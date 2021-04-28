  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit der Startseite von finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
02.06.2021 15:04

Press Release: Novartis Kymriah(R) pivotal trial demonstrates strong response rates and a remarkable safety profile in relapsed or refractory follicular lymp...

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Primary analysis of ELARA trial demonstrated a 66% complete response rate

and 86% overall response rate with one-time Kymriah infusion1

-- Robust response observed in heavily pretreated patients in critical need

of a potentially definitive treatment option1,2

-- No patients in ELARA trial experienced grade 3/4 cytokine release

syndrome, the most common side effect associated with CAR-T therapy1

-- Global regulatory submissions based on the ELARA trial on track for later

this year

Basel, June 2, 2021 -- Novartis today announced robust data from the

primary analysis of the pivotal Phase II ELARA trial of Kymriah(R)

(tisagenlecleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r)

follicular lymphoma (FL)(1). Data will be presented as an oral

presentation during the 2021 Annual American Society of Clinical

Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Meeting (Abstract #7508; oral

presentation: Monday, June 7, 10:30 AM CDT).

"Patients with follicular lymphoma who do not respond to their current

treatment or who relapse early after treatment often have to endure

multiple treatments, which can result in diminished clinical outcomes

with each successive therapy," said Stephen J. Schuster, MD, the Robert

and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Professor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

and Lymphoma Clinical Care and Research in Penn's Perelman School of

Medicine and director of the Lymphoma Program at the Abramson Cancer

Center. Schuster will present the results at ASCO. "Our goal as

researchers is to continue to explore the potential of CAR-T therapy,

and the robust ELARA safety and efficacy findings suggest Kymriah may

play an important role in the third-line treatment of relapsed or

refractory follicular lymphoma."

In the primary ELARA analysis, 97 patients were infused and evaluated

for safety, 94 patients were evaluable for efficacy with a median

follow-up of 11 months. Importantly, no patients experienced grade 3/4

cytokine release syndrome (CRS), the most common side effect associated

with CAR-T therapy. Grade 1 or 2 CRS, as defined by the Lee Scale,

occurred in 49% of patients. Grade 1 or 2 neurological events (NEs) (per

CTCAE v4.03) occurred in 9% of patients and one patient experienced

grade 4 NEs and recovered. Sixty-five percent of patients experienced

grade >=3 adverse events within 8 weeks post-infusion, most commonly

neutropenia (28%) and anemia (13%). Three patients died from progressive

disease and no deaths were treatment related. Kymriah was administered

in the outpatient setting for 18% of patients in the ELARA trial(1) (,3)

.

Kymriah led to responses for the majority of patients treated, with 66%

achieving a complete response (CR) (95% CI, 56-75). The overall response

rate was 86% (95% CI, 78-92). Response rates were consistent across

high-risk patient subgroups. The median duration of response (DOR) in

all responders (95% CI, NE-NE), progression free survival (PFS) (95% CI,

12.1-NE), and overall survival (OS) (95% CI, NE-NE) were not reached.

Estimated DOR in patients with CR and PFS rates at six months were 94%

(95% CI, 82-98) and 76% (95% CI, 65-84), respectively. Efficacy findings

include data from nearly twice as many patients as were reported at the

interim analysis, including high-risk and heavily pretreated patients

who continued to relapse or have refractory disease despite exposure to

numerous prior lines of therapy. The median number of prior therapies

was 4 (range, 2-13), 78% of patients were refractory to their last

treatment (76% to >=2 prior regimens) and 60% progressed within 2 years

of initial anti-CD20-containing treatment(1) (,3).

"The strength of these pivotal results from the ELARA trial underscore

the promising potential of Kymriah in the treatment of patients with

relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma," said Stefan Hendriks,

Global Head Cell & Gene, Novartis Oncology. "With deep experience in

CAR-T cell therapy and the largest global manufacturing footprint,

Novartis is boldly committed to bringing the benefits of Kymriah to more

patients with advanced blood cancers, and we look forward to advancing

global regulatory submissions in this indication as quickly as

possible."

Editor's note: The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) has licensed

certain study-related technologies to Novartis. Penn and the inventors

of these technologies receive significant financial benefits as a result

of this licensing relationship with Novartis.

Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the

latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the

Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program

data presentations (for registered participants).

About Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma (FL), the second most common form of non-Hodgkin

lymphoma (NHL), is an indolent lymphoma, and represents approximately

22% of NHL cases(2,) (4). Despite new treatments that improve overall

survival, FL is regarded as an incurable malignancy with a relapsing and

remitting pattern(5) (,) (6). Throughout the lifetime of a patient with

relapsing FL, they may be exposed to a median of five lines of prior

treatment, with an upper range of 12 lines(7) (,) (8). Although

patients in third or later line treatment for FL have multiple systemic

therapies available, the efficacy of these regimens drops off rapidly in

later lines(2). Additionally, because of this relapsing and remitting

pattern, patients who are refractory to treatment or quickly relapse may

exhaust available treatment options(6).

About the ELARA trial

ELARA is a Phase II, single-arm, multicenter, open-label trial

investigating the efficacy and safety of Kymriah in adult patients with

r/r FL. This international trial has enrolled patients from over 30

sites in 12 countries worldwide. The primary endpoint is CRR based on

best response by central review (Lugano 2014 criteria). Patients

evaluable for efficacy had measurable disease at infusion and more than

six months of follow-up from infusion or discontinued early. After

infusion, disease assessments were performed every three months.

Secondary endpoints include overall response rate, duration of response,

progression-free survival, overall survival and safety.

In Q2 2020, the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy

(RMAT) designation to Kymriah in r/r FL, based on preliminary results

from the ELARA trial. RMAT designation is intended to expedite the

development and review of Kymriah as a regenerative therapy for this

underserved patient population. Kymriah also has Orphan Drug designation

from the FDA for this disease.

About Kymriah

Kymriah is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, and the

first-ever CAR-T to be approved in two distinct indications. It is a

one-time treatment designed to empower patients' immune systems to fight

their cancer. Kymriah is currently approved for the treatment of r/r

pediatric and young adult (up to and including 25 years of age) acute

lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell

lymphoma (DLBCL)(9).

About Novartis Commitment to Oncology Cell & Gene

Novartis has a mission to reimagine medicine by bringing curative cell &

gene therapies to patients worldwide. Novartis has a deep CAR-T pipeline

and ongoing investment in manufacturing and supply chain process

improvements. With active research underway to broaden the impact of

cell and gene therapy in oncology, Novartis is going deeper in

hematological malignancies, reaching patients with other cancer types

and evaluating next-generation CAR-T cell therapies that focus on new

targets and utilize new technologies.

Novartis was the first pharmaceutical company to significantly invest in

pioneering CAR-T research and initiate global CAR-T trials. Kymriah, the

first approved CAR-T cell therapy, developed in collaboration with the

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, is the

foundation of Novartis' commitment to CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is

currently approved for use in at least one indication in 28 countries

and at more than 300 certified treatment centers, with the ambition for

further expansion to help fulfill the ultimate goal of bringing CAR-T

cell therapy to every patient in need.

The Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint spans seven facilities,

across four continents, and includes both Novartis-owned and contract

manufacturing sites. This comprehensive, integrated footprint

strengthens the flexibility, resilience and sustainability of the

Novartis manufacturing and supply chain.

Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) US Important Safety Information

Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such

as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients

with CRS may experience symptoms including difficulty breathing, fever

(100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, severe nausea,

vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood

pressure, or dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the

hospital for CRS and treated with other medications.

Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as

altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,

agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or

loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare

provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of

these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.

Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only

available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and

Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called Kymriah REMS.

Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after

Kymriah infusion. Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening

infections that may lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    7
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Unter der Lupe
Analysten sehen für Novartis-Aktie Luft nach oben
Die jüngsten Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie im Überblick.
ETF-Sparplan kann jetzt jeder! Teste jetzt OSKAR, ausgezeichnet mit 5 Sternen von CAPITAL (Anzeige)
29.05.21
Entzündungen: Novartis bricht Studien zu Augenmedikament Beovu ab (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.05.21
Dividendenperle Novartis: Hoffnung für Corona-Patienten - wichtige Studie (Der Aktionär)
27.05.21
Newsticker Corona: Novartis startet klinische Tests mit Corona-Medikament (Börse Online)
18.05.21
Letzte Fabrik in Europa: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz baut Antibiotika-Herstellung aus (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
10.05.21
Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach (Dow Jones)
06.05.21
Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.04.21
April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
19.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
22.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Im September wird der DAX um zehn weitere Unternehmen aufgestockt. Im Trading-Seminar um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen Tradingcoach Carsten Umland, mit welcher Strategie Sie den neuen DAX traden können.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

