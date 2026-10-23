Press Release: Novartis: Kisqali(R) shows clinically meaningful overall survival in broadest HR+/HER2- early breast cancer population at high risk of recurrence

23.10.26 13:29 Uhr

-- Six-year NATALEE analysis showed 20% reduction in risk of death compared

to ET alone1

-- Benefit increased over time in invasive disease-free survival and across

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key secondary endpoints1-3

-- Patients off Kisqali for a median of three years, with clinical benefit

continuing to deepen after treatment completion1-3

Basel, October 23, 2026 -- Novartis today announced results from the six-year follow-up analysis of the Phase III NATALEE trial, reporting positive, clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) data with Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) plus endocrine therapy (ET) compared to ET alone(1). The study was in the broadest early breast cancer (eBC) population of patients with stage II and III HR+/HER2- early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, including those with high-risk node-negative (N0) disease and all node-positive patients(1,2). Kisqali plus ET reduced the risk of death by nearly 20% (19.1%) compared to ET alone (HR=0.809; 95% CI: 0.661-0.989), with consistent overall survival benefit observed across all key subgroups(1). These late-breaking results will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting 2026.

Patients have been off Kisqali for a median of three years (38 months) and have passed the five-year protocol-specified ET duration(1,2). The invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) benefit increased from 4.1% at five years to 5.3% at six years, underscoring the long-term value of dual inhibition, with benefit observed years after treatment completion(1,3).

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Fewer patients treated with Kisqali plus ET experienced metastatic recurrence compared to ET alone, and OS continued to increase over time, with the absolute difference increasing from 1.2% at five years to 2.1% at six years(1,3). Breast-cancer specific survival (BCSS) was supportive of OS benefit, showing a 30% reduction in risk of breast cancer-specific deaths (HR=0.709; 95% CI: 0.559-0.890) compared to ET alone(1).

Six-year NATALEE results reinforce long-term clinical benefit

"The NATALEE six-year data clearly demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival with ribociclib plus endocrine therapy," said Dennis J. Slamon, MD, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Department of Medicine. "These findings have very important implications for patients as well as health care providers worldwide and further strengthen the role of ribociclib in treating patients with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence."

Benefits observed across major efficacy endpoints, with sustained or increasing improvements over six years(1,3).

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Hazard Absolute Benefit Absolute Benefit

Endpoint Ratio 95% CI at 5Y at 6Y

------------------------ ------ ----------- ---------------- ----------------

Overall Survival

(OS) 0.809 0.661-0.989 1.2% 2.1%

------------------------ ------ ----------- ---------------- ----------------

Breast-Cancer Specific

Survival (BCSS) 0.709 0.559-0.890 1.5% 2.6%

------------------------ ------ ----------- ---------------- ----------------

Invasive Disease-Free

Survival (iDFS) 0.741 0.646-0.849 4.1% 5.3%

------------------------ ------ ----------- ---------------- ----------------

Distant Disease-Free

Survival (DDFS) 0.744 0.646-0.858 3.7% 4.9%

------------------------ ------ ----------- ---------------- ----------------

Distant Recurrence-Free

Survival (DRFS) 0.738 0.631-0.846 3.5% 4.4%

------------------------ ------ ----------- ---------------- ----------------

"The clinically meaningful overall survival benefit observed in NATALEE underscores Kisqali as a standard of care for eligible patients and its foundational role in early breast cancer treatment," said Andrea Myers, Global Head, Oncology Development, Novartis, Ad Interim. "These findings demonstrate the value of combining CDK4/6i with endocrine therapy in the broadest population of patients at high risk of recurrence, including those with high-risk node-negative disease and all node-positive patients."

With longer follow-up, the safety profile remained consistent with previous analyses, and no new safety signals were observed(1-3). Overall, rates of secondary primary malignancies (SPMs) were 3.0% with Kisqali plus ET and 3.3% with ET alone(1). SPMs leading to death were 0.2% in both the Kisqali plus ET and ET alone arms(1).

