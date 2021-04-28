Press Release: Novartis Kymriah(R) pivotal trial demonstrates strong response rates and a remarkable safety profile in relapsed or refractory follicular lymp...

-- Primary analysis of ELARA trial demonstrated a 66% complete response rate

and 86% overall response rate with one-time Kymriah infusion1

-- Robust response observed in heavily pretreated patients in critical need

of a potentially definitive treatment option1,2

-- No patients in ELARA trial experienced grade 3/4 cytokine release

syndrome, the most common side effect associated with CAR-T therapy1

-- Global regulatory submissions based on the ELARA trial on track for later

this year

Basel, June 2, 2021 -- Novartis today announced robust data from the

primary analysis of the pivotal Phase II ELARA trial of Kymriah(R)

(tisagenlecleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r)

follicular lymphoma (FL)(1). Data will be presented as an oral

presentation during the 2021 Annual American Society of Clinical

Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Meeting (Abstract #7508; oral

presentation: Monday, June 7, 10:30 AM CDT).

"Patients with follicular lymphoma who do not respond to their current

treatment or who relapse early after treatment often have to endure

multiple treatments, which can result in diminished clinical outcomes

with each successive therapy," said Stephen J. Schuster, MD, the Robert

and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Professor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

and Lymphoma Clinical Care and Research in Penn's Perelman School of

Medicine and director of the Lymphoma Program at the Abramson Cancer

Center. Schuster will present the results at ASCO. "Our goal as

researchers is to continue to explore the potential of CAR-T therapy,

and the robust ELARA safety and efficacy findings suggest Kymriah may

play an important role in the third-line treatment of relapsed or

refractory follicular lymphoma."

In the primary ELARA analysis, 97 patients were infused and evaluated

for safety, 94 patients were evaluable for efficacy with a median

follow-up of 11 months. Importantly, no patients experienced grade 3/4

cytokine release syndrome (CRS), the most common side effect associated

with CAR-T therapy. Grade 1 or 2 CRS, as defined by the Lee Scale,

occurred in 49% of patients. Grade 1 or 2 neurological events (NEs) (per

CTCAE v4.03) occurred in 9% of patients and one patient experienced

grade 4 NEs and recovered. Sixty-five percent of patients experienced

grade >=3 adverse events within 8 weeks post-infusion, most commonly

neutropenia (28%) and anemia (13%). Three patients died from progressive

disease and no deaths were treatment related. Kymriah was administered

in the outpatient setting for 18% of patients in the ELARA trial(1) (,3)

.

Kymriah led to responses for the majority of patients treated, with 66%

achieving a complete response (CR) (95% CI, 56-75). The overall response

rate was 86% (95% CI, 78-92). Response rates were consistent across

high-risk patient subgroups. The median duration of response (DOR) in

all responders (95% CI, NE-NE), progression free survival (PFS) (95% CI,

12.1-NE), and overall survival (OS) (95% CI, NE-NE) were not reached.

Estimated DOR in patients with CR and PFS rates at six months were 94%

(95% CI, 82-98) and 76% (95% CI, 65-84), respectively. Efficacy findings

include data from nearly twice as many patients as were reported at the

interim analysis, including high-risk and heavily pretreated patients

who continued to relapse or have refractory disease despite exposure to

numerous prior lines of therapy. The median number of prior therapies

was 4 (range, 2-13), 78% of patients were refractory to their last

treatment (76% to >=2 prior regimens) and 60% progressed within 2 years

of initial anti-CD20-containing treatment(1) (,3).

"The strength of these pivotal results from the ELARA trial underscore

the promising potential of Kymriah in the treatment of patients with

relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma," said Stefan Hendriks,

Global Head Cell & Gene, Novartis Oncology. "With deep experience in

CAR-T cell therapy and the largest global manufacturing footprint,

Novartis is boldly committed to bringing the benefits of Kymriah to more

patients with advanced blood cancers, and we look forward to advancing

global regulatory submissions in this indication as quickly as

possible."

Editor's note: The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) has licensed

certain study-related technologies to Novartis. Penn and the inventors

of these technologies receive significant financial benefits as a result

of this licensing relationship with Novartis.

Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the

latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the

Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program

data presentations (for registered participants).

About Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma (FL), the second most common form of non-Hodgkin

lymphoma (NHL), is an indolent lymphoma, and represents approximately

22% of NHL cases(2,) (4). Despite new treatments that improve overall

survival, FL is regarded as an incurable malignancy with a relapsing and

remitting pattern(5) (,) (6). Throughout the lifetime of a patient with

relapsing FL, they may be exposed to a median of five lines of prior

treatment, with an upper range of 12 lines(7) (,) (8). Although

patients in third or later line treatment for FL have multiple systemic

therapies available, the efficacy of these regimens drops off rapidly in

later lines(2). Additionally, because of this relapsing and remitting

pattern, patients who are refractory to treatment or quickly relapse may

exhaust available treatment options(6).

About the ELARA trial

ELARA is a Phase II, single-arm, multicenter, open-label trial

investigating the efficacy and safety of Kymriah in adult patients with

r/r FL. This international trial has enrolled patients from over 30

sites in 12 countries worldwide. The primary endpoint is CRR based on

best response by central review (Lugano 2014 criteria). Patients

evaluable for efficacy had measurable disease at infusion and more than

six months of follow-up from infusion or discontinued early. After

infusion, disease assessments were performed every three months.

Secondary endpoints include overall response rate, duration of response,

progression-free survival, overall survival and safety.

In Q2 2020, the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy

(RMAT) designation to Kymriah in r/r FL, based on preliminary results

from the ELARA trial. RMAT designation is intended to expedite the

development and review of Kymriah as a regenerative therapy for this

underserved patient population. Kymriah also has Orphan Drug designation

from the FDA for this disease.

About Kymriah

Kymriah is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, and the

first-ever CAR-T to be approved in two distinct indications. It is a

one-time treatment designed to empower patients' immune systems to fight

their cancer. Kymriah is currently approved for the treatment of r/r

pediatric and young adult (up to and including 25 years of age) acute

lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell

lymphoma (DLBCL)(9).

About Novartis Commitment to Oncology Cell & Gene

Novartis has a mission to reimagine medicine by bringing curative cell &

gene therapies to patients worldwide. Novartis has a deep CAR-T pipeline

and ongoing investment in manufacturing and supply chain process

improvements. With active research underway to broaden the impact of

cell and gene therapy in oncology, Novartis is going deeper in

hematological malignancies, reaching patients with other cancer types

and evaluating next-generation CAR-T cell therapies that focus on new

targets and utilize new technologies.

Novartis was the first pharmaceutical company to significantly invest in

pioneering CAR-T research and initiate global CAR-T trials. Kymriah, the

first approved CAR-T cell therapy, developed in collaboration with the

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, is the

foundation of Novartis' commitment to CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is

currently approved for use in at least one indication in 28 countries

and at more than 300 certified treatment centers, with the ambition for

further expansion to help fulfill the ultimate goal of bringing CAR-T

cell therapy to every patient in need.

The Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint spans seven facilities,

across four continents, and includes both Novartis-owned and contract

manufacturing sites. This comprehensive, integrated footprint

strengthens the flexibility, resilience and sustainability of the

Novartis manufacturing and supply chain.

Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) US Important Safety Information

Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such

as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients

with CRS may experience symptoms including difficulty breathing, fever

(100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, severe nausea,

vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood

pressure, or dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the

hospital for CRS and treated with other medications.

Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as

altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,

agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or

loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare

provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of

these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.

Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only

available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and

Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called Kymriah REMS.

Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after

Kymriah infusion. Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening

infections that may lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell

