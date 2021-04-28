  • Suche
02.06.2021 15:04

Press Release: Novartis Kymriah(R) pivotal trial -2-

their healthcare provider right away if they develop fever, chills, or

any signs or symptoms of an infection.

Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia),

where one or more types of blood cells (red blood cells, white blood

cells, or platelets) are decreased. The patient's healthcare provider

will do blood tests to check all of their blood cell counts after

treatment with Kymriah. Patients should be advised to tell their

healthcare provider right away if they get a fever, are feeling tired,

or have bruising or bleeding.

Patients may experience hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition in which the

level of immunoglobulins (antibodies) in the blood is low and the risk

of infection is increased. It is expected that patients may develop

hypogammaglobulinemia with Kymriah and may need to receive

immunoglobulin replacement for an indefinite amount of time following

treatment with Kymriah. Patients should tell their healthcare provider

about their treatment with Kymriah before receiving a live virus

vaccine.

After treatment with Kymriah, patients will be monitored lifelong by

their healthcare provider, as they may develop secondary cancers or

recurrence of their cancer.

Patients should not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other

dangerous activities for eight weeks after receiving Kymriah because the

treatment can cause temporary memory and coordination problems,

including sleepiness, confusion, weakness, dizziness, and seizures.

Some of the most common side effects of Kymriah are difficulty breathing,

fever (100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, confusion,

severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very

low blood pressure, dizziness/lightheadedness, and headache. However,

these are not all of the possible side effects of Kymriah. Patients

should talk to their healthcare provider for medical advice about side

effects.

Prior to a female patient starting treatment with Kymriah, their

healthcare provider may do a pregnancy test. There is no information

available for Kymriah use in pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore,

Kymriah is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breast feeding.

Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about birth control

and pregnancy.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines

they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines,

vitamins, and herbal supplements.

After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial

HIV tests may cause a false-positive test result. Patients should also

be advised not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for

transplantation after receiving Kymriah.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Kymriah, including Boxed

WARNING, and Medication Guide at www.Kymriah.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Schuster, S. et.al. Efficacy and Safety of Tisagenlecleucel (Tisa-cel) in

Adult Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (r/r

FL): Primary Analysis of the Phase 2 ELARA Trial. Abstract #7508. 2021

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 4-8,

Chicago, IL.

2. The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Classification Project. Blood.

1997;89:3909--3918.

3. Schuster, S. et.al. Efficacy and Safety of Tisagenlecleucel in Adult

Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: Primary Analysis

of the Phase 2 ELARA Trial. Oral Presentation #7508. 2021 American

Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 4-8, Chicago,

IL.

4. Anderson J., et al. Epidemiology of the non-Hodgkin's lymphomas:

distributions of the major subtypes differ by geographic locations.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Classification Project. Ann Oncol.

1998;9(7):7;17--720.

5. Wudhikarn, K., et al. Comparative effectiveness research in follicular

lymphoma: current and future perspectives and challenges. J Comp Eff Res.

2014.

6. Sutamtewagul, G. & Link, B.K. Novel treatment approaches and future

perspectives in follicular lymphoma. Ther Adv Hematol. 2019; 10:1--20.

7. Data on File, Novartis, 2020.

8. Schuster, S., et al. Chimeric antigen receptor T cells in refractory

B-cell lymphomas. NEJM. 2017;377(26):2545--2554.

9. Kymriah Prescribing Information.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Fiona Phillips

Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 61 324 2279 (direct) +1 862 217 9396

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) fiona.phillips@novartis.com

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 579 8456

julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

