HR+/HER2-

metastatic breast cancer regardless of line of therapy are unique and

inspiring. Our exploration of the benefits of Kisqali continues as we

evaluate its potential in the adjuvant setting."

The need for chemotherapy was delayed to 4 years (48.1 months) in

patients taking Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant and 28.8 months

in the patients taking fulvestrant alone (HR=0.70; 95% CI: 0.57-0.88).

Adverse events were consistent with previously reported Phase III trial

results(1).

"Breast cancer has recently emerged as the most common cancer among

females worldwide. The decrease in screenings due to COVID-19 creates a

potential threat to improvements in breast cancer survival," said Jean

A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "What gives me

hope is the continued focus on driving science for our community, and to

see progress being made in metastatic breast cancer research as we work

toward cures."

Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the

latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the

Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program

data presentations (for registered participants).

About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)

Kisqali was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) in March 2017 and by the European Commission (EC) in August 2017,

as initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with

HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination

with an aromatase inhibitor based on findings from the pivotal

MONALEESA-2 trial. Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor

was approved for the treatment of pre-, peri- or postmenopausal women as

initial endocrine-based therapy, and also indicated for use in

combination with fulvestrant as both first- or second-line therapy in

postmenopausal women by the FDA in July 2018 and by the EC in December

2018. Regulatory filings are underway with other health authorities

worldwide.

Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Important Safety Information from the Kisqali EU SmPC

Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is a prescription medicine approved in

combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based

therapy in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal

growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast

cancer or fulvestrant as initial endocrine-based therapy or following

disease progression on endocrine therapy in postmenopausal women with

hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2

(HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It is not known if

Kisqali is safe and effective in children or adolescents. Kisqali can

cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. This condition can cause

an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death. Kisqali is not indicated

for concomitant use with tamoxifen due to an increased risk of QT

prolongation. Patients should tell their health care provider right away

if they have a change in their heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat),

or if they feel dizzy or faint. Kisqali can cause serious liver

problems. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if

they get any of the following signs and symptoms of liver problems:

yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice), dark or

brown (tea-colored) urine, feeling very tired, loss of appetite, pain on

the upper right side of the stomach area (abdomen), and bleeding or

bruising more easily than normal. Low white blood cell counts are very

common when taking Kisqali and may result in infections that may be

severe. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if

they have signs and symptoms of low white blood cell counts or

infections such as fever and chills. Before taking Kisqali, patients

should tell their health care provider if they are pregnant, or plan to

become pregnant as Kisqali can harm an unborn baby. Females who are able

to become pregnant and who take Kisqali should use highly effective

birth control during treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last

dose of Kisqali. Do not breastfeed during treatment with Kisqali and for

at least 3 weeks after the last dose of Kisqali. Patients should tell

their health care provider about all of the medicines they take,

including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and

herbal supplements since they may interact with Kisqali. Patients should

avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice while taking Kisqali. The most

common side effects (incidence >=20%) include infections, white blood

cell count decreases, headache, cough, nausea, tiredness, diarrhea,

vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash. The most common Grade 3/4

side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low

leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low

lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were

observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at

www.Kisqali.com.

About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer

Novartis tackles breast cancer with superior science, collaboration and

a passion for transforming patient care. We've taken a bold approach to

our research by including patient populations often neglected in

clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a

role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only

maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority

over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to

improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast

cancer.

Disclaimer

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)