Building on established Kisqali overall survival evidence

Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to demonstrate statistically significant OS benefit across three randomized controlled trials (MONALEESA-2, MONALEESA-3, and MONALEESA-7) in metastatic breast cancer and clinically meaningful OS in the broadest early breast cancer population at high risk of recurrence, including node-negative and node-positive disease(1,4-14).

"For those diagnosed with early breast cancer who face a higher risk of recurrence, having meaningful long-term overall survival data is invaluable," said Jean A. Sachs, Chief Executive Officer, Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "These new insights help with important, shared decision-making conversations with their medical team, and make clear the importance of continued research to support those navigating complex decisions."

About NATALEE

NATALEE is a global Phase III, multi-center, randomized, open-label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Kisqali with ET as an adjuvant treatment versus ET alone in the broadest range of patients with stage II and III HR+/HER2- eBC, being conducted in collaboration with TRIO(15,16). The adjuvant ET in both treatment arms was a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor (NSAI; anastrozole or letrozole) and goserelin, if applicable(15,16). The primary endpoint of NATALEE is invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) as defined by the Standardized Definitions for Efficacy End Points (STEEP) criteria(15,16). A total of 5,101 adult patients with HR+/HER2- eBC across 20 countries were randomized in the trial(15,16).

About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)

Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is a selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, helping slow the progression of cancer by inhibiting two proteins called cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). These proteins, when over-activated, enable cancer cells to grow and divide quickly. Targeting CDK4/6 with enhanced precision plays a role in tumor control.

Kisqali has been approved as a treatment for breast cancer by regulatory authorities in more than 100 countries worldwide, including the US FDA and the European Commission(16,17). In the US, Kisqali is indicated in combination with an AI as an adjuvant treatment for adults with HR+/HER2- stage II and III eBC at high risk of recurrence, as well as for the treatment of adults with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC) as initial ET; Kisqali is also approved in the metastatic setting in combination with fulvestrant as initial ET or following disease progression on ET(16). In the EU, Kisqali is approved in combination with an AI for the adjuvant treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- eBC at high risk of recurrence; and for the treatment of women with HR+/HER2- locally advanced or mBC in combination with either an AI or fulvestrant as initial ET or following disease progression who have prior endocrine therapy(17). In pre- or peri-menopausal women, the ET should be combined with a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonist(16,17).

In EBC, Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor recommended by the NCCN Guidelines(R) for breast cancer as Category 1 preferred for both all node-positive disease as well as for patients with no nodal involvement with high-risk disease characteristics, such as tumor size >5 cm, or for tumors sized 2-5 cm, either Grade 2 with high genomic risk/Ki-67 >=20% or Grade 3(18). Kisqali approvals in eBC from regulatory authorities worldwide are ongoing, including recent approval from China's National Medical Products Administration(19). In mBC, Kisqali has consistently demonstrated statistically significant overall survival benefit across three Phase III trials(4-14). The NCCN Guidelines(R) also recommend Kisqali as the only Category 1 preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor for first-line treatment of people living with HR+/HER2- MBC when combined with an AI, making Kisqali the preferred first-line treatment of choice for US prescribers in HR+/HER2- mBC(18).

In addition, Kisqali has achieved the highest score (A) on the European Society for Medical Oncology-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS) for eBC; and has the highest rating of any CDK4/6 inhibitor on the ESMO Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale, achieving a score of four out of five for first-line pre-menopausal patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer(20,21). Further, Kisqali in combination with either letrozole or fulvestrant has uniquely, among other CDK4/6 inhibitors, received a score of four out of five for post-menopausal patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer treated in the first line(22).

Kisqali was developed by Novartis under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

About Novartis in Breast Cancer

For more than 30 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific advancements for people touched by breast cancer and improving clinical practice in collaboration with the global community. With one of the most comprehensive breast cancer portfolios and pipeline, Novartis is an industry leader in the discovery of new therapies and combinations in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the most common form of the disease.

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