06.05.21Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten
27.05.21Dividendenperle Novartis: Hoffnung für Corona-Patienten - wichtige Studie
10.05.21Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach
18.05.21Letzte Fabrik in Europa: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz baut Antibiotika-Herstellung aus
01.05.21Press Release: Novartis Phase III Beovu(R) data -2-
01.05.21Press Release: Novartis Phase III Beovu(R) data show potential for fluid resolution in more diabetic macular edema patients with fewer injections versus afli...
01.06.21Analysten sehen für Novartis-Aktie Luft nach oben
19.05.21Press Release: Novartis to unveil new data at -2-
19.05.21Press Release: Novartis to unveil new data at ASCO and EHA from its robust portfolio. including overall survival in prostate and breast cancer
03.05.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Eli Lilly. Merck. GlaxoSmithKline. Novartis and Johnson &amp; Johnson
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nasdaq 100  volatil seitwärts
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Ausgangslage schwierig
Vontobel: Schweizer Pharmaunternehmen haben weiter mit der Krise zu kämpfen
DZ BANK - Kaufsignal im Oszillator bestätigt Aufwärtstrend
Volkswagen offen für Börsengang der Batteriesparte- Aktie mit Fantasie
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktiensparpläne: Was aus 50  monatlich in 20 Jahren werden
Der wichtigste Megatrend ist der Trend zu ESG
Neuer Fonds setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Dividenden: ein unterschätzter Renditetreiber?
Gewinner aktiv auswählen
Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht! Jetzt kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden und mehr erfahren.
my-si: So investieren Sie nachhaltig in Nachhaltigkeit - aber mit Rendite
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

15:39 UhrDeutschland vermittelt bei Impfstoff-Deal zwischen Taiwan und BioNTech - BioNTech-Aktie fester
15:16 UhrROUNDUP: Mediziner weiterhin skeptisch gegenüber Kinderimpfungen
15:01 UhrSo schätzen Analysten die Bayer-Aktie ein
14:13 UhrAstraZeneca starts deliveries of Thailand-made vaccines
13:03 UhrPaul-Ehrlich-Institut: Kein Risiko durch bestimmte Impfstoff-Verunreinigungen
12:58 UhrNahezu ein Fünftel der Deutschen vollständig geimpft
12:46 UhrÄrztepräsident Reinhardt zu Kinder-Impfung: Eltern sollen entscheiden
12:36 UhrKabinett billigt Ende der Priorisierung bei Corona-Impfungen
10:17 UhrIsrael sieht möglichen Zusammenhang zwischen Herzmuskelentzündung und Covid-Impfung
07:44 UhrBayer: Klage abgewiesen

News von

2500 Euro für die OP? So schützen Sie sich vor dem Kostenschock
Lukratives Sandwich-Kind der Dax-Familie und das Oatly-Paradox
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
Nur eine Kraft kann Bitcoin und Co. dauerhaft stoppen
Die Mittelschicht ist der große Verlierer dieser Inflation

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kinokette AMC nimmt Höhenflug wieder auf
DAX-Chartanalyse: Neue Hochs festigen sich
Innovationsaktie der Woche: SAP - Warnsignale nach Innovationsanalyse
Bayer-Aktie, Merck & Co.: Vier deutsche Covid-19-Kauf-Tipps der DZ Bank
Rohstoffe: Ein neuer Superzyklus?

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street freundlich -- DAX fester -- Milliardendeal: MorphoSys übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals -- Bund will sich wohl an Lufthansa-Kapitalerhöhung beteiligen -- Zoom, RWE im Fokus

Huawei bringt Mobil-Betriebssystem HarmonyOS auf den Markt. Euro auch im Krisenjahr 2020 zweitwichtigste Reservewährung. Kartellamt prüft Pläne zur Großfusion von Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia. Kullmann soll Evonik bis 2027 als CEO führen. Zoom übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen. Commerzbank-Analyst - Benzinpreis von zwei Euro bald möglich. Facebook mit abgespeckter Online-Entwicklerkonferenz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Materialien die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler sind die teuersten aller Zeiten?
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
Die größten Staatspleiten
Welche Länder haben am häufigsten Bankrott anmelden müssen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Diese Meilensteine markieren die Konzerngeschichte Apples
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen