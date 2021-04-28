Press Release: Novartis Kymriah(R) pivotal trial demonstrates strong response rates and a remarkable safety profile in relapsed or refractory follicular lymp...

-- Primary analysis of ELARA trial demonstrated a 66% complete response rate
and 86% overall response rate with one-time Kymriah infusion1
-- Robust response observed in heavily pretreated patients in critical need
of a potentially definitive treatment option1,2
-- No patients in ELARA trial experienced grade 3/4 cytokine release
syndrome, the most common side effect associated with CAR-T therapy1
-- Global regulatory submissions based on the ELARA trial on track for later
this year
Basel, June 2, 2021 -- Novartis today announced robust data from the
primary analysis of the pivotal Phase II ELARA trial of Kymriah(R)
(tisagenlecleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r)
follicular lymphoma (FL)(1). Data will be presented as an oral
presentation during the 2021 Annual American Society of Clinical
Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Meeting (Abstract #7508; oral
presentation: Monday, June 7, 10:30 AM CDT).
"Patients with follicular lymphoma who do not respond to their current
treatment or who relapse early after treatment often have to endure
multiple treatments, which can result in diminished clinical outcomes
with each successive therapy," said Stephen J. Schuster, MD, the Robert
and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Professor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
and Lymphoma Clinical Care and Research in Penn's Perelman School of
Medicine and director of the Lymphoma Program at the Abramson Cancer
Center. Schuster will present the results at ASCO. "Our goal as
researchers is to continue to explore the potential of CAR-T therapy,
and the robust ELARA safety and efficacy findings suggest Kymriah may
play an important role in the third-line treatment of relapsed or
refractory follicular lymphoma."
In the primary ELARA analysis, 97 patients were infused and evaluated
for safety, 94 patients were evaluable for efficacy with a median
follow-up of 11 months. Importantly, no patients experienced grade 3/4
cytokine release syndrome (CRS), the most common side effect associated
with CAR-T therapy. Grade 1 or 2 CRS, as defined by the Lee Scale,
occurred in 49% of patients. Grade 1 or 2 neurological events (NEs) (per
CTCAE v4.03) occurred in 9% of patients and one patient experienced
grade 4 NEs and recovered. Sixty-five percent of patients experienced
grade >=3 adverse events within 8 weeks post-infusion, most commonly
neutropenia (28%) and anemia (13%). Three patients died from progressive
disease and no deaths were treatment related. Kymriah was administered
in the outpatient setting for 18% of patients in the ELARA trial(1) (,3)
.
Kymriah led to responses for the majority of patients treated, with 66%
achieving a complete response (CR) (95% CI, 56-75). The overall response
rate was 86% (95% CI, 78-92). Response rates were consistent across
high-risk patient subgroups. The median duration of response (DOR) in
all responders (95% CI, NE-NE), progression free survival (PFS) (95% CI,
12.1-NE), and overall survival (OS) (95% CI, NE-NE) were not reached.
Estimated DOR in patients with CR and PFS rates at six months were 94%
(95% CI, 82-98) and 76% (95% CI, 65-84), respectively. Efficacy findings
include data from nearly twice as many patients as were reported at the
interim analysis, including high-risk and heavily pretreated patients
who continued to relapse or have refractory disease despite exposure to
numerous prior lines of therapy. The median number of prior therapies
was 4 (range, 2-13), 78% of patients were refractory to their last
treatment (76% to >=2 prior regimens) and 60% progressed within 2 years
of initial anti-CD20-containing treatment(1) (,3).
"The strength of these pivotal results from the ELARA trial underscore
the promising potential of Kymriah in the treatment of patients with
relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma," said Stefan Hendriks,
Global Head Cell & Gene, Novartis Oncology. "With deep experience in
CAR-T cell therapy and the largest global manufacturing footprint,
Novartis is boldly committed to bringing the benefits of Kymriah to more
patients with advanced blood cancers, and we look forward to advancing
global regulatory submissions in this indication as quickly as
possible."
