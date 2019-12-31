-- If approved, relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma would
Basel, April 22, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy
(RMAT) designation to Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), for an
investigational new indication to treat patients with relapsed or
refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL). Kymriah, which is designed to
be a one-time treatment, is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell
therapy. The potential approval in r/r FL will be the third indication
for Kymriah, which also has indications in r/r pediatric and young adult
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell
lymphoma (DLBCL).
"This designation supports the advancement of Kymriah, which could
potentially address an unmet need in certain patients with follicular
lymphoma, as we strive to reimagine medicine at Novartis. These patients
are often faced with the burden of several years of various treatments
as their disease continues to progress." said John Tsai, MD, Head of
Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.
Follicular lymphoma, the second most common form of non-Hodgkins
lymphoma (NHL)(1,2), is an indolent lymphoma, and represents
approximately 22% of NHL cases(1). Despite new treatments that improve
overall survival, FL is regarded as an incurable malignancy with a
relapsing and remitting pattern(3). Although patients in third or later
line treatment for FL have multiple systemic therapies available, the
efficacy of these regimens drops off rapidly in later lines(4).
Throughout the lifetime of a relapsing FL patient, they may be exposed
to a median of five lines of prior treatment, with an upper range of 12
lines(5,6). There also is an unmet need in people who are refractory to
treatment or quickly relapse, who may exhaust treatment options while
they are still healthy enough to receive active treatment(4).
The RMAT designation program is part of the 21st Century Cures Act. The
program was created to expedite the development and review of
regenerative medicine therapies intended to treat, modify, reverse or
cure a serious condition. The FDA granted RMAT designation for Kymriah
in FL based on preliminary clinical evidence from the ELARA clinical
trial, an ongoing multi-center, phase II study to determine the efficacy
and safety of tisagenlecleucel in adult patients with relapsed or
refractory FL.
Kymriah was developed in collaboration with the Perelman School of
Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a strategic alliance between
industry and academia which was first-of-its-kind in CAR-T research and
development.
Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) US Important Safety information
Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such
as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients
with CRS may experience symptoms including difficulty breathing, fever
(100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, severe nausea,
vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood
pressure, or dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the
hospital for CRS and treated with other medications.
Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as
altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,
agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or
loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare
provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of
these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.
Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only
available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and
Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called Kymriah REMS.
Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after
Kymriah infusion. Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening
infections that may lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell
their healthcare provider right away if they develop fever, chills, or
any signs or symptoms of an infection.
Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia),
where one or more types of blood cells (red blood cells, white blood
cells, or platelets) are decreased. The patient's healthcare provider
will do blood tests to check all of their blood cell counts after
treatment with Kymriah. Patients should be advised to tell their
healthcare provider right away if they get a fever, are feeling tired,
or have bruising or bleeding.
Patients may experience hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition in which the
level of immunoglobulins (antibodies) in the blood is low and the risk
of infection is increased. It is expected that patients may develop
hypogammaglobulinemia with Kymriah, and may need to receive
immunoglobulin replacement for an indefinite amount of time following
treatment with Kymriah. Patients should tell their healthcare provider
about their treatment with Kymriah before receiving a live virus
vaccine.
After treatment with Kymriah, patients will be monitored lifelong by
their healthcare provider, as they may develop secondary cancers or
recurrence of their cancer.
Patients should not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other
dangerous activities for eight weeks after receiving Kymriah because the
treatment can cause temporary memory and coordination problems,
including sleepiness, confusion, weakness, dizziness, and seizures.
Some of the most common side effects of Kymriah are difficulty breathing,
fever (100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, confusion,
severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very
low blood pressure, dizziness/lightheadedness, and headache. However,
these are not all of the possible side effects of Kymriah. Patients
should talk to their healthcare provider for medical advice about side
effects.
Prior to a female patient starting treatment with Kymriah, their
healthcare provider may do a pregnancy test. There is no information
available for Kymriah use in pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore,
Kymriah is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breast feeding.
Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about birth control
and pregnancy.
Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines
they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines,
vitamins, and herbal supplements.
After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial
HIV tests may cause a false-positive test result. Patients should also
be advised not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for
transplantation after receiving Kymriah.
Please see the full Prescribing Information for Kymriah, including Boxed
WARNING, and Medication Guide at www.Kymriah.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
