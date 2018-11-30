Press Release: Novartis Kisqali significantly extends life in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in MONALEESA-7 trial

Novartis International AG / Novartis Kisqali significantly extends life
in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in MONALEESA-7 trial.
-- Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to show superior overall survival in
advanced breast cancer (HR=0.712; p=0.00973)[1]
-- After a median of 42 months follow-up, the survival rate was 70.2% for
women who received Kisqali combination therapy compared to 46.0% for
women who received endocrine therapy alone[1]
-- Advanced breast cancer in premenopausal women is the leading cause of
cancer death in women 20-59 years old[2],[3]
-- MONALEESA-7 overall survival results will be presented as a late-breaker
at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting and will be published in The New England
Journal of Medicine
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-Kisqali-significantly-extends-life-in-women-with-HR-HER2-advanced-breast-cancer-in-MONALEESA-7-trial
Basel, June 1, 2019 - Novartis today announced statistically significant
overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali in combination with endocrine
therapy[1]. The Phase 3 MONALEESA-7 trial evaluated Kisqali plus
endocrine therapy (goserelin plus either an aromatase inhibitor or
tamoxifen) as initial treatment compared to endocrine therapy alone in
pre- and perimenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or
metastatic breast cancer[1]. MONALEESA-7 overall survival results will
be featured in a press briefing today, presented as a late-breaker at
the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
(Abstract# LBA1008), and will be published in The New England Journal of
Medicine.
The significant extension in survival met the early efficacy stopping
criteria at a pre-specified interim analysis following 192 deaths
(median OS, not reached vs. 40.9 [95% CI: 37.8-NE] months; HR=0.712
[0.535-0.948]; p=0.00973). Overall survival rates in the intent-to-treat
population (n=672) at 42 months were 70.2% for Kisqali combination
therapy compared to 46.0% for endocrine therapy alone. At the time of
data cut-off, 35% of women taking Kisqali combination therapy were
continuing the treatment. No new safety signals were observed[1].
Kisqali is not indicated for use with tamoxifen.
"Overall survival benefit is considered the 'gold standard' in cancer
trials but is challenging to achieve in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast
cancer. MONALEESA-7 reached this important endpoint earlier than
anticipated," said Sara Hurvitz, MD, Medical Director of the Jonsson
Comprehensive Cancer Center Clinical Research Unit and Director of the
Breast Cancer Clinical Trials Program at UCLA. "Impactful results like
these ribociclib findings are what we wish for in every clinical trial,
and to achieve overall survival improvement in an incurable disease,
like metastatic breast cancer, is truly an outstanding advancement for
patients."
Susanne Schaffert, Ph.D., CEO, Novartis Oncology, added, "Kisqali is the
only CDK4/6 inhibitor to achieve statistically significant overall
survival benefit in combination with endocrine therapy, and we are so
proud to share these powerful data with the medical and patient
community. These exciting results add to the proven efficacy and safety
profile of Kisqali, solidify it as a standard of care for people living
with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and inspire us to continue to
reimagine medicine."
Results from subgroup analyses showed that Kisqali plus an aromatase
inhibitor demonstrated a 30.0% reduced risk of death compared to an
aromatase inhibitor alone (median OS not reached vs. 40.7 months
[37.4-NE]; HR=0.699 [0.501-0.976]), and Kisqali plus tamoxifen
demonstrated a 20.9% reduced risk of death compared to tamoxifen alone
(HR=0.791 [0.454-1.377])[1]. Kisqali is not indicated for use with
tamoxifen. In the MONALEESA-7 primary analysis, increase in QTcF was on
average greater and equal to 10 milliseconds in people taking tamoxifen
plus placebo compared those taking aromatase inhibitor and placebo[4].
"Kisqali has characteristics that make it distinct from other CDK4/6
inhibitors. For one, Kisqali shows especially strong inhibition against
CDK4. In pre-clinical data, Kisqali is four- to five-fold more potent
against CDK4 compared to CDK6. CDK4 is likely the dominant CDK in breast
cancer and a pivotal driver of disease progression," said Jeff Engelman,
MD, Global Head of Oncology Research, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical
Research.
MJ DeCoteau, Executive Director of Rethink Breast Cancer, said, "Younger
women living with advanced breast cancer encounter unique challenges as
they face an incurable illness at the prime of their lives - they may be
students, new moms or just embarking on their careers. Breast cancer is
the leading cause of cancer death in women 20-59, so knowing an approved
treatment has been proven to help them live longer is an outstanding
advancement and provides new hope for women with this devastating
disease."
About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)
Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is the CDK4/6 inhibitor with the largest body of
first-line clinical trial evidence demonstrating consistent and
sustained efficacy compared to endocrine therapy alone[5]. Kisqali is
the only targeted therapy, including CDK4/6 inhibitors, in combination
with endocrine therapy to demonstrate significantly longer overall
survival compared to endocrine therapy alone as initial endocrine-based
treatment for advanced breast cancer in the MONALEESA-7 trial[5].
Overall survival follow-up is ongoing for the Phase III MONALEESA-2 and
MONALEESA-3 trials.
Novartis is continuing to reimagine cancer by investigating Kisqali in
early breast cancer. The NATALEE study is a Phase III clinical trial of
Kisqali with endocrine therapy in the adjuvant treatment of HR+/HER2-
early breast cancer being conducted in collaboration with Translational
Research In Oncology (TRIO)[5].
Kisqali is approved for use in more than 75 countries around the world,
including the United States and European Union member states. Kisqali
was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in
March 2017 and by the European Commission (EC) in August 2017, as
initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2-
locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an
aromatase inhibitor based on findings from the pivotal MONALEESA-2
trial. Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor was approved
for the treatment of pre-, peri- or postmenopausal women as initial
endocrine based therapy, and also indicated for use in combination with
fulvestrant as both first- or second-line therapy in postmenopausal
women by the FDA in July 2018 and by the EC in December 2018. Regulatory
filings are underway with other health authorities worldwide[5].
Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research
(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals[5].
About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer
Novartis tackles breast cancer with superior science, collaboration and
a passion for transforming patient care. We've taken a bold approach to
our research by including patient populations often neglected in
clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a
role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only
maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority
over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to
improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast
cancer.
Important Safety Information FROM THE KISQALI EU SmPC
KISQALI(R) (ribociclib) is a prescription medicine approved in
combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine - based
therapy in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal
growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast
cancer or fulvestrant as initial endocrine - based therapy or following
disease progression on endocrine therapy in postmenopausal women with
hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2
(HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It is not known if
KISQALI is safe and effective in children or adolescents. KISQALI can
cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. This condition can cause
an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death. KISQALI is not indicated
for concomitant use with tamoxifen due to an increased risk of QT
prolongation. Patients should tell their health care provider right away
if they have a change in their heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat),
or if they feel dizzy or faint. KISQALI can cause serious liver
problems. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they get any of the following signs and symptoms of liver problems:
yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice), dark or
brown (tea-colored) urine, feeling very tired, loss of appetite, pain on
the upper right side of the stomach area (abdomen), and bleeding or
bruising more easily than normal. Low white blood cell counts are very
common when taking KISQALI and may result in infections that may be
severe. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they have signs and symptoms of low white blood cell counts or
infections such as fever and chills. Before taking KISQALI, patients
should tell their health care provider if they are pregnant, or plan to
become pregnant as KISQALI can harm an unborn baby. Females who are able
to become pregnant and who take KISQALI should use highly effective
birth control during treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last
dose of KISQALI. Do not breastfeed during treatment with KISQALI and for