Editor's note: The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) has licensed
certain study-related technologies to Novartis. Penn and the inventors
of these technologies receive significant financial benefits as a result
of this licensing relationship with Novartis.
Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the
latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the
Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program
data presentations (for registered participants).
About Follicular Lymphoma
Follicular lymphoma (FL), the second most common form of non-Hodgkin
lymphoma (NHL), is an indolent lymphoma, and represents approximately
22% of NHL cases(2,) (4). Despite new treatments that improve overall
survival, FL is regarded as an incurable malignancy with a relapsing and
remitting pattern(5) (,) (6). Throughout the lifetime of a patient with
relapsing FL, they may be exposed to a median of five lines of prior
treatment, with an upper range of 12 lines(7) (,) (8). Although
patients in third or later line treatment for FL have multiple systemic
therapies available, the efficacy of these regimens drops off rapidly in
later lines(2). Additionally, because of this relapsing and remitting
pattern, patients who are refractory to treatment or quickly relapse may
exhaust available treatment options(6).
About the ELARA trial
ELARA is a Phase II, single-arm, multicenter, open-label trial
investigating the efficacy and safety of Kymriah in adult patients with
r/r FL. This international trial has enrolled patients from over 30
sites in 12 countries worldwide. The primary endpoint is CRR based on
best response by central review (Lugano 2014 criteria). Patients
evaluable for efficacy had measurable disease at infusion and more than
six months of follow-up from infusion or discontinued early. After
infusion, disease assessments were performed every three months.
Secondary endpoints include overall response rate, duration of response,
progression-free survival, overall survival and safety.
In Q2 2020, the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy
(RMAT) designation to Kymriah in r/r FL, based on preliminary results
from the ELARA trial. RMAT designation is intended to expedite the
development and review of Kymriah as a regenerative therapy for this
underserved patient population. Kymriah also has Orphan Drug designation
from the FDA for this disease.
About Kymriah
Kymriah is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, and the
first-ever CAR-T to be approved in two distinct indications. It is a
one-time treatment designed to empower patients' immune systems to fight
their cancer. Kymriah is currently approved for the treatment of r/r
pediatric and young adult (up to and including 25 years of age) acute
lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell
lymphoma (DLBCL)(9).
About Novartis Commitment to Oncology Cell & Gene
Novartis has a mission to reimagine medicine by bringing curative cell &
gene therapies to patients worldwide. Novartis has a deep CAR-T pipeline
and ongoing investment in manufacturing and supply chain process
improvements. With active research underway to broaden the impact of
cell and gene therapy in oncology, Novartis is going deeper in
hematological malignancies, reaching patients with other cancer types
and evaluating next-generation CAR-T cell therapies that focus on new
targets and utilize new technologies.
Novartis was the first pharmaceutical company to significantly invest in
pioneering CAR-T research and initiate global CAR-T trials. Kymriah, the
first approved CAR-T cell therapy, developed in collaboration with the
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, is the
foundation of Novartis' commitment to CAR-T cell therapy. Kymriah is
currently approved for use in at least one indication in 28 countries
and at more than 300 certified treatment centers, with the ambition for
further expansion to help fulfill the ultimate goal of bringing CAR-T
cell therapy to every patient in need.
The Novartis global CAR-T manufacturing footprint spans seven facilities,
across four continents, and includes both Novartis-owned and contract
manufacturing sites. This comprehensive, integrated footprint
strengthens the flexibility, resilience and sustainability of the
Novartis manufacturing and supply chain.
Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) US Important Safety Information
Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such
as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients
with CRS may experience symptoms including difficulty breathing, fever
(100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, severe nausea,
vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood
pressure, or dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the
hospital for CRS and treated with other medications.
Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as
altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,
agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or
loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare
provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of
these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.
Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only
available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and
Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called Kymriah REMS.
Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after
Kymriah infusion. Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening
infections that may lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell
