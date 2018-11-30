Press Release: Novartis Kisqali significantly -2

finanzen.net
01.06.2019
Press Release: Novartis Kisqali significantly

at least 3 weeks after the last dose of KISQALI. Patients should tell

their health care provider about all of the medicines they take,

including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and

herbal supplements since they may interact with KISQALI. Patients should

avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice while taking KISQALI. The most

common side effects (incidence >=20%) include infections, white blood

cell count decreases, headache, cough, nausea, tiredness, diarrhea,

vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash. The most common Grade 3/4

side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low

leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low

lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were

observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests.

Please see full Prescribing Information for KISQALI, available at

www.kisqali.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities

work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Hurvitz S, Seock-Ah I, Yen-Shen L et al. Phase III MONALEESA-7

trial of premenopausal patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

(ABC) treated with endocrine therapy +/- ribociclib: Overall survival

(OS) results. Presented at the 2019 ASCO Meeting, June 1, 2019,

Abstract# LBA 1008.

[2] Benz CC. Impact of aging on the biology of breast cancer. Crit

Rev Oncol Hematol. 2008;66:65-74.

[3] World Health Organization. Top cancer per country, estimated

age-standardized mortality rates (World) in 2018, females, all ages.

2018. Available at http://gco.iarc.fr/today/home. Accessed May 2019

[4] Tripathy D, Sohn J, Im S, et al. First-line ribociclib or placebo

combined with goserelin and tamoxifen or a non-steroidal aromatase

inhibitor in premenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive,

HER2-negative advanced breast cancer: results from the randomized Phase

III MONALEESA-7 trial. Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer

Symposium (SABCS), December 6, 2017, (Abstract #S2-05).

[5] Novartis Data on File.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis Oncology Media Relations

+1 862 778 7220 (direct)

+1 862 579 8456 (mobile)

julie.masow@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 862 778 3275

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2245456/886958.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2019 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

