Press Release: Novartis: Launch of Alcon Experience Academy Reinforces Commitment to Training and Education for Eye Care Professionals

Novartis International AG / Launch of Alcon Experience Academy
Reinforces Commitment to Training and Education for Eye Care
Professionals. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-- Alcon Experience Academy serves as umbrella for industry-leading training
and educational resources for all eye care professionals
-- New website houses a robust library of more than 500 videos, including
webcasts and personalized curricula
-- Trainings offer online and hands-on experiential learning opportunities
at Alcon Experience Centers around the globe
FORT WORTH, Texas, September 17, 2018 - Alcon, the global leader in eye
care and a division of Novartis, is expanding its extensive, global
support of eye care professionals through the unveiling of the Alcon
Experience Academy. The robust program offers face-to-face training and
online educational resources by leading specialists from around the
world to provide the best patient care possible. As part of this effort,
Alcon is launching a new online portal today, AlconExperienceAcademy.com
https://www.alconexperienceacademy.com/index.aspx, which houses a
growing library of educational materials for healthcare practitioners
who engage with the eye, including eye care professionals, nurses,
technicians and students.
"The Alcon Experience Academy underscores our dedication to the
continuous education of the eye health community by offering
opportunities to discover the latest advancements in ophthalmic
technology at global Alcon Experience Centers, or within their own
practices," said David Endicott, CEO, Alcon. "Through our
industry-leading educational resources, we are fully committed to
providing best-in-class training to help shape the future of eye care
and to provide opportunities for the best-possible patient outcomes."
The new website includes a robust library of more than 500 training
videos, with additional content added regularly to an easy-to-navigate
home screen. It will also feature webcasts developed by leading eye care
specialists from around the world, along with personalized videos and
curricula across several disease states and focus areas. The website
materials primarily focus on real-world surgical case studies using the
latest innovations in eye care. Resources specific to optometry are due
to be released early next year.
Training is a hallmark of Alcon's commitment to eye care professionals,
with thousands receiving hands-on experience every year on the latest
advancements in ophthalmology and optometry. Through state-of-the art
Alcon Experience Centers, along with virtual reality experiences and the
new AlconExperienceAcademy.com
https://www.alconexperienceacademy.com/index.aspx website, Alcon is
making immersive training and education accessible at the convenience of
eye care professionals around the world.
"Alcon has built an extraordinary educational resource with detailed
information about surgical techniques relevant to both novice and
advanced surgeons," said Dr. Steve Charles, Charles Retina Institute,
Germantown, Tenn. "The content is comprehensive, addressing the needs of
retina, cataract, refractive and glaucoma surgeons as well as their team
members. The site is user-friendly and provides a streamlined experience
to support my team in providing the best patient care possible."
The Alcon Experience Academy builds upon Alcon's industry leadership and
long-standing commitment to contributing to the worldwide body of
knowledge and development of innovative tools in an effort to eradicate
eye diseases. Alcon offers six Alcon Experience Centers around the globe,
along with 26 training centers and 42 wet labs, providing eye care
professionals with state-of-the-art, comprehensive eye health education,
hands-on experiential learning opportunities and cutting-edge virtual
reality technology for an immersive training experience. Alcon
Experience Centers can be found in the United States (Fort Worth, Texas),
Spain (Barcelona), Japan (Tokyo and Osaka), Australia (Sydney), Colombia
(Bogotá), and soon to be in Brazil (São Paulo) and China
(Beijing).
About Alcon Experience Academy
The Alcon Experience Academy is the umbrella for Alcon's
industry-leading training for eye care professionals, supporting staff,
residents and students - whether in person, online or through other
hands-on experiential learning opportunities. The Alcon Experience
Academy offers thousands of courses every year, including immersive
virtual reality training and education courses, online and at Alcon
Experience Centers worldwide. The Alcon Experience Academy website
provides training and education resources on disease states, as well as
the latest advancements in techniques and approaches for the safe and
effective use of Alcon technology. For more information and to register,
please visit AlconExperienceAcademy.com
https://www.alconexperienceacademy.com/index.aspx.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information
technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis
AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Alcon
Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we
offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve
people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million
people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma,
retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who
are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is
reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products,
partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance
access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
Alcon is on Facebook. Like us at www.facebook.com/AlconEyeCare.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 125 000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Wes Warnock
Novartis Global Media Relations Alcon Global Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 817 615 2501 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 210 240 4998 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com wes.warnock@alcon.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 17, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)