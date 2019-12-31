Press Release: Novartis new analysis further -2

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com.

References

1. R. Scott Wright, ORION, A pooled analysis of Phase III studies of

inclisiran. Data presented at ACC's Scientific Session Together with

World Congress of Cardiology, March 28-30.

2. 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the management of dyslipidaemias: lipid

modification to reduce cardiovascular risk. European Heart Journal.

2020;41:111-188.

3. Society for Vascular Surgery. Hyperlipidemia. Accessed Jan 28, 2019.

Available at

https://vascular.org/patient-resources/vascular-conditions/hyperlipidemia.

4. Goldstein J, Brown M. A century of cholesterol and coronaries: from

plaques to genes to statins. Cell. 2015;161(1): 161--172.

5. Skålén K, Gustafsson M, Rydberg E, et al. Subendothelial

retention of atherogenic lipoproteins in early atherosclerosis. Nature.

2002;417(6890):750-4.

6. Tabas I, Williams K, Borén J. Subendothelial lipoprotein retention

as the initiating process in atherosclerosis: update and therapeutic

implications. Circulation. 2007;116(16);1832-1844.

7. Nordestgaard B, Chapman M, Humphries S, et al. Familial

hypercholesterolaemia is underdiagnosed and undertreated in the general

population: guidance for clinicians to prevent coronary heart disease:

Consensus Statement of the European Atherosclerosis Society. Eur Heart J.

2013;34(45):3478--3490.

8. Cuchel M, Bruckert E, Ginsberg H, et al. Homozygous familial

hypercholesterolaemia: new insights and guidance for clinicians to

improve detection and clinical management. A position paper from the

Consensus Panel on Familial Hypercholesterolaemia of the European

Atherosclerosis Society. Eur Heart J. 2014;35(32):2146--2157.

9. Ference B, Graham I, Tokgozoglu L, Catapano A. Impact of Lipids on

Cardiovascular Health: JACC Health Promotion Series. J Am Coll Cardiol.

2018;72(10):1141-56.

10. Wong ND, Young D, Zhao Y, et al. Prevalence of the American College of

Cardiology/American Heart Association statin eligibility groups, statin

use, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol control in US adults using

the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011-2012. J Clin

Lipidol. 2016;10(5):1109--1118.

11. Ray K, Wright R, Kallend D, et al. Two Phase 3 Trials of Inclisiran in

Patients with Elevated LDL Cholesterol [published online ahead of print

March 18, 2020]. N. Engl. J. Med., doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1912387.

12. Raal, F, Kallend D, Ray K, et al. Inclisiran for Heterozygous Familial

Hypercholesterolemia [published online ahead of print March 18, 2020]. N.

Engl. J. Med., doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1913805.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Meghan O'Donnell

Novartis External Communications Novartis Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolism Communications

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +41 61 324 9136 (direct)

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com +41 79 797 9102 (mobile)

Eric Althoff meghan.odonnell@novartis.com

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

###

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)