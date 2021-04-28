Press Release: Novartis Kymriah(R) pivotal trial -2

their healthcare provider right away if they develop fever, chills, or
any signs or symptoms of an infection.
Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia),
where one or more types of blood cells (red blood cells, white blood
cells, or platelets) are decreased. The patient's healthcare provider
will do blood tests to check all of their blood cell counts after
treatment with Kymriah. Patients should be advised to tell their
healthcare provider right away if they get a fever, are feeling tired,
or have bruising or bleeding.
Patients may experience hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition in which the
level of immunoglobulins (antibodies) in the blood is low and the risk
of infection is increased. It is expected that patients may develop
hypogammaglobulinemia with Kymriah and may need to receive
immunoglobulin replacement for an indefinite amount of time following
treatment with Kymriah. Patients should tell their healthcare provider
about their treatment with Kymriah before receiving a live virus
vaccine.
After treatment with Kymriah, patients will be monitored lifelong by
their healthcare provider, as they may develop secondary cancers or
recurrence of their cancer.
Patients should not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other
dangerous activities for eight weeks after receiving Kymriah because the
treatment can cause temporary memory and coordination problems,
including sleepiness, confusion, weakness, dizziness, and seizures.
Some of the most common side effects of Kymriah are difficulty breathing,
fever (100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, confusion,
severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very
low blood pressure, dizziness/lightheadedness, and headache. However,
these are not all of the possible side effects of Kymriah. Patients
should talk to their healthcare provider for medical advice about side
effects.
Prior to a female patient starting treatment with Kymriah, their
healthcare provider may do a pregnancy test. There is no information
available for Kymriah use in pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore,
Kymriah is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breast feeding.
Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about birth control
and pregnancy.
Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines
they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines,
vitamins, and herbal supplements.
After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial
HIV tests may cause a false-positive test result. Patients should also
be advised not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for
transplantation after receiving Kymriah.
Please see the full Prescribing Information for Kymriah, including Boxed
WARNING, and Medication Guide at www.Kymriah.com
References
1. Schuster, S. et.al. Efficacy and Safety of Tisagenlecleucel (Tisa-cel) in
Adult Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (r/r
FL): Primary Analysis of the Phase 2 ELARA Trial. Abstract #7508. 2021
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 4-8,
Chicago, IL.
2. The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Classification Project. Blood.
1997;89:3909--3918.
3. Schuster, S. et.al. Efficacy and Safety of Tisagenlecleucel in Adult
Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: Primary Analysis
of the Phase 2 ELARA Trial. Oral Presentation #7508. 2021 American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 4-8, Chicago,
IL.
4. Anderson J., et al. Epidemiology of the non-Hodgkin's lymphomas:
distributions of the major subtypes differ by geographic locations.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Classification Project. Ann Oncol.
1998;9(7):7;17--720.
5. Wudhikarn, K., et al. Comparative effectiveness research in follicular
lymphoma: current and future perspectives and challenges. J Comp Eff Res.
2014.
6. Sutamtewagul, G. & Link, B.K. Novel treatment approaches and future
perspectives in follicular lymphoma. Ther Adv Hematol. 2019; 10:1--20.
7. Data on File, Novartis, 2020.
8. Schuster, S., et al. Chimeric antigen receptor T cells in refractory
B-cell lymphomas. NEJM. 2017;377(26):2545--2554.
9. Kymriah Prescribing Information.
# # #
