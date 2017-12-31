Press Release: Novartis: Launch of Alcon Experience Academy Reinforces Commitment to Training and Education for Eye Care Professionals

Novartis International AG / Launch of Alcon Experience Academy

Reinforces Commitment to Training and Education for Eye Care

-- Alcon Experience Academy serves as umbrella for industry-leading training

and educational resources for all eye care professionals

-- New website houses a robust library of more than 500 videos, including

webcasts and personalized curricula

-- Trainings offer online and hands-on experiential learning opportunities

at Alcon Experience Centers around the globe

FORT WORTH, Texas, September 17, 2018 - Alcon, the global leader in eye

care and a division of Novartis, is expanding its extensive, global

support of eye care professionals through the unveiling of the Alcon

Experience Academy. The robust program offers face-to-face training and

online educational resources by leading specialists from around the

world to provide the best patient care possible. As part of this effort,

Alcon is launching a new online portal today, AlconExperienceAcademy.com

https://www.alconexperienceacademy.com/index.aspx, which houses a

growing library of educational materials for healthcare practitioners

who engage with the eye, including eye care professionals, nurses,

technicians and students.

"The Alcon Experience Academy underscores our dedication to the

continuous education of the eye health community by offering

opportunities to discover the latest advancements in ophthalmic

technology at global Alcon Experience Centers, or within their own

practices," said David Endicott, CEO, Alcon. "Through our

industry-leading educational resources, we are fully committed to

providing best-in-class training to help shape the future of eye care

and to provide opportunities for the best-possible patient outcomes."

The new website includes a robust library of more than 500 training

videos, with additional content added regularly to an easy-to-navigate

home screen. It will also feature webcasts developed by leading eye care

specialists from around the world, along with personalized videos and

curricula across several disease states and focus areas. The website

materials primarily focus on real-world surgical case studies using the

latest innovations in eye care. Resources specific to optometry are due

to be released early next year.

Training is a hallmark of Alcon's commitment to eye care professionals,

with thousands receiving hands-on experience every year on the latest

advancements in ophthalmology and optometry. Through state-of-the art

Alcon Experience Centers, along with virtual reality experiences and the

new AlconExperienceAcademy.com

https://www.alconexperienceacademy.com/index.aspx website, Alcon is

making immersive training and education accessible at the convenience of

eye care professionals around the world.

"Alcon has built an extraordinary educational resource with detailed

information about surgical techniques relevant to both novice and

advanced surgeons," said Dr. Steve Charles, Charles Retina Institute,

Germantown, Tenn. "The content is comprehensive, addressing the needs of

retina, cataract, refractive and glaucoma surgeons as well as their team

members. The site is user-friendly and provides a streamlined experience

to support my team in providing the best patient care possible."

The Alcon Experience Academy builds upon Alcon's industry leadership and

long-standing commitment to contributing to the worldwide body of

knowledge and development of innovative tools in an effort to eradicate

eye diseases. Alcon offers six Alcon Experience Centers around the globe,

along with 26 training centers and 42 wet labs, providing eye care

professionals with state-of-the-art, comprehensive eye health education,

hands-on experiential learning opportunities and cutting-edge virtual

reality technology for an immersive training experience. Alcon

Experience Centers can be found in the United States (Fort Worth, Texas),

Spain (Barcelona), Japan (Tokyo and Osaka), Australia (Sydney), Colombia

(Bogotá), and soon to be in Brazil (São Paulo) and China

(Beijing).

About Alcon Experience Academy

The Alcon Experience Academy is the umbrella for Alcon's

industry-leading training for eye care professionals, supporting staff,

residents and students - whether in person, online or through other

hands-on experiential learning opportunities. The Alcon Experience

Academy offers thousands of courses every year, including immersive

virtual reality training and education courses, online and at Alcon

Experience Centers worldwide. The Alcon Experience Academy website

provides training and education resources on disease states, as well as

the latest advancements in techniques and approaches for the safe and

effective use of Alcon technology. For more information and to register,

please visit AlconExperienceAcademy.com

https://www.alconexperienceacademy.com/index.aspx.

About Alcon

Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we

offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve

people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million

people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma,

retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who

are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is

reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products,

partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance

access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Alcon is on Facebook. Like us at www.facebook.com/AlconEyeCare.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 125 000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

