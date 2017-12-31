Press Release: Novartis marks a new era for -2

+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
Alzheimer's disease) is the lead molecule and further compounds from

both companies' pre-clinical BACE inhibitor programs may be considered

as follow-on molecules.

Novartis in Neuroscience

Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing

innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions

where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting

patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including Multiple

Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy and

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and have a promising pipeline

in MS, Alzheimer's disease, migraine, spinal muscular atrophy and

specialty neurology (e.g., neuropathic pain).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "could," "new era," "groundbreaking,

" "exploring," "look forward," "committed," "commitment,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "launching," "ongoing,"

"promising," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

Aimovig or the other investigational or approved products described in

this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such

products or the collaboration with Amgen. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that Aimovig or the other investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee

that the collaboration with Amgen will achieve any or all of its

intended goals and objectives, or be commercially successful. Nor can

there be any guarantee that the post-approval access program or the

other innovative reimbursement and access approaches will achieve any or

all of their intended goals and objectives, or be commercially

successful. Neither can there be any guarantee that Aimovig or the other

investigational or approved products described in this press release

will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our

expectations regarding such products, the collaboration with Amgen, and

the post-approval access program could be affected by, among other

things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including

government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data

security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information

technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis

AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 125,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Goadsby PJ et al. Trial of Erenumab for Episodic Migraine. N Engl

J Med. 2017 Nov 30;377(22):2123-2132.

[2] Dodick DW et al. ARISE: A Phase 3 randomized trial of erenumab for

episodic migraine. Cephalalgia. 2018 May;38(6):1026-1037.

[3] Tepper S, Ashina M, Reuter U. Safety and efficacy of erenumab for

preventive treatment of chronic migraine: A randomised, double-blind,

placebo-controlled phase 2 trial. Lancet Neurol 2017; 16: 425-434.

[4] GBD 2015. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence,

and years lived with disability for 310 diseases and injuries,

1990-2015: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study

2015. Lancet 2016; 388: 1545-602

[5] Stovner LJ, Andrée C; Eurolight Steering Committee. Impact of

headache in Europe: a review for the Eurolight project. J Headache Pain.

2008 Jun;9(3):139-46.2016

[6] Reuter U et al. Efficacy and safety of erenumab in episodic

migraine patients with 2-4 prior preventive treatment failures: Results

from the Phase 3b LIBERTY study. Emerging science abstract presented at

AAN, 24 April 2018, Los Angeles.

[7] Ashina M et al. Erenumab (AMG 334) in episodic migraine: Interim

analysis of an ongoing open-label study. Neurology. 2017 Sep

19;89(12):1237-1243.

[8] Migraine Research Foundation. Migraine Fact Sheet. 2015.

http://www.migraineresearchfoundation.org/fact-sheet.html. Accessed July

2018

[9] National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Migraine-Information-Page

(link is external). Accessed July 2018.

[10] World Health Organization. Headache disorders.

http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs277/en/ (link is external).

Accessed July 2018.

[11] Diamond S et al. Patterns of Diagnosis and Acute and Preventive

Treatment for Migraine in the United States: Results from the American

Migraine Prevalence and Prevention Study. Headache. 2007;47(3):355-63.

[12] Blumenfeld AM et al. Patterns of use and reasons for

discontinuation of prophylactic medications for episodic migraine and

chronic migraine: results from the second international burden of

migraine study (IBMS-II). Headache. 2013 Apr;53(4):644-55.

[13] Schwedt TJ et al. Work productivity amongst those with migraine:

results from the My Migraine Voice survey. Abstract presented at the

60th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS),

San Francisco, CA, USA, June 28-July 1, 2018.

# # #

