22.04.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis Kymriah(R) receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation in follicular lymphoma

-- If approved, relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma would

become the third B-cell malignancy indication for Kymriah, joining

approvals in children and young adults with r/r ALL, and adults with r/r

DLBCL

-- The Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation reflects

the unmet need for patients with r/r follicular lymphoma

-- US regulatory filing for Kymriah in r/r follicular lymphoma anticipated

in 2021

Basel, April 22, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy

(RMAT) designation to Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), for an

investigational new indication to treat patients with relapsed or

refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL). Kymriah, which is designed to

be a one-time treatment, is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell

therapy. The potential approval in r/r FL will be the third indication

for Kymriah, which also has indications in r/r pediatric and young adult

acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell

lymphoma (DLBCL).

"This designation supports the advancement of Kymriah, which could

potentially address an unmet need in certain patients with follicular

lymphoma, as we strive to reimagine medicine at Novartis. These patients

are often faced with the burden of several years of various treatments

as their disease continues to progress." said John Tsai, MD, Head of

Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.

Follicular lymphoma, the second most common form of non-Hodgkins

lymphoma (NHL)(1,2), is an indolent lymphoma, and represents

approximately 22% of NHL cases(1). Despite new treatments that improve

overall survival, FL is regarded as an incurable malignancy with a

relapsing and remitting pattern(3). Although patients in third or later

line treatment for FL have multiple systemic therapies available, the

efficacy of these regimens drops off rapidly in later lines(4).

Throughout the lifetime of a relapsing FL patient, they may be exposed

to a median of five lines of prior treatment, with an upper range of 12

lines(5,6). There also is an unmet need in people who are refractory to

treatment or quickly relapse, who may exhaust treatment options while

they are still healthy enough to receive active treatment(4).

The RMAT designation program is part of the 21st Century Cures Act. The

program was created to expedite the development and review of

regenerative medicine therapies intended to treat, modify, reverse or

cure a serious condition. The FDA granted RMAT designation for Kymriah

in FL based on preliminary clinical evidence from the ELARA clinical

trial, an ongoing multi-center, phase II study to determine the efficacy

and safety of tisagenlecleucel in adult patients with relapsed or

refractory FL.

Kymriah was developed in collaboration with the Perelman School of

Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a strategic alliance between

industry and academia which was first-of-its-kind in CAR-T research and

development.

Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) US Important Safety information

Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such

as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients

with CRS may experience symptoms including difficulty breathing, fever

(100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, severe nausea,

vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood

pressure, or dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the

hospital for CRS and treated with other medications.

Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as

altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,

agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or

loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare

provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of

these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.

Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only

available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and

Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called Kymriah REMS.

Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after

Kymriah infusion. Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening

infections that may lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell

their healthcare provider right away if they develop fever, chills, or

any signs or symptoms of an infection.

Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia),

where one or more types of blood cells (red blood cells, white blood

cells, or platelets) are decreased. The patient's healthcare provider

will do blood tests to check all of their blood cell counts after

treatment with Kymriah. Patients should be advised to tell their

healthcare provider right away if they get a fever, are feeling tired,

or have bruising or bleeding.

Patients may experience hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition in which the

level of immunoglobulins (antibodies) in the blood is low and the risk

of infection is increased. It is expected that patients may develop

hypogammaglobulinemia with Kymriah, and may need to receive

immunoglobulin replacement for an indefinite amount of time following

treatment with Kymriah. Patients should tell their healthcare provider

about their treatment with Kymriah before receiving a live virus

vaccine.

After treatment with Kymriah, patients will be monitored lifelong by

their healthcare provider, as they may develop secondary cancers or

recurrence of their cancer.

Patients should not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other

dangerous activities for eight weeks after receiving Kymriah because the

treatment can cause temporary memory and coordination problems,

including sleepiness, confusion, weakness, dizziness, and seizures.

Some of the most common side effects of Kymriah are difficulty breathing,

fever (100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, confusion,

severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very

low blood pressure, dizziness/lightheadedness, and headache. However,

these are not all of the possible side effects of Kymriah. Patients

should talk to their healthcare provider for medical advice about side

effects.

Prior to a female patient starting treatment with Kymriah, their

healthcare provider may do a pregnancy test. There is no information

available for Kymriah use in pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore,

Kymriah is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breast feeding.

Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about birth control

and pregnancy.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines

they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines,

vitamins, and herbal supplements.

After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial

HIV tests may cause a false-positive test result. Patients should also

be advised not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for

transplantation after receiving Kymriah.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Kymriah, including Boxed

WARNING, and Medication Guide at www.Kymriah.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2