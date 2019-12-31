finanzen.net
Jetzt neu: Eine Übersicht über von Corona besonders betroffene Aktien (positiv wie negativ)-w-
28.03.2020 16:00

Press Release: Novartis new analysis further -2-

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com.

References

1. R. Scott Wright, ORION, A pooled analysis of Phase III studies of

inclisiran. Data presented at ACC's Scientific Session Together with

World Congress of Cardiology, March 28-30.

2. 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the management of dyslipidaemias: lipid

modification to reduce cardiovascular risk. European Heart Journal.

2020;41:111-188.

3. Society for Vascular Surgery. Hyperlipidemia. Accessed Jan 28, 2019.

Available at

https://vascular.org/patient-resources/vascular-conditions/hyperlipidemia.

4. Goldstein J, Brown M. A century of cholesterol and coronaries: from

plaques to genes to statins. Cell. 2015;161(1): 161--172.

5. Skålén K, Gustafsson M, Rydberg E, et al. Subendothelial

retention of atherogenic lipoproteins in early atherosclerosis. Nature.

2002;417(6890):750-4.

6. Tabas I, Williams K, Borén J. Subendothelial lipoprotein retention

as the initiating process in atherosclerosis: update and therapeutic

implications. Circulation. 2007;116(16);1832-1844.

7. Nordestgaard B, Chapman M, Humphries S, et al. Familial

hypercholesterolaemia is underdiagnosed and undertreated in the general

population: guidance for clinicians to prevent coronary heart disease:

Consensus Statement of the European Atherosclerosis Society. Eur Heart J.

2013;34(45):3478--3490.

8. Cuchel M, Bruckert E, Ginsberg H, et al. Homozygous familial

hypercholesterolaemia: new insights and guidance for clinicians to

improve detection and clinical management. A position paper from the

Consensus Panel on Familial Hypercholesterolaemia of the European

Atherosclerosis Society. Eur Heart J. 2014;35(32):2146--2157.

9. Ference B, Graham I, Tokgozoglu L, Catapano A. Impact of Lipids on

Cardiovascular Health: JACC Health Promotion Series. J Am Coll Cardiol.

2018;72(10):1141-56.

10. Wong ND, Young D, Zhao Y, et al. Prevalence of the American College of

Cardiology/American Heart Association statin eligibility groups, statin

use, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol control in US adults using

the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011-2012. J Clin

Lipidol. 2016;10(5):1109--1118.

11. Ray K, Wright R, Kallend D, et al. Two Phase 3 Trials of Inclisiran in

Patients with Elevated LDL Cholesterol [published online ahead of print

March 18, 2020]. N. Engl. J. Med., doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1912387.

12. Raal, F, Kallend D, Ray K, et al. Inclisiran for Heterozygous Familial

Hypercholesterolemia [published online ahead of print March 18, 2020]. N.

Engl. J. Med., doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1913805.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Meghan O'Donnell

Novartis External Communications Novartis Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolism Communications

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +41 61 324 9136 (direct)

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com +41 79 797 9102 (mobile)

Eric Althoff meghan.odonnell@novartis.com

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

###

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
27.03.20
Zolgensma: Zwei-Millionen-Gentherapie von Novartis kann bald zugelassen werden (Handelsblatt)
27.03.20
Dividenden-Garant Novartis: Nächster Doppelschlag (Der Aktionär)
26.03.20
15 Konzerne und Bill Gates: Auch Novartis im Covid-19-Konsortium (Handelszeitung)
26.03.20
Novartis tritt Konsortium für Covid-19-Therapien bei (Handelszeitung)
26.03.20
Konzerne teilen Wissen im Kampf gegen Corona: Novartis und andere Pharmariesen arbeiten gemeinsam an Covid-19-Therapie (manager magazin online)
26.03.20
Novartis und andere Pharmariesen arbeiten gemeinsam an Covid-19-Therapie (Börse Online)
19.03.20
Dividendenperle Novartis: Top-News im Doppelpack - startet jetzt die große Aufholjagd? (Der Aktionär)
13.03.20
Teures Medikament Zolgensma: Krankenkasse muss nicht zahlen (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.03.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.03.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.03.2020Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
26.02.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.02.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.01.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.12.2019Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.03.2020Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
26.02.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.02.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
31.01.2020Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.03.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
29.01.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

