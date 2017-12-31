Press Release: Novartis marks a new era for -2

Alzheimer's disease) is the lead molecule and further compounds from

both companies' pre-clinical BACE inhibitor programs may be considered

as follow-on molecules.

Novartis in Neuroscience

Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing

innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions

where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting

patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including Multiple

Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy and

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and have a promising pipeline

in MS, Alzheimer's disease, migraine, spinal muscular atrophy and

specialty neurology (e.g., neuropathic pain).

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 125,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