05.03.20Funkstille bei Schweizer Spitzen-Pharma: Darum kümmert Roche und Novartis das Coronavirus nicht
18.03.20Press Release: Novartis announces NEJM -2-
10.03.20Novartis startet milliardenschweren Aktienrückkauf
19.03.20Dividendenperle Novartis: Top-News im Doppelpack - startet jetzt die große Aufholjagd?
08.03.20Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Medikament Isturisa
10.03.20Dividendenperle Novartis: Großes Rückkauf-Programm - Aktie dreht an wichtigem Support nach oben
03.03.20Novartis-Tochter zahlt Millionenstrafe in US-Kartellrechtsverfahren
20.03.20Press Release: Novartis commits to donate up to 130 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to support the global COVID-19 pandemic response
13.03.20Dividendenperle Novartis: Entwarnung - keine Engpässe wegen Coronavirus
13.03.20Teures Medikament Zolgensma: Krankenkasse muss nicht zahlen
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Inside

Corona und die Märkte - wesentliche Fragen und Antworten für Anleger
Richtig in ETFs investieren
DZ BANK - TeamViewer kostenlos für alle
Vontobel: Die Krisen Profiteure
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Rebound ja, aber 
Infineon macht einen Rückzieher
Gold vor größtem Wochengewinn seit mehr als 11 Jahren
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weiterhin abwärts
EUR/USD  Richtungswechsel?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

16:24 UhrBayer zeigt den Nutzen von Herzmittel Vericiguat im Detail
16:06 UhrLandmark Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD Study of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Plus Aspirin Shows Significant Benefit in Patients with Symptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) after Lower-Extremity Revascularization
15:11 UhrAbbott Laboratories-Aktie: Corona-Schnelltest in den USA zugelassen
15:05 UhrNeue Studiendaten könnten Umsatzpotenzial von Bayers Xarelto steigern
15:04 UhrBayer stellt detaillierte Phase-III-Studiendaten zum Herzmittel Vericiguat vor
14:00 UhrPandemie-Gewinner: Welche Aktien gerade richtig gut laufen
13:24 UhrAbbott: Durchbruch bei Coronavirus-Test?
06:39 UhrEVOTEC SE: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
01:25 UhrAbbott wins U.S. approval for test that can detect coronavirus in minutes
27.03.20Abbott Labs receives FDA approval for rapid COVID-19 test

News von

Jetzt spricht viel für Gold  und so können Sie investieren
Wir kommen morgens auf die Baustelle und überreichen abends den Schlüssel
Ich habe Atemnot und Fieber  doch die Wall Street kennt keine Gnade
Die Menschen werden nicht zum Bargeld zurückkehren
Der Goldmarkt erlebt seinen Klopapier-Moment

News von

Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Befürchtungen erfüllt
DAX im Minus: Bären übernehmen an Börsen wieder das Ruder
Kurssturz bei Wasserstoff-Aktien wie Nel Asa oder Ballard Power: Mit diesem "Trick" gibt es einen Teil der Verluste zurück
DAX-Chartanalyse: Technische Barrieren dürften bremsen
Schuhhändler Deichmann und Textildiscounter Kik zahlen ab April keine Filialmieten

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- adidas zahlt keine Miete mehr -- VW verlängert Produktionspause -- Knorr-Bremse, Varta, Fraport, H&M, Telekom im Fokus

EZB empfiehlt Banken Verzicht auf Dividenden und Aktienrückkäufe. Commerzbank erwartet weitere Dividendenrücknahmen. Drägerwerk-Aktie auf Mehrjahreshoch. Lufthansa hat Kurzarbeit für tausende Mitarbeiter angemeldet. ProSiebenSat.1 baut Vorstand um und ändert Strategie. Eckert & Ziegler plant Aktiensplit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
27.03.20
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- adidas zahlt keine Miete mehr -- VW verlängert Produktionspause -- Knorr-Bremse, Varta, Fraport, H&M, Telekom im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:16 Uhr
Sachwertorientiert sparen mit Immobilienfonds
Ausland
16:16 Uhr
Eine Million Dollar auf den Tisch gelegt: Das ist das Auto, das Elon Musk beeindruckte
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
NEL ASAA0B733
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11